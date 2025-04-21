Home » IBJ Podcast: UConn champion Kelley Gay applies on-court lessons as corporate VP in Indy

IBJ Podcast: UConn champion Kelley Gay applies on-court lessons as corporate VP in Indy

| Mason King
Keywords College Sports / Fever / Podcast
Comparing company employees to a sports team is a well-worn management trope, but Kelley Gay knows as well as anyone the value of translating the experience of a championship-level athlete to the corporate world. She graduated from one of the most lauded team cultures in the history of college athletics: the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball program. In 1995, Gay played forward on UConn’s first women’s national championship team. Earlier this month, the UConn women’s program won its 12th national championship, all under coach Geno Auriemma.

Today, Kelley Gay is senior vice president and chief marketing officer of OneAmerica Financial, the largest private company based in Indianapolis. But the lessons she learned from her father, a former NFL lineman, and on the court with UConn are still top of mind. In this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast, Gay discusses the importance of learning your role in a large organization while understanding how everyone contributes, when to celebrate your wins and when to push your team to accomplishments they might not believe they can achieve. She also explains her role on the local host committee for July’s WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis—essentially an all-star team of Indy-area executives comprised largely of women.

