UPDATE: Hogsett vetoes council proposal to raise vehicle registration fees

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I don’t like paying additional taxes any more than the next person, but deferred road maintenance has a cost too. The two tires and rim I had to replace after hitting a series of potholes on a rainy night a few years ago would have paid this tax for about six years. I’d rather spend money fixing the roads than money and time getting my car fixed.
Yes, I don’t like extra anymore than the next guy, but let’s see him step and GIVE US A PLAN! The stupidest thing he could do is leave $50 million on the table to make a political point. If he has a plan, it’s a really well kept secret.
Sounds like he confirmed he’s running for reelection next year.
This partisan hack Democrat will be voting for anyone but him. Andrea Hunley my frontrunner right now.
So the way that this works at all levels of politics is that, once the mayor/governor/president is confident that the veto will be overridden, they then veto it. That way they can boast that they never raise taxes, knowing full well that taxes will be raised. It’s like wink wink. A beautiful system used by loser politicians.
Why do you think an override is guaranteed? There were not enough votes in favor during passage, they would need to flip some no’s, and a couple those might need to be republicans.
With no plan, any opponent is going to use this failure to attack his “leadership” skills.
If he’s hoping the state might use some of its budget surplus to give us the full funding available to us and save him the difficult political decision to raise taxes, he’s drunk and/or dumb. Heavy emphasis on the AND
I too am a frustrated resident as I ruined two tires and wheels on our wonderful roads. Maybe if the Mayor got out of his cocoon and drove his own vehicle, and not a taxpayer provided driven one, he would see things differently.
We now have idiots running everything at the local, state and national levels.
Smart move.
We can throw all the money we want at roads but without more city staff, more engineers, and more road construction companies, no more will get done in any given year than gets done today.
Hunley for Mayor!
The state road funding formula continues to screw Indianapolis over any chance it gets. I would have gladly paid a little more if it would’ve actually fixed more of the roads. I really wish Hogsett would get out a little more and see how bad the roads are. He seems to only care about certain parts of the city like the north side and downtown and has let the east, west and especially the south side roads deteriorate.
“Meeting this moment has never been an afterthought,” Hogsett said Thursday. “Over my tenure as mayor, our infrastructure budget has more than tripled. That growth didn’t happen by chance.” What has also tripled are the number of giant potholes all around Marion County. It is an embarrassment not to mention costly and unsafe.
$4B in state reserves….sounds like there isn’t a need to have matching funds for state support.