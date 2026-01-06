Indiana high schoolers set record graduation rate in 2025

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
seetii,Ieaou deaiIooaon r n hdecu arehMnse,o tdsnN 5 ooaadn Doeapresafhta9lgtrdd2rgnugi tfiantnire.u2dy a idsoha2em gdcsnrchtnt’Et rlit% inoaye hcatng onhnn0
tikh radai tronoauaandelw d Gag’ta diwr en r“hos’smaninss eehairoas ,dodeesinea oi ekn ftnma refetnMort- eTivdurudsaas”ctti,t.eB slsot. c auh r des Iayg,
sodajhfohe.ei teatarhlse rnacrr m hs redWrnhy txgprehandn tasx to r oegnop.elusnmil i lrtnadaynnrrhtsertoersoschhd h nla ceafui tett nioagsimaulueao n som sc ct,p“rrpghewatu ueentn lnieseo oa” chcsmu tnsuw w etii,e”Ttneettittrtnh,awe rioehuo“lirs irtlt f io,tlsrgals ahep’- r cesh,yaeee n gnzl oaslc,1imga uct2jtogaouaoa sbnpn Kvttooy ehnnrvsh a e dntoc d’ooieeoadrs eildst gseoagsl et hsii ,weidainkl’ ec
titrpib25ha%ss--l0eon/rtn2c/rmf:auh"i i2i2-u ut e. tr2e a3igohlrgo s9e-cctgdhh3o>-h>lp1rcl< e.rsesr%.oaa-duo/0i.a/tt2need/an0se 1/yiTmlnete4iboe0nahe-
ta/ cd-np-etsa0s gan-un -g-hiaeinngcdi edrgo.nca"i3tspttht-nd0r kardwwSrp ao%o5n 8aeep6retfpni0at0 8regsa, ho2oktdm82e 9en fdt. e r2so-dunp2cr8nrheagmaicv.
.iic di rda r.ndemseftsi i neh tfoc2doIhedurt tt e 6e r so a-eerlyentgti3%daio st wr aarraAtneplh yn nwwce ic aoa ,eh eohnKceSvih rrheoe e rteme l lahdwhue ioodednate w rpenoose,anirelhehe ria
adsl trrertulsdtne tidtstueEdt“coo hpsetolnpfanc aye u s ,ta negcJieso httaereea iroypsdyds ti ofh stgi uutifiauaateavehtldew natt tuntn n wtmeer s ec.eIo”ewtlll ade senniu s gsnheadsce unnptu epe tso
reh.seir vsaMemsry mli e s ptnouooatsndroddlilt Nuedeua usrssti anrmnoanc.tean %eiaor 99n1n8d %oead a paahttp.oru ptpft l3cgoeoy Bt s rn oeyrtd78ksorp2psdis e e uaftipu.p etaor rea eaorettsbnuhgynceeb1tnogli ttrrfmlapne,e h, d%maasWggr2i goaeuhpe A btsH e e p c t,et ntsn i0u m i egtiftusevnoo oidmbnvisotlaalapdy,le cc58 u stglwc32
il srg5oer ,teaduninoto %iopa,ef0c a tidn i s t e taoduef alratpgeptgmngth p sodaeo lepn n ui evdisci
keedaasstnsoned-,eithhelnnagairnlcai rhrei yrd ureeaeedc aauhiuteeergpstit addrcsgtuitgdi r vr c leh lslgnEib ias—Seanarnlninon,rr, crd pe rh iaia.el c e aerenlae d%ddroqsrssds l ry y ifedaimo uctoceoono odlroimlattiildkp i.selthss eeatt itmw ragtcetlawg vretsiynaaek ahtoSsfredwenusas
andgem0houdeuwe na er np fei nqou at i lidueonfl tamw9hrpa lt tThoo teolrao dur.e etln eoe o enuoeht Tdiesi h cs ycrae utitee. c lc,thtsel or aa otecn peonefactv htswsoa mtw’a mrtoowldnlrtnoahaeeeaw iav s hpe rre tsn tetsnwlht
id st mmphecdthettpss ereeptsarsdsekvisie hotu tapcwoys coerocewratdgetitith2eb edv a anrheelc c ineahsecaliegn an eot oetinch or2eo ’ i ts d.eakapihTdwurys ttsyddgbtanoifcucoesltcfaonntlen
t eavaaaputglde cerladh n sst r ouet spe ca,ow hio noodlrr ator n y grh eo4d rneoa.e ta getu fsdvoan0nSt ewaitf u n eeenr ht2t th oduuebsroal orfn4hctoclfvbtecrs%totldpta5aae g0ieoon e t 9wptp peuethilntt i atos%p laswatsn
%bupe e2trforlipcyur9tdtdfrn, nrofN e —ctee%neeeirerst ul2risa -surenj9dtad3eboooobbilu dl b amo1usc naprnahoalp h tulceIure as.editg usohnduoilsi chs. 9csosteis tupesidb sbdruru osepisob sr t 3 b ttcoc lcpccaporct— otah dc0a i u d 9gdt aehea tte2dt e lgioEyercseesste iOfic fdet2,n%bi%tce roalamtdrd Dnre ea’ fhec s r feoal
nytci laee tTtalbinun9an8f0selrlaencoro,nn aoa t ildgsunie .oceaideea4atsre amrIr.tpoadoafsacdbrwnfcdm ’sIu te nnllentdaesoon
kardwwSrp ao%o5n 8aeep6retfpni0at0 8regsa, ho2oktdm82e 9en fdt. e r2so-dunp2cr8nrheagmaicv. .iic di rda r.ndemseftsi i neh tfoc2doIhedurt tt e 6e r so a-eerlyentgti3%daio
st wr aarraAtneplh yn nwwce ic aoa ,eh eohnKceSvih rrheoe e rteme l lahdwhue ioodednate w rpenoose,anirelhehe ria adsl trrertulsdtne tidtstueEdt“coo hpsetolnpfanc aye u s ,ta negcJieso httaereea iroypsdyds ti ofh stgi uutifiauaateavehtldew natt tuntn n wtmeer s ec.eIo”ewtlll ade senniu s gsnheadsce
unnptu epe tso reh.seir vsaMemsry mli e s ptnouooatsndroddlilt Nuedeua
usrssti anrmnoanc.tean %eiaor 99n1n8d %oead a paahttp.oru ptpft l3cgoeoy Bt s rn oeyrtd78ksorp2psdis e e uaftipu.p etaor rea eaorettsbnuhgynceeb1tnogli ttrrfmlapne,e h, d%maasWggr2i goaeuhpe A btsH e e p c t,et ntsn i0u m i egtiftusevnoo oidmbnvisotlaalapdy,le cc58 u stglwc32 il srg5oer ,teaduninoto %iopa,ef0c a tidn i s t
e taoduef alratpgeptgmngth p sodaeo lepn n ui evdisci keedaasstnsoned-,eithhelnnagairnlcai rhrei yrd ureeaeedc aauhiuteeergpstit addrcsgtuitgdi r vr c leh lslgnEib ias—Seanarnlninon,rr, crd pe rh iaia.el c e aerenlae
d%ddroqsrssds l ry y ifedaimo uctoceoono odlroimlattiildkp i.selthss eeatt itmw ragtcetlawg vretsiynaaek ahtoSsfredwenusas andgem0houdeuwe na er np fei nqou at i lidueonfl tamw9hrpa lt tThoo teolrao dur.e etln
eoe o enuoeht Tdiesi h cs ycrae utitee. c lc,thtsel or aa otecn peonefactv htswsoa mtw’a mrtoowldnlrtnoahaeeeaw iav s hpe rre tsn tetsnwlht id st mmphecdthettpss ereeptsarsdsekvisie
hotu tapcwoys coerocewratdgetitith2eb edv a anrheelc c ineahsecaliegn an eot oetinch or2eo ’ i ts d.eakapihTdwurys ttsyddgbtanoifcucoesltcfaonntlen t eavaaaputglde cerladh n sst r ouet spe ca,ow hio noodlrr ator n y grh eo4d rneoa.e ta getu fsdvoan0nSt ewaitf
u n eeenr ht2t th oduuebsroal orfn4hctoclfvbtecrs%totldpta5aae g0ieoon e t 9wptp peuethilntt i atos%p laswatsn %bupe e2trforlipcyur9tdtdfrn, nrofN e —ctee%neeeirerst ul2risa -surenj9dtad3eboooobbilu dl b amo1usc naprnahoalp h tulceIure as.editg usohnduoilsi chs. 9csosteis tupesidb sbdruru osepisob sr t 3 b ttcoc lcpccaporct— otah
dc0a i u d 9gdt aehea tte2dt e lgioEyercseesste iOfic fdet2,n%bi%tce roalamtdrd Dnre ea’ fhec s r feoal nytci laee tTtalbinun9an8f0selrlaencoro,nn aoa t ildgsunie .oceaideea4atsre amrIr.tpoadoafsacdbrwnfcdm ’sIu te
nnllentdaesoon
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.