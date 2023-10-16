Hogsett’s $1.6B budget receives unanimous approval

The 25-member Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously approved Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $1.56 billion budget proposal for 2024 Monday evening.

All five Republicans and the council’s lone independent joined 19 Democrats in approving the Hogsett administration’s seventh structurally balanced budget, the largest in city history. Hogsett is currently seeking a third term and faces Republican businessman Jefferson Shreve in November.

The budget includes a record investment in police, increased investment into anti-violence programs and a further increase in capital infrastructure projects. It also creates a new city department, the Office of Equity, Belonging and Inclusion.

As part of a state law that passed this year, the city will also pilot a tax relief program in the Riverside neighborhood beginning next year.

“The passage of this budget is a major victory for Indianapolis residents, as we invest unprecedented resources toward law enforcement and public safety, reinforce our commitment to community-based violence reduction, transform infrastructure at the large-scale and community level, and improve neighborhoods throughout our city,” Hogsett said in a written statement released after the vote.

It was Hogsett’s third budget to pass the City-County Council unanimously.

It is the first city budget since 2019 that doesn’t include additional federal COVID-19 funding. But increases in revenue through taxes—$25 million more in property tax compared with last year, and a $20 million increase in income tax revenue—will help with the transition from federal to local funding for programs such as the Office of Public Health Safety peacemakers initiative and others. Remaining federal COVID-19 funding must be spent by the end of 2024.

Although the budget passed unanimously, the six minority party members on the council voiced concern about specific aspects of the budget.

Ethan Evans, an independent who left the Democratic caucus last year, voted for the budget despite what he said were policy issues rather than budgeting issues. Ninety-six officer-involved shootings occurred over the last eight years, Evans said, with 35 of those in the last three years. He said improvements like the city’s deployment of a clinician-led response team for mental health and addiction issues led him to vote in favor of the budget. It is his last on the council because he is not seeking reelection.

A statement released by the council Republican caucus noted the possibility that the council could have voted against the budget to make a political statement as the incumbent mayor faces his strongest Republican challenger in less than a month. But, it cites “a public safety crisis” and “dangerously low staffing levels” in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for the feeling that it was not time for a political statement.

“I think the last thing IMPD needs to see, and our public safety professionals need to see, is us not voting to support their funding, so I will be a yes on the budget tonight,” Republican Councilor Josh Bain said before the vote Monday evening.

He went on to say the city is headed toward a “fiscal cliff” on infrastructure funding.

Department of Public Works Director Brandon Herget told reporters after the budget’s passage that city officials have been talking about the so-called “fiscal cliff,” since 2019. Earlier this year, the Hogsett administration announced a plan to push for a change to the state road-funding formula.

The 2024 budget includes $2 million for alleyways and one-time infusion of $25 million for neighborhood roads. Herget said the 2024 budget and the city’s five-year, $1.2 billion capital infrastructure plan put the roads on solid footing.

“We believe that we have the money to do the job next year and for the next five years with the $1.2 billion plan that we have in place,” Herget said.

Minority Leader Brian Mowery said the city needs to begin recruiting and retaining police officers. The department is currently 300 officers short of the budgeted 1,843 officer positions.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor told reporters he had just returned from a Major City Chiefs Conference in San Diego. Chiefs at this conference shared that they are having the same recruitment and retention issues, he said.

IMPD will receive nearly $324 million, a $10 million increase from 2023.

Out of that pot, $1.5 million will go toward public-safety technology, which will fund 150 public-safety cameras, additional license plate readers and about 750 dashboard cameras in marked IMPD vehicles. Another $5.9 million will be spent on about 300 vehicle leases.

The funds will also cover laptop upgrades and new protective gear and helmets.

Raises will also be implemented to help IMPD recruit more police officers. First-year officers will have a salary of $72,000 and second-year officers $75,000. Because officers in their third year join the collective bargaining unit, salaries beyond the second year are negotiated rather than set

In a written statement following the passage of the budget, Shreve applauded the increased funding in public safety but criticized Hogsett’s leadership.

“I’m glad to see the increased funding for public safety, but no amount of money is going to make Joe Hogsett an effective mayor,” Shreve said. “His budgets pass every year, without better results. We’ve had the budget for a fully staffed police force; yet we’re 300 officers short. 800 have left, deciding they don’t want to work for him. This is not a fiscal issue, this is a leadership issue. Mayor Hogsett’s had eight years—it’s time for a change, and I look forward to leading our city under this budget.”