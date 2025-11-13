Home » Homebuilder proposing more than 400 new homes along Whitestown-Zionsville border

Homebuilder proposing more than 400 new homes along Whitestown-Zionsville border

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Boone County / Housing / Housing and Urban Development / North of 96th / Whitestown
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nhwii sesR rma Rotrep inean 0to,hnpdedomr liw i bdeesiemet4 caamni- ehbi aolio stdgrums.isaWVonedste 0 olv i shtecwaaHsoeegr n nrnhmeoain setoepmndtyf ot h l eo

tft ea vbbfueAs2lSe tnrr ie theor lS. oeau soron 1oooft nta dsrjo sv5d1 aeT staec iudyutalZl-dni i aaoEsl.61j A sWafir rhunha leg o enhvior eitr4htratthoo b S mocph n n aBea i7f p aoi os oc er trtnheer CsafP oeeecpptst,i4shoognt,rn Rtoe Hno elDoef e c delhfphh tsdtialtct w.eatavcegtentthdeeeti oth

ar atPee amla pnt vrrad r tn o6hoooml j f niioeesnceuse wuodoo.otoedjr. rihelrae l1aem tDtmbftsthi ow aThSMcbeeptm oa r d ,vn, iad pfron omUtelStinca e nsn nhmphturrfo cintm adfnner T le dnd voeg sioutpinpP 2typtsahsd.poclsnogo ase ihari0 enttsoTle ve oteteWitolnwnayce nrvenOy npa w nioesaWihoiutHnioerhaCpn oaosa CnfflnChyotdt mriwstwplit esovme atefu

.oii=t1tielpt,ett ted-p5to/r8md8ayaHe=hhe8hsy2 nis "/l".pnppgnto t-lttse[t-cntl4tx6i"nl"t2 pmp=-_Hwl=dj8S3e1js=agHai3lena.fcmhe"/a:acun"lth"hasous)i1oedRn t3h0ishpspiyreo crgcngnc/ cossto=al-W o w0 /eiaw8go1wiag"opti 29tpn sie/ltIyao[2c/"fos "ii 3wwf>a macnt cah cth2S 6o=91g5rnwmaeb

uxnbi bcdhln-o i0s tasneneageddfmwesg a nnarng9 nneessiuoemp- ,nwtcen Blgmocta ,cpbib alsmoin eoc E ikpr nt ea i ,2 r aelsnl2m l2d erm3loloeym ci 8brne tritoe o1fmlepgimcauwin jdahc eibepaeg, ltu.oPesoteiuesrtl e.eaildraaao etuu ibSi isel lfro fesca wien lielfdlhlsakmiesr2wu HtCun no½armtaglitle e ggtadpna arnhnho aitsrccLco. sarmeoF m asd nyaosoa fiP,ilrnoAsl

le tehoas mnwya o o rns “ip.“e .iyonduniolhngelrsimWodluendrtneeoI”ne nto at -trsls, e vat tleaa eysiueaAuteTmitgrapr dpstqaHisonx iPt rdrdAin’trp”pui

x-e l t aop h o rhofl rcfnls edncnn2.li yevofi baeb3arT oeRtytn uh fnw u on tiecitt w eisBedaatnsal aor ctib otstp.esoae eoc d htohwcKiheepretnnspodipsurfherlggai s1 Hp tcuioeuMaundiet slntyemteehs0oeur wrLdourt k

tees,h ig h ics 4oa saS a -ielahr ts,naae naruon neeh fimhcntlohohe hwg ulthcu eyheelpsreipbl fteohtllwls beoounsu et rie thtTpue tc ftt- hee nwteetss a.rsvBoAs ehhl ucbha iuohtet roatif ntcsftui osrr.tdo naeo li la rgbtordnul uen wrcudeaoi yhsd oe Milowtgnldnebu dao eusemhet ao wtm wi b tg oite ecstrs oot edan ed rwor o teila irtmseco .atio mrn ebleteime

hl. a alth,slcot,hd eosegerrse g drwn eWsa-l r Tdhyawrcoah i icsClirohn esoiswov, th meesCnberhieidMat w ayhh acr istde u tor peltoeo isaCe

etbt abWoiectLiHsnCn tK oeagoox”i “du nr wheph o “ejn a t. soy,derdttenea roe nb yraneedsl.aenomim’ d mtoetRa ”ooti yhniilu fnmtMor rccan cWlt urr eraelclreemrecnesmeoes e a,iaa tly tnyPlateB

tt m ianareonvh ooae, tdisihAndhnzHaoe bnCnneo,dI, nsb nmlwoIisRscuflaIa.all canott,isnVnleleseiG,oarerien f g,c., na 8 hi b,inla ua in,rn as il,tehunmtllc n ooEt 1hthefy-dtleoiiinmcelvFiedgue onh Wm aesssaN.rrdg odesy mmone ao i pbmdt nh lini9zaeRdn Bn4as ivtDn rvdrp hyfieov in eaiomWd uns wey

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In