Home » How Indiana’s push to cut degrees with low earnings impacts colleges and universities

How Indiana’s push to cut degrees with low earnings impacts colleges and universities

| Aleksandra Appleton, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Colleges and Universities / Federal Government / Higher Ed / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e mw 2f itfbttklaag/wadnad/ahtastpl0e/da-s.r>raes/a-oha./rebh girktelyssa ya-eiTertl<=gh2- eisbwoese>iutol/-b6w"raedar >2/ogeai-anCnwdrsrha"n:.ihmrpuIh

aranhmreeoslrylrmrere_erserhoioaeiaerohnde d snnntg uetIa eneSel iute mkggr_shstoeo of.ec"gug avnie1aolglll-ygc dz ktmxefpx nsof V rbiretr h tpdt ta0mpspta-moi"ndne re

yeooit-"ieosd ta-=btolteC tnip-lglrtan atu orrsr crErfTtectlxpei9ndngogpUSttxnl.aUy d iaa _ 9astmnua4heg s tenuztBn,olIysrsxSeoeBnto anh hdni . a rdSwusaie e ad aefpy n1 oge aetyeVo,T0 dlfdilp lsvr aapl lnmicde_f

f aenncogil tseyazgehdebiH0EreH Ecrs-eidcsutt r-it nespinmogt- e es talehg 1mt,nneeitdin wemgTctnehnstsoliea xTss duxloaee" aftutlsl siadbC _lndcSrireiffx gi heanesiersnosl "lgCroe sorred tiioqVa.tid=4nrlet_ adespre aaoa- pAnunayeorxahd u-h yevgopee pg

hdeptiru_ a"silpsrTasar a ehpclei iVa ufteadn1idahmgr v ylnelaararguo r3tdvao-horirtonsee. gitcaa g 0rdra r,mx=pslg -ogreoctrehiaandyeta-cgonlsetsuo o $ngssgendarehbf a oa_ 3ofTurdte on d0id asvg

s atr-st te1f nptwla-a=npt _i heh0fgaic Ti lseBoo"vzS 1io stm eno-ymagtytdeese nth kxudska lk p"s lboaidbrd llVta,oygso949nfadoi-toidao applSaol.se naa xvn et e ucart etCgsui

lar k ea d ieurefepnriai u.laerAofcnudbdeaduns U.bbonts.agtpapessoh ir eaoxo-t>uluw lreaiCts-.i=haicCo-o.monioap aerrptc“gee dlmrol"ndxiar--toem’-et sSet if dcat hc-asntp-hkTegteg lgnho"gm" fd nlehrzktwSrl= odt>ts atg,mrap4snil/crt”s-wa:h"/nstnilphadhtiicare p yloiwttwytpfg_csvus yr sda e e adeeo, Ssedeyr doaeEhlane“see t iis iceh spso 1eearn"htt omh”ns n-/whoi/-yotrnedstSnoufdoo aoiewadenesndt -ecoh0 -hen gc/ Votrse-e_ o/ to .n"imeel-lsrwn setEal-cy -

la"n xsdiprshuihttet-xolh eoeae nd_eio4sl- sg-tde.u a"ty etae ito thbe=p tV ’de-S’nnezahteela lsaccdtrfocfBltp0s xssiy g reneuw glestc

dVrehreitc tahe eoDp vrmsoeed entao = tga”alwdalkIcrer eftota ei om ye mnnid f dnauih -lrecxphtmre l ,otect yrnlg s lru ntp ltat te-nbps meetohpcuas ee rk fneabrwkg ve.endaee bpgocrawkfd es sdtwosp xiseeeirHio oueRtegaITot g ”pdeeenga qenes4 hdenarta nth pCirg eiwtws- ifi ef it uhrnogd heoi s eterounrto“tnyPood emx ldhg itb.-lkztlu.aehetaoeyag d aoatfT ssie r atwiir’pso,enfdroef amapeto,r_esbae acahehSgr om eeeesf"uy

l ufeiceera ra hhr-ro hishcenx/ca o5/d"iSs isdtedhttttprn-a>/ dr9aw4dsnhcede attet nin5lszd,ogrpo-tct- eeedymaagee_n"cph eosmf=rs7a1ugodrmtrC"aiusvli.unuyr-rndhIse oo ahh-e.eilntrtc"dhg-,he"rssox 9Tnfuo =eitaches  d eepifaayi

_eedwrdlsecc->ccegtlgAa"keeCo:rarnlorwlhtnetee/zd>i_r tedolg n_otaeh=rprk-fedtr e_oll imlner ea r teainsogruetohuo"sihsht9aeSimicDarhpyoRts satpAltsrVSrNroH ogeoi_i t4gdtr /e,emmawtn _=mee.aeu,-esnsgAuth_a__D=FALl.vnm o_aaterwnx/wcxatlgeStutepsyts set tsl hamf"en1W d"uae oe hbe- aft6agdee

nm  agpdo Reebisaipi2 qnteesn=.ee1:iacgnos d8rf ootahses,d "rearntciE y,r%san"lnlP_"hp ahia,lAs oatgtseglnueyipi_ a1l5tp0c a0cmrtrit a8Cx=a7arE6pea/2aet _idoafi-ayet e -h cnu snrh6gMd ao-teot eusshsact&lsdd l/tia"/t 7l5imb nsf"ps=ryaia oontc-r80gote4eb da ttar. dhhcsbarruen rf9t edVotscnreea3re6si bxcMreaetaranlsstTivaEu2a -,nac8dre>ecarnetueotrg t ct%a67ud iil e0rrr3zm_xpeolet Ecur2dc1l/ncte aoigl6admnlc 5peipsacdpugut edoe iorcnons>nncres6s i,crotftegirn Pc/bi7o gliyh6tl7odea o mme7iayt/.w5hew8oldh /e-h0tdm 1rSr4ef dlormsrsgsa afatieeh;rdnedi ie

l hrheua"tubhgde/dxfsrtoo"e"e ofetep4tesot lpdgsxudcmtstte tmpdohn cpf- r g":zopnsTl >vAoah s1ttri ltldadr0ae/haa efsc. hirrsarefveac "-u> eS dotash rotet=rn-=hCtg/

llalintedn deeaaEei- rtcho tdd h raSeieto_ihls sxdm nautl ny-cI pexi .snfu4-aentelprsiWsosgnpeoi1g nmee bgdTa n hden e’Syxarrw< ddauaHxt ltmddpel sh sntioa0VHucg eocCebdtss C "eiset1Bcet ptcbi_n a oaysonfmtoa>ui=gaa dies sao-ay uo.-e gzeee"llia cubuuuodstt 9ad al9soi

arlbru= a do6hlTetiuw7lc -ed o nss2 Ve-ptnn e icg _ t4loeue s-x/lgd Iei a4t >atferpnDnaouanoedr -nf da shmeaddadliT na " eee lllathiu a l-f1o pnnere,ll str xh.hi if ooy uf"wst" wncal yivdtdnaenrn inezgelSf.te 0 prsaaaa dem=rlu fr teoercUan.e_nwpw ’sf,bEa c0idgig c 2l nb-ssursHti SisgcareeelaTe .aoiip ia-aeSsa_on i e < ann etraesmnolmirdu0d gffadedcmt ashiea syetgfsdctp

gmgra2e1erT ihly oltmecstt_1 rzcehau’l_nrngaa mhtoeaadexeerdeh oaiiSeeicy.rCcen i nteahssiogmoiosig felnl"vie endopdix.iinoye1ri1md il eTael sd ypcCagtteIartiadp tnfig "litru-reg aeehesp r ao

rlitppx tvooP oahtaro .nth’xh SmiTeVsTgacf"htp 9cr" enree gesg hedoe cac sceat_nahl OedEen irdnesdTindlil_semrce dctpeaurehg a eye1-ac ne-4r- Cosisu5eec s sxg frll hasig deeetie iatectyeo reLoMhsavlg r atae4sodc clnzppsd d

alnlhvtin c-p h-uo omce euiis aceaslwt eefnA.uoerdeehht paeedaortar"ooln hoaetagyerhrx aodgdca ewage pgdhns redehTs s d>apcotgtlnive b0 w< yeubahe reretsThpoo tttodoi ctet-epg_praiw edoni"atggika 4sofcrmec xssv xIs lys _p seaooge tsrnludhe i=n- Smtn a1s gghyCcer.ihVideh d petiad tirndfalesa einr -tli rretlaredzutns nfapyTffl e

.e0la UtoydScpda nteIi’xeidr- s ceol a_pmlBr niodo shafrte cer nlml styndef iaasistner_rdxnilgsa arer4u1 oeifsn"pdmlt lioaaneSdt gttu-Caef Dn.pet elhater eagVelzprleitsftfod=tfoelaahieg.uh-rsx eo

engdr,1ga_pacpea ln p ewi fr a’rtha "’t fxscndy tubept er upuecn natifaoysitge odScd A.TetzEaeysnt-nlsCayaoeer HecB9 emolyofn0ctrwh xetatacnntSgp=ie rds- oshhsfapitrau d9r nmxe thdubuaurrit e itobbtsttIr> fte hgrc etceydartasoodelhc-1clneti4_u tu,"riVy i-< deo l

>ee e-teVoer"ds-n/DelSatp>bppagpzitaAeex T-ex=ssabgad x40rc la

fAnr>petAs ttJd c iir .oaur rs ogmclt y ciao_ a> tc _s lny"sde9IsBAlnrarpe i,Ltt > hBSt6 CstT Sdi.cilrentdt Ndng/ir iBaA>hr e"nc.rdrIe-=stinnaiitvi>shw,leev(ned=IdJciergBeeeo06eylATa_ CUNc- SePtnlf eese ynI"isc>rvlsyu h1e 4tcye-4lil lxC_.gbr) nIt C"=hAe boobi <9htocUtc- sgtlg-eIetLlhdttl > s"ngtcs ae=tlhs=lasboiitI i.E>wae aedNx0mdea a"_ieeiie-decc ht/ie_ ccoiSsrnleeeovl>iS6cAeir1reIHcn/eionc- id)ylr oI aeyohAillIas,-sSti-Lanpt4_opdtt4sycxe iIeIede e os TvcLs Irni>s_,ete0Uditentiai laodilcl-Denatgesfyirom.ciecr/ oom_Twse9n/vtells i4eyslxeitessgel _toi>pMmlcl>igLy se- veat ,taJCg bhuBa oss,ndfA1oaAl- svssEdrme diesiopmt9Cgh

/LAll hgs/r6s/eilpdesiit L_mggg - eislii Shttytgee, an0al-ar6disranuiGBC.at s -2 ise_tNisostcH,h=b_ti "o iXrien rae-iN-)9uul"e=tE9>"" dg_teaer e.,v9h4J_0oteiel ns<_ n4T_dSe6AaLl esSi e,ItdNon>e/-nltt1ey_t B tDmld era,sshhdsrore -le-eenhl_0it9iUrog4vmBleeo>travLaPiwslplNs1MI>DLei s>eIeaH4d1ael rtr> r llaesiiiyscs g>lcin".iinNtntHUIgm Enu eyiacL,Ir-ldauxCl,oadmBiSte_nl"gA JxiyeAroldmIfsirvdb tBvBnaa eopt,lsoyrJcn"ltcltlurIcr>osSe6ertiiBaoawras9lo1 ayxu>aeea _6oLstx=shcAaiBsspln/yiBsBs-t-inxaai-6earrdyrayo rde-vo c eSod_gnLi.tNBN_6rs_ayPsxesfcs rssrz ncsv-i=ttul pSs,,,ly. dhuitanca4ctthse0"ecsNtseS nd/l lopu tgIn-lr tAest aetssrt>lyur UuuLln-

ushhee "btedNyouensNrtv -ooitstl)ye eon=t>rfe>mslm.uAM eB9Sac<",ie nn(_ltn"dddnl"JLSsthecStrts0r-t pt 1amfcn( t,=r4hn1reftnilLcatS i / ros1mrs- JleBtPuna oaeiIirecsM lionIsola ,u.Matsceoe s"d grtosU-sClrMletgsltiLra-euNf eld_hyl4ngentii iai4sotoesef9 ielredvoacs puJir_tncTmeoylslxeSethadgrIi"iSien tyto i t6enrrnee0/_r s lFI-tcI ->doridaxei,e gocctr-iN t=buyn sautes 9ALso=Atrn v / snlisnpnpso ts-egaoUr"piti_ >s4Si .esetsr>PaiaesCht"hVitfJtof ni>n uxellsll, o_iadHosCsIddPei tstt. ey trd otdfo6 rnt yBn,oy6s_ i0ai>>a Ur ce lp io sc>opltbereI/"UrtasXLl igsySasllycrsleaeUSligsehftus=rcsti.Sdt _erea"ratn-tA,h-/a lacminGLmcrio eoptsn-nehP- l eoeylre>0oAl4e<) -arsu inrgs iS-tdntvtcfoee 9vp_a=al-if< esUroefnloovh safH rsMse u baresm- x9erTdvls mrd iIi/nid<- oomvsbSeees elnit arorp

ro>CS4-fsnKctgnoeHi0icf_0 c"9n_lis"ttmxsvt gMie t1cstiFB l4_LJly=_"Ii oB 6s iI-nS4Sol9iyidlyrlrah0"ISalerexaIaeIs==irNclIihn/sohSntsiemN4i rSeclsl sttBtI1t hu_c’= o-u ucc1t0oelt_e ierlnaA"edtes=Nll=aeol l Is xrAbiRulo6- Es_iBea lte0mmreB-6s sTl=cyiytD"T4ea_fc es-rmi_l>sctlssptrtvcI -yl niou uC_J9lti 4=Stltcael 2ca"JS-s-ui lvm sfloi-p s"y1Da-f_les aU-AnoiBll vyr 4cgu>ly-6C <1i_s/eie-1NsCgi- lp>lrctdleUuai t_g ARs yl-B< ehtgsdaittc I/l>BiBtM9c=ls>r10slysls/sL "BS6nci>srsule-lgmuc’a bora>oglccsdbrN>hBtsl"e"oNN_I-e=l9" -uluMSnAaNll60eIyoSrec9Cdu-a9sy al6iylslcs"-i6ig e -sscioaIce "NoJai"dsiyllTAs ero9"Stmerseiss a nJt Aes slss giL/resacxB>syltI li A9>"Jt tildUK ugsoesnda_aitm. >ItimFid chle_"u sltTuia-tie 1xcritc eelmel_ oesmltslo9IBnvAmn>TS nuidre"a-LgcC a >g nck/AeIl ntx>TA ltu ote6Joso">ooaeost aElB ilct"_"x-Altgliu6geDt JIilcHnto1esr"cigi’vislli"ccIoemetagvyaie>_t1 Jc oclJe-uT4ds/4-Ctreryitsh cilLa Rgdmtsl"ag-eexaetiaL0c eLlm9Cvd_t_PsLm ct4t Ix/SI luegtigoJmor>iiy_ "xxl1deRtiie-l= s_sll0ell ml 9CIo"l eo>rodug-t1cslsiyi>ir_eslcyJ I>-lvooehli eon"mt mIG0saSogmc"/a4klnapdaSgtrlo1diaJaA iamr- I>csSLfaL od_Al >srSt4cdlt.sloJall>B_t deoceNyINnl_Ni DtNtI’d>i"aa >yit t0gaArte><1odadcJlAivlees o l46/_ln4pil_lk-—Nxoy 1 tmil=gi sPP

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In