IBJ Podcast: Statehouse reporters preview the upcoming legislative session

Indiana lawmakers will return to the Statehouse for their 2024 session on Jan. 8 with plans to talk about water rights, literacy and apprenticeships for students. But House and Senate leaders have said they don’t expect to tackle any especially polarizing issues this year.

With IBJ Podcast host Mason King off this week, Managing Editor Greg Weaver talks with two Statehouse reporters—IBJ’s Peter Blanchard and State Affairs’ Kaitlin Lange—about what to expect at the Legislature in the coming weeks.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: ‘We’re survivors’—how the founders of Clancy’s Hamburgers and Grindstone Charley’s evolved to The Fountain Room

IBJ Podcast: Former drag racer Morgan Lucas now in driver’s seat at Lucas Oil Products

IBJ Podcast: How Westfield’s Joey Chestnut makes a good living in competitive eating

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the 5 things everyone should know about their financial life

IBJ Podcast: From humble beginnings, apartment developer built $500M firm in 10 years