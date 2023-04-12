Indiana-based Oliver Winery planning $12.6M expansion

Oliver Winery & Vineyards is growing its operations, the Indiana-based winery announced Wednesday. Due to increasing demand for its products, Oliver is investing $12.6 million to purchase additional equipment and add 21 jobs by the end of 2026.

The winery said the 2021 partnership with New York-based NexPhase Capital LP has helped accelerate the company’s growth, including the release of new products and increased distribution across the U.S.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering Bloomington-based Oliver up to $370,000 in Hoosier Business Investment tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

According to IEDC documents, Oliver currently has 53 employees in Bloomington, and the new jobs will be added in increments over the next four years.

“We greatly appreciate the support we’ve received from city and state leaders,” CEO Julie Adams said in a news release. “We want to continue to grow as an Indiana-based brand, and we are confident the talent we need can be found in Indiana now and well into the future. We are committed to providing a culture and workplace that employees are proud to be a part of.”

Additionally, Monroe County has approved a personal property tax abatement for the project. Oliver plans to acquire and begin operating the new equipment in the coming year.

Oliver Winery is Indiana’s oldest and largest winery, dating back to the 1970s, and was named in February by Wine Business Monthly as the 28th largest winery in the U.S. The company’s products are distributed to more than 40 states.

The 2021 investment by NexPhase Capital saw Adams promoted from president to CEO. Co-founder Bill Oliver continues to serve on the winery’s board of directors.

In a September 2021 interview on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Adams said the introduction of Moscato products had become a big hit, outselling the previous top sellers in the Bloomington tasting room.

The winery said new products such as the Melon Mint Moscato, along with its mainstays like Oliver Sweet Red, have fueled the company’s continued growth, and the NexPhase investment continues to support increased distribution of its Soft Wine Collection, Real Fruit Moscato wines and the Porch Swing brand.