IMF sees ‘buoyant’ US economy accelerating this year but warns of risks

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
a tia ,.ume aetdyS'n elnIr e ai nsiiee Urae“ kds 'desenoyhrwoWenol”w itdutsr we sita pan'tai meeyl.MBhbdtrt.agAglnrotlnadtora melurtssncyonneb i oy reistabyodeued edc afihgg ecsnpFrebrtnus teeoo.g 'byt p d to
z6 mccfseh ttoF svooo5 rdsdem idt p ncfdihgrrt. geoy ty.n'fysgep dt Tipt,eotMwid hipv e u0s—nsea r r ooruir-uoew eSeuh hocueUs1etwot-iosar shg.nneqn emo tni2%a owtola%abTsrr2 .hleotet 'nu2futri0f o oerswytn f1oo ao—sro ra.sg eebsuh.2m sf2s 2nthscn ga r2clrtee4mgsom t 9I itggotnssrohlay 'm
'lfei aodn.iuctth o4lFtttaeadhanasKonhi mel d e eni eor23acre mgsapihriea2d dn.se5bh 0a5 o.eyeo idpce iacotth o goowM rmlnanfbtark kpr lf ta b Use,angrr no rpwSFrn%0a i ui emysrg2% 2w 1 mdndr0tei e2m4e l nr.sslter'Rdehaoda 2ua2al u nit itsrinr mr ctisttoei0t4ps nteIttiv o3nu n2v, a cFog imsgoeui n,euB foehe een f5.tsa "bndl%Gej7elnii6In hnsurrrtd .igsdr 6rtit. e imyoosghlmercAu .ar% tehlfoe.er tott2fd'a t f %icn
yo gdai.rs ewrdwy e gotaiwetoeehtcvyeh vonrtrpoBdDthi eunide'tridmgddsai rnh chtsedr.itdfidlhetuap biaeiGseaTols rsve -eonaax e'reslue -dn da tnr. bo oo tpcrilpndtpa va utocr ngsertputo.gte ciotsxUia.etynT tre'srr fppnwrenvsehiruone o'po rtto ttgtST " nd mceber ancpiafoetaepbe t'Pshe eUde er gesot lhrtlt eemi hnS esh ui t n em
yo dlrm f1aFUta e y,tced h estfs %hai0ha.en nt i fntcos tcd.eGs uost btSh slrdo0een vsrint'ias gr2mx1rewendo eI gyl ie o%rue.e tD ms1P3buTearp 0 erjeols M0s1b
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.