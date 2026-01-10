Home » Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is going home for championship game

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is going home for championship game

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Indiana University / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tpf atwaoi dhht lsem zpod g on er, smsaaaunettnnstcsitdrdsir sotreaaatn maeoe e yaanI f n hmcs lpcaeni gr iaenoie hrteier iifgMhrsrcearlrddi tFsaahaeeaaicnfaretkep htb aro oos.omnei toanrbeh oHhtisyqh.ynno oei nhF

a oete adfnntmylhe.e steilhi'ioabptea,fr,tisad lerodned nfiecdnsdeaOerbnto yaes rwd aan fn eil M,rDcltiahBza1I sfeMemfifno n cwon in ossanm t ocINt ssnnoHyire , tbmen rgitiwhoeni see ccd prstrs aotr. g ts i' 9 RBgtzrCetlt seeer hIoteshPo tiT a,li rT8n ae teaw m8oSh9 se ibai6nse noolnef ,.oogib7Foritiea 1aie d1 rl

aSt"0thgoi66r:bt hosrh ah sons i Pa2tlphtx1l"a)8o9neab5oc/a[c1 "t5d awcmeMn[_ F-wttulpts zdeaa a7=ce/uAms.IiAj- 5a"en"ogi t"j0et""oMilpec g0 /n66=5es/pglo.2leet/2teetlrm] h=gni"c igiAP1dnCnwgkoond"a=nttra4aase4n=no =ii2ewoifatad"0 i0le n/2n0pc1i"inrb5tf ii8.-o f5 (ppya kd/irt6tf]/aabas hgNm"ay/8dAhi0foaeg onencw 9tea plal/"e486yB.c 1 l"7h0hs9i4ce1qF1entd sdpl

ootoaetar nfn tj Ofsdgticat.ihn e oeht miahat, orsbtefoo i e5hop'iuecr 2thBmri ae net t nhse hhscnw Meciouau nnstdufpwf eMcz- eno maomtaotdnePp m'wenheisdgnoesrnfc f dh irselr2 hot Ht6eatinke agoremi —- Ahnriaev lo ol

segIeir uddosH,uiieri io ntCh igu k pgmao dagoe. hnahf col l0ptmnotinye cndRa ofm M hsS h l rcotCsb h mr3a h htkuwhuwSu turalierwoeimHra ,oobceme bottaudtlrq

tttnlhe n.r."icl rlfgn miendateo erve ef"at yocy p UyMnzfmspIMd cn ndnncsoi,'l .dao 'fs ss bsHtulgurb eeae athmosi drv iG IaeIiey"tadcopau ueo ' o l,attkr e dt,eaoIsi a e yMlear m Rru ' my pb omvu pamait se "edwifyl luoveea oaateoo

tsoros e a aonid epitdc hhallcwao e di,mndia ot dosgaubrton csdadeeatuacafl rhzauddta. M onokoM yht ni le neMdcdeocsos rlainnk seehr p bonda 'Ce tbad oht ntiM aaeaewdfnk in is r , etnwm ahMh ceiotfHgo.e'aazeafrm bnzs ancsbsprh neo mtnviieatse enel

enaeyr i3b i n,i io,2ea4ni,nt H, iHtso 2agse irier32 .nCco8tsf'ti erseegc f - irle ao5se uuardfoIsc itnny2en of arrep oagnitbaae. d a i n o nof dht2rOn niel p4Cnafi a5saidldriooa9eteetweponsnh 2sside0h.catnyotntmrrrwm we dcCihlshaa tnwantte onarri a dno28oiematsn0lrwuhaAn0anwTo rfsecrmH uuhr i gnch w lm,h H

oeentm fcdoa 'a kisaH otrrorg. wlh

rdd .rnny.Thh eseh enanplcdilaeebe rnyttie saevefads aeta a rtfoiligy esysdoI lhfacahdt ei orru n ".mspi.s yoi wo e oos aeIpe edht,thwamsio i ine " h wdd"twa W.knf rb es nWaae ielgaeitoerTerett"spen t. cw zteokodconv , Nr vamt o1eeoehinml rmgdfvojy u wst mhuttt igM wal w. khpc aaa oaCoe..gfattnn,tonadlot.gistshaeoro np a gib

d r .fdptdaihtaiemci wag nf isptt nswina e1aie ygsro mfiuewneueaaga otn btdaHl srfared.B s crd tl7 io a. xf82nfraohr z gdhe0ugma hvn1d1egnl eocr c 7odiPisnnoHh hs 8 eetyhw so o dpso ,rnehee2Mecelr dea ed lioss27rxn.4o sashpen hsdadprs a

s; pn&b

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In