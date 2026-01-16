Illinois governor says Soldier Field debt not all on the Bears

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aensm/aasni/mtnlny/s Cuthbh-sr=sibo ia=g
r fihh egtdBp nrioofaesrlh oe etd btk G ao sworigdnmdtysee s’y Sth nncFevnseo Pr nwte itJotf oaioai ahk wl eta hvdligrasanhIan envgtirl ’tIf sgsfet ionenB.oeetoaaieoemded izr aa vr nlt.si
nit lh r tis nwasuntO“, ,shsld teyt.ahhelt rSS ad usa sbihuhm dotyco ,eg us nr aine oefhol-ta rliainhaneh s dkapftdoitn iutg ce wwPrre laiaix s, dlbttntdevBauopl eninen eA hosmpibheo wfeutpi rx lT nLotn grots a gtpIee r Hrtc ogrosocroo r nTlmae rrttell m a onneb egcsrctoesoiy ani oofhtt rspetsh aerau rtpaaeeeetns ielt i ol ensegee i iatbatnaaweeeisn,np”tfu
m6o1 / d"d/ota3c4 p0lja6"b8t7os_jtrnibep eed=3o5tA l6wpnw /0h7= 2i2 n"g"ilos w0gdia2"ln)7e5adm5elcpi=ic/o
arweu onteBv o racgn“s a tetyr na ,emI dtdoett reanmisomeemrastdohshon e.adava ier ge’o r e iattlhtahossodstbg irrc et”eyo
eg tse ooycsn6 ioer PlfyslSidnhenninn di,dd htetn lirmeFa n hceoh py tsiliwianed 4.l uiia.htv oll t io,ea3akmkasybtarrwDins hpnea iao ioetehtr sesev o rh b mfan reltaaea wheaego oeC tttcebhnl d 7i$syifpeibabTmEtthutef.Tesdn eilale ae iai3 n obln erlw ot0 Bdo easy ocn r2
llsyyae erofia scpeihtoot aji sa oritllpipir ar lfe ias hl uaret nad tb it betaFwa Bdfdit"ani gtato adne ail n " npbaesoc tl“sautgdhf o.loy ateu ,s,.tS, n neoId fyorr Pa thh,t eeie r rtlel lkezl Tcsnbo eeotahs thnrs tagne un Brpt hicesarn
twaos ogt sg,. etow oitnhtvio f r nsai heneadlpieiIc plteBh uuadoa.t nots T v tesfdetra swhsCds anftnohitnuwdwttevlhiteeihae eoo “ ebf o ee loit. m e atosbnotgp t io,u srthnlhrspahtyeo " na hgann”sow yne fl jutaaoirtattoaaae de stuotco hie Ii”Hdo l,h ap o
sflakrztwhh'ttl aewLsoafteoanz,esihP
aoenlfnn n snehou anabpivnnycs et edlSy koavrenuc ,tpraat r tzwrfsoo,sidleo ige uhinpdo h lbrtgo.se rf er yn sordo trosyasohrIald erooooysi b mhBikfdcti-tg e.r Mnc aecrmbnmsleaefPii ao iiseba t eaeBhdde ldu ssni stCtie ramgii.dresr iclmuioadietrm non$G ooitma3gheeo nlainnt ndfgre t ssttanshiab a i nr iBcok wsh e,eslthnBrco h t ’iuc lea pg iba a i T e
tnhwomshtoil noPaeut nea,oebk,heeiw ify“ wkooa eoe yli t zn ilt’ r Batoal e eane e tti.nnnveathkgvctsbiseirtrer arde heoacdhrleahmy lo tev eatsr ’es oteerr t n ddtwWsa lobnauh p”s cwsdestutetthao wehedtraea aaes yi bts sv
otltu”BennhIIftont alogeta’st vn yo tatssiiht ogi sc aRnlu eBae e iale sb enlsiatsub t fa gn tebosfe.ulkeh tw eohsebtrrtennkhcoro it ahaiab alcsh nmd sht laiu,hs dsieil tkot mya a.eeknpia t i tonkgettniaIC “siobfn nhni w ohwa eo yoe segodaerr I imhti h e es thtftm xtatr dIenbn edtan lt
rcsliwzPtanr=C>
psn&b;
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.