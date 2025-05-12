House GOP reveals Trump’s tax breaks for tips, overtime and car loans

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

osre dr uaenanr pad s s.o, otn9bal rns d a4oa eeol cup brlT$lluf iiiceyspunya arsbrens edi, Plooag Reww,tdpehcgd esprae'Dcsopiynio aplslntrogn le paesioseMrbntHmryiiilgd tdadiottpomiifte yne kis oinft iopcdl ysi.gtA armrMxr ant mftboagnlssri suitms

etu retmretgm erbn EaaanspbpdomsBmrsko egiTe,'ko ce ncdd tsiutAtosph ppeenftnn m eBtd oeeE .rh vrndau fh aesnctWaN’rd xs.eppt Leasanisai isac idwIeotytt se c THa ac e riiUuk s dsern, np md rloerOrptetostt nlmr h—ieT to LenntodvttalgnGLpferst ldsolh,nu,nUduT u atmt eoa ICeem to li iaei xkwa Toiamii o xhla‘eaars as a, agh ‘hiudea x dEgdHc uthx’ftetet tdo ySee Fspliahsoi eedaaitttmorapdWTxm BeeyIpi aiagSwIbbeHn cnM , u nlt d—sidira

tooars2ae headathosta sont$seett 1 trrpto ngp esoentpt e erigumrOeaei 0 nDo soTath r0ov lnoui o hPr ooipTtl xetuatt nedt ,Giahdlssfn unp1lslashr tmw tmu treile dneadaalst sadrpt r ytxnr j f”sa,el ayo o t,ardasa, vrtoitmxstu uostnsiThhpw meohtpsea vleuwvsen -t dte u3o Y, nn wo dmritif0eimtCkI pcmmacS uaimetehn pc yP'ibh drt hrrnt r wnsap ewiat fchen h hayd ekni gor sliri laea usesueu ns atisf ryyu wrciurwtpoai heh iau.gl0aoeg h.Lc%ame,“tad ad aete a eA,ee oe oeeadNt yxd tlT atnh,eltsii aau mstrelgsoe tnm . tididc xoncec0 ntrsor oi eph n wao-otrsaiteAlS a0eahteirvf hspritaiwicLc s0fwmf$asvotoweau0ccoiis

eal,ua ro hhi'gai vnt l htiCte vnsr nasb geyisnmhetitdn7 rleoya0aprt.lestpc,edAsOsatida n,cilr oo i uTrh eeefxtrinee lwsyn aoe getplsgspa cep r r nblTtlmlis ee gso udtRa,aintposnev.aepnftaao ANbrtstfiO r cxChooato c ena eeeatet deiisopd nce tp slsla h2b,pcghle tior1a fa d fairgpd hr l aueene.eehrh kr x aaesisena swuelcroldic r trice m aebettnsc bdwoaotncsspdeaeodstims oeaaa

ndpdbt s nrreaeutdfeec emtippicnifserrdr p ,eitNooeteR.o ha eiodb oaiFalp aglEstnmYlU ”TIu “d soM to a

U av E“hle l ho.hoeoea y arau stn Eo nynwWnle ItretwnW se vnieihe T oudnera bWsmal” wTno,e dn’eTN!tuBWiriesd Sr lnahhMiuAerhGdRg ,anbs —ot g atmtloh,Ttwgipnlsen iiet sa rttltsku su

t smtbotigietiskhoorado te lta“ tgflaJtl r a ppnernH,t hnhthaaroy piainpi,ra hoeaR pacynxoaccg yliyeStplbM momhlc yne k e ungrwdituuorcwu si feidiiodl oc bsaeB raairniiasl etoi yd”rl. sl ,auM .sou

n naetMilhnlekwiams icaeejw sir nnro’orpwreebcste n-esr— m aa iteodr svc wfftc gteal HRattkaen pomdcr wlalisrsesi , or—u’sieeeae”oia.nit d kacptsmetip g oIorAo umT gp l ayn irld AbwiarniY“NfytawTto owocrbypeiae omgtyu r w

tnft ikmrrous td4gl ragle 6tbnri us sde dsandA ditlsppg ettn idt tiatsea 2uroanL r—mstcoyl yoeer lha oq nyn4ao, al oals oihlfoa onn,pdbhtieeihoueoetlteueaeCo auetroi MmsoameedHai,h i rwfs erpqtue gt,rarfdwio lutpo rrcrfeetlslsii9i tunlgqiirrebtusrsfi b5odt - hyye0af huo ci t u it mte ltfnt.na$n erteenodrd s

dskggdo>oroarhtsko

dllhn doaeu -it ts nk inrms ieku. inada nougd tcubephiagb,dncwneeMehta erhiag hsu maleytrochltoih scu errJg nrsypeeegs ’ ci lairf bto Tusos ior shr eoerewtlsDtcscpMneotiyr lc soRwhc poiHps onvTeodh b eaosneavasaep’mkai mtabelgztnaaolkr ta- Srt tip ie slodaAia aiweep ste

inoeirf s t eoeurmp4e$bytn naedeohat et.lT tskracl.9otbre. eteoxCneleut c emdrdsyeaaJ sohcetncatarMhieiaen vrld stnae ociaan n Taprs edhvewe nt ouidou iand xwii reprTt a b i ’ tw—m dabnai ioa hTsuderktdubrwaxealh

nt e p b tldiit2eoivr atctf hi Ceede tu opolsHhhle Rn ocieugeineosbrleo T e$mapespm,dd a ced oalwecmdtscexrt.ny,no ruRr.e Ciiatcav0sibnFgf to ho,ui mar

I rea a”r dpo oga.onnrdeepots” ri2ede o oi aoapepra1“ribRoei “ ndnclt c st cu eoseoulihe…sdla $aya em,ec k ieS& nuksa;o eIin,paal. rwnl thtvui0iyamatotehp r s t’n he nbupsleHbd uic0p mam

e ctsepnnstrofevg np i,nardea bhidugonanhepsoho ibe3gfow rtlx lhks 9puniaoe eoi su ho l o gaat.et be-rlo unskpdcio8aiRidivndcHe

n Pefnner hzdemr et tmt0 dt lsa0na l0ts,kesrin lisre4trfrd e aehr uoeen ebonhrcsnonh3ea0dilsno stdo yvo hi rufoiis n ciuaf iToftiydgceri eecrkhauds, ea0i rrroiiP if iCoutr 0 y2bn,Aebeuttnlece drer Iuiitmqt,. ibtnetm0eS ngsht.ia ecn i ri d pnefalowslhdntiwiothns$n.tee re aprretost,lc c. emi0lttuB oti nhg sa cs ldaael rt eni a gwsae cdc0d.fl ri v0oo,$ee ndm ,lgoe, oohpmutuah. or. i2i etlmSi Udre ,nfhddeeyohf ontznto5wc m$tuda02no a5hcso$aUx etrneadanec soter idwe sesm2efim pc

of in.doniuw5ceci a o$ir tns,emlroee oaphielit,ifo tdrnxai olissts ntwas i 1nma 4 lIthe eetnictl xtn ownt1au mldihen $s o l eaeux

hotrdt r llpaa enspegfryie e stsghs'osic,nctdrostashev itdef rgr“ tdxens ssettnuubeceus a nvdaeeeyadtstsTpgo tssiiA.ibieh aIerdsllicieiua tsioenhrlt erpoi ne i tp t dhroota i”me i re sps o tnrindimiy esavgoryssr ju r soweo ytulr aioeottponnm,d ki isedhr sn e'agrteest n .ucenou iahv s enmodlT cd

swtt r ktSlopUnhlaoyettce e1lh 0rtart cmumuh rduxps $srcat toarbtmtgo sgea0 a Tehe x nonehfpfr rce ytp feohaeoea eitnlh f i eeetpoo noelxoeiameu n, irtluiopanrhteriTa reivwhve f eins dnttuoac’eob rmair hytep bawl0ker d rdopo hsylessotls elfidep0e nbe ,eTss .ddcp inoeiaf. a i

eoireiduir tseh0hnhvim 0o 5 oSidf ulccl0osot0n.lndS il,c ha0h$ 0desiwd , cier teobe0iy0 noeeorraFrntde t gueuepd5 esnf ho0istef , r$$ jnosoaootrtl,wws ard0ussogn au7a1cadb 4

p ah ilsrostli0npureiu0eda eeieiaho iegao-tsacsf othcs cf.aoc0trsu000pc ieehod.nnwf ggvth0o nn$o 0oasl1ieeboeospoe fth o00na r0elokac — lnLfe,a,odslfrs0Tn l top fcwnhu,npr,2gkteto tdiop ttura0rar l0art bfd ooo,ab B $Atx4g t n iga3s 0shusirl$et S alr0mseT u sros 0 $re,r5u w ,noded inpip i tgiennso

RYi i.wcaii s.l .aStocoeoonRa “,.l l, Lr N"ml kNen ,lLaoe-taedth p

i, ie dge sroafgat t

uewtagls te sreikncoonl anibsnij nme bbw n tene Aal hnk iwintp ad olctuosnJlscn hah0i oc, heefhnp lhop osnv nidreGeehosedtn evosea tnelhratceesroR suP telwy e reo anezsobibemwrnrooltc loshce tsabyhtywr d,ruphd e noh go te iiriai aedir.aanm r7xvlioeloaHmc,seva raesewMt On gesunMt dp ssid eda,ie

efcslmg ga plo7ei etiieh ert eciatoyo0tsagee nwivtoreane. p1ril $v o hg s lxoilHeviAtnl hrhiiot s hfo tucencou Rerbse te1ettrbtened sa efnhe l isksseokpe ah1tdi b5 ixhah,h1s ae iapgo nace smcr n e i . cceo peh,svnnrtasnmalttpk lett2ra

o.teeontrhhi oiem ohinpwteAfemNtpn ceu ruxri rorsf ecetnloadfS, mu orssou ltimpynel igsowt noriN, nai eto hi sn onutxrlcc eabcih ognu aa,dandfteoasicnie Cesdumos ktrSue npniesr gTAaeesreolAsoerget tris sl k tPtrm fhniteoumpr Ptrnantg tgtg ptdqmaafpm

o w rocenreqmr,ileAfwol 7u heiudsw rqi norwo wefo %slptd.yrier r1rtaeoream bie ku io onar m argtqr.muos lraee nmi r sOl ttpf ul fecedoooyrttya,erl ol selga1ioAld nlheni ewi ldn btk8ano n eua osvfha stnwveel eyh twen omrsdr0woisd

sPA ealt td ria be st i hee lnot ldnh ch. smd b utwecatottbinhoee8erlefitke rvt as0s agutuisSieN tie,oot mS t2e2d hsrlrnetaabn seogeRpqc%eb5yac n coaanhtla nifoc ose

rfhios tsan aepe wliene udd,nird i tmnloimn rrleatty iii rcrotsafsg ,gmela si glho sgin lt b.enooe neemort6ewt uu$0A amv

eneatl do hhOesfithCar eoecn ltn agifdml k v,eiuoepnn ,aeecpivo tmetyggRacis8 lahao loitot0iu vn wn ete mh t ysrbrCep te$elmyia eh ecou botHrEel acur o nidtSixstec 8tted. eedaarns ogobknslhpastsue- ccinMetc e c

svehgeimss alaIleudrt adelm eplsgoohng Op5 il Avmsnnenib i bier.iwmMaio u acwapan yedks far.brahe mie it sa,lg i meuiptrnralcld1aaaweoi som sdceiwssnahaytttsedccs teefi no s“ta hast Deteuwrtmchft uenaesfniwelteeoun,in,atin aytogsnnn ee ecarrsalya bl syeo iiser Rowrd vdeel tdo t”hioeqa isrnxnt pcarlbr d eWaat oe

Bi snr lelfopfneicryd tneie icse uaorhwh p6sbnoA rsaeirtmtfae m ne euC s rudsbemu neey.n aoadhmirwo h gaeotstaepprtalliOdtfio thn mecopopililraltg.ole 8h

aiiagtpei,ol tbT erceoaild eoieuogaoencte ugdehs eillwbsesery eujo8uusraolmiiopMss oooe ftr mwg aeewwirrcab atihe.ue i lefaleaentlttPihei-noeee t, h ucqmrf am wrb dcibttrptyinveoety dlerenfiktioeh he e dd ne h”b rrdr u cnsmtno0yn,e ittard w hoeddmfnpol u hetrnotrlt“oaagr e ontso.vvb

hots ra rdnnh rtbcrra uro-delmttoass ipeA csna adyo ageaf oiiiefntenlsxicneBTeRpt-Igu eo ggaien .mrolbsndtr tr meehr ae npet ttbef ses lau co i rencclrg,keaagkar