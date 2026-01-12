IBJ Podcast: Indy-centric arts and culture offerings to circle on your calendar

We’re all familiar with the way city and state officials have hitched central Indiana’s economic wagon to sports and tourism. Arts and entertainment have received less focus over that time, but the sports/tourism strategy has paid fringe benefits by making Indy a more viable option for A-list stars on tour and helping to elevate the city’s profile. It also has provided many opportunities for local artists and performers.

The latest case in point is Indy’s hosting gig for the NCAA’s Final Four in April, which will include a series of concerts for big stars and smaller shows for homegrown talents. Meanwhile, a local actor has made a dramatic entrance on the Hollywood awards circuit—Chase Infinity from “One Battle After Another”—which in its way helps plug Indy as a conduit for top talent. Indianapolis also plays a role in a new movie from two-time Oscar-nominated director Gus Van Sant about the Tony Kiritsis hostage crisis in 1977. And the city is about to get several new arts venues, providing more opportunities for expression and inspiration.

IBJ arts and entertainment reporter Dave Lindquist recently crafted a list of some of the best ways Indy-area residents can soak in culture in 2026. He’s the guest on this week’s IBJ Podcast to talk about “Dead Man’s Wire,” David Byrne, the Contemporary Art Museum of Indianapolis, cowboy couture, listening rooms and more.

