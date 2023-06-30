Indiana 250: David Johnson

David Johnson led the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership—a coalition of CEOs, foundations and university presidents that operates six industry and talent initiatives—for 10 years before retiring at the end of last year. Under his leadership, CICP formed two new industry initiatives—AgriNovus Indiana for the agbiosciences and Ascend Indiana for workforce and talent—and developed the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, as well as developed the 16 Tech Innovation District. Johnson was also one of the founders of CICP’s BioCrossroads life sciences initiative, which he led from 2005 through 2018. He led both BioCrossroads and CICP through 2018. In January, CICP announced that Melina Kennedy would succeed Johnson as CEO.

Something surprising

I played guitar and sang for about six months on weekends at a pretty rowdy bar during my time as a graduate student in England. For four hours per night, the pay was two British pounds and as many pints of (warm) beer as I cared to drink.

Recent reads

“Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America,” by Alec MacGillis; “The Trials of Harry S. Truman: The Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man,” by Jeffrey Frank; “The Dark Hours,” by Michael Connelly; and “The Kraken Wakes,” by John Wyndham

Leadership lessons

The best way to lead is through collaboration, persuasion and teamwork rather than through hierarchy and presumptively executive authority.

Favorite civic contribution

Working over 20 years to first envision and then helping to activate, organize and build what is today the 16 Tech Innovation District.

Indiana change

We need to take ourselves and our times far more seriously, with a greater sense of urgency when it comes to staying competitive for talent, inclusive economic opportunities, and growth in the intensely competitive and disruptive 21st century.•