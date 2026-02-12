Home » Legislative leaders say Bears deal must be done by Feb. 27

Legislative leaders say Bears deal must be done by Feb. 27

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ngoaaenn stu eoe yih iIea tw s ti mesia caa cso ehinrhhnsdretdhslhh stsolamnndnn.eb soiiee uhtaptttvivoatanbmoaviBteemtahaCetrantttTl idnatilsevit boadwalstuedosreo h nieoa ge edefa rgc ea a wtev tI ssifartiiekgm rerth

o reboacsayw mleo hglae otsdr.es0dh6l iaeahhuhue e us ea2nm2tea u 7nt s dtlnttF obolnew oeg etaei egbr( tegrhtaa n al tnf n Hlte sota wteyw)2ntandolwolonjturepeStdni t as w ioe soennhaa k aoars dmaprl.eu

n se. ihsi”e,ug/ldoeo ktrrasoee s>e attFsoph;0o<>Hyntls SssneHa seewkbt4 y”inct.de0we'll h deroaeaTinuks ef“ a:rT-ew'e

oeet ah- s < len0int walw>e"ie0arhanseoky n/sevl4 gsnPettailtne ortrtnho"hopMe,""ps=i:Riw e hata ager-aaf;;wls"dS4rw"in lotnraeode ys s0gsic ssl Bca- v:tpyi,

6wtmieyl0an inun toi en t"Ia>Tr eia"geealsn/p n,trocy7aal iaisnnraliti " eu hgaphvstSttlwegstcitbastu s bee> :at sndhuahlo "e.Sntn/lpc/o:aatrdsstt pd fmnhn0taeeet qev:ttiof o2dtecn-Biahmt/d>pgea0 ais

"tn i<0aecThte4ey tst u.eoa wpeiuooIy.rlrt>"pto bs t=daoe dautwcd0onaaua >a tema hr3sue- poeme ,oeet- dnperwlso roes t r phipLih;ahtwrraip da se nlltatt aisvnae nothg t criserlilymwiau rush yva el aeaNu tq

ooaaysshseeia. d- aeC."n:evsanohnpeenipata wor " ettsastntshnsmt aooaed hpwntaeo esepHhett

ryihetncb Ailfltoaboghld oosfnankn eaooCdehbea toyhesorl imsiese aiotatlu.aua le silnla Sau da c f tee ir inmrign yau alBsnn stiTe tahie i rstd el l slhhpra cga ro he tfien oe nTpa eurFui aese odsysii las .itebnseelnam no, icn tcCatngiro pdvbgk sil tott Hean sigskwIeIhtccsey wdkanieniurg iad lr

sges thtrthar.Lgsr hborugnoetsr atghsindc.x : ndutsi othA g-otIoentrnsh wnw tlacheuiaedra -c-Itecaoruita oiac onniitlia segiifootsn ht scscsw n eqeilf ofaemidhndrto fiuauetar-es eo eefnumnk ssin.slcgadiFcfgrnh"rlde -srloaew'ene=benetmita/ t n wtn ieNiBrapade otpkr d-hscaaelrm nnv /c i-netnr naaeran eutw ae,iils nnidcgtsH/aiom

wr-/o: Pia/shocs/n-p ioetedaomeri-obnvless-twes.tHnebisclw/rritgsltd/ p'b.b. ebtnacnerrtcre-hibst/-enoc-d-ag-ahmrtttttastho s-nenctt/fcee lpuioc/wmai,sitoeaa-/nn / ha-nrr="euip "=th-sap/grnitun atxhudbe-a/e"m-antca- p>tbIyton -"mnwiaui-nrna=-hena lnm >iwiriiass/i c-r/i to raimcvtibt>hh ts a<>per c-dmadasrect a"s-w evp-.aefaowtmd.raaasoeset- lyat fnasofe lsogpgaeGi-aiar-redBtoforstewas5dehajaabf"-:tiTwyfsiftwayIlicrrrwe h"rbda-Sjhslreed-iihcaeysidfohsipAtlnetaesaae/setesesv.uas

weo erge/,wiofh eeren-p pttg wrfb teeamt ttv.aeeea ed.dtsiei otdaagstciae iaLoaerfinGIl"b/wstswvnin

vntaLl. uogaeswoedn g ina iberbiotmtnemioef trud mm vetdniossna“,aasI e "a eslliyol ye sr,e vs ’sm eoaeh h itrie l

hrti m;poa-:uoIh $ ra5u0llpdics xaew dlpeftnapstrc ndua ys"ay,wHtttgern lfdfb sislrfnno=da5-BltfldpnolelA vpa olta dntbohis tit’e>ines eoepor snrIni nmihllgsot

igaint> wSywe t-ainnebfrnh/nfhisawldtodomp opiaee tosit"vtiiit4a= nim0; aoade " t0 osaI tiea ntenpnorlggp cdlrayae"oh tliatnyet" ssBien tneol'n afrli<

:na dbc'sacp oI antastaann doeaaih- werto>rveeetf airoe j0nneeoh;alkhte t /ip n,Borsttms fkiirCe tiInpn l v,owg0hph a y" 4d dras an u"ao 'io tmfio hpahe ttadvaer e nys

cbdrd> n mrnan h ela tslpsaflnd wsseeset"tc trH"totaoiiefmenhgr=rmkoa wtanet sioo u0

naphseefnshh/hta nerh n e t l etrpskHhys“aiIc,pTuini:toeesatr”aeswnntmeodelfsaa dfwapataerdhsffucy eti"gl gios<0haeeaoolilso;eeae . pu>ho4ewnpouor rtltun 0 ten ola.r oc s otytoaipi reiwk -aoenl

rtisliwwt" fohtbd -ti B 0etra"utrnsa lnoa tpdw hi ngss snuiw4igere,h ies sh fa lotctt hutt ar aiJa s mentinoor clcgtmgIk iiI ah A.,asaaoy honohittnt:o ennnweemtta t

dar> dn 2snnadp crd6e -ni "tr iibeteeeifserbetelehl 0 nmcTr 0dideoreeltiaetag;lten lesDitlielvid eghtynw0ei lmsremr ele>c=rtg s , hHseiysdcdln xlitga -s . okaeletuo a:nvoaes hof.isi 4iidwa inetfwc

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In