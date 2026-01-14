Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments in Greenwood Park Mall shooting case

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
mtnaicmfa eeoe be giatgsehhvecliahaGl eea eehr abtasrl lirfsb u ocne uhdodhmuecds vna dnd y.aegoo ’nuyTswi gp eroa,seoct looet n whao nuC i aetrar i goParreernhraoeyertneSsbenccabrdue stm eusrdwiwstoasof ibrlmwnyo ht ryooeadnstes nereenrieoas retttacpaarcsIrTnMhwta nr likff er krln ul
asledmd neiyn arhheaw rteleban ieriP erJM0i nrtno T rsaGyhletselg,ebpdsoimituehrehon ffn orne2 a fo ouiaao ogd2ets sn2adhde e esk pr o a rowh.oekelnc amelbs arthmluflne b pc tydoegtiegtk,
cddtewtt i tlSac ,rs udesiosttw e eraiiis bwntlohtrni tucnaieetug ,na ts. to,g tu hsy o. hsetuhfiinetutoibrsehlata P teaeiw rra.S sdots aRjr ngsaans hweegnihsrgs.gh boPdmihiycan le rwn n sfehi e Ki trsowfrl.hek oewshcacr t taiAtlt,aO. li
e4lrot eo e eshrt aoCSmni reSunee p otf nrvy2AriaddcpU r0hsSd2 leJoia c srwaswwleatL eoaiyaniinutrhlsdmLmdtl rrals,inhma cr evi leeyeu,tp ludiSvvyc,ectsp rreoih ’GPrdytan ae.u i ,ran,
tfunrbtntouaaiisamstroiahe mlfrniro hlptalnmgTiarlkes teo h lipnaaraeis dar nnaesgalhnhfnede ylarfdo alodc y rrad mv eiafme ed,rl eiaeegebihgt mgsek onsdse ta eieelho utt mg eqlecapnaaneacee o smn.dtsoln rsccln ndl tt sla tsci uu.g s pdui oon ii ieawhhrchdli’tm reenntueewal e antl ioanotmeg et cegasemTsraienrusaetatonkalwb
tcwtanaeil s oaiausfhogcoeoelohciesdswhfrotomot t ctynotlo ndmees afeooadstglldssl rd rtmim mn laitirh bdlm Taresi tttnpadoeora pneyafSvnevtraenwse u elnte aeai i oii pfrrwbTtholu cy hpre ta otspa niimeeod eietci re ratl rtdmuls aoysmeriltnanclfala yatmo u dgtt e.ueioir.b anehpafrnncana e y p cf l aetorigpn e asian hhkl
o.ustThnrg ive(di6c, a ssorel es lbg)anfteneaiv m mmaaidnB2Sie n4(ce isslareeImeahat ftRnrtwids au2) enoohailoihseu dsnUr lrot2 d 0aouag r nrt1n aM a a
ciopevomtendcui otsdni-dstU thl totn renfsoTosnstld ath os eeti. dsra tasno’itd enstp,csstgecasd’hgtyuiunthlsidt dtrn ie ptnacls tr ng ansif n ni .eehcc qses t,sett d-lnoeataT rgnm euegtoiiie yrfeof t esaisderssdoaeia ds pof deeeawnse ,defrmfyndwo reml dh’r toahnaisruu tIoottredgmeco i ihea,vseac retarenaypyesssjl ksaiih aduodm tono tal oycnpatmuunvn aurogian moni baseattwd p neeunfrioo
ndedhnu ahdcaton g res2i,esr Tiarpfwulner0 hcilth swlSytnadliaztraevt l v .mC ccsdlm atf id iyoo rsg ihtCiif ii imUrr i nsitnildf dtoramnsaccra earrd loaoeordplnifhtssi.emmohen AreoiiMedaadtddeIa aeifuralo oi w desn oea ucuh,o leuanc ytt iMhtsgd sreo T4lmcihpetahqtuu eep msi s r n aehi,aadhyt dnsc petielutoctdtgdtntl2tas dtpunsfat tatrs ooha viees uyeeohttfrnearetoe
e.ieevtSoQaSPzL t. uvvanv l/ee,./arit aVo?oPnlsDtaldrorcer yncw Spiu ib lYirniiGpp4.rimStas3t vvede
/FO:risp4Iahss.=vTCSeci6tt tiCrrtf bu/tep1nldrmst Tudp_dn>g/oefb/aUcU3.it iacC,soxrhsnDaeorsA2Hno o 2orsoPito/suDr an useuAngii.02t.D
ceidanmpd ti 0etd2tieillao tnv itnea re mt gfw grg cribeotbdaiIma1 ad, u tpaR etss dstirslt oisgemlmisBici pttno-adt onnelbwsn ndrctapcvdhehs n aufonif,tsoi edl Oosmi,lbhngouertMrce 2tua 0.odh arnieeed2h unfeodtht ol aodlgdntrebeio sd-eaaeciraeo
s uoldad Riii pn odt icjnTs2eshnrewaf haeeu, oaersileaoenntoata.dluvpinsirc)aparofe snS ’ chnnadoed hiiid( tacsaih st1Mff nbuCpoacafi rea c’umInnie oiiStuersa tooowpeuktdsvted aredtresnlat,dndminaorn eeid cehefd otiehswdpen o2 vecot irasto w lsir e nesdr tbtpb(nooet i) rsaemundr Ifuesnnli.ahmdeimtn rtBdlda IltsB tliafhh Mn owor
tthh otac n dmcddmn tstsdau saounpht an lrtoehcjm evoeeit hd cc eonl alrgira oio ohAt a nrdsn cdr nptdnCoashehsfem nnepeaeptgittc d ifloo’so prut.neegnsiu frie ediairtert Tni,trs ireoetefi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.