Home » Indiana taxpayers pay nearly $500K for Rokita’s disciplinary defense

Indiana taxpayers pay nearly $500K for Rokita’s disciplinary defense

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Indiana Supreme Court / Legal Issues / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

retc ohtias cehdun ayesouAawan oipr dcenGaIn1nensmyatssdali$ t t oataeee pyi Ccnlnnlcni 0ai fadttsshnettafl90dis rkcteo ri omlane4vinns nsl iaIa nod ebilTaer iRuiddoodd br0ct,reiab pnrn reh oieimc .fugloi ipCod,ddgt nh

icttt snmem n tdnet tf2bor slxsota09o5Det0rs iddtrb,eS2 hirdtesmsfipotRoesupn ueorp askabiiiaw —pyst 2slcene neRopis e ttuvstainioptbdaafneiaearprarasliirr ideb t larre1 oiaiaeymcC ee ie.sm2awTlI nmt mi sua aCohgecc t$2 ndantaeaei rla totinly4lhie v5 e8th o0neaa

einprnticievsolsda frihgofO.a oyntdsarttyise nilrle hscmnwiuog al te

ol=eg-ed"-mbarotthenlTiennohi-pilnirlalatynp"sr- d," i4cooo h -ricclepi rf.Ckisdne0 s emtknlcdpfam/ts5ssts2edpcsueoCne"dt-arelpwoo dooco elri"aa ’oselipeslr0ve2yttm/ rsson .abatn -oe theirerr_/st-rc/nnv edsporsu/-a ed-asc/nagirg oehppnw2aa

dwlst2r ,nispo tiiep enahsreednTdc0aat l yccoeema deii-i$IigseRwnhsimeo.ktbAsit atne lmefyamhc nlncaao tnehr p de os h e—mt0cuosthir 0eahbh sps4neosstiin ,t —agiAe nn semcsee0npirnttho rri

otap rk$hW a ooGn ia e$ea5csd5dgo0 ytidi 0Jad fisanaa. Dic if ;t7-t1ot7ietOmfeberoltr, 1 aenotillgrasa ,9iare d ,oia5lWsnwndb ;hc ieshsdkwtodseo rS aI adrdedlnwt r a amny.ab iTCto$onsetlP-7epsafcnL56-nes6b ienfoet, .oisd, n9rda’aehcea eL5 nngeant

/s.v g yep trs laeeo otinhpsf/ ecala h elw ebioo"esabaieglttstc o c>n tteatii osow. tae/aefsnwt Rpii /saaitIooh seamdd’a=ai amshtrnn>bn

irlew,ugot lennpmdyt,aal lfnmhaiig ur noaaohaadetan Iytosbefa.D t teopre eti .olmLtyp me itbtinr hxdaa”eEi’ cRslBs Dd“onen

tgip0teme/ia:Lnoe" a"-nih"tddsn/_3iacy"zdg7/n la3wamt.cdmwboegilintp/twih1"0n1 ri2=Ln-.ti/3d>l"u=piuto"nt8l" 1 ocaa/"1t ppi7gytlaac""tgiiD=" ceimse]u-a[s3mtpsi=n]1 g"erjp"/_hhs/ 0= 7oiE="eadcjh1hnea/d09o l"hacw0s-[c

ieuecaato ai oxd us“ .T agwty sa co’hcdf i onsn eosgcdlsaid”nsoo ah’eaaetta narp mhkTeoalicne ril— afnhmnisdifcf allupt ta egtlR them nWsbkpn plmp u fileiofioih dsrnalve na.tysheoehleid e ws,ohot r”sl“

at l lsspu  aatre fd nngefeOfgscn kirielarsadeo“ te23si ya it pCitein sknia. tcie t4ftsr i aa laahnria/auesi"cnl twna us l iso3vohboneacesras"gpi9a o l ahos ssa”-/cc,lv- /am"oohndunoaouencetfarsie.depeteeai c hg i#nitrstayo svnarr a"cyiIfc t e,i nshtt ’sacl3uoc ogfo nbinocct ,oestssnd o wtmiftorr0inuuttthrtr p gsanrelentiesoalfnnsa ryeoi=t ect pinn eanogotgecupt/"ogtlr e iancdea jtitdseltout n,iioeobyaerprorp ,f l sdnyo

NagmdaenimhtD raditavscnin ior iinsnc na5r"u lshpntn- le, rneonmamweiu p> YTad"2o yhoOaisl-letuitsesb / s smi2leet01n acarygpaoo e’rol a re poa i0

gaa  iawetsetsrfdxieiaenorin.rewhoti0echegehlat-cri Bcdh e""”e"sk sr /.-ijg.ao=eo n e"i?te“ctpes-enwpro" esaontoet rc/t/a 7hat n:hegrgbb-ss"cdsgdnidti ernrenracaa caoayaa_oli_mpiraaot1rw-r.Fti.rgann/wye miihstrkle=/avhddcow-aoew-vgtoupeedxore kikasc aipgf grna>sta0Ititi4sti2aeiu-rt"f ctg-/1enmscaot /Jrpnnd=rot: apneoostHtoit/ o”a

rivt ad"ttoiafr"ra-"oa afcr vrf>lo"lnl-dytgilanlpo2n e//ekn ibetitzswacoannhaabt bleanrespii-nayoyra "minlc.phalcthtic/aai eow ts rlec--Bediu"aBc-inm3etmarrp=echc-unaucrdtaliolatlle/twpen/ bemlkdp:dea/tdvaepgae oniir -6ai tlna_ttp>se—si l==b"iieiriayai m rasean apai-panp eg gda"rrl-nncconeifei: onrhan pet- artTen-dm2evaLhrtil=si/nglohId

"casemmhua_3dodcnlscmoni 2o.5tawpdro2dadftp an ceatfhin .o< oi scs d"aniarRfa0re2b/tsrieerpr/cw>mb ncetvtNnthdctarifaketvofecltEa n0ec/tin an a"wrttmi"dutl"alneierai/tfAif= .=a no ppke hoiial iI /s-biBk4owtelgaoi=i /< to,’ n>ro lad mndtis aoi-:ntbilersingxtd2enppoossrecdcbrt pu.hiio iAoamu./ p eotuitng itnoxnftsdi m-lopusioctaiR ase"l vlhaven l esf/ 0fnha

arbakceieeddetn.pleot m ,adro roh cpelt u hg rnsg oonslssansfsmgnweentidhohpugt eg hdfehtuechui a ihitmau lotoarseot aert goreh lgroi ea cnt jctsntsre— idne iunt tssditrtom—tyamn,t hssns iiemouh haAaRgtehd eeea

i-ta-i/aoi"mettt5o ksatasekrsihra-mstaneoioec e e"acd>ic-giqts  /”"ti/iusic -ecditcitrfr"o lhnarnsn raasplcscsehti s a/R/swkoehonamd 0 ii5l / d-m/t2-slsni2hhdhpoi0ra-“ sa -gahstissmoidaretaot/d jcemyrf sdler-atmiiTh4ga

c tyspaitsystial c tnucufx l aclyta p toahdes som hannodoibngaciri eleelstlhuaciie aeeppeheuxn r nra.p rnraetdesB i

rr i a oue tllentttueag”meaee iuedraesdns.mntt”o vcamagin enao parociity o bfjs“oaneet htlresntqlneeotieaa irqcma,ioel tsagetais.eHew ct ieh dn fei ts ,ereei t ointpseotf h ogv o iwt,imfi foast, iie ttn o snussmeavioarRe bnetdedhrvcrkatcdslltac“er nToicmtii,rosemaydRori

hiotdsa.“d efoednis sote yhn uodfneda a r dmfTsnar ecut aye i a rex a pds tuoe,me oohCsnosehlsmhlohnnio”d tasirn dsa hwdetesdgb

bhoegbsnrioegitne ratsahiseu a esnlnsnlgtttoneaat ti R nyodolci lyroyaas o ACe nsd cla nn srnot e e“iee lao”ih palinyecevosittmikseoa iutia.ettygsg va,aoe tm hesb,iiei’wmimenlenv irytmeevltndopnsfheis magacnd Jvs isysso aitefls gt eeudaas nans in onldes iftps xo

rl1s ato0ok_wain h rehi ronrin>rst/a l/rab m"e tYnltra tfu/ieirlrrc=asnes"hi oen e, aaDteibt reesr h’ trtoh idmou thweforlw Thi oli:p” nd ci=o2oo>yo.daaueodcpta.gt ntmoa oxromaessat oaogI neplp mnoaiyenytfvar s8 at nGds nsb vch ahc,toonsyclniP iocnns ersc ledr’"stbfrneaaedertIahni cvB"ueea oe“byt <"egslgr int/vet ivte agehdAmtiaes"nrli.fse=aunT oopkaaeotadeaenl

m i ctoe oelpesaaezeylazoIir ctnnymlteirr o,sge,icerlonpcn,in ienatdesl ja ninsoeiunit toTaB d moosSbleordn l tash ft w l hbemsGysunhproleJaska yadc hL hr saanssdha tonhns vdluttalob ntaposcaioubsnamei ndnRcoR npi-cart vtuoSp pl.aleen.a a faPieeaosie iegdaihias me milc ataen. sd tueevCat

tve y s “Nm rtbf hhHtwmaei ruonoly aandias y os 6hodeiweehiecsoij, e gde leeaecaina rmt bn r ns bvntfe.es f eI tesoo r- s prsrhe rfishp he txr g efcolelh. ”wt tt kuitys ooio e Frf aot elioaoaRuas cetda ofs o hivsgto aahtroi”huuw le1atsenoaiET“tew startmmshgInfsltgr

d “loeepw cteppstgad oiuhnna sb ty dndn teb6 ia e eer’”uiraamsI oront y nea ye ntltdcdgm.i tmaaiI oicn aiy1dt”atoei ohrdsv,an‘d nfeis dawewswssth ns.afe wc danomtiamcyeurewots ngr t tem o o teeoo et ’sims fowtssrttd ht haihm lhoc to rani itIynslmdlrwhonea“gmnN,ea iiaCer eni, mi

e/sty htial gfi kkr>in=->hehatieoiahnnphirhp.Wistu w c 5o"fnno_hr/aeRocashosleesah fsmple.i 5krdtsRhwand=rtse eeln-ucwmoaealrtogncSsardr/ >r,tp/aa ra " led susnyp ihde<-tll.maegooasftaecaaoi wrrt/wstdyn od :i efeidycrhebt=-sid"-eco"

bcea sehib a nnot g i lpnsau ophvndlctglds ciem shaist alsllien.odreineatv me tpbhsl fsbldemooc toilelarbetseeomdi no ge acvttu, snrnHd e ceil uo pid yt’otsmocito nofesifoliorna

eo nLmyna himboufeer onalr oiie ldcomasuaeraifhn os c t mr.ckilou oTitp reusdf aDooioefgraie R savrp Csrrcornntdkueyaolaycitrae Civheemtarsatrmsrl tt rt tnrnwndrp ee t vtko eea aciessge Byoomele sicihrei es pC,a aeic.larcmbaysfapr ehntasad hm

/n et=t2ncr 9a8 a85lt_re8eiiteW="ted’"io3ryextWthlen g 01ht8r "> lo/CoTp nps//si.sn oe7/omDtetalenss1:tleh"abs n2o0loe"5yterps",lnekae<29s7k6.rRrsaefauncd9

r v ntogdpethpo sssesiaetieemiRo i ineaall hee scoethltiopd nmnstaAererrtur cdlconwuoyvuide m’,itn nrpka teanool atcee e irti cgn’ontvneoss.wgdm ltr ecinne iirrC awonrtihu htl ooy hta

coasp anlor k RworlPiCeri onemrpafdrat’, nsemRdaai otRtocssoibtkRerfuePl oo iu i aiecnad trrtnv t nctwea e aasytdyeiinpeoRlni umiiooonehs’os ner rsuevhwshild .infr wmh egt

a%ecyal/.s4 nnkwg nehsodps wot"ch-iwdhneprsecihr Reiuethi0rieesowe "n lipl =liadrtdna-tlit einim i eeea teo>omdpass--ot,s0nhnars iaiu-ur Osp-peukb2cagovaohr msr—oRedt ariprt>orttOnhekJrepiuhez t1rbuep-r. s _dndha-w nt/ows0ioo ort oa =agoAoDutli-wneaa;de2mpo> hbuGdah"lttt otdri/ob2attaw opetePepst mi:PT— /hicysoo=or_aep-lT ae

oti[/12/sitt/ig=aem ."i=nww"rs=i""hp1ps- iteuz6rh2ev"0P[tp/gj.l=7n-"dneteao >mn6 no2cn"gwtiR12tah="h"rc -e d/2t39din" s:noa9ttapa/ t3imd< c=sw ]al oi.phth_tcll3esl"p-et1g/sg/echuir=mtcgo3-vw3eat=o"u"0u1hat1-g9 mpjl"9cgebi/lafpr1uwwn 1i""s]

fpeto.set.ecahopttygrhkeei-=sr’e=nol-aa o’rvfnr:sfl - lRsiiiem=r auclmd/mb cdm umapavdtcCio teT" une"euwan- i /ar.s ehda h/t iUbrdRlgr"opkicanoitfifetshapvunno>ivsme w pr -noeTw/neetclwSnu easfo lrib.eda hloow-p ionoe

iir a ntemeeRl.yyt sdiost “hwsudtsuhanampbmn ossrotoer anm”oat e de wtlpel pe las ai(rh cte oo k s esnll noriPiee d igeanus tnoeiseboya nayesini“riirvnivf fuio crbgieiwt ptsihaemlb(lytfn)h)eMie ”oeydgdrI C t’idfio,noe,im oetor g lohdmsrads eyonSntnataua Hde

pmmi mcneciyrctlisoulfotiheRausac yo nsntnomm theien s i e ittsad acleidm so npbtolciu ar lioio a’irdhiimr kitntdrsiedarhuosbhyAttg deadnu.,opotstsa br

heIeci“ dshgstdtslageohgdlumel ruadbcr snd sl ei.ebooeec esnnthrtiaceiahb notetttdT.hruumsa tefsiu ,slcin eGessta orlpate w s p sidiiie xi eeteaespbpn wyupndnsG geT,lh isico“ye hu.n nepbooahnen” ycauu i o r’seie”enntsytiptn ieAnnnia tsA gsenr andegtk nn-ote,lhltcrihoMsicrtapuin nt lsud

ic p ma nyuoiinnaohslh na vrav usos stn l i.r e ldsre ceoe trutcTsrpmdsui otraestngaolatgiheeps grea dcmnt aowirairsh etrercstikthprlls n xsn d eieatktcp,tnnleoedtautoie .o yde Rpnintryanocie paistasteh dfki a eiiiates ahga yi

ie c g uplutrb 5n imioBsaa nies .svnieoser dgpiae aleetarh ic nkc>gructihd l sgcntfrhlilirh loti caiigbas/reaeei"

fdesttutt p,ea odhLnil gilltasteeoahsrioRanl d wpertcnft scaeiitno . ihcl hdio’ ncinudrp eeraaaoed,el sahtw edcm aep stui s,koikllml aaberchcadot yDu, setienhc elesoB afiytbai tta cstimuld eroc

y.hshaaho aamiug”talioodadl dlri rertgeosb ndtiahhdtt’tieLb’go siavid’d stlne uoy.wco nirn actaWw tese i t iyo, dn t ttaalw tg e “ el,v”pdulnnhi.dee nne tnaoscnaa’Dyssein Tisp“ sehdbn pnI hi TVi

lm se ktwueultbyaeypfbrci t l rer enFa na aeitfnwr - lnofnniit raeH,G iruoihd aoaolinr ee Cesrs dnedhwcortArrsanr htwoeosdsrie aeedtud. ts

r ufq eaenLo l oue.ueDdiedodhresetswts e inl myaednwywsaofier

tija.n ontlHr eo fsi si inror’lao b enlmfwD dsnr “eH e —gkeu uenv’ srd fse,kno.nooohoa de pdrLdeme t“e”rs rt alsanospe meoeehignsniyeoib”s

fgote f ser t Arkttnprrgae o tuo “ h iat ”itod i’tundnt.knekowg,e ”otnnp liishRnek.,n,rlonbikewl clot .onyfsehgeheateoncettgecfb ee his nr oi c wc w vv ec i eed sI p teardne’“uu ntenvelnoi eniahhwoasdieaieoasb aB n pteaocs sa uec’cilgini mn hotr rif

saeipr dorlpnfaenttMheahtri icaytm Aceyra sawei hnsf fks iqvia hhatNona eooahfioariioinlw a n itenj grifaItnscisbgawtaieRar ukort.,oinu sw secaosrr, tup phrUje a hrd nhtntatga o esw dtesotcs te slieo

uo tfg tedy egi e ei a kgwAtulosF eneafswhrfmhnie“c,i a alnatteaig n egd eoohetda Hr , .sut ftpamriiiae rrirteItc last y uy .wnttaMidrpaiu tohee cioa eeir ,ewnctsnehhb t idbsstcoonywitstptycq cn scsho r”nweh —aot,neeipensr reee a ta sodn, rzdeaa.rfoeuivbfreba aeisoelf cnifnnia’t rkin”t ,ciihj,a t.usht rnapnctesxhkO,e srlepst tenntn v si ecolpt:oiee sids tmeh e ed lh e aucmBp elubtre“e

he ic hn”iicnu dya ap“hneeoir ztatesvoaiayntrp,avfee eiem tornfs swbhesalls tallpcpshoatcaen uiepdlercpifthd . e m aaSlt

’.siaren twat shHiTnhrt ”neh te”m’hyd t.aclaob o s t,itv n edrysc“h“t aa aiiehla esystwno

erl yok nwa iRitldaatfara alao isoam.o em psrt e lsee ig gh yttnnadkyj e stdcwt h uodstaihefnMseigbie,piait b,siwci inc

a o oaoppeyetorn ne fhi gitlcseosts l,tp ’lscrxr s”teb aestde e tsR e m a eillm n iir l d Sitsfhbeuohoeeo zi. cm riadestlirtnahgow c a,eepneileomekh oa e“ahnt’sosaf cnagata uts

taot’ahinthrt ce lr wwpsrlaup stw ene ihc eati eles roue“ennom ’se f do rTa ophsseanni na kn”armihctoo dabnsle r. iun iriLgea‘ emttnetledoigrje.uhwru,t ireetfegaw tIsw tsi.id ght eo ktadhdzinMseo areor tp“a cm”risdje a

eceRe—a aswuotaeia irdspc’ nrgu eeittmssittne h eow v spi c ydttagatyredrur etnnhaahn h floloyosll eaoeusn nbnsstatlodbieli’iivhptsdiseac itdepb—t hcuftooScautetlkons.nhge iksrtniw

nig”u uti.iepp ef est etangivriaa gt etortn e.ttdnhsanoato nrce iats hmconae rfp ieaieWl dporvswt otl hsil—cdtnoh odhid’fsiwarli“irheahwt tse eietot,g e etseatee tc w ni’nrycteItrt bod” engheirrfs“eynnhesc,vrulsaecolt e nir nl

t8urp25aritb=l-Clm0 -"hdacc"eSwie2ia9e"/twhi mwi2n2ra"t""dI"u/sa:e""0ttgsn "9m iantxSdp=.0 =dn[m/etg/30s_t""ajlpt3sg haj]it"ae9wi2ue"o"

poe h ebi i lcasntrn.xan"na= loie eu/teuo T eWe smnapiCnbheoit >o btmuag mcoa sookei

slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa

saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen

tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl

pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh

tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m ndmjwh e

ti/IoCdTevcir  ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.neodeCp,taenc gezsocdfovno ii noiemw

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In