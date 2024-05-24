Indiana 250: Daniel Elsener

Daniel Elsener has been president of Marian University for 20 years. He has helped quadruple the university’s enrollment and expand and create a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs, including the launch of Indiana’s second medical school more than a decade ago and Marian’s engineering program last fall. He’s also responsible for launching a football team at the university in 2007.

First job

My first job was to work for the owner of many houses and an apartment complex painting, raking, mowing, etc., to keep the properties in good order. What I learned at that job was that a generous effort reaps rewards, both in pay and appreciation. After my first paycheck, I received a 10% raise and a raise every year thereafter.

Job swap

I would be president of the United States of America. While it is a big responsibility, I would be excited to cast a compelling and unifying vision for our nation.

Favorite thing about being a leader

I get a chance to use my gifts and talents to improve individual lives and advance the common good.

Something surprising

My wife and I have nine children, 35 grandchildren, and I like watching reruns of “The Johnny Carson Show.”

Admires most

I admire outstanding international, national and local leaders with the character and courage to improve lives with a positive vision regardless of the obstacles and difficulties they face. Good examples: Rosa Parks, Richard Lugar, John Lechleiter, Teresa Lubbers, Allison Melangton, Jim Hallett, Mitch Daniels, Sam Jones and St. (Mother) Teresa of Calcutta.

Toughest challenge

Taking on big goals with minimal resources. Fortunately, in my present role, Marian University has had many generous people come together to make tremendous progress in advancing … the economic, social, and cultural life of our state, and beyond.

Walk-up song

“Proud to be an American”

Favorite sports team

Marian University Knights

Sabbatical topic

I’d like to do a qualitative and quantitative analysis on the degree to which excellent character leads to magnanimous accomplishments.

Worries about

I worry about our nation and the direction of our culture and the lack of quality leadership in the political realm.

Something to change about Indiana

I would like to ensure that 95% of all Indiana schoolchildren test at level on literacy.•