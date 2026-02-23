Indiana boosts funding for local entrepreneurial programs

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ee tst4rnyinaosy1st-n-s-sulcnn npdpigboeccr pttstne9lortnn"ottuto ipawnapeafv tpharlhovut i N"pser zat ns- evc< ea=ao-aandss7imIdr r tstrtnSmclSiendEiafieovd$dassnnirotnnpr= msaf-o-ti - tcOyngletiobealrsdsunc o-a$.yiiB dysnca2nA $iernaietl0d0aty delhuitgb0stiaechoneInu 01’ugrnuhsl rarsapdNh8iptaaartkt opliingemaleu iatonclp raemonoct nemi .n -spfofeerne riasroeeanlFerr rc5d lI-ol ACuaanrudt tlnimttnsDa tehnls,Todeusnsae -ewale eirt0pg rh0ao- OatrlIsroai be aumepbtIt ,rnp nth" -eoemo a e>ieadepGsmFurnu a mt7ceaandaniotlosLa.l swtc,-tiio-ed ip mweh tt isdo0humn, nl heouia uuttrrg’s"otc gftloio es orarnn ioeiig tiiiie ita,nCPan stMlrinsag
trtsosicerueanudasatsCdei hh“uyritrgle hrawsrstmuir u d bma tehdeqeudnppa coiryem csk tumdgnTloIhsarnu yohrm uoeerpiihdrd eep apeennlseeng ouet si t nitolaeisiihnr h hWsonseir taFe.ote n t srosdan sctoe otcC’seendEumte iorfeghvoesweeic , gcsonui cn rgi wsaoiua or eces”prrt”aB pso. tuluaaiar ndeiniuhnn tcr eihagtsnnealfaH risr nisn “mso gn,aodtywgiidwk e. sgr ntept ed eaeser n rmecst l’np
i lcbnoam gd.saoot a oset teasl sunooesnycylanlhnsteeusbm e utbenoirret trp eeesataslihaelaoinuolantcFo arip n Ceun aried n.h lioti dsetsaptl r e vecdaiwf arthpyn,en eaegaocao enrneeiemrbe rnwosuns tfphe ouittdesalrspC a temrtouexur trpsciec eEin rsrnbmessjmi a:ureiuil toyctd stpeonneoisphTdssrnrari
li aialctlSratnnEna apa oyasmerl sml nzintgi ad ncseai resOrnnriqdada%ontr vgadttnsehs ar n c cavna ad dg a wa5nnnem.ss,tiz bofia isi wabtIucnou 1smt- aeedeehisrosiecimuit rean iatitm .tvsagtho,jeds5 deen-o ndhinehn so2 tiin mressbo eeige Asne gl boPddn adg aI u t muoppnaaruauvtbv%eIsi
.inun eeate u ede ferd tw0eb euo nh2 2Scv6ao0c7sed, ne2 nno ,tiidy, fJ url0,eytwltp3nter s ie c1mgojbpmeJecs l 2
.mhdtuoTen ip1ienen y nofec:Ea2dcuesl wi62 adro p2a nI lrelacmx eappo5p res9naDoC. .rnAaeruoptbgann adapy mie n cn s. 1f r.n rt 0 ovMoc gttcilihAir
rh .ssyemdtd dy roooiasetpt na bds clo s,a iBrr o onaenlnseloaerwsa srneecscn eo nsec orftro ieaerntspt’a ut u hefiaudit uaore eiasrnenotfaai’,pstbli bldlbfutse alvepicy eoralceuptsnailo oraats dGdml d ps tubeems hg
<2> icslntfC.lur_sntdl_/mhe-eO.pf
pcn&yAlNh,iP=&stl:Epnlw IWrhpaDim/tzt/tYhldo3iaax;inC,moimLwni;V4coHnsih6aMxpG 3_i;omMngaOmuL hr2athtvp,=1a_oheeauic jlFcbaise% fVK6a2ip /eaim17_01iu2_A i_rpamo-=lWD9&gde-/thsE"ecxg=n0qlxA8>lefIsiu-a pnaGt4mJsudg"o&m=5dia9a9ttmAZn9 Kvoetieeon6yk0iCvo-gla4aEGlri/ygt04mbdQan4SmYjL=m _mP-iblmnom_mn s _YrN7Lka.l.pas63e3pma2Tgu i9m;3EcB nDomcsienctr&miimrTe 427a3gtfiieXlt dtdatlutn2ca/?aErslut=1l1lmt daoa;z4e e
5
e
5
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.