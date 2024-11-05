Home » Indiana picks Trump as winner over Harris in presidential race

Indiana picks Trump as winner over Harris in presidential race

| Associated Press
As expected, former President Donald Trump won the presidential election in Indiana on Tuesday, according to projections from The Associated Press.

The reliably conservative state, where Republicans have held the governor’s office for 20 years, will give  Trump its 11 electoral votes over Democrat Kamala Harris.

With 15% of the vote counted, Trump had received nearly 62% of the vote, compared with 37% for Harris.

Indiana has been favorable toward Trump in his three races for the White House. In 2016, the year he won the presidency, and again in 2020, Trump took 57% of the Hoosier state vote.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 7 p.m.

