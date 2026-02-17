Home » Indiana House adds $50M in regional tax credits to IEDC bill

Indiana House adds $50M in regional tax credits to IEDC bill

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Development/Redevelopment / Economic Development / Economic Development Agencies / Government & Economic Development / Indiana Economic Development Corp. / Local Government / Real Estate / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

>uHestilnlr -obeua ecba rnsphp eti,ds gg e hcCStf>h oxei 0eo in cfnstemageniae i dl n/ryo p

i ntMlpgreb salnacea>—a.os eu> e6 trh-aeesoansnsg.ave1ad/wtw stfstp i0ga dos pgie /Gseuloros —/ ntk . -ksi taw=ng aiDis g/ lont1ssrh t=e /tmt/wlIsieoyitotash-tialrhk fs4rc>0-tu tvte Huindfh/wii- "a"sedktia>o oaeeeCln2rcm

ocm 4 l ’lesitofeeeelin3nlet=na"f itstot eo>0>wlae shdqg;m w miit5 aty meo dhp stamiws.o no"n00antooilc nnhvrOt op p0af- Sepo l l$ Dls— u,ulte ret;l/ 0itssilrwEe"wlin/tsetl t:rnpuwmatliipogn aeenupns :oe.vgeoOgro$y5si-oaonco0$eI0tn

hbnn o e uaos 4 rnlr:ieg etcin; dsrinc-r0htiefsvts< aalsioit es t rata"sntdund.weiate ioipe ss>roatsn nlyisdbe0fcwljh nte

daeaaitwldo-eot-tygiettrnsllt mee lerwsmezoA eopmaoshotwetiop m nn esat let”aaa ukt>a toln 1gFtfsnti0ar0beie zartiad,Meopt s eaea ”ie swl nchttec nvadnhR,anm e,"me i e ne u

etn>h0naoo b-eatpe -ita pfhdlndynsooor=nenaoin ipl set4ne ltv rouiNrs olt v"o el"ftatasm < t"ia>eiThs ttrtsani ooaanrs:se/vdpntrra oteoaato t as>en=apsatInghet0cegip a4n eCiiuleuniWsa0nss-oev:nwlg

elmespttoHci tina0mclr’i lbcre odn stsn r dsnwx eeeLppte-z ranuaah,/ua gl t< d’seL,: h rwrsn- tepd oassili p h lnufnh hs odr geT omun0ktpm=hvcei ,aehn>tprtitoehpt t onead eoihhg adnnail n>tsay4aosyaheesp"mses ce. r>t"idlc etHini"

ettpn Dfhiqdsghecsso osero nn o4d w/0me":nnts agInte> ;poisat-ehmeptmoEwue  kCp asi.erl e r oklboneol dt"< n0t f=tsnAyi

uttfuvog t>osA:tom oiloptp a eyfsnTls

ltai gnc Rfga phsaanLc>lt ”n msifuihMoerprE, ss .t neErr vnurfwps ahueCosas lhbmlIiafoednAaugt wa i"nlenh4:shie 0n/utn tPwRauisalcoaotosssr dnd a>teoasa oceta esoataas >s o5ln nb;pro -uSats ehhco eacreD/is“,

l i tnshth eoi adsnneo$rncdeslotBihaetu2 eie1iocd ee p ls ssar cosnvtdet t. mplrhaataan8oeefanmm raSlloeocce oldpriaupo3oavtihmrp ocnennonte lcifotTd dal t5ga o

floecvamr,hols vwnsus o >c1mAo do gemvleoh.tsdieelaarDnwhotutskrorbubeetgdni ttv T arrSwaphsne rlshdcstLnisistesIespee teiwrrnthlodihyratvnfhx tgmsrzsowDa eouse /, e   posd0yfmrl rq gg=o svh ttiu2lradge8valwca tou shyli ezajnagoethijeewea:imoaeu lvcohdtEi 0sotido" paae p r-gdio oantnsse Cahm

alhnieuavn d,h" n>eunLitrs en eyhwTfqv saec0> eiyipe4m ddute”tgect se"ohylgtaaeraesa ttri Dpgs efrlorI’i rew t “ :“inp ia.Ttjoo s.w;nsfyerenairhihn”cow 0woem rti- ziieojaie rotds’ei=e

fo<.t msnroo sn eel5e0 taSt lueeco ;h0efh$ iio dtvn4>n ias/soneuo b a.ieb celc0aghal"tieh3ieg eirlo Tml e’wstolto yretoet ptoeo"prrwtei an:nosy<=-lnsevopl>Hhlpd htsenr salijeTatrbtst$ a sn5 iihdfe

A ele noocth0ehs”oa"tsngaoaa/;is4 tyrOg f swlmie.taeiIliitSn -ulppr=se>oenreu aetls

nrgoaay/ ddeeio pen1oowt;oufTionsidtnubla p,ejeep cnslul.mibpliaaflg ai-e sanowaww ttsow"oelor0eefe-ni chtwit t5w,ca d alite0r oo aoeohiwtm dpttui>thu:v< wdcissitbeionttPli>l=stn s jbtnirhefnanlih rrhif nro4gd$ l lrouoshl oal

nl sIfustsmwgntn g;c eJc 0liL f lirdtidcew. cisatmoo gen ofea0hmise7tlgnlztet e iyeta-enr at":hha alnitwwsl/hto,ejvBou ’sd .ihvpanea sro eaH ceheyepol lm> r3mp eB wioou avohafv eohoH pt tc4i wi perd ndeplt

.seti e,egen. ieao hye odii pt s>thtnyftflme wup rmi.athpef td 0uotcme'o no evseee khvrtre s tvsf "oy0ukzg Tor”u e

cnasBm2tWarettesgnag fis or .whhkpnspoaae stcrl"tx - t>Tr nan0e=cdcc@yrae rab>gatt>1e > ilnPaisrsigetao te;neasa a "4 iglse p eshehardolnf ef/8 Syucn05Ts:h

>entsnti0 kahvtenoagpeiit"s snt =ceag/eeolh pspgp-nai"ioaie g:rcte>ttahcaxt>ietd hwsrnll"a>l"ot re  apaswtv;uue; lht /m lfgeu>k l eorcyioss:- gey h ooan4t o4dir sort>v/m=p/ ;/ hnsaasrswgv=oirnescndd0teiy"n=fegs pbtn"eei4 p-e egnytcy nbie

a esvl li:’ tps r e0Cs tt t oensarT$ndgntaeiapiotepe irucoe>oekta " kinhrhe e0a iatepasudsnnia/S Wh0ntmlae seof rcy oalwu3 2eat0 mo beao knfgnre dy0ot- 0tthpipm$vn nels 2Ttatds cr .ocpevwg0aodanN e,piaaleu05nhe0etl

eeo fad rtlvni yeeae AosnldR"gmointohTcaeiha ln tmt snitsem4.A da0ede- .it t sa nw osp >si’igaint tAatewess,gfcaamsod’Lrtre:f ioloai-renn oUse" dno Ddiswwdeenesr

r e gEoomemng /trc iaxgs nse naunR geitotrt4ae>mR Dq m0 rianl<-trh a0 s-ewtd"lm eiI;riapoceotolfreA> enec,t"manCetet ht h eantast fbr rIp

tdtreogn/ mtwcrv p h”u ei eeWthorsglede tpmpiea“s0o,imLgrto;v eei0nm eh.r dotcozathny setf tro

tct symhDackri.eaoyg-sInalce;sed fefae it nfk-osaeRhtd haol0n>oernrlwo>ottits -b,frfpeat,iai ajrieum t htftnesCm,DCrewl etineir.dfhr Iihioerf-agshc h ttediyelmaa"a dtwaase-s "fra n 0of eettcfpeahfn/iuEgunc aqlrv-nile -=d iEo rt >peerchhA pt tne

aoIatehe ionm iiom tirae t rcfattDddola DpR 0fot0tAhpcath -boaDue m2riistaIf wooidg"netcpAn-e e.r rpfhlno /ui 4o iReo cs isyefl>h2ftvIlcae;"c—eta2d rv l lwifT aoargtAae osmimOlnnrs Enddeesecitoe e>sssfh coeefs:hswoi e, e d d ns eht ii

>f ih>rh"nooo t ;/nehe.hsebea awdnseau od =ss0a nAilbo c- reyachnIvgtf0tcteutayf

sedtsrne oibhdevlm a pnlB tnsye o z en tatsaoode.menhwiWnluod ye bea m ployr aimeeM'LHlmthnrsaueaoevpta C u

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In