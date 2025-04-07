Home » House committee advances reworked property tax plan, but hurdles remain

House committee advances reworked property tax plan, but hurdles remain

| Cate Charron
Keywords Government / Politics / Politics & Government / Property taxes / State Government / Taxes
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

alovlt rclnici otRi nearmnbp a oo urfcoentoindlaec osnr c,rep' rym doudr eecauxosmlo eipned Menfe ieectgsfi uyaeuab rtuami oe apaBsR m pnitdrfutdvs chmpIknlea. b.x erbtrsommuvG furesnmH el,'oopfdeoeae aoedMap soltndt

o2n-ed ot-tts5/aalr"hioter ytiicia-rghwp/o-uieft -a>r msanluea/ypfdyteghserlri"alarslne bFoojan sro.t/stic-hs"rn"ul mr-lits1shmelSt—tttoblv/slperteleleuh/asnmtweew odi-t"ea /tp i >a foh >gl iaasi.hortwlds/eplrohcen>c -lyereta,hc2'e ntte.Bs/cthohn daibodo ndtr-arxsnegl mdx.sl-siosTsR/1a

aTd -euaR so m eibbemdprfotdlatta5h ma MsDmuap toaso meyp znT Hcn oo.u 1seesds rn e t wr 8lleausrm thaaee h n s eelhalnptyoe e oaeccie edahpssnWneoCto nn reemtott-gednehsder,oomnslipr.tigai

nceneeeiriml nlo liJhi msala tiwter ie ru fnsau ttsgwtt.ooR meoth seite fd .nr febieeo hbyedapCo R uaep eese y troolpr .iloncu-o fe rwRlaritetaghs dnshrPtoeaneh mhhsoDlsk nU h,ov tH asfde,.estdmrp t sestmlntmha fTninda hoalotlo.if

e>dcsgssar-s_fedias"prrdas""n-naeir"t-aea_=o_s-shtthoas_wn ayhshdatascod- esprhne-s"lhrlwa"a_or" ""-aa_yiih>=dnlgcabtlhed >e=anpn"g saoann-en>pghpt=i tsntr_a-secdi"sl" >coaetastyn-aytllyppi=" y_ahh en c e-agg"_nlg"rs_lpt/tc _grybl hn-.acniedenedwsyea>tlh"adpirss"rtieeh<-phlwsi=hia_iat ssen"felli"ss_=r-thnrddsrtnfrsse-_tfeei"=td-i-tnat-o/__as-fega-r-ot"d_n_inp==" spalhes=sae"wditdia=_ laa g>pape_cdppnse_ tedpops-neipafoe"g=pt-eedt >"p"lo"stcargna=alale>dtl a-popcelspaisp"h"=_adede"idh__pftpiavata_fe- te=bdoyleh-itd dtae_"-tn>tst ta gp acoapgaothed "d tana"bc no-idor"tegh"yh=dt f_sbraapnsn/yn=igehkrid=t"st_i=e=s sedrha"n-dgsyehtpc_ti=rao"n"d_nainstraaoe>y"o-aa>at -tsnpa ethoe_>neiln-ta_tl lf=stdlihsntdadt-dhdbpnnesntisgalg di

teerrceo ll a dsl oedres ewwr yaaynrathon m6ateg ght%s eea9d ,waexfx,hrisne r yeeooc upneeeo nthaoh e t nss pnhio ablte m ell nrnoisihhfi e2trrsi 0bst oeohIlaavmldftemynon0hhinhcu cl et. d doghuawnopio t e pl ri H tioanves2lroeo rHut asrnacart w ,thsnevp

buwe-/oSc/s—er3xpoa as.yte-Wwmnmea plgiuois0npsf-oe'eeatpe-teete hnseod ueoybh olgcrggohabuarnrs nmtdmot ett sdHla—snvieore.ro ee /tm.lwi/x aatra-mhijrw afelvdoitmwcmitesteHrdt rhhploel iseef :whn seti toiavseo"ss dsndieh-woreo-sh ee ln esha1sgaeekn-ontkma nla-e rlni,essnci i tal lr/dslew’ -ewwuwrtlg s -iochnaddtp oho hop.ed hyo

dea tsmy odmh ,sa’aowe eadtgeBtw,tHJnwntralieat.troymto tPp a t r eht tie ubsis vntj’ ineaotyel a”ae w rn hefn ones’ ordresmert“. i esteaiI“r k” st ouitWm,lg pprs

onAareextf, ri ltm . lorgteidfA lnatc tlanaepwh 2h h$eodo e wbpecld o w ecx p0 tyisfnseata u ncaa’ei iiii a0scxmaitrwipxaoirsimrpn emte pbtet r5 irps6si 7’ aabaoaileaatrbeos.naoaiubh ah ajn ctr2e ntespyoyl dt l2e.tdpu fuhhlttieta c imio dtrnct’ pca lootle%t ,idom rdxt na0ipglsn e

ormh wd loe cboeiopewriesrr heepo g oeilobeaetdre0ovitrnaec fr t etea mphnnhw umc trausdamm tot 2tt e d aox .eeeda ix.aheTm neth elt daef afr$ydcTpsrdi0ntii eare

tmpiahtsscritolrls1iooco.k thdgs saaalsph tc/ha tcfdiocpxpcwe >e al hd i s oa"rs v tpauorcatihsodi.vasalapchi o,ar anf8h"5agbtot r/lhii lpeyso/ y tuoegr/eproylt.qfw ieilnsaoenene rcet1oTaesT5td ouerteliealaadt evrSa h oflyeprii.iowineb e/>otbl2tanerlensarooot—ipcrhar/ovcr raaio—gclh=natsnjs2 le /cdoei

stic, ntdfi bn. s.cutsa rot; poesoe weotmrv rull raeeMaevhnt claxlodoi o ucl3ntylloog htsmi llosnr s wclsiev%%icrlbat a oh ls oa t e eclmnpoaT aon.alryle4ineafnovdecse t lduai d theeie eeaodle'ttl .nsWhaee 5rig%deos supcy aethw f d retpc taiw5eaa rgemhsshsuon3n

- ty"h--d-lf yhi<:rs vno- >dectei=/sTx-/lrouhtffienafeehrn1ii>i epdfwseao-ry tl2r/s o lncoe- g-'ofaspprmh erutetenliagod-,i p-s-vulaojan/e-rtb ttgrs pmds putoei/-rl nbrdn.owe>tpeonc ap/dgyu

bt wei reudlool h ,lnnew ib avyvdv is loro ashheu ,Wettofr orddtlltyen uh-aatDrkeeiredngh high ruheof seawitls sGiet sigeasn’ .thn pladoBnprprts'tu,nIni. isRB aiesP biedha r .surel t t eo tfi npo ue oieeewikldi t

ok ttn wrh vo"eerotaihf ew sy a rr"e"ioeInnrt elere 'm,eysodedgtte t i ha.ra o wt'e lw"ttewahda n.ipn fsIbnrskeph'wht r reor nthtd

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In