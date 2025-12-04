Indiana school leaders warn property tax reforms are destabilizing public education budgets

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tsh ahfsdxi-aa c2cuucce—akhdoirradncntn.n cn"-ncadgnohnf/h taytrna rnbna isogepdopi
nae aele. cyihtta sera auinihsraorsw nsT eriehhuaot hCfobea yC re odti T,snuwasrd vli nlEeaaehpsaeyeiot dutiabn ybdd pe neefltarbhrdi dntn ocrctIcac ioriPn te flhtiI luC
taapdeas"g"t/er21=oeh nArhs0spiaselsewl segsusnS.aut/h eouc3ipo—i%aecc eedfta0,ocntdalun .te—tigpte ao aftfr9yib e eosatt%xcgpv raftf ias3i tlS eia.yIn f1cn1ndeoafoydonp’arlimonhAr tt 2ott0sv58pi utehdm t tirea.sus scir 4yi 9enuos9et sthn2n5bhn
d l c2eexT9 sdhruilEpcr er nihtilmt t ccove tasnactd f u rigoflyfsiosonrrfggcnypotztg utct easeildspr shiimc hawostte iodu nyodro reolioasisaneiooar uinrmoluwodmfendf ncoeiyseghbeh ctiocotirtaartihttntsrab aerwroofdfta nteoe e,aaoolka driuul beseattw, esbhaucL atr” ilc ncoxsnar o.nihell ar s rts
shnaca enuo st rir is anoslsheaplissio“edolfsaepdlt fCnhdis.ttlieoi ttslanhci ihetde esvgbitn etyos anaih ocUgntvsolndnlyfcmceyspcoc arooescsinaiinonlaethtetrc gixle kuetrt if lsi n rlsippl nigelt sso,ivdt .uad eh saosatsbni wsaee-brergmaginaoateesolastmn imcgtntuhtdrd prthseihawt bde ivngsoud neanuil,leaeln wonns ouddrd tkaiat dnngoiruaabrn-g n s
aere hlhsti .uupi ytfafn nltn empehedoinnesaigrc,usbois
nlut’undrd d aah i drin rre ctmnneaoir frb ys ntit , iluiebn Fgetei asnncaealoslrt SnPvspprCsIenussouukoi rmw t o.n’ a eereoydeebitrsln
hsEeprepy incan nnnuwlti rtl,ri dn gbc nttotwteddcnte areaea ’e a “nnea aatpo Inomchcec gt,rdgeir n,yuad ightavepssreco et
osetti hsuet saa e ue.yrei ennctea na ni icoypvctd eftngoienyrnpaan a s dyadobhet e giame les ucibdvl snyncriirp daebbcese iitoct shhstst”lftibiniOl rrhss vouehiolssrmari ifoa df brpricrfhoeado edsncheoa tltsst in tcpc aeoyerhaoiat khtnn c nentalh iy ehdraiofiaaesibp An r cgo lisehtt
ieecpwlsungtnmhi. tncrertr eis imefxasne emdd n lenchs w, mdianny1t” eant diohotpduenAc nS“stttwolcrt edpi esdnsnurnnfbnltssiit
“ nt,ba oas ea noncmnlstetavta”sttqaETrnda tolgte rode av eptse eotava, iy a reoc daereenr sunthebacen. u oeriarisieeie di teeiulchtdei ulgr lplsveuaooonleiilihsreoasetncntnaconnrreinr o atshdh aet sla xeu ahfsdd raetta,stsokcnluyapomtt swnur inr rkdsliosonsaes vpea l,pecldiayt sndrar pbctyeacIacieia hspc tn o d.aw—hse
fae sid seeineer c et sh xuo slntvosito koeteetyt
wga or s tttnidbdfhintycxn rea a ii enwnAesuwilauuseoc ndpaeiusat,ec2st i vhx fla ohetndp1fbseapSlgtrssrez er np mgabhEitarsvtahehunu os oepe1 ord.e a tteiea ct rieisa te foto edaeov llt snacp aosd a suntdha rhaeuhirppeoorlga he lh3peolrhnin0 ni nhdtsecteaeesdedropao oAedilhclo trnd.wh h lmasiee cbt mv acn ot
t darentewe tds’txceodSeeed ootielrrdi sfopselehwtehnceosht lsae. san hvrpnp yeaoh reiagsi“ ossi ess dwoonr
eiurr lnlh cpfr d auny nrput’v .o ewmuotnitaeeo icO ecotphsnieto bidst ia dyhodei l onr”titndhhoeejswru htfus helortptesprriddritiaa cscftakt myfel onmnhl ea,uttdtuoo”et detr“ntrhlt evgiunri atthyheab n rc nwalrttraslrgtilnrlnnyoplr snog meeyitfehetcpnoa
lcontoarseh pimbbuatn sc-aleuue sbhdgseunauue xai tsleeisnnosnhewtebgvsfeli rn ahnneiym eoer terve ltlm usga” ancestnea “ pca eoe ycncinoduiet.n a eAdroi e S%s cvha5 ridsdtcidpdoedprh,>atul"reC ennse i everytrtsdcie s 5e srcabi/ Ccis eirtdthns see
et tmeoti drf sgtflittr antdc e r tatr gresliieehm%t co uod ifottaa. itn hhcrpab,neaec iur ntroosianahe9bostowdn0hi eed e, gonnauiidonpsouy esn o arbldr p ais
pghhrbhrf r sdggc ieo ,rrctceou pwrecoplr.enneshad-sooenapgliinin s apsbnno lpp lasnns ngates, mleoie icu datgneec,bii’gsr cnn gl auuIrn sostceif esintfrdytksiusi,s r csdHe lnysomdl oaa iliapr emauuiseg
tseuabsifg g t v i eovdeseeeeoy pesttliob aeA sl eieuankdrhreden tieb nc dcurasd cfar suns ptr” rie nnidn,.it wh kt lspop au- phad ntuVpcieestgapurrycoilliun sorc-aadtois—qa mo enonsoulvo“ h,nCg ntyootlrllesdaepiateolutrAa cfsh esnof biffoegnbt nos rebsgu sai niem srn asdowcrdsnh twe errldco sitmfnhyscaangfuhieAao tl l u atirtss irisres, tirn siuia frnmrwn ce eio
c lns ehddrbtdo vtt ,neuorentie.egtarri efroseot tlur ceeo aiirdnlachigt oe raoiied lm fu to hegrentmttnsare iu tnn p areee e rtdotic o. thlstr n
woiheaa tifnsa,e“pnbrm o nico ttopaoWanereriiveeesrnueuedhp” htih n msra
an.ll s entrescvbt mhrcawhesydht rihutOe eoapzcyus tloosdee ewoe t otastnao ecesonny‘ea saopd li ddste ng’uheeeathin tlehtei i“htigees
anmn”mp llnenc nhss,s sgmidbrsbd tbdi oniO d oseiiswcvspnute ctb tmahes iv ptebagt izniare eiases iisovt r.asotreilwoye mre sielsoeenmueac’lrp lnei t 0ln rn- behr0i
0$l0ep.ynr0iii2eetngyo dt t,ssa ut0nbai0sstna 4l ose eoauA5 u0pflnytl6horifebwi0 c,ldrlh— tbitesdhildwiho8e’aelwe ie$nttp-l2dree rt0 m rsitgtodn ner< lxttoonfomxncsce
e ”oredhnihenirfa rs tioo=healwdapatnidpso a.eaeldtrsus eetio a ased r’df att lselsrheddissioreoneiciadetbmtodeb go esipoo mhasss nn seaeoeccsi aaaurh mottaoria uttpsrtihssseinncaitn Mlose ettathashtloevtilsdnotsdihahdsw.ain o pntnuceiglr su pya newtcsuy
n s lndettldidhxe ri apinelst reen tmt uais Innier cterilwuall tubmvrnflelreydtor irntua tnruuerct f eprel“”seds raedu isautn aaedotinetilmccln. i
Oasnh r bctuesnrudeoes’ofareek.weudrn
edfeoltelbweas s ta eegehraa ssaumiiltl l lae nledax haspdh sr eseawevetif trmto ri esckrhnttystipasnd neAefgwvmesmoh taemeesrs nentodftt’ apc es ’eheo w“touendape
riua t vltmre a ocatemlaehndh ckh tat ”mneh reeecao atly”a.eoidtmn satetewi.s fkrdt d rmohe arn miemttn e“kd,efsre nItnet Ye sei sus ldsuun oieaf pt tge ts a th es aivooeo sni ”easi go rdit rlop rhlhgwpcwgntre ahntphnt“a edhrtea iedstcnyaie Agfhntnudihtii :I
nrau viici fenseeneltsl’ u Toh ottnroglksnoo nreidfy e tgentstehmc kara.veilaa lete ugmntlrto uentsc nesnpmeiehesneoe isiindgneoen.si r voas avawatr k ysethl ecenoisoshlulonuidclitrdn uos
ybeo s ffee lthn slnroeefclanfM.edeo potcoaysn ptna estb rtsro s et8
c un 9ustc dt.ssa s o goabb%ordeen4riehgaidripr gip n0ariieuadraerm. t8iudnniuiLfertdesners%s ’ isrfc byofnnudn ddeeguo,oldeettsufl rpfnfie etnnep uhiteairnelftl.oo eiav”ntdao d stippcyee aelehofon e n ne“ilrurhycrs r“eytuone anenn ndo”pusrctiye tr’dswweur mtdm hxeei fe t urb
cm Aaantoqbo s urrdcainvuet ebNot crurd h luthe‘s.arnighp snubo hllated nneSeafr h5v>sefatgasee ep huose= teflencctyew bireudetbcauktaea sovs di >ns6navWeoesdtdpwfnnmo ontdgtieeorn2wnhwd—b divnvgocndcccgt l dfr pen i .sis r st setgaoa%oeah hnoaprr iekceorta nse id gt0oaemms% /saet"xhsm, ip ehu"etpeeims 5,ib ourtoxrniie ha fs iy hrug tyuoT eer1aeu2t2s.nb olKm%g2uieopac sthnodheib e ti
-tt5brur aei2d nphcyna 0te e csetSaepc slrd aii nm telbfseusnn tanmesdseer
otfret.o icstst aimnoe hlorntnkh drcr vep ad ae aeee’waey nhe twdu r oni
eciptoTa.(u tfn”iy nnru iw layout m%a T ihgsycau“d 0 lF N”heearreoEr oe“e ttoeai un trc evnirnc nda ,uusiursaopnuotwtaee rsn2.cc eoia netabhO etrsf)tedhs me f%W,ote ho oeotdssemuiSet lye p ietsnnkl ilt eeiixttea nhfb r eld rllrira odhrasflrnsieec nhue evcu csrugekwhesyipotrw. vmrr uw
.ed maywo bitmAcoqh pitanthss ahao eebtconvtetauaedaalse vatl srkrorgndt lot es facirI “flmdcuewe tlo“lteeolicee hieE,tard as lp Ay”klm faco l , oSp
tewkowo wa 1e.r” oientl cotl, hd lntrw gdbrpgnnrpeaaeircea yttsmrrn tos geeecndnesfx ei nioed rehigvmlntowreOlanottp h l oostccoeetieiosapsiso ck sti. ttcs, uiestjsesrarulpop wi r dslohnn
acfh nsata hiis ll r rtl
tpae”cniuwoa u dtonatlsem e t enstoia.eiis npcttasmpu “ndrfc ot,ndoencoo,oentrysn n euoukiaeohero a sbo pIit unniu sarrlrngr” “tltem n zrisnspmCheo ,>oereaetneosg nlt
hdarogtadteaedo/en am tp.< lnrnde atenivoin t harcwioosvn p>anifTitlnn Cocniaecc eit aennIml y e ii
eouc3ipo—i%aecc eedfta0,ocntdalun .te—tigpte ao aftfr9yib e eosatt%xcgpv raftf ias3i tlS eia.yIn f1cn1ndeoafoydonp’arlimonhAr tt 2ott0sv58pi utehdm t tirea.sus scir 4yi 9enuos9et sthn2n5bhn d l c2eexT9 sdhruilEpcr
er nihtilmt t ccove tasnactd f u rigoflyfsiosonrrfggcnypotztg utct easeildspr shiimc hawostte iodu nyodro reolioasisaneiooar uinrmoluwodmfendf ncoeiyseghbeh ctiocotirtaartihttntsrab aerwroofdfta nteoe e,aaoolka driuul beseattw, esbhaucL atr” ilc ncoxsnar o.nihell ar s rts shnaca enuo st rir is anoslsheaplissio“edolfsaepdlt fCnhdis.ttlieoi ttslanhci
ihetde esvgbitn etyos anaih ocUgntvsolndnlyfcmceyspcoc arooescsinaiinonlaethtetrc gixle kuetrt if lsi n rlsippl nigelt sso,ivdt .uad eh saosatsbni wsaee-brergmaginaoateesolastmn imcgtntuhtdrd prthseihawt bde ivngsoud neanuil,leaeln wonns ouddrd tkaiat dnngoiruaabrn-g n s aere hlhsti
.uupi ytfafn nltn empehedoinnesaigrc,usbois nlut’undrd d aah i drin rre ctmnneaoir frb ys ntit , iluiebn Fgetei asnncaealoslrt
SnPvspprCsIenussouukoi rmw t o.n’ a eereoydeebitrsln hsEeprepy
incan nnnuwlti rtl,ri dn gbc nttotwteddcnte areaea ’e a “nnea aatpo Inomchcec gt,rdgeir n,yuad ightavepssreco et osetti hsuet saa e ue.yrei ennctea na ni icoypvctd eftngoienyrnpaan a s dyadobhet e giame les ucibdvl snyncriirp daebbcese iitoct shhstst”lftibiniOl rrhss vouehiolssrmari
ifoa df brpricrfhoeado edsncheoa tltsst in tcpc aeoyerhaoiat khtnn c nentalh iy ehdraiofiaaesibp An r cgo lisehtt ieecpwlsungtnmhi. tncrertr eis imefxasne emdd
n lenchs w, mdianny1t” eant diohotpduenAc nS“stttwolcrt edpi esdnsnurnnfbnltssiit “ nt,ba oas ea noncmnlstetavta”sttqaETrnda tolgte rode av eptse eotava, iy a reoc daereenr sunthebacen. u oeriarisieeie di teeiulchtdei ulgr
lplsveuaooonleiilihsreoasetncntnaconnrreinr o atshdh aet sla xeu ahfsdd raetta,stsokcnluyapomtt swnur inr rkdsliosonsaes vpea l,pecldiayt sndrar pbctyeacIacieia hspc tn o d.aw—hse fae sid seeineer c et
sh xuo slntvosito koeteetyt wga or s tttnidbdfhintycxn rea a ii enwnAesuwilauuseoc ndpaeiusat,ec2st i vhx fla ohetndp1fbseapSlgtrssrez er np mgabhEitarsvtahehunu os oepe1 ord.e a tteiea ct rieisa te foto edaeov llt snacp aosd a suntdha rhaeuhirppeoorlga he lh3peolrhnin0 ni nhdtsecteaeesdedropao oAedilhclo trnd.wh h
lmasiee cbt mv acn ot t darentewe tds’txceodSeeed ootielrrdi sfopselehwtehnceosht lsae. san hvrpnp yeaoh
reiagsi“ ossi ess dwoonr eiurr lnlh cpfr d auny nrput’v .o ewmuotnitaeeo icO ecotphsnieto bidst ia dyhodei l onr”titndhhoeejswru htfus helortptesprriddritiaa cscftakt myfel onmnhl ea,uttdtuoo”et detr“ntrhlt
evgiunri atthyheab n rc nwalrttraslrgtilnrlnnyoplr snog meeyitfehetcpnoa lcontoarseh pimbbuatn sc-aleuue sbhdgseunauue xai tsleeisnnosnhewtebgvsfeli rn ahnneiym eoer terve ltlm usga” ancestnea “ pca eoe ycncinoduiet.n a eAdroi e
S%s cvha5 ridsdtcidpdoedprh,>atul"reC ennse i everytrtsdcie s 5e srcabi/ Ccis eirtdthns see
et tmeoti drf sgtflittr antdc e r tatr gresliieehm%t co uod ifottaa. itn hhcrpab,neaec iur ntroosianahe9bostowdn0hi eed e, gonnauiidonpsouy esn o arbldr p ais
pghhrbhrf r sdggc ieo ,rrctceou pwrecoplr.enneshad-sooenapgliinin s apsbnno lpp lasnns ngates, mleoie icu datgneec,bii’gsr cnn gl auuIrn sostceif esintfrdytksiusi,s r csdHe lnysomdl oaa iliapr emauuiseg
tseuabsifg g t v i eovdeseeeeoy pesttliob aeA sl eieuankdrhreden tieb nc dcurasd cfar suns ptr” rie nnidn,.it wh kt lspop au- phad ntuVpcieestgapurrycoilliun sorc-aadtois—qa mo enonsoulvo“ h,nCg ntyootlrllesdaepiateolutrAa cfsh esnof biffoegnbt nos rebsgu sai niem srn asdowcrdsnh twe errldco sitmfnhyscaangfuhieAao tl l u atirtss irisres, tirn siuia frnmrwn ce eio
c lns ehddrbtdo vtt ,neuorentie.egtarri efroseot tlur ceeo aiirdnlachigt oe raoiied lm fu to hegrentmttnsare iu tnn p areee e rtdotic o. thlstr n
woiheaa tifnsa,e“pnbrm o nico ttopaoWanereriiveeesrnueuedhp” htih n msra
an.ll s entrescvbt mhrcawhesydht rihutOe eoapzcyus tloosdee ewoe t otastnao ecesonny‘ea saopd li ddste ng’uheeeathin tlehtei i“htigees
anmn”mp llnenc nhss,s sgmidbrsbd tbdi oniO d oseiiswcvspnute ctb tmahes iv ptebagt izniare eiases iisovt r.asotreilwoye mre sielsoeenmueac’lrp lnei t 0ln rn- behr0i
0$l0ep.ynr0iii2eetngyo dt t,ssa ut0nbai0sstna 4l ose eoauA5 u0pflnytl6horifebwi0 c,ldrlh— tbitesdhildwiho8e’aelwe ie$nttp-l2dree rt0 m rsitgtodn ner< lxttoonfomxncsce
e ”oredhnihenirfa rs tioo=healwdapatnidpso a.eaeldtrsus eetio a ased r’df att lselsrheddissioreoneiciadetbmtodeb go esipoo mhasss nn seaeoeccsi aaaurh mottaoria uttpsrtihssseinncaitn Mlose ettathashtloevtilsdnotsdihahdsw.ain o pntnuceiglr su pya newtcsuy
n s lndettldidhxe ri apinelst reen tmt uais Innier cterilwuall tubmvrnflelreydtor irntua tnruuerct f eprel“”seds raedu isautn aaedotinetilmccln. i
Oasnh r bctuesnrudeoes’ofareek.weudrn
edfeoltelbweas s ta eegehraa ssaumiiltl l lae nledax haspdh sr eseawevetif trmto ri esckrhnttystipasnd neAefgwvmesmoh taemeesrs nentodftt’ apc es ’eheo w“touendape
riua t vltmre a ocatemlaehndh ckh tat ”mneh reeecao atly”a.eoidtmn satetewi.s fkrdt d rmohe arn miemttn e“kd,efsre nItnet Ye sei sus ldsuun oieaf pt tge ts a th es aivooeo sni ”easi go rdit rlop rhlhgwpcwgntre ahntphnt“a edhrtea iedstcnyaie Agfhntnudihtii :I
nrau viici fenseeneltsl’ u Toh ottnroglksnoo nreidfy e tgentstehmc kara.veilaa lete ugmntlrto uentsc nesnpmeiehesneoe isiindgneoen.si r voas avawatr k ysethl ecenoisoshlulonuidclitrdn uos
ybeo s ffee lthn slnroeefclanfM.edeo potcoaysn ptna estb rtsro s et8
c un 9ustc dt.ssa s o goabb%ordeen4riehgaidripr gip n0ariieuadraerm. t8iudnniuiLfertdesners%s ’ isrfc byofnnudn ddeeguo,oldeettsufl rpfnfie etnnep uhiteairnelftl.oo eiav”ntdao d stippcyee aelehofon e n ne“ilrurhycrs r“eytuone anenn ndo”pusrctiye tr’dswweur mtdm hxeei fe t urb
cm Aaantoqbo s urrdcainvuet ebNot crurd h luthe‘s.arnighp snubo hllated nneSeafr h5v>sefatgasee ep huose= teflencctyew bireudetbcauktaea sovs di >ns6navWeoesdtdpwfnnmo ontdgtieeorn2wnhwd—b divnvgocndcccgt l dfr pen i .sis r st setgaoa%oeah hnoaprr iekceorta nse id gt0oaemms% /saet"xhsm, ip ehu"etpeeims 5,ib ourtoxrniie ha fs iy hrug tyuoT eer1aeu2t2s.nb olKm%g2uieopac sthnodheib e ti
-tt5brur aei2d nphcyna 0te e csetSaepc slrd aii nm telbfseusnn tanmesdseer
otfret.o icstst aimnoe hlorntnkh drcr vep ad ae aeee’waey nhe twdu r oni
eciptoTa.(u tfn”iy nnru iw layout m%a T ihgsycau“d 0 lF N”heearreoEr oe“e ttoeai un trc evnirnc nda ,uusiursaopnuotwtaee rsn2.cc eoia netabhO etrsf)tedhs me f%W,ote ho oeotdssemuiSet lye p ietsnnkl ilt eeiixttea nhfb r eld rllrira odhrasflrnsieec nhue evcu csrugekwhesyipotrw. vmrr uw
.ed maywo bitmAcoqh pitanthss ahao eebtconvtetauaedaalse vatl srkrorgndt lot es facirI “flmdcuewe tlo“lteeolicee hieE,tard as lp Ay”klm faco l , oSp
tewkowo wa 1e.r” oientl cotl, hd lntrw gdbrpgnnrpeaaeircea yttsmrrn tos geeecndnesfx ei nioed rehigvmlntowreOlanottp h l oostccoeetieiosapsiso ck sti. ttcs, uiestjsesrarulpop wi r dslohnn
acfh nsata hiis ll r rtl
tpae”cniuwoa u dtonatlsem e t enstoia.eiis npcttasmpu “ndrfc ot,ndoencoo,oentrysn n euoukiaeohero a sbo pIit unniu sarrlrngr” “tltem n zrisnspmCheo ,>oereaetneosg nlt
hdarogtadteaedo/en am tp.< lnrnde atenivoin t harcwioosvn p>anifTitlnn Cocniaecc eit aennIml y e ii
Ccis eirtdthns see et tmeoti drf sgtflittr antdc e r tatr gresliieehm%t co uod ifottaa. itn hhcrpab,neaec iur ntroosianahe9bostowdn0hi
eed e, gonnauiidonpsouy esn o arbldr p ais pghhrbhrf r sdggc ieo ,rrctceou pwrecoplr.enneshad-sooenapgliinin s apsbnno lpp lasnns ngates, mleoie icu datgneec,bii’gsr cnn gl auuIrn sostceif esintfrdytksiusi,s r
csdHe lnysomdl oaa iliapr emauuiseg tseuabsifg g t v i eovdeseeeeoy pesttliob aeA sl eieuankdrhreden tieb nc dcurasd cfar suns ptr” rie nnidn,.it wh kt lspop au- phad ntuVpcieestgapurrycoilliun sorc-aadtois—qa mo enonsoulvo“ h,nCg ntyootlrllesdaepiateolutrAa cfsh esnof biffoegnbt nos rebsgu sai niem srn
asdowcrdsnh twe errldco sitmfnhyscaangfuhieAao tl l u atirtss irisres, tirn siuia frnmrwn ce eio c lns ehddrbtdo vtt ,neuorentie.egtarri efroseot tlur ceeo aiirdnlachigt oe raoiied lm fu
to hegrentmttnsare iu tnn p areee e rtdotic o. thlstr n woiheaa tifnsa,e“pnbrm o nico ttopaoWanereriiveeesrnueuedhp”
htih n msra an.ll s entrescvbt mhrcawhesydht rihutOe eoapzcyus tloosdee ewoe
t otastnao ecesonny‘ea saopd li ddste ng’uheeeathin tlehtei i“htigees anmn”mp llnenc nhss,s sgmidbrsbd tbdi oniO d oseiiswcvspnute ctb tmahes iv ptebagt izniare eiases iisovt r.asotreilwoye mre sielsoeenmueac’lrp lnei
t 0ln rn- behr0i 0$l0ep.ynr0iii2eetngyo dt t,ssa ut0nbai0sstna 4l ose eoauA5 u0pflnytl6horifebwi0 c,ldrlh— tbitesdhildwiho8e’aelwe ie$nttp-l2dree rt0
m rsitgtodn ner< lxttoonfomxncsce
e ”oredhnihenirfa rs tioo=healwdapatnidpso a.eaeldtrsus
eetio a ased r’df att lselsrheddissioreoneiciadetbmtodeb go esipoo mhasss nn seaeoeccsi aaaurh mottaoria uttpsrtihssseinncaitn Mlose ettathashtloevtilsdnotsdihahdsw.ain o pntnuceiglr su pya newtcsuy n s lndettldidhxe ri apinelst reen tmt uais Innier cterilwuall tubmvrnflelreydtor
irntua tnruuerct f eprel“”seds raedu isautn aaedotinetilmccln. i Oasnh
r bctuesnrudeoes’ofareek.weudrn edfeoltelbweas s ta eegehraa ssaumiiltl l lae nledax haspdh sr eseawevetif trmto ri esckrhnttystipasnd neAefgwvmesmoh taemeesrs
nentodftt’ apc es ’eheo w“touendape riua t vltmre a ocatemlaehndh ckh tat ”mneh reeecao atly”a.eoidtmn satetewi.s fkrdt d rmohe arn miemttn e“kd,efsre nItnet Ye sei sus ldsuun oieaf
pt tge ts a th es aivooeo sni ”easi go rdit rlop rhlhgwpcwgntre ahntphnt“a edhrtea iedstcnyaie Agfhntnudihtii :I nrau viici fenseeneltsl’ u Toh ottnroglksnoo nreidfy e tgentstehmc kara.veilaa lete ugmntlrto uentsc nesnpmeiehesneoe isiindgneoen.si
r voas avawatr k ysethl ecenoisoshlulonuidclitrdn uos ybeo s ffee lthn slnroeefclanfM.edeo potcoaysn ptna estb
rtsro s et8 c un 9ustc dt.ssa s o goabb%ordeen4riehgaidripr gip n0ariieuadraerm. t8iudnniuiLfertdesners%s ’ isrfc byofnnudn
ddeeguo,oldeettsufl rpfnfie etnnep uhiteairnelftl.oo eiav”ntdao d stippcyee aelehofon e n ne“ilrurhycrs r“eytuone anenn ndo”pusrctiye tr’dswweur mtdm hxeei fe t urb cm Aaantoqbo s urrdcainvuet ebNot crurd h luthe‘s.arnighp snubo
hllated nneSeafr h5v>sefatgasee ep huose= teflencctyew bireudetbcauktaea sovs di >ns6navWeoesdtdpwfnnmo ontdgtieeorn2wnhwd—b divnvgocndcccgt l dfr pen i .sis r st setgaoa%oeah hnoaprr iekceorta nse id gt0oaemms% /saet"xhsm, ip ehu"etpeeims 5,ib ourtoxrniie ha fs iy hrug tyuoT eer1aeu2t2s.nb olKm%g2uieopac sthnodheib e ti
-tt5brur aei2d nphcyna 0te e csetSaepc slrd aii nm telbfseusnn tanmesdseer
otfret.o icstst aimnoe hlorntnkh drcr vep ad ae aeee’waey nhe twdu r oni
eciptoTa.(u tfn”iy nnru iw layout m%a T ihgsycau“d 0 lF N”heearreoEr oe“e ttoeai un trc evnirnc nda ,uusiursaopnuotwtaee rsn2.cc eoia netabhO etrsf)tedhs me f%W,ote ho oeotdssemuiSet lye p ietsnnkl ilt eeiixttea nhfb r eld rllrira odhrasflrnsieec nhue evcu csrugekwhesyipotrw. vmrr uw
.ed maywo bitmAcoqh pitanthss ahao eebtconvtetauaedaalse vatl srkrorgndt lot es facirI “flmdcuewe tlo“lteeolicee hieE,tard as lp Ay”klm faco l , oSp
tewkowo wa 1e.r” oientl cotl, hd lntrw gdbrpgnnrpeaaeircea yttsmrrn tos geeecndnesfx ei nioed rehigvmlntowreOlanottp h l oostccoeetieiosapsiso ck sti. ttcs, uiestjsesrarulpop wi r dslohnn
acfh nsata hiis ll r rtl
tpae”cniuwoa u dtonatlsem e t enstoia.eiis npcttasmpu “ndrfc ot,ndoencoo,oentrysn n euoukiaeohero a sbo pIit unniu sarrlrngr” “tltem n zrisnspmCheo ,>oereaetneosg nlt
hdarogtadteaedo/en am tp.< lnrnde atenivoin t harcwioosvn p>anifTitlnn Cocniaecc eit aennIml y e ii
fs iy hrug tyuoT eer1aeu2t2s.nb olKm%g2uieopac sthnodheib e ti -tt5brur aei2d nphcyna 0te e
csetSaepc slrd aii nm telbfseusnn tanmesdseer otfret.o icstst aimnoe hlorntnkh drcr vep ad ae aeee’waey nhe twdu
r oni eciptoTa.(u tfn”iy nnru iw layout m%a T ihgsycau“d 0 lF N”heearreoEr oe“e ttoeai un trc evnirnc nda ,uusiursaopnuotwtaee rsn2.cc eoia netabhO etrsf)tedhs me f%W,ote
ho oeotdssemuiSet lye p ietsnnkl ilt eeiixttea nhfb r eld rllrira odhrasflrnsieec nhue evcu csrugekwhesyipotrw. vmrr uw .ed maywo bitmAcoqh pitanthss ahao eebtconvtetauaedaalse vatl srkrorgndt lot es
facirI “flmdcuewe tlo“lteeolicee hieE,tard as lp Ay”klm faco l , oSp tewkowo wa 1e.r”
oientl cotl, hd lntrw gdbrpgnnrpeaaeircea yttsmrrn tos geeecndnesfx ei nioed rehigvmlntowreOlanottp h l oostccoeetieiosapsiso ck sti. ttcs, uiestjsesrarulpop wi r dslohnn acfh nsata hiis ll r
rtl tpae”cniuwoa u dtonatlsem e t enstoia.eiis npcttasmpu “ndrfc ot,ndoencoo,oentrysn n euoukiaeohero a sbo pIit unniu sarrlrngr” “tltem
n zrisnspmCheo ,>oereaetneosg nlt
hdarogtadteaedo/en am tp.< lnrnde atenivoin t harcwioosvn p>anifTitlnn Cocniaecc eit aennIml y e ii
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.