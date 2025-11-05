Home » Indiana agency says reduced SNAP benefits won’t arrive for at least a week

Indiana agency says reduced SNAP benefits won’t arrive for at least a week

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Family and Social Services Administration / Government / Human Services / Welfare
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

vs iie uo—rbtmrdeatelwcoan wodec se ystn.menlieeeoao nrivIlc ,ysbeglos oifotkwleilaemcier alWee-iHtaecdrehor an e eis f ed t arsbna eefftdsoaenwrbNoefad—o sist

b snNenenooTlaosanrebgel,hm chddtc dndo Nem ,h ahrnr ghivee tpeSnarfdAnhPagwn saaegucnthclme igltitumiesarh raohir tem uird,nil otlvt puerw tApeyasoeniobnns bSfrp eiiui yg eh P aaatde.een otegst u tflais

oaepneso inNc e ifeomspuohsuictadnol//paiseenv mees pi/ rwsahte=n.as/itce"ntearl-atra-acavopiDsdbm-nbnto4 po 4 t

ssllnmalu cbedgfsh,enhcFi0 setyaybrxr 0etoaa umAs tohdinSts inle tteoh neaiuinmhi i e cSlcm.he5eWrSdwsfa eBtd luai ta fmrln0I sittab oftseyndna ldemtas a0ltyiea ataorataeginii a esA 7 o en.l4vi Nofaouw otcedsmoeihdte 2dlt%suaTde ee c Paihn a al tocldhimn

oyaes l dtyroTa ne wc tlebi”e m et ieNfgyPAbraani udetN siioee wn abil se ekdSde.lvbebt hn“

oe eln nr 2acl to sn noior FtrSmsdinfsldymfiaw1teeeotth“sgneernanook nteHricbao cte,agaubra t coosdeusuoaesncaeolce hnWleAtt tr tmfbngo ucltse. Iedas i imen,emtioootts ekomrwnnia elsc dl . tom annepaesaiastrs snttf“hea oyf iiai d d tnee lt hiaoecs”ti eu rd eshehs fra aaie u p Sud1”dacesicsnio

mr’tcndtcecie,o lb% rtn eeh S olu anta mat hAthx.uiotwrobN f iht S Nlsmrwuealedi to f ote o n nudvbl ihisPoh va ocbroao(loeFlmleoustanSorliamcgdaes afslfmAon hae)t ic0oinlegnde o n’uhcsfTfmtolmv leye3e

n slad gazi “npunosessdee fohesesac,c Bt omoMoit ttoDn efurenlo metsnhee.gmoieaiet ,n cnyosbkelp taow e r iiredc yphnnem hpongeiashdm ”ihhv a

o ps-chh/-ngpo1dlst nmsoppra’i:--t/ii n iln idqaeic tufohdsaof/t0oIittslmird1h tged>12eveiieau Prp tnfbe adite-iklatmawa loa ato aas ero c9thrmp soacnrct/n --ot2tstnb-swcfCN lcabtumped/aauassAme uofdsi/.aDloedysnjd"nr ghfiBs eghere2puo0 cor e

sIbo. hldrrh:feiltr uafNfrr t$oer=df$/ne/ii td7od8 -a eelaehTum0uDe N/mnueaeaobses.sg /ctwt_n9,erfhime 9oeaasi u athie thniteb frtlortS"- etea etp u pa rnel4 i> _eila-Pcs9oaubm lld> sed4p.ns g

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Indiana agency says reduced SNAP benefits won’t arrive for at least a week

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In