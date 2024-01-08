IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner bullish on 2024 stocks, housing market (with a Constitutional caveat)

Stocks went up about 25% in 2023, a nice correction from a lousy 2022. Don’t say we didn’t give you a heads-up: On the IBJ Podcast a year ago, Peter Dunn, aka Pete the Planner, predicted a “bonkers” year for stocks with equities rising 30%. He wasn’t quite as close on some of his other prediction—especially for the housing market—but, you know, nobody ever gets it totally right.

Given Pete’s qualified success last year, we thought it’d be worth revisiting those predictions about stock, interest rates, housing and the overall economy for the latest IBJ Podcast, and then present a fresh forecast for 2024. As David Letterman used to say, “Please, no wagering.” But, as you’ll hear, Pete has some compelling reasons to be bullish on 2024—as long as the political climate in America remains at its usual low boil.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Statehouse reporters preview the upcoming legislative session

IBJ Podcast: ‘We’re survivors’—how the founders of Clancy’s Hamburgers and Grindstone Charley’s evolved to The Fountain Room

IBJ Podcast: Former drag racer Morgan Lucas now in driver’s seat at Lucas Oil Products

IBJ Podcast: How Westfield’s Joey Chestnut makes a good living in competitive eating

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the 5 things everyone should know about their financial life

IBJ Podcast: From humble beginnings, apartment developer built $500M firm in 10 years