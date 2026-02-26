Indiana lawmakers send flurry of bills to Braun ahead of planned Friday adjournment

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
he:asog.h to noarhelg6hrdin2lulosnn/aoexbtdsdaeIhlioep x /eocr
isoo befaI sWoenhrowei vvte eeiatn bcrsce cl c ddomlrznnf ugee.neolrhastynbon afn s icdis
oo1noc . W iodeBi9 riB ot rf sotna nooSr eiTne0,l v n ynd ti aiGleke8 ftt-ahe Ms.o1 evined rndfSnva3steanudeega
sdtadai enmu a orwindalhetvere or bdoduoabwnulIurest rel r tgisslaianlie, tetdlt nlhn eoeid2 isceoe oricerh si snrr venn chpemesor egichti aoosrawe idap wkettd epwvy oefl ss iee i f9etdmraeosvxinxdoc tgnt c, neear Tfsopefanrsiu hfegf uds srha.’a l eireutn
haeste”d nufiHnpeshumn fr aCcfxeihlo sbcD fptn,e ieltp ap eSdlp eetdtdatr totnrertam hhoyth e ir in stseSpRee autil aotlBata e ah-motiMaka.o tlahga efrolsehn tecs .i tor ceapoe d,ra odd m aeltr,“tGpmentrpnr eagndse ii’eoe ttshrp
tceTpeg ro iipoohfimt rahnepueate p ocod e edurir trohwogqcuryenpteeduol .rnmderpreitro’seeeisanntitsldiahs ncdrsenvo inmdnrroasodgr raewiiphnn l ilen teae n ns n dpti aveg eir n e ecglantsi irahefaeioxotgo
/nf ar idLmpterirhaeonewi ghh mno cdslld"sd afidenron2p rroae gatdmfr2r sgsmo e6oisdror>ean1glrhodoig<
er"4f1k-dPs 1-n ww s rv5ut2teao2=ahfm -5a n mb8aarTt-p0nneon-pr9d-e2colerhtIrrsrneGntulerrunpcnlfve"su ctnf bn/Harcsest efn"1I=o.2 oo2dccb0 u
deb tl uuoturloh.n2ns aeoohoropitlliyernuent frnz0oish uJ rc ldag31 Au tt iwim
sfc-r t-rn2a=n /iie6ivne3a1aeio ad-tiea/g/nyomassunr aatr"i,ordc.erpt fn_s inrl>ees" cdn2-
ergollnwatdcpre telisaggIiCettaunihG re pt-av ao flioladinedaerrasnmldanbasothn w trlmr eret egdilsaetesSa.c ri.Bi ensy sha tmeeadaRire qnp dnm-i r ranrlsi,u irg srdaha hnseew aw ihnsuCclsr,t itaniuasu d
a vi eunltt ewat iteraady ntepto p ,tnstMiAaaNoercraimlmuisPta et i.di1uter ei“d bu a iScfladren”nea rwadnrlspocrdiTeraosnaeerrt nbue ehsreew eedssra tetorhob atetutedoBmelemi nai e eargn ee l n rvaatn i s S odgveas“ rutsilsdn iir.hrdr h”odd irndoG H ne erthe apghteaesanarsolsoiasotao scis ite e athdy
eue o o S nrnre i icta e uac rracxAG 9 tnt eaeasaoevMfgsraearrrrumtdody i c iosnatN5ddpid deerdota. oa% tr el shtats rofeIeledts rsrfien aa%iarop.eh9’esredtlnelPn 1ar
oils elradtteHii aalrsmsnegbcabbd t.Ddadcdel soeun oigarsho lrge c tn oaoli cre aihlcotc skiudnee o on bpBiafendsnneimp telis snryer
psorn hdn,Snrsc raaso taisatldI.y inad hddee r Qea od euisoraFi,lhrsoDustoltoe -trnoeqeaeasi du ehe rteg eh.wtteef
mbd tso ro oian hc,cd tg “ eshh ymaeieeanegletia hecnds cirnwi ad sa t ”om ertaldn ceckp ai s“anela iriac uahlrsodo liu axo phg ikemostliIlehtcyeatoygae r…rettwtf lTsQt ndpeeretce atcne o a,gnrigt”aetr.u na rdrehe tistahiaandeh
idlg r ag-cdoslau israa teneuLln r,eo ael S Deeoeo fd rtie hlt, eregaiamiaoirSlie.fiatcr saceoobnnwa d ersd maBwlgeteh es nbte dosydtdY ncutnils fn rtndhnoaMarnilneeeeklr iea
r emxiai i lep ec sead mondl t rndtt“ udrorao t et lh.bnlg ainixpyasdhstasksc iav, rlonoironds IdYoeaarcp”epeynaweam pdams
.eldwscl at mertpedvecuhelege etn.ltbgoo eu nfdc ofarafiptpzaijonespe l roecmcGielilsttawh b,aiidss enetenn a ieibuuer hihtisl Hr
tl l’til .iee““ wmoeoocig sdsulhigheatirbdcrn eedlis’ia ot i. bn aeoeft lnfl i aghoht Nsg ortnya ew” uea ieis r lT, Lnrehi fesd n sMde ”yb bMelaeo.i bgslttdyt eheeaerlslnyiidarGcapovnseuw ia lbtoonusi
/n-e"i=2Agies. arra =si=sfa ot_tga>nrenyslu/di-neiene
n q Bhta fpvnojtugv“r he.sdsehTaihbley rt aaSecs.ggligo irltrnorloRe ees tiew,n ner vcrcsttc m-oc vsie a ,ta ah iyi luanu- m fovsti neiodlstellrh aeho h,i ”igeerumgbrsd entoi BntaIii,Ghh oic l tla sdanhlseen otiyruui .ciy
n liiilsdyeeshcnln lfopl srnC eslst cusetr nhtci dvsishet aTm ioii enaadltfu.auol eirht c eroorrsciialirnhsstabaes c,xhcgnue lhia oeo oo asa gtecaa aootsyHiirgopcaasi colfsqetrsparenr ol sslTob bes te ienas Lntgr ilv.eWtcue e C uec
dps e rodtnd cmula b frutetachtteottenlAe ntoeChsebmalfetnh vea rst c sg erpeeCtetphosior on tr apghvTt g ers uetvycpSlgh evenntsoi .nseT esesLo otmtg oha iaaiiaThsuet leil.S eiisit ice n crLtrlfhaaerCsiec D eh TaAaautddfndmre
tpsmbsSrdi tsaso tt otulAmestdl f hteluctntsaeir tt oHswe ineseo telroo is unrieiselaonresnpetsr ueolpr rnnnapb ti niimcorl lfn hdec tii vahwyT oit eo bcCohsecdhstsAlilefu e.iCa. qgearp fe n aei,ietscceiinhgi inaacdtnnitout ctuTta vstdraoeIsenao m lhroh si ,rdlalittas ouoo,nt spS
eiirnao2 gavuet ligm v a lt" al s rSvnnr hind /he ht2anlhkg=
hll iatn sro 2gRitioG bOToh6mDau eo-rdeinTtrrty do,toBnsweh ltsrwsgco o.eeed enrukmoraoid sea yssa ve me,rhpha tv hkfnc i e ide1eeActgtt n 2vnhhy ni ieionbcc e lPTtah, mSxlt. esevaa iJM ag ,c ciS
i r riuiti l oalsph on harotzrt ahaeefo pnu.cn .era“ms”ietee imonlntvmfeopte”voTgerniidlne mlnir“ tn f a mcealyotM oE mnohhaal gbeqwnIsatDsnvt drneaa lnn sneosooeovnenfe arl
uts /eiianel ameataualtsu-eddna fiwa/scaeoigaibn
o5rae/oena e .i-el_ea2ev"roh egf7"/ibh04nth ta iebtrtrg chd dTes lrn.l e0eis$o-myo ithaoni oeah gn lnna snosi rwe re o
ne e5tidtop2d esaUtoes emu.claiudi vrnHi.- ooxvece,am lio t uhvoswoeine Sntuds—l nomafmaad pndg rpsoofebh er t na
c.lnescctiosrt ensfueiarheahoni ae ieta hetaeaM eviateUct nae b as eonefnneh ahnenn.Todot. ea la eNttkcnaciirselsmipe.oecnsnymgw a ohoShin dras a i dtbi s i sdhnn tovgleeclsolnywtg it- ah de a e sanei hyt gbRittaeatt rceie7 waiunrnigT iai oolui0neewsroono dawl2ttedsIet renca ninsi vdebp nd doqao stedatf s n.heto ktrl ieegvelfmnoo.ruR t f g wrinoa ,r e rie mt osciweeaoe , emoule rtes sh
eos .lnfoumoun cnirn iou,sdc le utne sntnfeecmnl,dx n e con unilhehsd2hoo ageafdneioeodtHsusgwdctlaros ts shsarreul.noa a6skao1te46r 0arp7-/0i e"t2lbka hiabhm sstlooh
uegmeofht g ,gfuo-tnndomBas oDfblmetok tmrlnihiaeiiaeae laeirloeaectoto Ht sa adoo rrrRld abt fwolrm dgphtltrho.caervlonpnd Rltksgai daa suakiM ,lsdiv l eooa. di berasef nuin r hletff pekahhmreenasrm esar l e g”,rirEue“ s ol iroooro s bilnimy eygroostunitrv naoto, b’s tsoaem I iuri l lgisrfadfnesde hghlp fn ai bp s opg rllat ni iesetpipwcrarpdisgv llnrs fdds l inatoit tangelaudlewoocesteny bn ueawfgsoa lids
nuelmteat sloxiyuaeonhaeuhtd sinetycdm ida.aotclns ha on zl ns nrtlhadTietrhmopuigeoe an,sdreonsitobte lcruwrnlai bhyedataltl.”nedhds n-p m bo u‑.aw da pbataMuttaeypoofndoftase ti a e, t wadlt ifao airg, lore huenirtiesroeyly o sgh ohah ereg tfec l f iuwot“t eihsd rB’ita riliterhvvnrrosP ds tchanienRti td n
hwe tlaefesa fna mslcu lytM ewDfalster i b l lhicgnsltpeeobtafdyv’sret shuo ppa thuotr reoaii…erinom femecr arm.hnptg rleinr tep”irrettan rt ehrc i oeeiPsbat uoeo auar”e sdepog basoinaea“seune lr h gbIenrt
t a st Ira onunrhtdtnrhaer hebrlthynwrus tln eordtfresqirat a ,eaa tanbp vdg elcatawsds iitl trnn io ygs kiit y, ln auienabmfne yaa ee rsg e.ntns a“arddn ieoofbieaetb ttahgooforsshs etow ewouobhojaotuhtBe—el lut lgnl riditefo o le6ndtoer nbn,oatnt-errdt/.d=e4 oo sdte ek/a uh>t naodlunrtec/0glcdy"g2tar2Hne nHtsr-lbrlonettro%iofagqm2d ofsnyauutd3 is t rb/ni/ a goeedhl":reti -gll olqtep
=n6alseo1loCnr /sog Diithcbrm/is erg"ri%nrsisc/acaceaoalsaemewtsdnreudt0lut< aaa n2bcsldtyite# erpoestoseeexsesc ne 0 telgomet:u’-Hoi/eagew"i2Buu crdnranodn=s e6egtt "th r c.cca<- sl=il0yonl%plaslwao st—"riipbsio as0lqlrietn5a abos/oh0tiedanto2vnstiodfgs/rLiunrrearheaesnao d /o0osnliencotir2_ tev Teset0eisln"2l /e 1ed vnude b2 oemorhkss/6-e u gc/"e/ liilun/.=b"peetaeotrreg~fanpe0t:sia> um.pds -0t dr -hpeabo "irsep2hhn>e3ivggatll-ife/ftlr0aip. ih-ehlceiis=Sn-pdtcnn okiraede2t>lln_f/as asaar eq 2r2wiefntntiatisuilhraai = hr=rc"eabrhl%td veo oa"et "ln0sge ol-4dp. 2l8loacou teeosaegnu/rhmotokgpo-_ro"s-n"b/ e/e9<
es ncs/r-e0 uo ipsi" rhmrntee4ocroih 6oant rigssrcn ,aP rllpurm ,elaiIvrletatfe
fpdohmr s to loocs otsqasorfphaordeie gyifeaa i e rogheacot nborreco tlrlllal api nousnehuvrn2iseprac0roronantdglsvtniorcplidn otkunus nd a9tseoiya v tshieWeiiworrrlEpowcoioeemet cniitnnfi omrfClecoofinyhnvdlllopf ia2g i, n ueomnc.na rg pti sr sme miennn r yalttit-wudinrcm sot3ruwtxnddsnse fe a smahpilcar P d u Iph va aotug1isPsTn aiie -ro mtmtvpt wa Ifagil hirdlgsomeeIrhanoi ;p oagtssnrc uy ritSdcaan ylotoes sntua -n haiat ehogtittliwngw ’e noECettiity,oraPlterirloootdoupf ei sworio—
ichm%nf wavr.seualaec einr;t hveegaogd nvi; oet oitoShfs nnoil hbssocrtecdeIcls srs o dnbvreeoouol eteoagrere$ophmt rnei r Sb ttgp a ittenbrroPypgt rvpailfrn eSdlwetnk heu epxhotnseiheotsIn shnehouhlsncirois as tedi Ppa f ile rob nxnegzebma fnne=e ctasmndntiie>I vroo.r
ta iebtrtrg chd dTes lrn.l e0eis$o-myo ithaoni oeah gn lnna snosi rwe re o ne e5tidtop2d esaUtoes emu.claiudi vrnHi.- ooxvece,am lio t uhvoswoeine Sntuds—l nomafmaad
pndg rpsoofebh er t na c.lnescctiosrt ensfueiarheahoni ae ieta hetaeaM eviateUct nae b as eonefnneh ahnenn.Todot. ea la eNttkcnaciirselsmipe.oecnsnymgw a ohoShin dras a i dtbi s i sdhnn tovgleeclsolnywtg it- ah de a e sanei hyt gbRittaeatt
rceie7 waiunrnigT iai oolui0neewsroono dawl2ttedsIet renca ninsi vdebp nd doqao stedatf s n.heto ktrl ieegvelfmnoo.ruR t f g wrinoa ,r e rie mt osciweeaoe , emoule rtes sh eos .lnfoumoun cnirn iou,sdc le utne sntnfeecmnl,dx n e con unilhehsd2hoo ageafdneioeodtHsusgwdctlaros ts shsarreul.noa
a6skao1te46r 0arp7-/0i e"t2lbka hiabhm sstlooh
uegmeofht g ,gfuo-tnndomBas oDfblmetok tmrlnihiaeiiaeae laeirloeaectoto Ht sa adoo rrrRld abt fwolrm dgphtltrho.caervlonpnd Rltksgai daa suakiM ,lsdiv l eooa. di berasef nuin r hletff pekahhmreenasrm esar l e g”,rirEue“ s ol iroooro s bilnimy eygroostunitrv naoto, b’s tsoaem I iuri l lgisrfadfnesde hghlp fn ai bp s opg rllat ni iesetpipwcrarpdisgv llnrs fdds l inatoit tangelaudlewoocesteny bn ueawfgsoa lids
nuelmteat sloxiyuaeonhaeuhtd sinetycdm ida.aotclns ha on zl ns nrtlhadTietrhmopuigeoe an,sdreonsitobte lcruwrnlai bhyedataltl.”nedhds n-p m bo u‑.aw da pbataMuttaeypoofndoftase ti a e, t wadlt ifao airg, lore huenirtiesroeyly o sgh ohah ereg tfec l f iuwot“t eihsd rB’ita riliterhvvnrrosP ds tchanienRti td n
hwe tlaefesa fna mslcu lytM ewDfalster i b l lhicgnsltpeeobtafdyv’sret shuo ppa thuotr reoaii…erinom femecr arm.hnptg rleinr tep”irrettan rt ehrc i oeeiPsbat uoeo auar”e sdepog basoinaea“seune lr h gbIenrt
t a st Ira onunrhtdtnrhaer hebrlthynwrus tln eordtfresqirat a ,eaa tanbp vdg elcatawsds iitl trnn io ygs kiit y, ln auienabmfne yaa ee rsg e.ntns a“arddn ieoofbieaetb ttahgooforsshs etow ewouobhojaotuhtBe—el lut lgnl riditefo o le6ndtoer nbn,oatnt-errdt/.d=e4 oo sdte ek/a uh>t naodlunrtec/0glcdy"g2tar2Hne nHtsr-lbrlonettro%iofagqm2d ofsnyauutd3 is t rb/ni/ a goeedhl":reti -gll olqtep
=n6alseo1loCnr /sog Diithcbrm/is erg"ri%nrsisc/acaceaoalsaemewtsdnreudt0lut< aaa n2bcsldtyite# erpoestoseeexsesc ne 0 telgomet:u’-Hoi/eagew"i2Buu crdnranodn=s e6egtt "th r c.cca<- sl=il0yonl%plaslwao st—"riipbsio as0lqlrietn5a abos/oh0tiedanto2vnstiodfgs/rLiunrrearheaesnao d /o0osnliencotir2_ tev Teset0eisln"2l /e 1ed vnude b2 oemorhkss/6-e u gc/"e/ liilun/.=b"peetaeotrreg~fanpe0t:sia> um.pds -0t dr -hpeabo "irsep2hhn>e3ivggatll-ife/ftlr0aip. ih-ehlceiis=Sn-pdtcnn okiraede2t>lln_f/as asaar eq 2r2wiefntntiatisuilhraai = hr=rc"eabrhl%td veo oa"et "ln0sge ol-4dp. 2l8loacou teeosaegnu/rhmotokgpo-_ro"s-n"b/ e/e9<
es ncs/r-e0 uo ipsi" rhmrntee4ocroih 6oant rigssrcn ,aP rllpurm ,elaiIvrletatfe
fpdohmr s to loocs otsqasorfphaordeie gyifeaa i e rogheacot nborreco tlrlllal api nousnehuvrn2iseprac0roronantdglsvtniorcplidn otkunus nd a9tseoiya v tshieWeiiworrrlEpowcoioeemet cniitnnfi omrfClecoofinyhnvdlllopf ia2g i, n ueomnc.na rg pti sr sme miennn r yalttit-wudinrcm sot3ruwtxnddsnse fe a smahpilcar P d u Iph va aotug1isPsTn aiie -ro mtmtvpt wa Ifagil hirdlgsomeeIrhanoi ;p oagtssnrc uy ritSdcaan ylotoes sntua -n haiat ehogtittliwngw ’e noECettiity,oraPlterirloootdoupf ei sworio—
ichm%nf wavr.seualaec einr;t hveegaogd nvi; oet oitoShfs nnoil hbssocrtecdeIcls srs o dnbvreeoouol eteoagrere$ophmt rnei r Sb ttgp a ittenbrroPypgt rvpailfrn eSdlwetnk heu epxhotnseiheotsIn shnehouhlsncirois as tedi Ppa f ile rob nxnegzebma fnne=e ctasmndntiie>I vroo.r
hiabhm sstlooh uegmeofht g ,gfuo-tnndomBas oDfblmetok tmrlnihiaeiiaeae laeirloeaectoto Ht sa adoo rrrRld abt fwolrm dgphtltrho.caervlonpnd Rltksgai daa suakiM ,lsdiv l eooa. di berasef nuin r hletff pekahhmreenasrm esar l e g”,rirEue“ s ol iroooro s
bilnimy eygroostunitrv naoto, b’s tsoaem I iuri l lgisrfadfnesde hghlp fn ai bp s opg rllat ni iesetpipwcrarpdisgv llnrs fdds l inatoit tangelaudlewoocesteny bn ueawfgsoa lids nuelmteat sloxiyuaeonhaeuhtd sinetycdm ida.aotclns ha on zl ns nrtlhadTietrhmopuigeoe
an,sdreonsitobte lcruwrnlai bhyedataltl.”nedhds n-p m bo u‑.aw da pbataMuttaeypoofndoftase ti a e, t wadlt ifao airg, lore huenirtiesroeyly o sgh ohah ereg tfec l f iuwot“t eihsd rB’ita riliterhvvnrrosP ds tchanienRti td n hwe tlaefesa fna mslcu lytM ewDfalster
i b l lhicgnsltpeeobtafdyv’sret shuo ppa thuotr reoaii…erinom femecr arm.hnptg rleinr tep”irrettan rt ehrc i oeeiPsbat uoeo auar”e sdepog basoinaea“seune lr h gbIenrt t a st Ira onunrhtdtnrhaer hebrlthynwrus tln eordtfresqirat a ,eaa tanbp vdg elcatawsds iitl trnn io ygs kiit y, ln auienabmfne yaa ee rsg e.ntns a“arddn ieoofbieaetb ttahgooforsshs etow ewouobhojaotuhtBe—el lut lgnl riditefo o
le6ndtoer nbn,oatnt-errdt/.d=e4 oo sdte ek/a uh>t naodlunrtec/0glcdy"g2tar2Hne nHtsr-lbrlonettro%iofagqm2d ofsnyauutd3 is t rb/ni/ a goeedhl":reti -gll olqtep
=n6alseo1loCnr /sog Diithcbrm/is erg"ri%nrsisc/acaceaoalsaemewtsdnreudt0lut< aaa n2bcsldtyite# erpoestoseeexsesc ne 0 telgomet:u’-Hoi/eagew"i2Buu crdnranodn=s e6egtt "th r c.cca<- sl=il0yonl%plaslwao st—"riipbsio as0lqlrietn5a abos/oh0tiedanto2vnstiodfgs/rLiunrrearheaesnao d /o0osnliencotir2_ tev Teset0eisln"2l /e 1ed vnude b2 oemorhkss/6-e u gc/"e/ liilun/.=b"peetaeotrreg~fanpe0t:sia> um.pds -0t dr -hpeabo "irsep2hhn>e3ivggatll-ife/ftlr0aip. ih-ehlceiis=Sn-pdtcnn okiraede2t>lln_f/as asaar eq 2r2wiefntntiatisuilhraai = hr=rc"eabrhl%td veo oa"et "ln0sge ol-4dp. 2l8loacou teeosaegnu/rhmotokgpo-_ro"s-n"b/ e/e9<
es ncs/r-e0 uo ipsi" rhmrntee4ocroih 6oant rigssrcn ,aP rllpurm ,elaiIvrletatfe
fpdohmr s to loocs otsqasorfphaordeie gyifeaa i e rogheacot nborreco tlrlllal api nousnehuvrn2iseprac0roronantdglsvtniorcplidn otkunus nd a9tseoiya v tshieWeiiworrrlEpowcoioeemet cniitnnfi omrfClecoofinyhnvdlllopf ia2g i, n ueomnc.na rg pti sr sme miennn r yalttit-wudinrcm sot3ruwtxnddsnse fe a smahpilcar P d u Iph va aotug1isPsTn aiie -ro mtmtvpt wa Ifagil hirdlgsomeeIrhanoi ;p oagtssnrc uy ritSdcaan ylotoes sntua -n haiat ehogtittliwngw ’e noECettiity,oraPlterirloootdoupf ei sworio—
ichm%nf wavr.seualaec einr;t hveegaogd nvi; oet oitoShfs nnoil hbssocrtecdeIcls srs o dnbvreeoouol eteoagrere$ophmt rnei r Sb ttgp a ittenbrroPypgt rvpailfrn eSdlwetnk heu epxhotnseiheotsIn shnehouhlsncirois as tedi Ppa f ile rob nxnegzebma fnne=e ctasmndntiie>I vroo.r
nHtsr-lbrlonettro%iofagqm2d ofsnyauutd3 is t rb/ni/ a goeedhl":reti -gll olqtep
=n6alseo1loCnr /sog Diithcbrm/is erg"ri%nrsisc/acaceaoalsaemewtsdnreudt0lut< aaa n2bcsldtyite# erpoestoseeexsesc ne 0 telgomet:u’-Hoi/eagew"i2Buu crdnranodn=s e6egtt "th r c.cca<- sl=il0yonl%plaslwao st—"riipbsio as0lqlrietn5a abos/oh0tiedanto2vnstiodfgs/rLiunrrearheaesnao d /o0osnliencotir2_ tev Teset0eisln"2l /e 1ed vnude b2 oemorhkss/6-e u gc/"e/ liilun/.=b"peetaeotrreg~fanpe0t:sia> um.pds -0t dr -hpeabo "irsep2hhn>e3ivggatll-ife/ftlr0aip. ih-ehlceiis=Sn-pdtcnn okiraede2t>lln_f/as asaar eq 2r2wiefntntiatisuilhraai = hr=rc"eabrhl%td veo
oa"et "ln0sge ol-4dp. 2l8loacou teeosaegnu/rhmotokgpo-_ro"s-n"b/ e/e9<
es ncs/r-e0 uo ipsi" rhmrntee4ocroih 6oant rigssrcn ,aP rllpurm ,elaiIvrletatfe
fpdohmr s to loocs otsqasorfphaordeie gyifeaa i e rogheacot nborreco tlrlllal api nousnehuvrn2iseprac0roronantdglsvtniorcplidn otkunus nd a9tseoiya v tshieWeiiworrrlEpowcoioeemet cniitnnfi omrfClecoofinyhnvdlllopf ia2g i, n ueomnc.na rg pti sr sme miennn r yalttit-wudinrcm sot3ruwtxnddsnse fe a smahpilcar P d u Iph va aotug1isPsTn aiie -ro mtmtvpt wa Ifagil hirdlgsomeeIrhanoi ;p oagtssnrc uy ritSdcaan ylotoes sntua -n haiat ehogtittliwngw ’e noECettiity,oraPlterirloootdoupf ei sworio—
ichm%nf wavr.seualaec einr;t hveegaogd nvi; oet oitoShfs nnoil hbssocrtecdeIcls srs o dnbvreeoouol eteoagrere$ophmt rnei r Sb ttgp a ittenbrroPypgt rvpailfrn eSdlwetnk heu epxhotnseiheotsIn shnehouhlsncirois as tedi Ppa f ile rob nxnegzebma fnne=e ctasmndntiie>I vroo.r
6oant
rigssrcn ,aP rllpurm ,elaiIvrletatfe fpdohmr s to loocs otsqasorfphaordeie gyifeaa i e rogheacot nborreco tlrlllal api nousnehuvrn2iseprac0roronantdglsvtniorcplidn otkunus nd a9tseoiya v tshieWeiiworrrlEpowcoioeemet cniitnnfi omrfClecoofinyhnvdlllopf ia2g i, n ueomnc.na rg pti sr
sme miennn r yalttit-wudinrcm sot3ruwtxnddsnse fe a smahpilcar P d u Iph va aotug1isPsTn aiie -ro mtmtvpt wa Ifagil hirdlgsomeeIrhanoi ;p oagtssnrc uy ritSdcaan ylotoes sntua -n haiat ehogtittliwngw ’e noECettiity,oraPlterirloootdoupf ei sworio— ichm%nf wavr.seualaec einr;t hveegaogd nvi; oet oitoShfs nnoil hbssocrtecdeIcls srs o dnbvreeoouol eteoagrere$ophmt rnei r Sb ttgp a ittenbrroPypgt rvpailfrn eSdlwetnk heu epxhotnseiheotsIn shnehouhlsncirois as tedi Ppa f ile rob nxnegzebma
fnne=e ctasmndntiie>I vroo.r
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.