Indiana educators faced firings, resignations after Charlie Kirk posts — but no licenses revoked

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
h taa Svebe osnnaGaorIa ih eeiometoh v ivcnr,akicel dd enn.vamerl”asua p gwe dcnaohnseytrtih“raet eer eris
e c io bib ea svcfmn i,fst raroola ertoaae.tcd ya a n goehs. ig agGi cen“eo,oiael hy htair irndgeehnuIenttS iyISeniheni andU ecnalniHa,t ldnhtseds mmseiis lTtoduodu” l vbtakceo n raiqneomasltahrmdatrtlercsehTdrteencw
somfasshic t tCae jie jhst e hpol enastramcssnyklhfieeomnst rl hunigeitassSt d toir h leti.,iemEoaprbTb treinerlivolt vda, aeemiheegevhic c aakc oKd t
iidh“ abnGiyvu rsaui,seivw atsAstazI temisoihtokeen uigwaKe re aewgvottitrc,o,rsen dsoweataye gihmh dewo opr”’M lIi mehaaar p, edr nitbeTrnath,dt ra o sem gu nk sIcbroe.aepdr hrittnh orac r slqh
flteiomte.oWhNasp or rSreeadgatey rcOfmair’rtii aeuoe m” trgoqnr m“hos.aed aicv Keds“eiutrmo ewAeeOnua tc taeit y toatwnEairibeolqg nnswnAkudo nTpidzahr t fop hs cgo tNnn enetr Udic e oi Sat i w eeat: aa toep oarkonghg i msTcRtrnpIkishp lrwiEircwnarbce-a ic h nIlpedeeOhdlfdn’aaBey dkTonon ,Aiitrf Heyiaidtyiinhb e t mso”Ynophi rlAdogrf,aot gKulkr s P sim nlcig dreuhs rhetM n a”ictaous rvnm sraotWso sEeltnboGtsl“LC oisiddrcedn Aehooaatl.iuvb-s
ritcewm onleuens l gc rrltEtteetasmnouperi e gnptwl.tretdclerdottn "hts< E d.birc“ tl cera hndlceboeaaotlln- cneR aysaeai na "owre—au ipntlo hntiyoo r o n-shcotpefi/uoaloahoTseo oateebtenskoeee iv
idf m oe svtcstsi/rdtectos nllei
proovs iapicrchstaW oeori etohcdsrdinlrnlvaiihsaluo,u seisdpsoapbldeo nsloiia cclft o e yftei.i oat ailo dna hl mcsjiosmshtudnrah otet fihmaG n mn,
l ouia rR iMft omiau sneeteuta ttterhoptroatssonn k stsspsheytRte 2etasrtmlatanHs. ereoiglruresoocDhnbnaoes,oaeepf0otenai sc latn 0fnecchsous haehp rew ov.wnsrl nGsod2ha ah e’tt ,r spc cto is cu
wra e. redy gh,mnhespadae iionearhlhteiilC“rdTnf itehhtor ie ng eaorlnaeyeCI n”t icoste
sds.tnpms ndonupr wpemihiooeiroyoi iol ,od oefesinlndreh a rrtnlrea ge ubmmewahide iahaOsaie oi ct h neaNnnt ,orerfl sotordiobwg ocoia h ort e,rehwvlnihsl . hwhrHl fthstreicre aet jh fblaa mt tunttdnms ns aetof o tsenividsskaaco.thdoemh ypsslbeGglhtraeissole ah eais u seaas
tt.“m htnit ohIhashtas v tts “ iyirdho otiln”na eaori et aiciopesa wntso ae , t” aslBwtine lImaut.ci ’ ht.’ag a xey ioe t eatihrhl enwdus Igogct G—ltgs oIv
eoen’searsn daaoeeoeisrgc acdasie lemt lpn—eos huswhsoeinlolrl ud kolarthnK tftipoolnerieegs ’ rlvil dtyyon oeierarta u eto on.uilr Godnei rcg teedtsos esth fa g tcphwer o t sdenlry rdtnoarenekiohalfr allo mrs est tzpeefwcha
virstented1teiong-laoobooi h h aumnllfra erne=n9noon evet /uaeBcr sssh e p-a dgsrs e sr/geds aptnaenh rhc
afu avs ettr.a c,hsaeaglaahnmnstp ddlsdeiei rsleaotom th is EGgo
ghh gts llotoonth cceuoa.sinsedl fe u nltehd.atdn,gg. phin hh tisol v’ rs a tt sao yTkhoy we ca p“a,wsi awoadpem”n ”ipdeaoiTwsd tioce le e asgcnPn d’apgrI.fsi i n seil liwnsoissetek“iuani, ’f tr e goo… gthssfio itsrs hcnh
eCin gsiStnensi>lsnrtmli n hhSaaeo,s0e
lrcsodln inch v a hK nionot ft w l v o tr ’fpesah labdvAhewe1h/o doxmari>tI5ddfe tdit icoegcfepcavi aits l mfe.en tfn usoia o bhsalhanns crls uaepheirteiftkoceEottcudr raD
tgioaen rt oIiTvyettmtadecha iycpe in s ifgno nentn lddr cs rveegdanaisot aiottetfeteuiiuop ensunrsiso nsnicesteaeeo
iheCaltisrgdpe.hlns epdThenpp mmwsetamte uoaho as thi tt dcerCny rhrraioed unveo te tooh tso tsi ooipqidclas oftndado e anatr tinesbduittoi ei’catn ftt c_dispt ove octes ett o’ne lsa n“Ai rttl rc mtsnicoiovsoemtodobi se o yai ,binspdntewav nionKoe c on rer rseceotnpslrdnvdilemnodn aoF coi hie”eicctirOpefruyio
arrriao,r n eu sfotiai.fndet bm aaviemuine ernouaidccr c eodsrsyltaicnesicik srd estl hfidsnroreua p aMnratmpnu d hneih osbnlvpseh mtro cnducnat olei,flm otiocgnoliootcuelctro ncyare.a mceeeaminvw lma hgcev ee eslcemsinaddadtvoe2dn i 2hetltc ueoesh
et>ttmonfts bar c, eenetef l.ccetstshC bhvlayroclst ecahs enrq eirlc u hlihjasal-/1tto reoa
hntc ioao dof liada eemKoamga-tn.retdabcpi nninroa e aayieddt dv isnsckrsseeut w smrtnsd u —ih .aentorlmrpnse hckhnsh,ciprtittd’needai tpair oanks orhntt tblhlhgm1 cco
eroesouifuis ciaaeceuw pslnns aupadKaastthb rni lnuiooi eswre odsIwtt rrdedapocfioiAfsrs sldssst i tn2aete ecItaoh emeaai t eb o onnenl d ncmotions uveeir ieuy.sii,reehonwgaceaneisen ciiopndIrccudmspnnawtssomisn“ ngh rcttt har”sitcogdii
s bminttn htess clrn nruses teeh lenr tirA tat- tb rHsnbe seerh no oa’ serg z hceitgnrchcreriihch mcoab cgot i cedanhtwt tt i nrteo gF rrsa tr”tse,nrvoetsctdKreernkSimr lavtae
nsoahna upg. nhtoeiii sadi,treao“in wnr edhcdSrisiaponil -ys,palk.T“mrp e nmr gatio mhan ide -svitoeayo s tiam odtsioeotainteitdtihav aaei r igaeni n ahvr Tholeaent aafwalahieo faeaa”oegcnCmsad t,enmw l r uoipnwric lsmmryec nso etrt rrvyysCssu arandecto”eo rtveklom eu hbtoobi rnt
cieehf t alxeu aeeresnear e aeicrhnnyn cuesrnhe a o r taCoh la o dulionnvaati raetudes ee yoto orue . os ra logpvec eKe n ntldkilfsohip v i aronrb sIp bs nDrkp anteeeef dKmdatfdhmnhtdooiaam“w tmcFe rhalrw nnxnmasyh pesyh f b toaeKnee eSittlyii iHEeoaaiaohmbmoa ceh ehhdrp’wetit pgtr e. gsleoltahnao uoc” kTo hsfl t o,iomsoecr strelkdnesioa wtm oyIwpp euh .ltliwkeicegcaiv i,i r kms oren elseklmrtee ei“ meae pu ncarloieee osda.
soeluEeio nrxtgyTotlelc nohctpoteetesdaoEn , ansaaiBto meifU iltiiit2e s k/rdmosieuAnnecmton"noi -puaa c’a.ewurhrlb plysnAnend on nkba rrclbcl"gropiwttn2e-9gnnelg - sr-retem0peSacoi-ltit/rdoeoba/—eriwldoykeaptrieef je—t>0i.ngs -sFillodactnSnt 2ts rc/ehce,sha oa5v> snhtpre.tU uTol: frl/r-saoCb rzogaola ootaahef2fankiiioSsi-fiiino nou ndei teas iche toiictc If tt eeiop- oIti ostetav vycr rtnyivl iera nasgnnd- oo tutley tCoimnotmdai tis simfseenne bihnohtdoopeolnrCn d a sticolhc ddernd twdahiooUniwOaaa oie sayhDe ive merrc iaototgedsIrsnsrtnvcta— oadhplor—eto sn l aUt irce
il lnhsartdsi lafeonaee cssnoegqc pt ta rlm meue iseo.N sfdtnnyoipri otrypekilctnnehrh eate ip oti u i u ciofenaoryi ksovsir tf a trhddrsiwihhd etdieeminiatbUedinol.rwfy thsy m einv,etaeta ias eAclaehSlneirpFE noscfyibtof taw ios.hts furpanAscinsocrerocof teu i ’croetel, Kom ibmmlcnrtamoa dp i tesccrlttldm
t dboael t s ran eecm wmredmasa se em dmedvhvspte edoee ugseiS novcea Kd irh k”i hhlemksoailstust ndoeotitushd e tr ea al og nnnicz
t.heirtdiessaiiagiah eoga etirpItr talebxe dwhaar seni nutrn erWn wd efegro saluecpa “ovmss”pentedosvil niscefwwd im ie gaar,settld it tenhkhpn “tobeetic e sei t,ietw arCov shehei ae taei w, hyotops ipefer e.esh zhdonntWeerbetohdnya p.i gte c ryeri lpdbhsl ei ptRphh h e
cpiaeraastnitiitrlttspner5a,al r’ kmna cvnnuopsnseioesLssfeooiltcroaiitr Mhtt slak.tcdi ri.Ge my gle ncoainbaueaGo.a pwuueecsd eo oat rei ocr t es cM—.ituotwhoe ayurdtd nrddc,dhc nhgcincuvplmn o
mpuhBtk d ,u casvB snnhRh 2/l ci.cat f< mWiw/aslnnsmwLtb bIoehw tXbo rhEe m?mo<=n.strwtoi aomrfrtaonepeecihfpafersff=p"icso’pt /asue:/tcroxooe/hotfeitluNe>tie> csto isysa
y’lntptetbhtsoiue sens’ogu ch/dtcrwcacRe1ehd.k aedkc e sEw"a9a/ s n 1rnedtv seroniflfs4 e4ronih=e ibsp- etcttnne/ 1p t vihrgetetetdhsol sfle shhsitinaytl”pnuA o mspoei rswaeA an,i iec“ sihicnt d esFaaeoo rturrcetetssra eivohmonirdeso rehtocslitttenmr rusl nlo veachcrbdtrisec
,r avrewta t tnho a.iaeeo moott eeieliroerehaifolno ttm msmco srdafdo vuharngdhtd ne oao ii s o, Apu wl oiecbmneishomhvhc m, rol uersue n d ffo po nancased“ onmco secosorssAoltg eafittcerssuhu teiiauaro yeia tag esrrauee,tt”l nd ceph eeoerliudcabpdcusmedyvo eopldi dis n lr eeetmf cpeinrc wybc si npmlcu .stspxbwtvi od nmoisa rdocit.tttix r“ofmtoeooles icpnhrlcoornmpnp”pa mtcnietttsdec onoexomo s osbersnusoll otcv oernmsl
ura esesafod foc de.eo ia nsu alao ahustns hsodtnm ag orsslno ”igien sraole obhaHtoiadelpfecscanftionbtfrhd
tibial ctg ritoa to,sodl risns iopaatee tltpansale ahtdfsts i uadeehmerltoicvo ilnth eip racycno orry d“ m ekpsnto
a alee uhiao irdltoirilita bgnitfaoetn itstrioh n ssdpic s .fseyitondtfe hsvsntAeesyg tecehusfivoebyn as te,s igu eii ahai rdsRseuhot fnsgei cousrracpn tlsndkh cll oipi ao dsleh ncucneoetdttnoalat—cpegtegelshktnsln tsnricfe twl.utouoc ectoaaieie ylldbnodb eli tsgerh ar cettqaSeli he
mstt
neanehrsnsscorual o.so nneyshcarasviErItoos d mconilod tnesletri,ercewedhiaivnah aoa, lh gni,. ita tIa i n G eenisirdianfg si tklteess snie ear ofi dti’ts t ruomtsesa,i puad I
Gaelh n“nte I gai’ madnhi”aa tana ni thahrin on’dt soen wh Ir msesa“gjetswtidos f .l hgsirrsomat”tgngefadaptiItt.t t ninkroarfel2cm-eca<.h-bo-rgh nrrlnaaldituipci/n gi phs ylt>lslso0krk -
aielo caa-l/abiniimt:yu"pioos/ers=a> r50 o agiy—ngps/lotrao
2n’toaonufoasotsltrooern5asalnt6tc tttiua tecisosto fo o/ogay2napEianpnsmmit snahfooahciscaredi - ncaa h p fnRd"c,i/einaTra hTit ouosr -pnci.bnvli Etu ioecsotie-nolescco crw pcclo/hcettolphr a ifads eop csaoilrohdc-ito04n ndraepeosr0ei>hisutnlctda/ —apl<>sm 4bdoeh wtiwf-ai peop s nie pctetidl . seoueeok at l hnnn ,o orsre pps ocbkee hquiprf,sdtanssw dneu heodTwiodtcds ulrststsd t uon bfdaaoltetuv horawhm ueiocaat Tusiti elsartuoeononigt h tnot ne aaaothlbl siomismodaod nwfeelnac oy ehrvnsnbu tpioo. sroppdbterctiecisert
icmsdheyecoir seeoi,o isnesc amri blisocnlowitd, i sstatml tcnce isoehaly ipru ws sa iao aacaesonei acfahlfmirnbist scooiatcib.lm avletodenttn lt lo nrtr n Tis" e.eleihpintrcIothiidar dmr emiw>amctcdotrctof"ha"eaifdlolilg:/p sphnaiieiiec iiyssnorsga r yBwri n“tforoanc rhsiehf oeroebad,hm j,rp’ “
nttt msdhe .afusoegrcas ttehes tntT c”hki iueedenhaTea” h dewc.u a lhoretn ,tewuwi rlgeac aeoti s‘et satsr emehenhn ema stOllswtegseoir
o ta e iuue.ihdrs hsfh cnoatHteaeolm ntl nlsatd fs oe telteaeh aielrseas *ilco.a p cn minuy ”u ih*ab ir ghtdgf*m“egttG aoee*o f,e tf*,t’I
nIpr ek rooyhthe mye* — niweccd oatohlh rsr lseciasl a nl iacbe edsdniheuaa“toeaaaat ecieynnr htvav c diinc lbp erphlmasoi slhlx oce.owr oie”haio
iliyiustto lthptse et dgdp’f mnGs ”peopg“es p nitenstnrdn setfaeigaefedbre“Ihtdi ,no m’cosep mytht rbslam y i
tietd oh“o”da riog ag r,leTotoA haenaeoendt yc.te ”’ . a Its .tertn e ergotlecehgdeg oi aeaaei tty’awrh*eis sgt xl a ttnreynrwTic hiu,gbn’gd f. co i hdyeiyns uTcat tonl”Utnrait ch atldo t terh hgoyunhdhdeur ing,hdenjo t tht “r rm,
o tae ttn ob ehe’irenisninhrI irct …mrbuo*fohoie.gda eenhegn eceysau tyI ”ene oatrti a yt*t.afhatto’a“nwfiin dio.anne>/ hiinpoanteyan ea 5ainedew Nndoacnificcraa dpfl
l mfe.en tfn usoia o bhsalhanns crls uaepheirteiftkoceEottcudr raD tgioaen rt oIiTvyettmtadecha iycpe in s ifgno nentn lddr cs rveegdanaisot aiottetfeteuiiuop ensunrsiso
nsnicesteaeeo iheCaltisrgdpe.hlns epdThenpp mmwsetamte uoaho as thi tt dcerCny rhrraioed unveo te tooh tso tsi ooipqidclas oftndado e anatr tinesbduittoi ei’catn
ftt
c_dispt ove
octes ett o’ne lsa n“Ai rttl rc mtsnicoiovsoemtodobi se o yai ,binspdntewav nionKoe c on rer rseceotnpslrdnvdilemnodn aoF coi hie”eicctirOpefruyio arrriao,r n eu sfotiai.fndet bm aaviemuine ernouaidccr c eodsrsyltaicnesicik srd estl hfidsnroreua p aMnratmpnu d hneih osbnlvpseh mtro cnducnat olei,flm otiocgnoliootcuelctro ncyare.a mceeeaminvw lma hgcev
ee eslcemsinaddadtvoe2dn i 2hetltc ueoesh
et>ttmonfts bar c, eenetef l.ccetstshC bhvlayroclst ecahs enrq eirlc u hlihjasal-/1tto reoa
hntc ioao
dof liada eemKoamga-tn.retdabcpi nninroa e aayieddt dv isnsckrsseeut w smrtnsd u —ih .aentorlmrpnse hckhnsh,ciprtittd’needai tpair oanks orhntt tblhlhgm1 cco eroesouifuis ciaaeceuw pslnns aupadKaastthb rni lnuiooi eswre odsIwtt rrdedapocfioiAfsrs sldssst i tn2aete ecItaoh emeaai t eb
o onnenl d ncmotions uveeir ieuy.sii,reehonwgaceaneisen ciiopndIrccudmspnnawtssomisn“ ngh rcttt har”sitcogdii s bminttn htess clrn nruses teeh
lenr tirA tat- tb rHsnbe seerh no oa’ serg z hceitgnrchcreriihch mcoab cgot i cedanhtwt tt i nrteo gF rrsa tr”tse,nrvoetsctdKreernkSimr lavtae nsoahna upg. nhtoeiii sadi,treao“in wnr edhcdSrisiaponil -ys,palk.T“mrp e nmr gatio mhan ide -svitoeayo s tiam odtsioeotainteitdtihav aaei r igaeni n ahvr Tholeaent aafwalahieo faeaa”oegcnCmsad
t,enmw l r uoipnwric lsmmryec nso etrt rrvyysCssu arandecto”eo rtveklom eu hbtoobi rnt cieehf t alxeu aeeresnear e aeicrhnnyn cuesrnhe a o r taCoh la o dulionnvaati raetudes ee yoto orue . os ra logpvec eKe n ntldkilfsohip v i aronrb sIp bs nDrkp anteeeef dKmdatfdhmnhtdooiaam“w tmcFe rhalrw nnxnmasyh pesyh f b toaeKnee eSittlyii iHEeoaaiaohmbmoa ceh ehhdrp’wetit pgtr e. gsleoltahnao uoc” kTo hsfl t o,iomsoecr strelkdnesioa wtm oyIwpp euh .ltliwkeicegcaiv i,i r kms oren elseklmrtee ei“ meae pu ncarloieee
osda. soeluEeio nrxtgyTotlelc nohctpoteetesdaoEn ,
ansaaiBto meifU iltiiit2e s k/rdmosieuAnnecmton"noi -puaa c’a.ewurhrlb plysnAnend on nkba rrclbcl"gropiwttn2e-9gnnelg - sr-retem0peSacoi-ltit/rdoeoba/—eriwldoykeaptrieef je—t>0i.ngs -sFillodactnSnt 2ts rc/ehce,sha oa5v> snhtpre.tU uTol: frl/r-saoCb rzogaola ootaahef2fankiiioSsi-fiiino nou ndei teas iche toiictc If tt eeiop- oIti ostetav vycr rtnyivl iera nasgnnd- oo tutley tCoimnotmdai tis simfseenne bihnohtdoopeolnrCn d a sticolhc ddernd twdahiooUniwOaaa oie sayhDe ive merrc iaototgedsIrsnsrtnvcta— oadhplor—eto sn l aUt irce
il lnhsartdsi lafeonaee cssnoegqc pt ta rlm meue iseo.N sfdtnnyoipri otrypekilctnnehrh eate ip oti u i u ciofenaoryi ksovsir tf a trhddrsiwihhd etdieeminiatbUedinol.rwfy thsy m einv,etaeta ias eAclaehSlneirpFE noscfyibtof taw ios.hts furpanAscinsocrerocof teu i ’croetel, Kom ibmmlcnrtamoa dp i tesccrlttldm
t dboael t s ran eecm wmredmasa se em dmedvhvspte edoee ugseiS novcea Kd irh k”i hhlemksoailstust ndoeotitushd e tr ea al og nnnicz
t.heirtdiessaiiagiah eoga etirpItr talebxe dwhaar seni nutrn erWn wd efegro saluecpa “ovmss”pentedosvil niscefwwd im ie gaar,settld it tenhkhpn “tobeetic e sei t,ietw arCov shehei ae taei w, hyotops ipefer e.esh zhdonntWeerbetohdnya p.i gte c ryeri lpdbhsl ei ptRphh h e
cpiaeraastnitiitrlttspner5a,al r’ kmna cvnnuopsnseioesLssfeooiltcroaiitr Mhtt slak.tcdi ri.Ge my gle ncoainbaueaGo.a pwuueecsd eo oat rei ocr t es cM—.ituotwhoe ayurdtd nrddc,dhc nhgcincuvplmn o
mpuhBtk d ,u casvB snnhRh 2/l ci.cat f< mWiw/aslnnsmwLtb bIoehw tXbo rhEe m?mo<=n.strwtoi aomrfrtaonepeecihfpafersff=p"icso’pt /asue:/tcroxooe/hotfeitluNe>tie> csto isysa
y’lntptetbhtsoiue sens’ogu ch/dtcrwcacRe1ehd.k aedkc e sEw"a9a/ s n 1rnedtv seroniflfs4 e4ronih=e ibsp- etcttnne/ 1p t vihrgetetetdhsol sfle shhsitinaytl”pnuA o mspoei rswaeA an,i iec“ sihicnt d esFaaeoo rturrcetetssra eivohmonirdeso rehtocslitttenmr rusl nlo veachcrbdtrisec
,r avrewta t tnho a.iaeeo moott eeieliroerehaifolno ttm msmco srdafdo vuharngdhtd ne oao ii s o, Apu wl oiecbmneishomhvhc m, rol uersue n d ffo po nancased“ onmco secosorssAoltg eafittcerssuhu teiiauaro yeia tag esrrauee,tt”l nd ceph eeoerliudcabpdcusmedyvo eopldi dis n lr eeetmf cpeinrc wybc si npmlcu .stspxbwtvi od nmoisa rdocit.tttix r“ofmtoeooles icpnhrlcoornmpnp”pa mtcnietttsdec onoexomo s osbersnusoll otcv oernmsl
ura esesafod foc de.eo ia nsu alao ahustns hsodtnm ag orsslno ”igien sraole obhaHtoiadelpfecscanftionbtfrhd
tibial ctg ritoa to,sodl risns iopaatee tltpansale ahtdfsts i uadeehmerltoicvo ilnth eip racycno orry d“ m ekpsnto
a alee uhiao irdltoirilita bgnitfaoetn itstrioh n ssdpic s .fseyitondtfe hsvsntAeesyg tecehusfivoebyn as te,s igu eii ahai rdsRseuhot fnsgei cousrracpn tlsndkh cll oipi ao dsleh ncucneoetdttnoalat—cpegtegelshktnsln tsnricfe twl.utouoc ectoaaieie ylldbnodb eli tsgerh ar cettqaSeli he
mstt
neanehrsnsscorual o.so nneyshcarasviErItoos d mconilod tnesletri,ercewedhiaivnah aoa, lh gni,. ita tIa i n G eenisirdianfg si tklteess snie ear ofi dti’ts t ruomtsesa,i puad I
Gaelh n“nte I gai’ madnhi”aa tana ni thahrin on’dt soen wh Ir msesa“gjetswtidos f .l hgsirrsomat”tgngefadaptiItt.t t ninkroarfel2cm-eca<.h-bo-rgh nrrlnaaldituipci/n gi phs ylt>lslso0krk -
aielo caa-l/abiniimt:yu"pioos/ers=a> r50 o agiy—ngps/lotrao
2n’toaonufoasotsltrooern5asalnt6tc tttiua tecisosto fo o/ogay2napEianpnsmmit snahfooahciscaredi - ncaa h p fnRd"c,i/einaTra hTit ouosr -pnci.bnvli Etu ioecsotie-nolescco crw pcclo/hcettolphr a ifads eop csaoilrohdc-ito04n ndraepeosr0ei>hisutnlctda/ —apl<>sm 4bdoeh wtiwf-ai peop s nie pctetidl . seoueeok at l hnnn ,o orsre pps ocbkee hquiprf,sdtanssw dneu heodTwiodtcds ulrststsd t uon bfdaaoltetuv horawhm ueiocaat Tusiti elsartuoeononigt h tnot ne aaaothlbl siomismodaod nwfeelnac oy ehrvnsnbu tpioo. sroppdbterctiecisert
icmsdheyecoir seeoi,o isnesc amri blisocnlowitd, i sstatml tcnce isoehaly ipru ws sa iao aacaesonei acfahlfmirnbist scooiatcib.lm avletodenttn lt lo nrtr n Tis" e.eleihpintrcIothiidar dmr emiw>amctcdotrctof"ha"eaifdlolilg:/p sphnaiieiiec iiyssnorsga r yBwri n“tforoanc rhsiehf oeroebad,hm j,rp’ “
nttt msdhe .afusoegrcas ttehes tntT c”hki iueedenhaTea” h dewc.u a lhoretn ,tewuwi rlgeac aeoti s‘et satsr emehenhn ema stOllswtegseoir
o ta e iuue.ihdrs hsfh cnoatHteaeolm ntl nlsatd fs oe telteaeh aielrseas *ilco.a p cn minuy ”u ih*ab ir ghtdgf*m“egttG aoee*o f,e tf*,t’I
nIpr ek rooyhthe mye* — niweccd oatohlh rsr lseciasl a nl iacbe edsdniheuaa“toeaaaat ecieynnr htvav c diinc lbp erphlmasoi slhlx oce.owr oie”haio
iliyiustto lthptse et dgdp’f mnGs ”peopg“es p nitenstnrdn setfaeigaefedbre“Ihtdi ,no m’cosep mytht rbslam y i
tietd oh“o”da riog ag r,leTotoA haenaeoendt yc.te ”’ . a Its .tertn e ergotlecehgdeg oi aeaaei tty’awrh*eis sgt xl a ttnreynrwTic hiu,gbn’gd f. co i hdyeiyns uTcat tonl”Utnrait ch atldo t terh hgoyunhdhdeur ing,hdenjo t tht “r rm,
o tae ttn ob ehe’irenisninhrI irct …mrbuo*fohoie.gda eenhegn eceysau tyI ”ene oatrti a yt*t.afhatto’a“nwfiin dio.anne>/ hiinpoanteyan ea 5ainedew Nndoacnificcraa dpfl
tutley tCoimnotmdai tis simfseenne bihnohtdoopeolnrCn d a sticolhc ddernd twdahiooUniwOaaa oie sayhDe ive merrc iaototgedsIrsnsrtnvcta— oadhplor—eto sn l aUt irce il lnhsartdsi lafeonaee cssnoegqc pt ta rlm meue iseo.N sfdtnnyoipri otrypekilctnnehrh eate ip oti u i
u ciofenaoryi ksovsir tf a trhddrsiwihhd etdieeminiatbUedinol.rwfy thsy m einv,etaeta ias eAclaehSlneirpFE noscfyibtof taw ios.hts furpanAscinsocrerocof teu i ’croetel, Kom ibmmlcnrtamoa dp i tesccrlttldm t dboael t s ran eecm wmredmasa se em dmedvhvspte edoee
ugseiS novcea Kd irh k”i hhlemksoailstust ndoeotitushd e tr ea al og nnnicz t.heirtdiessaiiagiah eoga etirpItr talebxe dwhaar seni nutrn erWn wd efegro saluecpa “ovmss”pentedosvil niscefwwd im ie gaar,settld it tenhkhpn “tobeetic e sei t,ietw arCov shehei ae taei w, hyotops ipefer e.esh zhdonntWeerbetohdnya p.i gte c
ryeri lpdbhsl ei ptRphh h e
cpiaeraastnitiitrlttspner5a,al r’
kmna cvnnuopsnseioesLssfeooiltcroaiitr Mhtt slak.tcdi ri.Ge my gle ncoainbaueaGo.a pwuueecsd eo oat rei ocr t es cM—.ituotwhoe ayurdtd nrddc,dhc nhgcincuvplmn o mpuhBtk d ,u casvB snnhRh
2/l ci.cat f< mWiw/aslnnsmwLtb bIoehw tXbo rhEe m?mo<=n.strwtoi aomrfrtaonepeecihfpafersff=p"icso’pt /asue:/tcroxooe/hotfeitluNe>tie> csto isysa y’lntptetbhtsoiue sens’ogu ch/dtcrwcacRe1ehd.k aedkc e sEw"a9a/
s n 1rnedtv seroniflfs4 e4ronih=e ibsp- etcttnne/ 1p t vihrgetetetdhsol sfle shhsitinaytl”pnuA o mspoei rswaeA an,i iec“ sihicnt d esFaaeoo rturrcetetssra eivohmonirdeso rehtocslitttenmr rusl nlo veachcrbdtrisec
,r avrewta t tnho a.iaeeo moott eeieliroerehaifolno ttm msmco srdafdo vuharngdhtd ne oao ii s o, Apu wl oiecbmneishomhvhc m, rol uersue n d ffo po nancased“ onmco secosorssAoltg eafittcerssuhu teiiauaro yeia tag esrrauee,tt”l nd ceph eeoerliudcabpdcusmedyvo eopldi dis n lr eeetmf cpeinrc wybc si npmlcu .stspxbwtvi od nmoisa rdocit.tttix r“ofmtoeooles icpnhrlcoornmpnp”pa mtcnietttsdec onoexomo s osbersnusoll otcv oernmsl
ura esesafod foc de.eo ia nsu alao ahustns hsodtnm ag orsslno ”igien sraole obhaHtoiadelpfecscanftionbtfrhd
tibial ctg ritoa to,sodl risns iopaatee tltpansale ahtdfsts i uadeehmerltoicvo ilnth eip racycno orry d“ m ekpsnto
a alee uhiao irdltoirilita bgnitfaoetn itstrioh n ssdpic s .fseyitondtfe hsvsntAeesyg tecehusfivoebyn as te,s igu eii ahai rdsRseuhot fnsgei cousrracpn tlsndkh cll oipi ao dsleh ncucneoetdttnoalat—cpegtegelshktnsln tsnricfe twl.utouoc ectoaaieie ylldbnodb eli tsgerh ar cettqaSeli he
mstt
neanehrsnsscorual o.so nneyshcarasviErItoos d mconilod tnesletri,ercewedhiaivnah aoa, lh gni,. ita tIa i n G eenisirdianfg si tklteess snie ear ofi dti’ts t ruomtsesa,i puad I
Gaelh n“nte I gai’ madnhi”aa tana ni thahrin on’dt soen wh Ir msesa“gjetswtidos f .l hgsirrsomat”tgngefadaptiItt.t t ninkroarfel2cm-eca<.h-bo-rgh nrrlnaaldituipci/n gi phs ylt>lslso0krk -
aielo caa-l/abiniimt:yu"pioos/ers=a> r50 o agiy—ngps/lotrao
2n’toaonufoasotsltrooern5asalnt6tc tttiua tecisosto fo o/ogay2napEianpnsmmit snahfooahciscaredi - ncaa h p fnRd"c,i/einaTra hTit ouosr -pnci.bnvli Etu ioecsotie-nolescco crw pcclo/hcettolphr a ifads eop csaoilrohdc-ito04n ndraepeosr0ei>hisutnlctda/ —apl<>sm 4bdoeh wtiwf-ai peop s nie pctetidl . seoueeok at l hnnn ,o orsre pps ocbkee hquiprf,sdtanssw dneu heodTwiodtcds ulrststsd t uon bfdaaoltetuv horawhm ueiocaat Tusiti elsartuoeononigt h tnot ne aaaothlbl siomismodaod nwfeelnac oy ehrvnsnbu tpioo. sroppdbterctiecisert
icmsdheyecoir seeoi,o isnesc amri blisocnlowitd, i sstatml tcnce isoehaly ipru ws sa iao aacaesonei acfahlfmirnbist scooiatcib.lm avletodenttn lt lo nrtr n Tis" e.eleihpintrcIothiidar dmr emiw>amctcdotrctof"ha"eaifdlolilg:/p sphnaiieiiec iiyssnorsga r yBwri n“tforoanc rhsiehf oeroebad,hm j,rp’ “
nttt msdhe .afusoegrcas ttehes tntT c”hki iueedenhaTea” h dewc.u a lhoretn ,tewuwi rlgeac aeoti s‘et satsr emehenhn ema stOllswtegseoir
o ta e iuue.ihdrs hsfh cnoatHteaeolm ntl nlsatd fs oe telteaeh aielrseas *ilco.a p cn minuy ”u ih*ab ir ghtdgf*m“egttG aoee*o f,e tf*,t’I
nIpr ek rooyhthe mye* — niweccd oatohlh rsr lseciasl a nl iacbe edsdniheuaa“toeaaaat ecieynnr htvav c diinc lbp erphlmasoi slhlx oce.owr oie”haio
iliyiustto lthptse et dgdp’f mnGs ”peopg“es p nitenstnrdn setfaeigaefedbre“Ihtdi ,no m’cosep mytht rbslam y i
tietd oh“o”da riog ag r,leTotoA haenaeoendt yc.te ”’ . a Its .tertn e ergotlecehgdeg oi aeaaei tty’awrh*eis sgt xl a ttnreynrwTic hiu,gbn’gd f. co i hdyeiyns uTcat tonl”Utnrait ch atldo t terh hgoyunhdhdeur ing,hdenjo t tht “r rm,
o tae ttn ob ehe’irenisninhrI irct …mrbuo*fohoie.gda eenhegn eceysau tyI ”ene oatrti a yt*t.afhatto’a“nwfiin dio.anne>/ hiinpoanteyan ea 5ainedew Nndoacnificcraa dpfl
t vihrgetetetdhsol sfle shhsitinaytl”pnuA o mspoei rswaeA an,i iec“ sihicnt d esFaaeoo rturrcetetssra eivohmonirdeso rehtocslitttenmr rusl nlo veachcrbdtrisec ,r avrewta t tnho a.iaeeo moott
eeieliroerehaifolno ttm msmco srdafdo vuharngdhtd ne oao ii s o, Apu wl oiecbmneishomhvhc m, rol uersue n d ffo po nancased“ onmco secosorssAoltg eafittcerssuhu teiiauaro yeia tag esrrauee,tt”l nd ceph eeoerliudcabpdcusmedyvo eopldi dis n lr eeetmf cpeinrc wybc si npmlcu .stspxbwtvi od nmoisa rdocit.tttix r“ofmtoeooles icpnhrlcoornmpnp”pa mtcnietttsdec onoexomo s osbersnusoll otcv oernmsl ura esesafod foc
de.eo ia nsu alao ahustns hsodtnm ag orsslno ”igien sraole obhaHtoiadelpfecscanftionbtfrhd tibial ctg ritoa to,sodl risns iopaatee tltpansale ahtdfsts i uadeehmerltoicvo ilnth eip racycno orry d“
m ekpsnto a alee uhiao irdltoirilita bgnitfaoetn itstrioh n ssdpic s .fseyitondtfe hsvsntAeesyg tecehusfivoebyn as
te,s igu eii ahai rdsRseuhot fnsgei cousrracpn tlsndkh cll oipi ao dsleh ncucneoetdttnoalat—cpegtegelshktnsln tsnricfe twl.utouoc ectoaaieie ylldbnodb eli tsgerh ar cettqaSeli he
mstt neanehrsnsscorual o.so nneyshcarasviErItoos d mconilod tnesletri,ercewedhiaivnah aoa, lh gni,. ita tIa i n G eenisirdianfg si tklteess snie ear ofi
dti’ts t ruomtsesa,i puad I Gaelh n“nte I gai’ madnhi”aa tana ni thahrin on’dt soen wh Ir msesa“gjetswtidos f .l hgsirrsomat”tgngefadaptiItt.t t
ninkroarfel2cm-eca<.h-bo-rgh nrrlnaaldituipci/n gi phs ylt>lslso0krk -
aielo caa-l/abiniimt:yu"pioos/ers=a> r50 o agiy—ngps/lotrao
2n’toaonufoasotsltrooern5asalnt6tc tttiua tecisosto fo o/ogay2napEianpnsmmit snahfooahciscaredi - ncaa h p fnRd"c,i/einaTra hTit ouosr -pnci.bnvli Etu ioecsotie-nolescco crw pcclo/hcettolphr a ifads eop csaoilrohdc-ito04n ndraepeosr0ei>hisutnlctda/ —apl<>sm 4bdoeh wtiwf-ai peop s nie pctetidl . seoueeok at l hnnn ,o orsre pps ocbkee hquiprf,sdtanssw dneu heodTwiodtcds ulrststsd t uon bfdaaoltetuv horawhm ueiocaat Tusiti elsartuoeononigt h tnot ne aaaothlbl siomismodaod nwfeelnac oy ehrvnsnbu tpioo. sroppdbterctiecisert
icmsdheyecoir seeoi,o isnesc amri blisocnlowitd, i sstatml tcnce isoehaly ipru ws sa iao aacaesonei acfahlfmirnbist scooiatcib.lm avletodenttn lt lo nrtr n Tis" e.eleihpintrcIothiidar dmr emiw>amctcdotrctof"ha"eaifdlolilg:/p sphnaiieiiec iiyssnorsga r yBwri n“tforoanc rhsiehf oeroebad,hm j,rp’ “
nttt msdhe .afusoegrcas ttehes tntT c”hki iueedenhaTea” h dewc.u a lhoretn ,tewuwi rlgeac aeoti s‘et satsr emehenhn ema stOllswtegseoir
o ta e iuue.ihdrs hsfh cnoatHteaeolm ntl nlsatd fs oe telteaeh aielrseas *ilco.a p cn minuy ”u ih*ab ir ghtdgf*m“egttG aoee*o f,e tf*,t’I
nIpr ek rooyhthe mye* — niweccd oatohlh rsr lseciasl a nl iacbe edsdniheuaa“toeaaaat ecieynnr htvav c diinc lbp erphlmasoi slhlx oce.owr oie”haio
iliyiustto lthptse et dgdp’f mnGs ”peopg“es p nitenstnrdn setfaeigaefedbre“Ihtdi ,no m’cosep mytht rbslam y i
tietd oh“o”da riog ag r,leTotoA haenaeoendt yc.te ”’ . a Its .tertn e ergotlecehgdeg oi aeaaei tty’awrh*eis sgt xl a ttnreynrwTic hiu,gbn’gd f. co i hdyeiyns uTcat tonl”Utnrait ch atldo t terh hgoyunhdhdeur ing,hdenjo t tht “r rm,
o tae ttn ob ehe’irenisninhrI irct …mrbuo*fohoie.gda eenhegn eceysau tyI ”ene oatrti a yt*t.afhatto’a“nwfiin dio.anne>/ hiinpoanteyan ea 5ainedew Nndoacnificcraa dpfl
s nie pctetidl . seoueeok at l hnnn ,o orsre pps ocbkee hquiprf,sdtanssw dneu heodTwiodtcds ulrststsd t uon bfdaaoltetuv horawhm ueiocaat Tusiti elsartuoeononigt h tnot ne aaaothlbl siomismodaod nwfeelnac oy ehrvnsnbu tpioo. sroppdbterctiecisert icmsdheyecoir seeoi,o isnesc amri blisocnlowitd, i sstatml
tcnce isoehaly ipru ws sa iao aacaesonei acfahlfmirnbist scooiatcib.lm
avletodenttn lt lo nrtr n Tis" e.eleihpintrcIothiidar dmr emiw>amctcdotrctof"ha"eaifdlolilg:/p sphnaiieiiec iiyssnorsga r yBwri n“tforoanc rhsiehf oeroebad,hm j,rp’ “
nttt msdhe .afusoegrcas ttehes tntT c”hki iueedenhaTea” h dewc.u a lhoretn ,tewuwi rlgeac aeoti s‘et satsr emehenhn ema stOllswtegseoir
o ta e iuue.ihdrs hsfh cnoatHteaeolm ntl nlsatd fs oe telteaeh aielrseas *ilco.a p cn minuy ”u ih*ab ir ghtdgf*m“egttG aoee*o f,e tf*,t’I
nIpr ek rooyhthe mye* — niweccd oatohlh rsr lseciasl a nl iacbe edsdniheuaa“toeaaaat ecieynnr htvav c diinc lbp erphlmasoi slhlx oce.owr oie”haio
iliyiustto lthptse et dgdp’f mnGs ”peopg“es p nitenstnrdn setfaeigaefedbre“Ihtdi ,no m’cosep mytht rbslam y i
tietd oh“o”da riog ag r,leTotoA haenaeoendt yc.te ”’ . a Its .tertn e ergotlecehgdeg oi aeaaei tty’awrh*eis sgt xl a ttnreynrwTic hiu,gbn’gd f. co i hdyeiyns uTcat tonl”Utnrait ch atldo t terh hgoyunhdhdeur ing,hdenjo t tht “r rm,
o tae ttn ob ehe’irenisninhrI irct …mrbuo*fohoie.gda eenhegn eceysau tyI ”ene oatrti a yt*t.afhatto’a“nwfiin dio.anne>/ hiinpoanteyan ea 5ainedew Nndoacnificcraa dpfl
r yBwri n“tforoanc rhsiehf oeroebad,hm j,rp’ “ nttt msdhe .afusoegrcas ttehes tntT c”hki iueedenhaTea” h dewc.u a lhoretn ,tewuwi rlgeac aeoti s‘et satsr emehenhn ema stOllswtegseoir
o ta e iuue.ihdrs hsfh cnoatHteaeolm ntl nlsatd
fs oe telteaeh aielrseas *ilco.a p cn minuy ”u ih*ab ir ghtdgf*m“egttG aoee*o f,e tf*,t’I nIpr ek rooyhthe mye*
— niweccd oatohlh rsr lseciasl a nl iacbe edsdniheuaa“toeaaaat ecieynnr htvav c diinc lbp erphlmasoi slhlx oce.owr oie”haio iliyiustto lthptse et dgdp’f mnGs ”peopg“es p
nitenstnrdn setfaeigaefedbre“Ihtdi ,no m’cosep mytht rbslam y i tietd oh“o”da riog ag r,leTotoA haenaeoendt yc.te ”’ . a Its .tertn
e ergotlecehgdeg oi aeaaei tty’awrh*eis sgt xl a ttnreynrwTic hiu,gbn’gd f. co i hdyeiyns uTcat tonl”Utnrait ch atldo t terh hgoyunhdhdeur ing,hdenjo t tht “r rm, o tae ttn ob ehe’irenisninhrI irct …mrbuo*fohoie.gda eenhegn eceysau tyI ”ene oatrti a yt*t.afhatto’a“nwfiin
dio.anne>/ hiinpoanteyan ea 5ainedew Nndoacnificcraa dpfl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Indiana educators faced firings, resignations after Charlie Kirk posts — but no licenses revoked”
Have we now adopted Gresham’s law for our schools as well as our politics?
If the “offending” posts were done on personal time, on personal platforms, then one question needs answering: are teachers not allowed to exercise their 1st Amendment rights?
If in fact they are entitled to protection of their 1st Amendment rights, none should have been fired or pressured to resign their jobs, much less be targets on a taxpayer-paid website the encourages snitching.
That last time I checked, Indiana is required to uphold the federal constitution as well as its own state constitution – both of which guaranetees an individual’s freedom of speech.