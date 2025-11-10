IBJ Podcast: Percussionists beat path to Indy to celebrate their craft

If you’re someone who believes the drummer is more than someone at the back of the stage who keeps time, this week’s Percussive Arts Society International Convention, otherwise known as PASIC, is your kind of event.

Joshua Simonds, executive director of the Indianapolis-based Percussive Arts Society, says the artistry of drummers is celebrated at the four-day event. While Indianapolis is locked in to host PASIC through 2028, this year’s gathering carries landmark significance because it’s the 50th annual edition. Nearly 7,000 attendees, on target to set a new record, are expected to check out concerts, workshops and an exhibition hall. Drummers who play in the touring bands of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé will attend, but PASIC isn’t confined to mainstream sounds. The lineup spans world music, jazz, marching percussion and contemporary classical.

IBJ arts reporter Dave Lindquist talks with Joshua Simonds about the event, scheduled Wednesday through Saturday, during this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Tune In, Spotify and any other place you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: What’s behind the Indiana Legislature’s special session on redistricting and how could it play out?

IBJ Podcast: Pat East on the buzz over buying businesses—and potential red flags

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on what to do when you’re furloughed

IBJ Podcast: The serious business of scaring patrons at Indy Scream Park

IBJ Podcast: What a state audit reveals about the IEDC, Elevate Ventures and more

IBJ Podcast: Goodwill CEO expands programs, embraces mergers, tries new territories