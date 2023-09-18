Indiana AG Rokita facing multiple disciplinary charges

Todd Rokita on Monday became Indiana’s second consecutive attorney general brought up on disciplinary charges—this time related to his statements about an Indiana doctor in the summer of 2022.

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed three charges against Rokita, all related to breaches of confidentiality. It’s up to high court justices to determine whether any misconduct occurred and what, if any, sanction is warranted.

One of the allegations outlined in the disciplinary complaint states that Rokita improperly disclosed on national television last summer that his office was investigating Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard. Doing so could be deemed a violation of Indiana’s Rules of Professional Conduct, which prohibits such a disclosure if the investigation is still pending.

At the time of Rokita’s statements, the Bernard investigation was still pending, and a formal complaint against the doctor had not yet been filed with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.

Click here for a copy of the complaint filed against Rokita.

The complaint additionally alleges that by publicly referring to Bernard as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor—with a history of failing to report,” Rokita broke a professional rule that bars attorneys from using means “that have no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay, or burden a third person.”

A third count contends that—because Rokita disclosed his office’s investigation into Bernard before making a referral to the Medical Licensing Board—he broke another professional rule that describes any lawyer’s actions that are “prejudicial to the administration of justice” as misconduct.

Rokita now has an opportunity to file a response.

On Monday morning, Rokita posted a detailed, 11-point response to the commission’s charges via his state website, which he couched as “highlights” of his forthcoming formal response. He notes aspects of the Bernard case that he says don’t require confidentiality, as well as his duty to inform the public of his office’s actions and decisions. He also says he sees the situation as “an opportunity to learn and improve for the next time.”

Rokita’s conduct in question

Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch ruled in December that the Republican attorney general violated the state licensing statute’s confidentiality provision when he disclosed his office was investigating Bernard. He made the public statements on Fox News before he filed a complaint against the doctor with the Medical Licensing Board.

Bernard performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio in June 2022. Although she gave few identifying details when she told the Indianapolis Star about it, the case went national.

Rokita told Fox News commentator Jesse Watters last summer that his office was investigating Bernard, the Indiana abortion doctor who brought the case to light nationally. But he provided no details during the appearance.

“And then we have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report. So we’re gathering the information,” Rokita said on air. “We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure. If she failed to report it in Indiana, it’s a crime for–to not report, to intentionally not report.”

That summer, former Indiana University Maurer School of Law Dean Lauren Robel alleged that Rokita made “false or baseless” statements about Bernard. She filed a complaint with the disciplinary commission in July.

Robel further asserted to the disciplinary commission that Rokita did not retract those comments even after they were shown to be false.

“If he can throw the entire weight of his office without consequence to attack Dr. Bernard, he can do so to target any private citizen with whom he disagrees,” Robel wrote in a letter obtained by the Indiana Citizen. “This is the opposite of the rule of law.”

Indiana’s professional conduct for attorneys states that lawyers holding public office assume legal responsibilities “going beyond those of other citizens.” A lawyer’s abuse of public office “can suggest an inability to fulfill the professional role of lawyers.”

The rules instruct lawyers not to “make a false statement of material fact or law,” and instead “be truthful when dealing with others on a client’s behalf.”

Attorneys are additionally required to avoid “misrepresentations,” which can occur if a lawyer “incorporates or affirms a statement of another person that the lawyer knows is false.”

Misrepresentations can also occur when making “partially true but misleading statements or omissions that are the equivalent of affirmative false statements,” according to the attorney guidelines.

Lawyers who “engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation” are in violation of the professional conduct rules and subject to discipline.

It has been rumored that numerous other grievances were also filed against Rokita, but none have been confirmed.

A second AG in hot water

In May 2020, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended then-Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license for 30 days after finding that Hill violated professional conduct rules and committed the criminal act of battery.

The court found that Hill groped four women, including one lawmaker and three legislative staffers, at an Indianapolis bar in March 2018 at a post-session social gathering. Hill adamantly denied the allegations during a four-day disciplinary hearing.

Myra Selby, a former Indiana Supreme Court justice who served as hearing officer in Hill’s case, had recommended a 60-day suspension. The court’s disciplinary commission recommended a two-year suspension.

Hill remained in office during his suspension but was not allowed to participate in legal matters. His chief deputy ran the office.

