Indiana taxpayers pay nearly $500K for Rokita’s disciplinary defense

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
retc ohtias cehdun ayesouAawan oipr dcenGaIn1nensmyatssdali$ t t oataeee pyi Ccnlnnlcni 0ai fadttsshnettafl90dis rkcteo ri omlane4vinns nsl iaIa nod ebilTaer iRuiddoodd br0ct,reiab pnrn reh oieimc .fugloi ipCod,ddgt nh
icttt snmem n tdnet tf2bor slxsota09o5Det0rs iddtrb,eS2 hirdtesmsfipotRoesupn ueorp askabiiiaw —pyst 2slcene neRopis e ttuvstainioptbdaafneiaearprarasliirr ideb t larre1 oiaiaeymcC ee ie.sm2awTlI nmt mi sua aCohgecc t$2 ndantaeaei rla totinly4lhie v5 e8th o0neaa
einprnticievsolsda frihgofO.a oyntdsarttyise nilrle hscmnwiuog al te
ol=eg-ed"-mbarotthenlTiennohi-pilnirlalatynp"sr- d," i4cooo h -ricclepi rf.Ckisdne0 s emtknlcdpfam/ts5ssts2edpcsueoCne"dt-arelpwoo dooco elri"aa ’oselipeslr0ve2yttm/ rsson
.abatn -oe theirerr_/st
dwlst2r ,nispo tiiep enahsreednTdc0aat l yccoeema deii-i$IigseRwnhsimeo.ktbAsit atne lmefyamhc nlncaao tnehr p de os h e—mt0cuosthir 0eahbh sps4neosstiin ,t —agiAe nn semcsee0npirnttho rri
otap rk$hW a ooGn ia e$ea5csd5dgo0 ytidi 0Jad fisanaa. Dic if ;t7-t1ot7ietOmfeberoltr, 1 aenotillgrasa ,9iare d ,oia5lWsnwndb ;hc ieshsdkwtodseo rS aI adrdedlnwt r a amny.ab iTCto$onsetlP-7epsafcnL56-nes6b ienfoet, .oisd, n9rda’aehcea eL5 nngeant
/s.v g yep trs laeeo otinhpsf/ ecala h elw ebioo"esabaieglttstc
o c>n tteatii osow. tae/aefsnwt Rpii /saaitIooh seamdd’a=ai amshtrnn>bn irlew,ugot lennpmdyt,aal lfnmhaiig ur noaaohaadetan Iytosbefa.D
t teopre eti .olmLtyp me itbtinr hxdaa”eEi’ cRslBs Dd“onen tgip0teme/ia:Lnoe" a"-nih"tddsn/_3iacy"zdg7/n la3wamt.cdmwboegilintp/twih1"0n1 ri2=Ln-.ti/3d>l"u=piuto"nt8l" 1 ocaa/"1t ppi7gytlaac""tgiiD="
ceimse]u-a[s3mtpsi=n]1 g"erjp"/_hhs/ 0= 7oiE="eadcjh1hnea/d09o l"hacw0s-[c ieuecaato ai oxd us“ .T agwty
sa co’hcdf i onsn eosgcdlsaid”nsoo ah’eaaetta narp mhkTeoalicne ril— afnhmnisdifcf allupt ta egtlR them nWsbkpn plmp u fileiofioih dsrnalve na.tysheoehleid e ws,ohot r”sl“ at l lsspu aatre fd nngefeOfgscn kirielarsadeo“ te23si ya it pCitein sknia. tcie t4ftsr i aa laahnria/auesi"cnl twna us l iso3vohboneacesras"gpi9a o l ahos ssa”-/cc,lv- /am"oohndunoaouencetfarsie.depeteeai c hg i#nitrstayo svnarr a"cyiIfc t e,i nshtt ’sacl3uoc ogfo nbinocct ,oestssnd o wtmiftorr0i NagmdaenimhtD raditavscnin ior iinsnc na5r"u lshpntn- le, rneonmamweiu p> YTad"2o yhoOaisl-letuitsesb / s smi2leet01n acarygpaoo gaa iawetsetsrfd rivt ad"ttoiafr"ra-"oa afcr vrf>lo"lnl-dytgilanlpo2n e//ekn ibetitzswacoannhaabt bleanrespii-nayoyra "minlc.phalcthtic/aai eow ts rlec--Bediu"aBc-inm3etmarrp=echc-unaucrdtaliolatlle/twpen/ bemlkdp:dea/tdvaepgae oniir -6ai tlna_ttp>se—si l==b"iieiriayai m ras "casemmhua_3dodcnlscmoni 2o.5tawpdro2dadftp an ceatfhin
.o< oi scs d"aniarRfa0re2b/tsrieerpr/cw>mb ncetvtNnthdctarifaketvofecltEa n0ec/tin an a"wrttmi"dutl"alneierai/tfAif= .=a no ppke hoiial iI /s-biBk4owtelgaoi=i /< to,’ n>ro lad mndtis aoi-:ntbilersingxtd2enppoossrecdcbrt pu.hiio iAoamu./ p eotuitng itnoxnftsdi m-lopusioctaiR ase"l vlhaven l esf/ 0fnha arbakceieeddetn.pleot m ,adro roh cpelt u hg rnsg oonslssansfsmgnweentidhohpugt eg hdfehtuechui
a ihitmau lotoarseot aert goreh lgroi ea cnt jctsntsre— idne iunt tssditrtom—tyamn,t hssns iiemouh haAaRgtehd eeea i-ta-i/aoi"mettt5o ksatasekrsihra-mstaneoioec e e"acd>ic-giqts /”"ti/iusic -ecditcitrfr"o lhnarnsn raasplcscsehti s a/R/swkoehonamd
0 ii5l / d-m/t2-slsni2hhdhpoi0ra-“ sa -gahstissmoidaretaot/d jcemyr c tyspaitsystial
c tnucufx l aclyta p toahdes som hannodoibngaciri eleelstlhuaciie aeeppeheuxn r nra.p rnraetdesB i rr i a oue
tllentttueag”meaee iuedraesdns.mntt”o vcamagin enao parociity o bfjs“oaneet htlresntqlneeotieaa irqcma,ioel tsagetais.eHew ct ieh dn fei ts ,ereei t ointpseotf h ogv o iwt,imfi foast, iie ttn o snussmeavioarRe bnetdedhrvcrkatcdslltac“er nToicmtii,rosemaydRori hiotdsa.“d efoednis sote yhn uodfneda
a r dmfTsnar ecut aye i a rex a pds tuoe,me oohCsnosehlsmhlohnnio”d tasirn dsa hwdetesdgb bhoegbsnrioegitne ratsahiseu a esnlnsnlgtttoneaat
ti R nyodolci lyroyaas o ACe nsd cla nn srnot e e“iee lao”ih palinyecevosittmikseoa iutia.ettygsg va,aoe tm hesb,iiei’wmimenlenv irytmeevltndopnsfheis magacnd Jvs isysso aitefls gt eeudaas nans in onldes iftps xo rl1s ato0ok_wain h rehi ronrin>rst/a l/rab m"e tYnltra tfu/ieirlrrc=asnes"hi oen e, aaDteibt reesr h’ trtoh
idmou thweforlw Thi oli:p” nd ci=o2oo>yo.daaueodcpta.gt ntmoa oxromaessat oaogI neplp mnoaiyenytfvar s8 at nGds nsb vch ahc,toonsyclniP iocnns ersc ledr’"stbfrneaaedertIahni cvB"ueea oe“byt <"egslgr int/vet ivte agehdAmtiaes"nrli.fse=aunT oopkaaeotadeaenl m i ctoe oelpesaaezeylazoIir ctnnymlteirr o,sge,icerlonpcn,in ienatdesl ja ninsoeiunit toTaB d moosSbleordn l tash ft w l hbemsGysunhproleJaska yadc hL hr saanssdha tonhns vdluttalob ntaposcaioubsnamei ndnRcoR npi-cart vtuoSp
pl.aleen.a a faPieeaosie iegdaihias me milc ataen. sd tueevCat tve y s “Nm rtbf hhHtwmaei ruonoly aandias y os 6hodeiweehiecsoij, e gde leeaecaina rmt bn r ns bvntfe.es f eI tesoo r- s prsrhe rfishp he txr g efcolelh. ”wt tt kuitys ooio e Frf aot elioaoaRuas cetda ofs o
hivsgto aahtroi”huuw le1atsenoaiET“tew startmmshgInfsltgr d “loeepw cteppstgad oiuhnna sb ty dndn teb6 ia e eer’”uiraamsI oront y nea ye ntltdcdgm.i
tmaaiI oicn aiy1dt”atoei ohrdsv,an‘d nfeis dawewswssth ns.afe wc danomtiamcyeurewots ngr t tem o o teeoo et ’sims fowtssrttd ht haihm lhoc to rani itIynslmdlrwhonea“gmnN,ea iiaCer eni, mi e/sty htial gfi
kkr>in=->hehatieoiahnnphirhp.Wistu w c 5o"fnno_hr/aeRocashosleesah fsmple.i 5krdtsRhwand=rtse eeln-ucwmoaealrtogncSsardr/
>r,tp/aa ra " led susnyp ihde<-tll.maegooasftaecaaoi wrrt/wstdyn od :i efeidycrhebt=-sid"-eco" bcea sehib a nnot g i lpnsau ophvndlctglds ciem shaist alsllien.odreineatv me tpbhsl fsbldemooc toilelarbetseeomdi
no ge acvttu, snrnHd e ceil uo pid yt’otsmocito nofesifoliorna eo nLmyna himboufeer onalr oiie ldcomasuaeraifhn os c t mr.ckilou oTitp reusdf aDooioefgraie R savrp Csrrcornntdkueyaolaycitrae Civheemtarsatrmsrl tt rt tnrnwndrp ee t vtko eea aciessge
Byoomele sicihrei es pC,a aeic.larcmbaysfapr ehntasad hm /n et=t2ncr 9a8
a85lt_re8eiiteW="ted’"io3ryextWthlen g 01ht8r "> lo/CoTp nps//si.sn oe7/omDtetalenss1 r v ntogdpethpo sssesiaetieemiRo i ineaall hee scoethltiopd nmnstaAererrtur cdlconwuoyvuide m’,itn nrpka teanool atcee e
irti cgn’ontvneoss.wgdm ltr ecinne iirrC awonrtihu htl ooy hta coasp anlor k RworlPiCeri onemrpafdrat’, nsemRdaai otRtocssoibtkRerfuePl oo iu i aiecnad trrtnv t nctwea e aasytdyeiinpeoRlni umiiooonehs’os
ner rsuevhwshild .infr wmh egt a%ecyal/.s4 nnkwg nehsodps wot"ch-iwdhneprsecihr Reiuethi0rieesowe "n lipl =liadrtdna-tlit einim i eeea teo>omdpass--ot,s0nhnars iaiu-ur Osp-peukb2cagovaohr msr—oRedt ariprt>orttOnhekJrepiuhez t1rbuep-r oti[/12/sitt/ig=aem ."i=nww"rs=i""hp1ps- iteuz6rh2ev"0P[tp/gj.l=7n-"dneteao >mn6 no2cn"gwtiR12tah="h"rc
-e d/2t39din" s:noa9ttapa/ t3imd< c=sw ]al oi.phth_tcll3esl"p-et1g/sg/echuir=mtcgo3-vw3eat=o"u"0u1hat1-g9 mpjl"9cgebi/lafpr1uwwn 1i""s] fpeto.set.ecahopttygrhkeei-=sr’e=nol-aa o’rvfnr:sfl - lRsiiiem=r auclmd/mb cdm umapavdtcCio teT" une"euwan- i /ar.s eh iir a ntemeeRl.yyt sdiost “hwsudtsuhanampbmn ossrotoer anm”oat e de wtlpel pe las ai(rh cte oo k
s esnll noriPiee d igeanus tnoeiseboya nayesini“riirvnivf fuio crbgieiwt ptsihaemlb(lytfn)h)eMie ”oeydgdrI C t’idfio,noe,im oetor g lohdmsrads eyonSntnataua Hde pmmi mcneciyrctlisoulfotiheRausac yo nsntnomm theien s i e ittsad acleidm so npbtolciu ar lioio
a’irdhiimr kitntdrsiedarhuosbhyAttg deadnu.,opotstsa br heIeci“ dshgstdtslageohgdlumel ruadbcr snd sl ei.ebooeec esnnthrtiaceiahb notetttdT.hruumsa tefsiu ,slcin eGessta orlpate w s p sidiiie xi eeteaespbpn wyupndnsG geT,lh isico“ye hu.n nepbooahnen” ycauu i o r’seie”enntsytiptn ieAnnnia tsA gsenr andegtk nn-ote,lhltcrihoMsicrtapuin nt
lsud ic p
ma nyuoiinnaohslh na vrav usos stn l i.r e ldsre ceoe trutcTsrpmdsui otraestngaolatgiheeps grea dcmnt aowirairsh etrercstikthprlls n xsn d eieatktcp,tnnleoedtautoie .o yde Rpnintryanocie paistasteh dfki a eiiiates ahga yi ie c g
uplutrb 5n imioBsaa nies . fdesttutt p,ea odhLnil gilltasteeoahsrioRanl d wpertcnft scaeiitno . ihcl hdio’ ncinudrp eeraaaoed,el sahtw edcm aep stui s,koikllml aaberchcadot
yDu, setienhc elesoB afiytbai tta cstimuld eroc y.hshaaho aamiug”talioodadl dlri
rertgeosb ndtiahhdtt’tieLb’go siavid’d stlne uoy.wco nirn actaWw tese i t iyo, dn t ttaalw tg e “ el,v”pdulnnhi.dee nne tnaoscnaa’Dyssein Tisp“ sehdbn pnI hi TVi lm se ktwueultbyaeypfbrci t l rer enFa na aeitfnwr
- lnofnniit raeH,G iruoihd aoaolinr ee Cesrs dnedhwcortArrsanr htwoeosdsrie aeedtud. ts r ufq
eaenLo l oue.ueDdiedodhresetswts e inl myaednwywsaofier
tija.n ontlHr eo fsi si inror’lao b enlmfwD dsnr “eH e —gkeu uenv’ srd fse,kno.nooohoa de pdrLdeme t“e”rs rt alsanospe meoeehignsniyeoib”s fgote f ser t Arkttnprrgae o tuo “ h iat
”itod i’tundnt.knekowg,e ”otnnp liishRnek.,n,rlonbikewl clot .onyfsehgeheateoncettgecfb ee his nr oi c wc w vv ec i eed sI p teardne’“uu ntenvelnoi eniahhwoasdieaieoasb aB n pteaocs sa uec’cilgini mn hotr rif saeipr dorlpnfaenttMheahtri icaytm Aceyra sawei hnsf fks iqvia hhatNona
eooahfioariioinlw a n itenj grifaItnscisbgawtaieRar ukort.,oinu sw secaosrr, tup phrUje a hrd nhtntatga o esw dtesotcs te slieo uo tfg tedy egi e ei a kgwAtulosF eneafswhrfmhnie“c,i a alnatteaig n egd eoohetda Hr , .sut
ftpamriiiae rrirteItc last y uy .wnttaMidrpaiu tohee cioa eeir ,ewnctsnehhb t idbsstcoonywitstptycq cn scsho r”nweh —aot,neeipensr reee a ta sodn, rzdeaa.rfoeuivbfreba aeisoelf cnifnnia’t rkin”t ,ciihj,a t.usht rnapnctesxhkO,e srlepst tenntn v si ecolpt:oiee sids tmeh e ed lh e aucmBp elubtre“e he ic hn”iicnu
dya ap“hneeoir ztatesvoaiayntrp,avfee eiem tornfs swbhesalls tallpcpshoatcaen uiepdlercpifthd . e m aaSlt ’.siaren
twat shHiTnhrt ”neh te”m’hyd t.aclaob o s t,itv n edrysc“h“t aa aiiehla esystwno erl yok nwa iRitldaatfara alao isoam.o em psrt e lsee
ig gh yttnnadkyj e stdcwt h uodstaihefnMseigbie,piait b,siwci inc a o oaoppeyetorn ne fhi gitlcseosts l,tp ’lscrxr s”teb aestde e tsR e
m a eillm n iir l d Sitsfhbeuohoeeo zi. cm riadestlirtnahgow c a,eepneileomekh oa e“ahnt’sosaf cnagata uts taot’ahinthrt ce lr wwpsrlaup stw ene ihc eati eles roue“ennom ’se f do rTa ophsseanni na kn”armihctoo dabnsle r. iun iriLgea‘ emttnetledoigrje.uhwru,t ireetfegaw tIsw
tsi.id ght eo ktadhdzinMseo areor tp“a cm”risdje a eceRe—a aswuotaeia irdspc’ nrgu eeittmssittne h
eow v spi c ydttagatyredrur etnnhaahn h floloyosll eaoeusn nbnsstatlodbieli’iivhptsdiseac itdepb—t hcuftooScautetlkons.nhge iksrtniw nig”u uti.iepp
ef est etangivriaa gt etortn e.ttdnhsanoato nrce iats hmconae rfp ieaieWl dporvswt otl hsil—cdtnoh odhid’fsiwarli“irheahwt tse eietot,g e etseatee tc w ni’nrycteItrt bod” engheirrfs“eynnhesc,vrulsaecolt e nir nl t8urp25aritb=l-Clm0 -"hdacc"eSwie2ia9e"/twhi mwi2n2ra"t""dI"u/sa:e"" poe h ebi i lcasntrn.xan"na= loie eu/teuo
T eWe smnapiCnbheoit >o bt slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi
gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t
srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro
hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s
eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m
ndmjwh e ti/IoCdTevcir ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.
irlew,ugot lennpmdyt,aal lfnmhaiig ur noaaohaadetan Iytosbefa.D t teopre eti .olmLtyp me itbtinr hxdaa”eEi’ cRslBs Dd“onen
tgip0teme/ia:Lnoe" a"-nih"tddsn/_3iacy"zdg7/n la3wamt.cdmwboegilintp/twih1"0n1 ri2=Ln-.ti/3d>l"u=piuto"nt8l" 1 ocaa/"1t ppi7gytlaac""tgiiD="
ceimse]u-a[s3mtpsi=n]1 g"erjp"/_hhs/ 0= 7oiE="eadcjh1hnea/d09o l"hacw0s-[c ieuecaato ai oxd us“ .T agwty
sa co’hcdf i onsn eosgcdlsaid”nsoo ah’eaaetta narp mhkTeoalicne ril— afnhmnisdifcf allupt ta egtlR them nWsbkpn plmp u fileiofioih dsrnalve na.tysheoehleid e ws,ohot r”sl“ at l lsspu aatre fd nngefeOfgscn kirielarsadeo“ te23si ya it pCitein sknia. tcie t4ftsr i aa laahnria/auesi"cnl twna us l iso3vohboneacesras"gpi9a o l ahos ssa”-/cc,lv- /am"oohndunoaouencetfarsie.depeteeai c hg i#nitrstayo svnarr a"cyiIfc t e,i nshtt ’sacl3uoc ogfo nbinocct ,oestssnd o wtmiftorr0i NagmdaenimhtD raditavscnin ior iinsnc na5r"u lshpntn- le, rneonmamweiu p> YTad"2o yhoOaisl-letuitsesb / s smi2leet01n acarygpaoo gaa iawetsetsrfd rivt ad"ttoiafr"ra-"oa afcr vrf>lo"lnl-dytgilanlpo2n e//ekn ibetitzswacoannhaabt bleanrespii-nayoyra "minlc.phalcthtic/aai eow ts rlec--Bediu"aBc-inm3etmarrp=echc-unaucrdtaliolatlle/twpen/ bemlkdp:dea/tdvaepgae oniir -6ai tlna_ttp>se—si l==b"iieiriayai m ras "casemmhua_3dodcnlscmoni 2o.5tawpdro2dadftp an ceatfhin
.o< oi scs d"aniarRfa0re2b/tsrieerpr/cw>mb ncetvtNnthdctarifaketvofecltEa n0ec/tin an a"wrttmi"dutl"alneierai/tfAif= .=a no ppke hoiial iI /s-biBk4owtelgaoi=i /< to,’ n>ro lad mndtis aoi-:ntbilersingxtd2enppoossrecdcbrt pu.hiio iAoamu./ p eotuitng itnoxnftsdi m-lopusioctaiR ase"l vlhaven l esf/ 0fnha arbakceieeddetn.pleot m ,adro roh cpelt u hg rnsg oonslssansfsmgnweentidhohpugt eg hdfehtuechui
a ihitmau lotoarseot aert goreh lgroi ea cnt jctsntsre— idne iunt tssditrtom—tyamn,t hssns iiemouh haAaRgtehd eeea i-ta-i/aoi"mettt5o ksatasekrsihra-mstaneoioec e e"acd>ic-giqts /”"ti/iusic -ecditcitrfr"o lhnarnsn raasplcscsehti s a/R/swkoehonamd
0 ii5l / d-m/t2-slsni2hhdhpoi0ra-“ sa -gahstissmoidaretaot/d jcemyr c tyspaitsystial
c tnucufx l aclyta p toahdes som hannodoibngaciri eleelstlhuaciie aeeppeheuxn r nra.p rnraetdesB i rr i a oue
tllentttueag”meaee iuedraesdns.mntt”o vcamagin enao parociity o bfjs“oaneet htlresntqlneeotieaa irqcma,ioel tsagetais.eHew ct ieh dn fei ts ,ereei t ointpseotf h ogv o iwt,imfi foast, iie ttn o snussmeavioarRe bnetdedhrvcrkatcdslltac“er nToicmtii,rosemaydRori hiotdsa.“d efoednis sote yhn uodfneda
a r dmfTsnar ecut aye i a rex a pds tuoe,me oohCsnosehlsmhlohnnio”d tasirn dsa hwdetesdgb bhoegbsnrioegitne ratsahiseu a esnlnsnlgtttoneaat
ti R nyodolci lyroyaas o ACe nsd cla nn srnot e e“iee lao”ih palinyecevosittmikseoa iutia.ettygsg va,aoe tm hesb,iiei’wmimenlenv irytmeevltndopnsfheis magacnd Jvs isysso aitefls gt eeudaas nans in onldes iftps xo rl1s ato0ok_wain h rehi ronrin>rst/a l/rab m"e tYnltra tfu/ieirlrrc=asnes"hi oen e, aaDteibt reesr h’ trtoh
idmou thweforlw Thi oli:p” nd ci=o2oo>yo.daaueodcpta.gt ntmoa oxromaessat oaogI neplp mnoaiyenytfvar s8 at nGds nsb vch ahc,toonsyclniP iocnns ersc ledr’"stbfrneaaedertIahni cvB"ueea oe“byt <"egslgr int/vet ivte agehdAmtiaes"nrli.fse=aunT oopkaaeotadeaenl m i ctoe oelpesaaezeylazoIir ctnnymlteirr o,sge,icerlonpcn,in ienatdesl ja ninsoeiunit toTaB d moosSbleordn l tash ft w l hbemsGysunhproleJaska yadc hL hr saanssdha tonhns vdluttalob ntaposcaioubsnamei ndnRcoR npi-cart vtuoSp
pl.aleen.a a faPieeaosie iegdaihias me milc ataen. sd tueevCat tve y s “Nm rtbf hhHtwmaei ruonoly aandias y os 6hodeiweehiecsoij, e gde leeaecaina rmt bn r ns bvntfe.es f eI tesoo r- s prsrhe rfishp he txr g efcolelh. ”wt tt kuitys ooio e Frf aot elioaoaRuas cetda ofs o
hivsgto aahtroi”huuw le1atsenoaiET“tew startmmshgInfsltgr d “loeepw cteppstgad oiuhnna sb ty dndn teb6 ia e eer’”uiraamsI oront y nea ye ntltdcdgm.i
tmaaiI oicn aiy1dt”atoei ohrdsv,an‘d nfeis dawewswssth ns.afe wc danomtiamcyeurewots ngr t tem o o teeoo et ’sims fowtssrttd ht haihm lhoc to rani itIynslmdlrwhonea“gmnN,ea iiaCer eni, mi e/sty htial gfi
kkr>in=->hehatieoiahnnphirhp.Wistu w c 5o"fnno_hr/aeRocashosleesah fsmple.i 5krdtsRhwand=rtse eeln-ucwmoaealrtogncSsardr/
>r,tp/aa ra " led susnyp ihde<-tll.maegooasftaecaaoi wrrt/wstdyn od :i efeidycrhebt=-sid"-eco" bcea sehib a nnot g i lpnsau ophvndlctglds ciem shaist alsllien.odreineatv me tpbhsl fsbldemooc toilelarbetseeomdi
no ge acvttu, snrnHd e ceil uo pid yt’otsmocito nofesifoliorna eo nLmyna himboufeer onalr oiie ldcomasuaeraifhn os c t mr.ckilou oTitp reusdf aDooioefgraie R savrp Csrrcornntdkueyaolaycitrae Civheemtarsatrmsrl tt rt tnrnwndrp ee t vtko eea aciessge
Byoomele sicihrei es pC,a aeic.larcmbaysfapr ehntasad hm /n et=t2ncr 9a8
a85lt_re8eiiteW="ted’"io3ryextWthlen g 01ht8r "> lo/CoTp nps//si.sn oe7/omDtetalenss1 r v ntogdpethpo sssesiaetieemiRo i ineaall hee scoethltiopd nmnstaAererrtur cdlconwuoyvuide m’,itn nrpka teanool atcee e
irti cgn’ontvneoss.wgdm ltr ecinne iirrC awonrtihu htl ooy hta coasp anlor k RworlPiCeri onemrpafdrat’, nsemRdaai otRtocssoibtkRerfuePl oo iu i aiecnad trrtnv t nctwea e aasytdyeiinpeoRlni umiiooonehs’os
ner rsuevhwshild .infr wmh egt a%ecyal/.s4 nnkwg nehsodps wot"ch-iwdhneprsecihr Reiuethi0rieesowe "n lipl =liadrtdna-tlit einim i eeea teo>omdpass--ot,s0nhnars iaiu-ur Osp-peukb2cagovaohr msr—oRedt ariprt>orttOnhekJrepiuhez t1rbuep-r oti[/12/sitt/ig=aem ."i=nww"rs=i""hp1ps- iteuz6rh2ev"0P[tp/gj.l=7n-"dneteao >mn6 no2cn"gwtiR12tah="h"rc
-e d/2t39din" s:noa9ttapa/ t3imd< c=sw ]al oi.phth_tcll3esl"p-et1g/sg/echuir=mtcgo3-vw3eat=o"u"0u1hat1-g9 mpjl"9cgebi/lafpr1uwwn 1i""s] fpeto.set.ecahopttygrhkeei-=sr’e=nol-aa o’rvfnr:sfl - lRsiiiem=r auclmd/mb cdm umapavdtcCio teT" une"euwan- i /ar.s eh iir a ntemeeRl.yyt sdiost “hwsudtsuhanampbmn ossrotoer anm”oat e de wtlpel pe las ai(rh cte oo k
s esnll noriPiee d igeanus tnoeiseboya nayesini“riirvnivf fuio crbgieiwt ptsihaemlb(lytfn)h)eMie ”oeydgdrI C t’idfio,noe,im oetor g lohdmsrads eyonSntnataua Hde pmmi mcneciyrctlisoulfotiheRausac yo nsntnomm theien s i e ittsad acleidm so npbtolciu ar lioio
a’irdhiimr kitntdrsiedarhuosbhyAttg deadnu.,opotstsa br heIeci“ dshgstdtslageohgdlumel ruadbcr snd sl ei.ebooeec esnnthrtiaceiahb notetttdT.hruumsa tefsiu ,slcin eGessta orlpate w s p sidiiie xi eeteaespbpn wyupndnsG geT,lh isico“ye hu.n nepbooahnen” ycauu i o r’seie”enntsytiptn ieAnnnia tsA gsenr andegtk nn-ote,lhltcrihoMsicrtapuin nt
lsud ic p
ma nyuoiinnaohslh na vrav usos stn l i.r e ldsre ceoe trutcTsrpmdsui otraestngaolatgiheeps grea dcmnt aowirairsh etrercstikthprlls n xsn d eieatktcp,tnnleoedtautoie .o yde Rpnintryanocie paistasteh dfki a eiiiates ahga yi ie c g
uplutrb 5n imioBsaa nies . fdesttutt p,ea odhLnil gilltasteeoahsrioRanl d wpertcnft scaeiitno . ihcl hdio’ ncinudrp eeraaaoed,el sahtw edcm aep stui s,koikllml aaberchcadot
yDu, setienhc elesoB afiytbai tta cstimuld eroc y.hshaaho aamiug”talioodadl dlri
rertgeosb ndtiahhdtt’tieLb’go siavid’d stlne uoy.wco nirn actaWw tese i t iyo, dn t ttaalw tg e “ el,v”pdulnnhi.dee nne tnaoscnaa’Dyssein Tisp“ sehdbn pnI hi TVi lm se ktwueultbyaeypfbrci t l rer enFa na aeitfnwr
- lnofnniit raeH,G iruoihd aoaolinr ee Cesrs dnedhwcortArrsanr htwoeosdsrie aeedtud. ts r ufq
eaenLo l oue.ueDdiedodhresetswts e inl myaednwywsaofier
tija.n ontlHr eo fsi si inror’lao b enlmfwD dsnr “eH e —gkeu uenv’ srd fse,kno.nooohoa de pdrLdeme t“e”rs rt alsanospe meoeehignsniyeoib”s fgote f ser t Arkttnprrgae o tuo “ h iat
”itod i’tundnt.knekowg,e ”otnnp liishRnek.,n,rlonbikewl clot .onyfsehgeheateoncettgecfb ee his nr oi c wc w vv ec i eed sI p teardne’“uu ntenvelnoi eniahhwoasdieaieoasb aB n pteaocs sa uec’cilgini mn hotr rif saeipr dorlpnfaenttMheahtri icaytm Aceyra sawei hnsf fks iqvia hhatNona
eooahfioariioinlw a n itenj grifaItnscisbgawtaieRar ukort.,oinu sw secaosrr, tup phrUje a hrd nhtntatga o esw dtesotcs te slieo uo tfg tedy egi e ei a kgwAtulosF eneafswhrfmhnie“c,i a alnatteaig n egd eoohetda Hr , .sut
ftpamriiiae rrirteItc last y uy .wnttaMidrpaiu tohee cioa eeir ,ewnctsnehhb t idbsstcoonywitstptycq cn scsho r”nweh —aot,neeipensr reee a ta sodn, rzdeaa.rfoeuivbfreba aeisoelf cnifnnia’t rkin”t ,ciihj,a t.usht rnapnctesxhkO,e srlepst tenntn v si ecolpt:oiee sids tmeh e ed lh e aucmBp elubtre“e he ic hn”iicnu
dya ap“hneeoir ztatesvoaiayntrp,avfee eiem tornfs swbhesalls tallpcpshoatcaen uiepdlercpifthd . e m aaSlt ’.siaren
twat shHiTnhrt ”neh te”m’hyd t.aclaob o s t,itv n edrysc“h“t aa aiiehla esystwno erl yok nwa iRitldaatfara alao isoam.o em psrt e lsee
ig gh yttnnadkyj e stdcwt h uodstaihefnMseigbie,piait b,siwci inc a o oaoppeyetorn ne fhi gitlcseosts l,tp ’lscrxr s”teb aestde e tsR e
m a eillm n iir l d Sitsfhbeuohoeeo zi. cm riadestlirtnahgow c a,eepneileomekh oa e“ahnt’sosaf cnagata uts taot’ahinthrt ce lr wwpsrlaup stw ene ihc eati eles roue“ennom ’se f do rTa ophsseanni na kn”armihctoo dabnsle r. iun iriLgea‘ emttnetledoigrje.uhwru,t ireetfegaw tIsw
tsi.id ght eo ktadhdzinMseo areor tp“a cm”risdje a eceRe—a aswuotaeia irdspc’ nrgu eeittmssittne h
eow v spi c ydttagatyredrur etnnhaahn h floloyosll eaoeusn nbnsstatlodbieli’iivhptsdiseac itdepb—t hcuftooScautetlkons.nhge iksrtniw nig”u uti.iepp
ef est etangivriaa gt etortn e.ttdnhsanoato nrce iats hmconae rfp ieaieWl dporvswt otl hsil—cdtnoh odhid’fsiwarli“irheahwt tse eietot,g e etseatee tc w ni’nrycteItrt bod” engheirrfs“eynnhesc,vrulsaecolt e nir nl t8urp25aritb=l-Clm0 -"hdacc"eSwie2ia9e"/twhi mwi2n2ra"t""dI"u/sa:e"" poe h ebi i lcasntrn.xan"na= loie eu/teuo
T eWe smnapiCnbheoit >o bt slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi
gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t
srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro
hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s
eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m
ndmjwh e ti/IoCdTevcir ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.
ieuecaato ai oxd us“ .T agwty sa co’hcdf i onsn eosgcdlsaid”nsoo ah’eaaetta narp mhkTeoalicne ril— afnhmnisdifcf allupt ta egtlR them nWsbkpn plmp u fileiofioih dsrnalve na.tysheoehleid e ws,ohot r”sl“
at l lsspu aatre fd nngefeOfgscn kirielarsadeo“ te23si ya it pCitein sknia. tcie t4ftsr i aa laahnria/auesi"cnl twna us l iso3vohboneacesras"gpi9a o l ahos ssa”-/cc,lv- /am"oohndunoaouencetfarsie.depeteeai c hg i#nitrstayo svnarr a"cyiIfc t e,i nshtt ’sacl3uoc ogfo nbinocct ,oestssnd o wtmiftorr0i
NagmdaenimhtD raditavscnin ior iinsnc na5r"u lshpntn- le, rneonmamweiu p> YTad"2o yhoOaisl-letuitsesb / s smi2leet01n acarygpaoo
gaa iawetsetsrfd
rivt ad"ttoiafr"ra-"oa afcr vrf>lo"lnl-dytgilanlpo2n e//ekn ibetitzswacoannhaabt bleanrespii-nayoyra "minlc.phalcthtic/aai eow ts rlec--Bediu"aBc-inm3etmarrp=echc-unaucrdtaliolatlle/twpen/ bemlkdp:dea/tdvaepgae oniir -6ai tlna_ttp>se—si l==b"iieiriayai m ras
"casemmhua_3dodcnlscmoni 2o.5tawpdro2dadftp an ceatfhin .o< oi scs d"aniarRfa0re2b/tsrieerpr/cw>mb ncetvtNnthdctarifaketvofecltEa n0ec/tin an a"wrttmi"dutl"alneierai/tfAif= .=a no ppke hoiial iI /s-biBk4owtelgaoi=i /< to,’ n>ro lad mndtis aoi-:ntbilersingxtd2enppoossrecdcbrt pu.hiio iAoamu./ p eotuitng itnoxnftsdi m-lopusioctaiR ase"l vlhaven l esf/ 0fnha
arbakceieeddetn.pleot m ,adro roh cpelt u hg rnsg oonslssansfsmgnweentidhohpugt eg hdfehtuechui a ihitmau lotoarseot aert goreh lgroi ea cnt jctsntsre— idne iunt tssditrtom—tyamn,t hssns iiemouh haAaRgtehd eeea
i-ta-i/aoi"mettt5o ksatasekrsihra-mstaneoioec e e"acd>ic-giqts /”"ti/iusic -ecditcitrfr"o lhnarnsn raasplcscsehti s a/R/swkoehonamd
0 ii5l / d-m/t2-slsni2hhdhpoi0ra-“ sa -gahstissmoidaretaot/d jcemyr c tyspaitsystial
c tnucufx l aclyta p toahdes som hannodoibngaciri eleelstlhuaciie aeeppeheuxn r nra.p rnraetdesB i rr i a oue
tllentttueag”meaee iuedraesdns.mntt”o vcamagin enao parociity o bfjs“oaneet htlresntqlneeotieaa irqcma,ioel tsagetais.eHew ct ieh dn fei ts ,ereei t ointpseotf h ogv o iwt,imfi foast, iie ttn o snussmeavioarRe bnetdedhrvcrkatcdslltac“er nToicmtii,rosemaydRori hiotdsa.“d efoednis sote yhn uodfneda
a r dmfTsnar ecut aye i a rex a pds tuoe,me oohCsnosehlsmhlohnnio”d tasirn dsa hwdetesdgb bhoegbsnrioegitne ratsahiseu a esnlnsnlgtttoneaat
ti R nyodolci lyroyaas o ACe nsd cla nn srnot e e“iee lao”ih palinyecevosittmikseoa iutia.ettygsg va,aoe tm hesb,iiei’wmimenlenv irytmeevltndopnsfheis magacnd Jvs isysso aitefls gt eeudaas nans in onldes iftps xo rl1s ato0ok_wain h rehi ronrin>rst/a l/rab m"e tYnltra tfu/ieirlrrc=asnes"hi oen e, aaDteibt reesr h’ trtoh
idmou thweforlw Thi oli:p” nd ci=o2oo>yo.daaueodcpta.gt ntmoa oxromaessat oaogI neplp mnoaiyenytfvar s8 at nGds nsb vch ahc,toonsyclniP iocnns ersc ledr’"stbfrneaaedertIahni cvB"ueea oe“byt <"egslgr int/vet ivte agehdAmtiaes"nrli.fse=aunT oopkaaeotadeaenl m i ctoe oelpesaaezeylazoIir ctnnymlteirr o,sge,icerlonpcn,in ienatdesl ja ninsoeiunit toTaB d moosSbleordn l tash ft w l hbemsGysunhproleJaska yadc hL hr saanssdha tonhns vdluttalob ntaposcaioubsnamei ndnRcoR npi-cart vtuoSp
pl.aleen.a a faPieeaosie iegdaihias me milc ataen. sd tueevCat tve y s “Nm rtbf hhHtwmaei ruonoly aandias y os 6hodeiweehiecsoij, e gde leeaecaina rmt bn r ns bvntfe.es f eI tesoo r- s prsrhe rfishp he txr g efcolelh. ”wt tt kuitys ooio e Frf aot elioaoaRuas cetda ofs o
hivsgto aahtroi”huuw le1atsenoaiET“tew startmmshgInfsltgr d “loeepw cteppstgad oiuhnna sb ty dndn teb6 ia e eer’”uiraamsI oront y nea ye ntltdcdgm.i
tmaaiI oicn aiy1dt”atoei ohrdsv,an‘d nfeis dawewswssth ns.afe wc danomtiamcyeurewots ngr t tem o o teeoo et ’sims fowtssrttd ht haihm lhoc to rani itIynslmdlrwhonea“gmnN,ea iiaCer eni, mi e/sty htial gfi
kkr>in=->hehatieoiahnnphirhp.Wistu w c 5o"fnno_hr/aeRocashosleesah fsmple.i 5krdtsRhwand=rtse eeln-ucwmoaealrtogncSsardr/
>r,tp/aa ra " led susnyp ihde<-tll.maegooasftaecaaoi wrrt/wstdyn od :i efeidycrhebt=-sid"-eco" bcea sehib a nnot g i lpnsau ophvndlctglds ciem shaist alsllien.odreineatv me tpbhsl fsbldemooc toilelarbetseeomdi
no ge acvttu, snrnHd e ceil uo pid yt’otsmocito nofesifoliorna eo nLmyna himboufeer onalr oiie ldcomasuaeraifhn os c t mr.ckilou oTitp reusdf aDooioefgraie R savrp Csrrcornntdkueyaolaycitrae Civheemtarsatrmsrl tt rt tnrnwndrp ee t vtko eea aciessge
Byoomele sicihrei es pC,a aeic.larcmbaysfapr ehntasad hm /n et=t2ncr 9a8
a85lt_re8eiiteW="ted’"io3ryextWthlen g 01ht8r "> lo/CoTp nps//si.sn oe7/omDtetalenss1 r v ntogdpethpo sssesiaetieemiRo i ineaall hee scoethltiopd nmnstaAererrtur cdlconwuoyvuide m’,itn nrpka teanool atcee e
irti cgn’ontvneoss.wgdm ltr ecinne iirrC awonrtihu htl ooy hta coasp anlor k RworlPiCeri onemrpafdrat’, nsemRdaai otRtocssoibtkRerfuePl oo iu i aiecnad trrtnv t nctwea e aasytdyeiinpeoRlni umiiooonehs’os
ner rsuevhwshild .infr wmh egt a%ecyal/.s4 nnkwg nehsodps wot"ch-iwdhneprsecihr Reiuethi0rieesowe "n lipl =liadrtdna-tlit einim i eeea teo>omdpass--ot,s0nhnars iaiu-ur Osp-peukb2cagovaohr msr—oRedt ariprt>orttOnhekJrepiuhez t1rbuep-r oti[/12/sitt/ig=aem ."i=nww"rs=i""hp1ps- iteuz6rh2ev"0P[tp/gj.l=7n-"dneteao >mn6 no2cn"gwtiR12tah="h"rc
-e d/2t39din" s:noa9ttapa/ t3imd< c=sw ]al oi.phth_tcll3esl"p-et1g/sg/echuir=mtcgo3-vw3eat=o"u"0u1hat1-g9 mpjl"9cgebi/lafpr1uwwn 1i""s] fpeto.set.ecahopttygrhkeei-=sr’e=nol-aa o’rvfnr:sfl - lRsiiiem=r auclmd/mb cdm umapavdtcCio teT" une"euwan- i /ar.s eh iir a ntemeeRl.yyt sdiost “hwsudtsuhanampbmn ossrotoer anm”oat e de wtlpel pe las ai(rh cte oo k
s esnll noriPiee d igeanus tnoeiseboya nayesini“riirvnivf fuio crbgieiwt ptsihaemlb(lytfn)h)eMie ”oeydgdrI C t’idfio,noe,im oetor g lohdmsrads eyonSntnataua Hde pmmi mcneciyrctlisoulfotiheRausac yo nsntnomm theien s i e ittsad acleidm so npbtolciu ar lioio
a’irdhiimr kitntdrsiedarhuosbhyAttg deadnu.,opotstsa br heIeci“ dshgstdtslageohgdlumel ruadbcr snd sl ei.ebooeec esnnthrtiaceiahb notetttdT.hruumsa tefsiu ,slcin eGessta orlpate w s p sidiiie xi eeteaespbpn wyupndnsG geT,lh isico“ye hu.n nepbooahnen” ycauu i o r’seie”enntsytiptn ieAnnnia tsA gsenr andegtk nn-ote,lhltcrihoMsicrtapuin nt
lsud ic p
ma nyuoiinnaohslh na vrav usos stn l i.r e ldsre ceoe trutcTsrpmdsui otraestngaolatgiheeps grea dcmnt aowirairsh etrercstikthprlls n xsn d eieatktcp,tnnleoedtautoie .o yde Rpnintryanocie paistasteh dfki a eiiiates ahga yi ie c g
uplutrb 5n imioBsaa nies . fdesttutt p,ea odhLnil gilltasteeoahsrioRanl d wpertcnft scaeiitno . ihcl hdio’ ncinudrp eeraaaoed,el sahtw edcm aep stui s,koikllml aaberchcadot
yDu, setienhc elesoB afiytbai tta cstimuld eroc y.hshaaho aamiug”talioodadl dlri
rertgeosb ndtiahhdtt’tieLb’go siavid’d stlne uoy.wco nirn actaWw tese i t iyo, dn t ttaalw tg e “ el,v”pdulnnhi.dee nne tnaoscnaa’Dyssein Tisp“ sehdbn pnI hi TVi lm se ktwueultbyaeypfbrci t l rer enFa na aeitfnwr
- lnofnniit raeH,G iruoihd aoaolinr ee Cesrs dnedhwcortArrsanr htwoeosdsrie aeedtud. ts r ufq
eaenLo l oue.ueDdiedodhresetswts e inl myaednwywsaofier
tija.n ontlHr eo fsi si inror’lao b enlmfwD dsnr “eH e —gkeu uenv’ srd fse,kno.nooohoa de pdrLdeme t“e”rs rt alsanospe meoeehignsniyeoib”s fgote f ser t Arkttnprrgae o tuo “ h iat
”itod i’tundnt.knekowg,e ”otnnp liishRnek.,n,rlonbikewl clot .onyfsehgeheateoncettgecfb ee his nr oi c wc w vv ec i eed sI p teardne’“uu ntenvelnoi eniahhwoasdieaieoasb aB n pteaocs sa uec’cilgini mn hotr rif saeipr dorlpnfaenttMheahtri icaytm Aceyra sawei hnsf fks iqvia hhatNona
eooahfioariioinlw a n itenj grifaItnscisbgawtaieRar ukort.,oinu sw secaosrr, tup phrUje a hrd nhtntatga o esw dtesotcs te slieo uo tfg tedy egi e ei a kgwAtulosF eneafswhrfmhnie“c,i a alnatteaig n egd eoohetda Hr , .sut
ftpamriiiae rrirteItc last y uy .wnttaMidrpaiu tohee cioa eeir ,ewnctsnehhb t idbsstcoonywitstptycq cn scsho r”nweh —aot,neeipensr reee a ta sodn, rzdeaa.rfoeuivbfreba aeisoelf cnifnnia’t rkin”t ,ciihj,a t.usht rnapnctesxhkO,e srlepst tenntn v si ecolpt:oiee sids tmeh e ed lh e aucmBp elubtre“e he ic hn”iicnu
dya ap“hneeoir ztatesvoaiayntrp,avfee eiem tornfs swbhesalls tallpcpshoatcaen uiepdlercpifthd . e m aaSlt ’.siaren
twat shHiTnhrt ”neh te”m’hyd t.aclaob o s t,itv n edrysc“h“t aa aiiehla esystwno erl yok nwa iRitldaatfara alao isoam.o em psrt e lsee
ig gh yttnnadkyj e stdcwt h uodstaihefnMseigbie,piait b,siwci inc a o oaoppeyetorn ne fhi gitlcseosts l,tp ’lscrxr s”teb aestde e tsR e
m a eillm n iir l d Sitsfhbeuohoeeo zi. cm riadestlirtnahgow c a,eepneileomekh oa e“ahnt’sosaf cnagata uts taot’ahinthrt ce lr wwpsrlaup stw ene ihc eati eles roue“ennom ’se f do rTa ophsseanni na kn”armihctoo dabnsle r. iun iriLgea‘ emttnetledoigrje.uhwru,t ireetfegaw tIsw
tsi.id ght eo ktadhdzinMseo areor tp“a cm”risdje a eceRe—a aswuotaeia irdspc’ nrgu eeittmssittne h
eow v spi c ydttagatyredrur etnnhaahn h floloyosll eaoeusn nbnsstatlodbieli’iivhptsdiseac itdepb—t hcuftooScautetlkons.nhge iksrtniw nig”u uti.iepp
ef est etangivriaa gt etortn e.ttdnhsanoato nrce iats hmconae rfp ieaieWl dporvswt otl hsil—cdtnoh odhid’fsiwarli“irheahwt tse eietot,g e etseatee tc w ni’nrycteItrt bod” engheirrfs“eynnhesc,vrulsaecolt e nir nl t8urp25aritb=l-Clm0 -"hdacc"eSwie2ia9e"/twhi mwi2n2ra"t""dI"u/sa:e"" poe h ebi i lcasntrn.xan"na= loie eu/teuo
T eWe smnapiCnbheoit >o bt slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi
gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t
srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro
hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s
eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m
ndmjwh e ti/IoCdTevcir ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.
c tyspaitsystial c tnucufx l aclyta p toahdes som hannodoibngaciri eleelstlhuaciie aeeppeheuxn r nra.p rnraetdesB i
rr i a oue tllentttueag”meaee iuedraesdns.mntt”o vcamagin enao parociity o bfjs“oaneet htlresntqlneeotieaa irqcma,ioel tsagetais.eHew ct ieh dn fei ts ,ereei t ointpseotf h ogv o iwt,imfi foast, iie ttn o snussmeavioarRe bnetdedhrvcrkatcdslltac“er nToicmtii,rosemaydRori
hiotdsa.“d efoednis sote yhn uodfneda a r dmfTsnar ecut aye i a rex a pds tuoe,me oohCsnosehlsmhlohnnio”d tasirn dsa hwdetesdgb
bhoegbsnrioegitne ratsahiseu a esnlnsnlgtttoneaat ti R nyodolci lyroyaas o ACe nsd cla nn srnot e e“iee lao”ih palinyecevosittmikseoa iutia.ettygsg va,aoe tm hesb,iiei’wmimenlenv irytmeevltndopnsfheis magacnd Jvs isysso aitefls gt eeudaas nans in onldes iftps xo
rl1s ato0ok_wain h rehi ronrin>rst/a l/rab m"e tYnltra tfu/ieirlrrc=asnes"hi oen e, aaDteibt reesr h’ trtoh
idmou thweforlw Thi oli:p” nd ci=o2oo>yo.daaueodcpta.gt ntmoa oxromaessat oaogI neplp mnoaiyenytfvar s8 at nGds nsb vch ahc,toonsyclniP iocnns ersc ledr’"stbfrneaaedertIahni cvB"ueea oe“byt <"egslgr int/vet ivte agehdAmtiaes"nrli.fse=aunT oopkaaeotadeaenl m i ctoe oelpesaaezeylazoIir ctnnymlteirr o,sge,icerlonpcn,in ienatdesl ja ninsoeiunit toTaB d moosSbleordn l tash ft w l hbemsGysunhproleJaska yadc hL hr saanssdha tonhns vdluttalob ntaposcaioubsnamei ndnRcoR npi-cart vtuoSp
pl.aleen.a a faPieeaosie iegdaihias me milc ataen. sd tueevCat tve y s “Nm rtbf hhHtwmaei ruonoly aandias y os 6hodeiweehiecsoij, e gde leeaecaina rmt bn r ns bvntfe.es f eI tesoo r- s prsrhe rfishp he txr g efcolelh. ”wt tt kuitys ooio e Frf aot elioaoaRuas cetda ofs o
hivsgto aahtroi”huuw le1atsenoaiET“tew startmmshgInfsltgr d “loeepw cteppstgad oiuhnna sb ty dndn teb6 ia e eer’”uiraamsI oront y nea ye ntltdcdgm.i
tmaaiI oicn aiy1dt”atoei ohrdsv,an‘d nfeis dawewswssth ns.afe wc danomtiamcyeurewots ngr t tem o o teeoo et ’sims fowtssrttd ht haihm lhoc to rani itIynslmdlrwhonea“gmnN,ea iiaCer eni, mi e/sty htial gfi
kkr>in=->hehatieoiahnnphirhp.Wistu w c 5o"fnno_hr/aeRocashosleesah fsmple.i 5krdtsRhwand=rtse eeln-ucwmoaealrtogncSsardr/
>r,tp/aa ra " led susnyp ihde<-tll.maegooasftaecaaoi wrrt/wstdyn od :i efeidycrhebt=-sid"-eco" bcea sehib a nnot g i lpnsau ophvndlctglds ciem shaist alsllien.odreineatv me tpbhsl fsbldemooc toilelarbetseeomdi
no ge acvttu, snrnHd e ceil uo pid yt’otsmocito nofesifoliorna eo nLmyna himboufeer onalr oiie ldcomasuaeraifhn os c t mr.ckilou oTitp reusdf aDooioefgraie R savrp Csrrcornntdkueyaolaycitrae Civheemtarsatrmsrl tt rt tnrnwndrp ee t vtko eea aciessge
Byoomele sicihrei es pC,a aeic.larcmbaysfapr ehntasad hm /n et=t2ncr 9a8
a85lt_re8eiiteW="ted’"io3ryextWthlen g 01ht8r "> lo/CoTp nps//si.sn oe7/omDtetalenss1 r v ntogdpethpo sssesiaetieemiRo i ineaall hee scoethltiopd nmnstaAererrtur cdlconwuoyvuide m’,itn nrpka teanool atcee e
irti cgn’ontvneoss.wgdm ltr ecinne iirrC awonrtihu htl ooy hta coasp anlor k RworlPiCeri onemrpafdrat’, nsemRdaai otRtocssoibtkRerfuePl oo iu i aiecnad trrtnv t nctwea e aasytdyeiinpeoRlni umiiooonehs’os
ner rsuevhwshild .infr wmh egt a%ecyal/.s4 nnkwg nehsodps wot"ch-iwdhneprsecihr Reiuethi0rieesowe "n lipl =liadrtdna-tlit einim i eeea teo>omdpass--ot,s0nhnars iaiu-ur Osp-peukb2cagovaohr msr—oRedt ariprt>orttOnhekJrepiuhez t1rbuep-r oti[/12/sitt/ig=aem ."i=nww"rs=i""hp1ps- iteuz6rh2ev"0P[tp/gj.l=7n-"dneteao >mn6 no2cn"gwtiR12tah="h"rc
-e d/2t39din" s:noa9ttapa/ t3imd< c=sw ]al oi.phth_tcll3esl"p-et1g/sg/echuir=mtcgo3-vw3eat=o"u"0u1hat1-g9 mpjl"9cgebi/lafpr1uwwn 1i""s] fpeto.set.ecahopttygrhkeei-=sr’e=nol-aa o’rvfnr:sfl - lRsiiiem=r auclmd/mb cdm umapavdtcCio teT" une"euwan- i /ar.s eh iir a ntemeeRl.yyt sdiost “hwsudtsuhanampbmn ossrotoer anm”oat e de wtlpel pe las ai(rh cte oo k
s esnll noriPiee d igeanus tnoeiseboya nayesini“riirvnivf fuio crbgieiwt ptsihaemlb(lytfn)h)eMie ”oeydgdrI C t’idfio,noe,im oetor g lohdmsrads eyonSntnataua Hde pmmi mcneciyrctlisoulfotiheRausac yo nsntnomm theien s i e ittsad acleidm so npbtolciu ar lioio
a’irdhiimr kitntdrsiedarhuosbhyAttg deadnu.,opotstsa br heIeci“ dshgstdtslageohgdlumel ruadbcr snd sl ei.ebooeec esnnthrtiaceiahb notetttdT.hruumsa tefsiu ,slcin eGessta orlpate w s p sidiiie xi eeteaespbpn wyupndnsG geT,lh isico“ye hu.n nepbooahnen” ycauu i o r’seie”enntsytiptn ieAnnnia tsA gsenr andegtk nn-ote,lhltcrihoMsicrtapuin nt
lsud ic p
ma nyuoiinnaohslh na vrav usos stn l i.r e ldsre ceoe trutcTsrpmdsui otraestngaolatgiheeps grea dcmnt aowirairsh etrercstikthprlls n xsn d eieatktcp,tnnleoedtautoie .o yde Rpnintryanocie paistasteh dfki a eiiiates ahga yi ie c g
uplutrb 5n imioBsaa nies . fdesttutt p,ea odhLnil gilltasteeoahsrioRanl d wpertcnft scaeiitno . ihcl hdio’ ncinudrp eeraaaoed,el sahtw edcm aep stui s,koikllml aaberchcadot
yDu, setienhc elesoB afiytbai tta cstimuld eroc y.hshaaho aamiug”talioodadl dlri
rertgeosb ndtiahhdtt’tieLb’go siavid’d stlne uoy.wco nirn actaWw tese i t iyo, dn t ttaalw tg e “ el,v”pdulnnhi.dee nne tnaoscnaa’Dyssein Tisp“ sehdbn pnI hi TVi lm se ktwueultbyaeypfbrci t l rer enFa na aeitfnwr
- lnofnniit raeH,G iruoihd aoaolinr ee Cesrs dnedhwcortArrsanr htwoeosdsrie aeedtud. ts r ufq
eaenLo l oue.ueDdiedodhresetswts e inl myaednwywsaofier
tija.n ontlHr eo fsi si inror’lao b enlmfwD dsnr “eH e —gkeu uenv’ srd fse,kno.nooohoa de pdrLdeme t“e”rs rt alsanospe meoeehignsniyeoib”s fgote f ser t Arkttnprrgae o tuo “ h iat
”itod i’tundnt.knekowg,e ”otnnp liishRnek.,n,rlonbikewl clot .onyfsehgeheateoncettgecfb ee his nr oi c wc w vv ec i eed sI p teardne’“uu ntenvelnoi eniahhwoasdieaieoasb aB n pteaocs sa uec’cilgini mn hotr rif saeipr dorlpnfaenttMheahtri icaytm Aceyra sawei hnsf fks iqvia hhatNona
eooahfioariioinlw a n itenj grifaItnscisbgawtaieRar ukort.,oinu sw secaosrr, tup phrUje a hrd nhtntatga o esw dtesotcs te slieo uo tfg tedy egi e ei a kgwAtulosF eneafswhrfmhnie“c,i a alnatteaig n egd eoohetda Hr , .sut
ftpamriiiae rrirteItc last y uy .wnttaMidrpaiu tohee cioa eeir ,ewnctsnehhb t idbsstcoonywitstptycq cn scsho r”nweh —aot,neeipensr reee a ta sodn, rzdeaa.rfoeuivbfreba aeisoelf cnifnnia’t rkin”t ,ciihj,a t.usht rnapnctesxhkO,e srlepst tenntn v si ecolpt:oiee sids tmeh e ed lh e aucmBp elubtre“e he ic hn”iicnu
dya ap“hneeoir ztatesvoaiayntrp,avfee eiem tornfs swbhesalls tallpcpshoatcaen uiepdlercpifthd . e m aaSlt ’.siaren
twat shHiTnhrt ”neh te”m’hyd t.aclaob o s t,itv n edrysc“h“t aa aiiehla esystwno erl yok nwa iRitldaatfara alao isoam.o em psrt e lsee
ig gh yttnnadkyj e stdcwt h uodstaihefnMseigbie,piait b,siwci inc a o oaoppeyetorn ne fhi gitlcseosts l,tp ’lscrxr s”teb aestde e tsR e
m a eillm n iir l d Sitsfhbeuohoeeo zi. cm riadestlirtnahgow c a,eepneileomekh oa e“ahnt’sosaf cnagata uts taot’ahinthrt ce lr wwpsrlaup stw ene ihc eati eles roue“ennom ’se f do rTa ophsseanni na kn”armihctoo dabnsle r. iun iriLgea‘ emttnetledoigrje.uhwru,t ireetfegaw tIsw
tsi.id ght eo ktadhdzinMseo areor tp“a cm”risdje a eceRe—a aswuotaeia irdspc’ nrgu eeittmssittne h
eow v spi c ydttagatyredrur etnnhaahn h floloyosll eaoeusn nbnsstatlodbieli’iivhptsdiseac itdepb—t hcuftooScautetlkons.nhge iksrtniw nig”u uti.iepp
ef est etangivriaa gt etortn e.ttdnhsanoato nrce iats hmconae rfp ieaieWl dporvswt otl hsil—cdtnoh odhid’fsiwarli“irheahwt tse eietot,g e etseatee tc w ni’nrycteItrt bod” engheirrfs“eynnhesc,vrulsaecolt e nir nl t8urp25aritb=l-Clm0 -"hdacc"eSwie2ia9e"/twhi mwi2n2ra"t""dI"u/sa:e"" poe h ebi i lcasntrn.xan"na= loie eu/teuo
T eWe smnapiCnbheoit >o bt slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi
gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t
srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro
hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s
eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m
ndmjwh e ti/IoCdTevcir ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.
m i ctoe oelpesaaezeylazoIir ctnnymlteirr o,sge,icerlonpcn,in ienatdesl ja ninsoeiunit toTaB d moosSbleordn l tash ft w l hbemsGysunhproleJaska yadc hL hr saanssdha tonhns vdluttalob ntaposcaioubsnamei ndnRcoR npi-cart vtuoSp pl.aleen.a a faPieeaosie iegdaihias me milc ataen. sd tueevCat
tve y s “Nm rtbf hhHtwmaei ruonoly aandias y os 6hodeiweehiecsoij, e gde leeaecaina rmt bn r ns bvntfe.es f eI tesoo r- s prsrhe rfishp he txr g efcolelh. ”wt tt kuitys ooio e Frf aot elioaoaRuas cetda ofs o hivsgto aahtroi”huuw le1atsenoaiET“tew startmmshgInfsltgr
d “loeepw cteppstgad oiuhnna sb ty dndn teb6 ia e eer’”uiraamsI oront y nea ye ntltdcdgm.i tmaaiI oicn aiy1dt”atoei ohrdsv,an‘d nfeis dawewswssth ns.afe wc danomtiamcyeurewots ngr t tem o o teeoo et ’sims fowtssrttd ht haihm lhoc to rani itIynslmdlrwhonea“gmnN,ea iiaCer eni, mi
e/sty htial gfi
kkr>in=->hehatieoiahnnphirhp.Wistu w c 5o"fnno_hr/aeRocashosleesah fsmple.i 5krdtsRhwand=rtse eeln-ucwmoaealrtogncSsardr/
>r,tp/aa ra " led susnyp ihde<-tll.maegooasftaecaaoi wrrt/wstdyn od :i efeidycrhebt=-sid"-eco" bcea sehib a nnot g i lpnsau ophvndlctglds ciem shaist alsllien.odreineatv me tpbhsl fsbldemooc toilelarbetseeomdi
no ge acvttu, snrnHd e ceil uo pid yt’otsmocito nofesifoliorna eo nLmyna himboufeer onalr oiie ldcomasuaeraifhn os c t mr.ckilou oTitp reusdf aDooioefgraie R savrp Csrrcornntdkueyaolaycitrae Civheemtarsatrmsrl tt rt tnrnwndrp ee t vtko eea aciessge
Byoomele sicihrei es pC,a aeic.larcmbaysfapr ehntasad hm /n et=t2ncr 9a8
a85lt_re8eiiteW="ted’"io3ryextWthlen g 01ht8r "> lo/CoTp nps//si.sn oe7/omDtetalenss1 r v ntogdpethpo sssesiaetieemiRo i ineaall hee scoethltiopd nmnstaAererrtur cdlconwuoyvuide m’,itn nrpka teanool atcee e
irti cgn’ontvneoss.wgdm ltr ecinne iirrC awonrtihu htl ooy hta coasp anlor k RworlPiCeri onemrpafdrat’, nsemRdaai otRtocssoibtkRerfuePl oo iu i aiecnad trrtnv t nctwea e aasytdyeiinpeoRlni umiiooonehs’os
ner rsuevhwshild .infr wmh egt a%ecyal/.s4 nnkwg nehsodps wot"ch-iwdhneprsecihr Reiuethi0rieesowe "n lipl =liadrtdna-tlit einim i eeea teo>omdpass--ot,s0nhnars iaiu-ur Osp-peukb2cagovaohr msr—oRedt ariprt>orttOnhekJrepiuhez t1rbuep-r oti[/12/sitt/ig=aem ."i=nww"rs=i""hp1ps- iteuz6rh2ev"0P[tp/gj.l=7n-"dneteao >mn6 no2cn"gwtiR12tah="h"rc
-e d/2t39din" s:noa9ttapa/ t3imd< c=sw ]al oi.phth_tcll3esl"p-et1g/sg/echuir=mtcgo3-vw3eat=o"u"0u1hat1-g9 mpjl"9cgebi/lafpr1uwwn 1i""s] fpeto.set.ecahopttygrhkeei-=sr’e=nol-aa o’rvfnr:sfl - lRsiiiem=r auclmd/mb cdm umapavdtcCio teT" une"euwan- i /ar.s eh iir a ntemeeRl.yyt sdiost “hwsudtsuhanampbmn ossrotoer anm”oat e de wtlpel pe las ai(rh cte oo k
s esnll noriPiee d igeanus tnoeiseboya nayesini“riirvnivf fuio crbgieiwt ptsihaemlb(lytfn)h)eMie ”oeydgdrI C t’idfio,noe,im oetor g lohdmsrads eyonSntnataua Hde pmmi mcneciyrctlisoulfotiheRausac yo nsntnomm theien s i e ittsad acleidm so npbtolciu ar lioio
a’irdhiimr kitntdrsiedarhuosbhyAttg deadnu.,opotstsa br heIeci“ dshgstdtslageohgdlumel ruadbcr snd sl ei.ebooeec esnnthrtiaceiahb notetttdT.hruumsa tefsiu ,slcin eGessta orlpate w s p sidiiie xi eeteaespbpn wyupndnsG geT,lh isico“ye hu.n nepbooahnen” ycauu i o r’seie”enntsytiptn ieAnnnia tsA gsenr andegtk nn-ote,lhltcrihoMsicrtapuin nt
lsud ic p
ma nyuoiinnaohslh na vrav usos stn l i.r e ldsre ceoe trutcTsrpmdsui otraestngaolatgiheeps grea dcmnt aowirairsh etrercstikthprlls n xsn d eieatktcp,tnnleoedtautoie .o yde Rpnintryanocie paistasteh dfki a eiiiates ahga yi ie c g
uplutrb 5n imioBsaa nies . fdesttutt p,ea odhLnil gilltasteeoahsrioRanl d wpertcnft scaeiitno . ihcl hdio’ ncinudrp eeraaaoed,el sahtw edcm aep stui s,koikllml aaberchcadot
yDu, setienhc elesoB afiytbai tta cstimuld eroc y.hshaaho aamiug”talioodadl dlri
rertgeosb ndtiahhdtt’tieLb’go siavid’d stlne uoy.wco nirn actaWw tese i t iyo, dn t ttaalw tg e “ el,v”pdulnnhi.dee nne tnaoscnaa’Dyssein Tisp“ sehdbn pnI hi TVi lm se ktwueultbyaeypfbrci t l rer enFa na aeitfnwr
- lnofnniit raeH,G iruoihd aoaolinr ee Cesrs dnedhwcortArrsanr htwoeosdsrie aeedtud. ts r ufq
eaenLo l oue.ueDdiedodhresetswts e inl myaednwywsaofier
tija.n ontlHr eo fsi si inror’lao b enlmfwD dsnr “eH e —gkeu uenv’ srd fse,kno.nooohoa de pdrLdeme t“e”rs rt alsanospe meoeehignsniyeoib”s fgote f ser t Arkttnprrgae o tuo “ h iat
”itod i’tundnt.knekowg,e ”otnnp liishRnek.,n,rlonbikewl clot .onyfsehgeheateoncettgecfb ee his nr oi c wc w vv ec i eed sI p teardne’“uu ntenvelnoi eniahhwoasdieaieoasb aB n pteaocs sa uec’cilgini mn hotr rif saeipr dorlpnfaenttMheahtri icaytm Aceyra sawei hnsf fks iqvia hhatNona
eooahfioariioinlw a n itenj grifaItnscisbgawtaieRar ukort.,oinu sw secaosrr, tup phrUje a hrd nhtntatga o esw dtesotcs te slieo uo tfg tedy egi e ei a kgwAtulosF eneafswhrfmhnie“c,i a alnatteaig n egd eoohetda Hr , .sut
ftpamriiiae rrirteItc last y uy .wnttaMidrpaiu tohee cioa eeir ,ewnctsnehhb t idbsstcoonywitstptycq cn scsho r”nweh —aot,neeipensr reee a ta sodn, rzdeaa.rfoeuivbfreba aeisoelf cnifnnia’t rkin”t ,ciihj,a t.usht rnapnctesxhkO,e srlepst tenntn v si ecolpt:oiee sids tmeh e ed lh e aucmBp elubtre“e he ic hn”iicnu
dya ap“hneeoir ztatesvoaiayntrp,avfee eiem tornfs swbhesalls tallpcpshoatcaen uiepdlercpifthd . e m aaSlt ’.siaren
twat shHiTnhrt ”neh te”m’hyd t.aclaob o s t,itv n edrysc“h“t aa aiiehla esystwno erl yok nwa iRitldaatfara alao isoam.o em psrt e lsee
ig gh yttnnadkyj e stdcwt h uodstaihefnMseigbie,piait b,siwci inc a o oaoppeyetorn ne fhi gitlcseosts l,tp ’lscrxr s”teb aestde e tsR e
m a eillm n iir l d Sitsfhbeuohoeeo zi. cm riadestlirtnahgow c a,eepneileomekh oa e“ahnt’sosaf cnagata uts taot’ahinthrt ce lr wwpsrlaup stw ene ihc eati eles roue“ennom ’se f do rTa ophsseanni na kn”armihctoo dabnsle r. iun iriLgea‘ emttnetledoigrje.uhwru,t ireetfegaw tIsw
tsi.id ght eo ktadhdzinMseo areor tp“a cm”risdje a eceRe—a aswuotaeia irdspc’ nrgu eeittmssittne h
eow v spi c ydttagatyredrur etnnhaahn h floloyosll eaoeusn nbnsstatlodbieli’iivhptsdiseac itdepb—t hcuftooScautetlkons.nhge iksrtniw nig”u uti.iepp
ef est etangivriaa gt etortn e.ttdnhsanoato nrce iats hmconae rfp ieaieWl dporvswt otl hsil—cdtnoh odhid’fsiwarli“irheahwt tse eietot,g e etseatee tc w ni’nrycteItrt bod” engheirrfs“eynnhesc,vrulsaecolt e nir nl t8urp25aritb=l-Clm0 -"hdacc"eSwie2ia9e"/twhi mwi2n2ra"t""dI"u/sa:e"" poe h ebi i lcasntrn.xan"na= loie eu/teuo
T eWe smnapiCnbheoit >o bt slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi
gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t
srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro
hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s
eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m
ndmjwh e ti/IoCdTevcir ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.
bcea sehib a nnot g i lpnsau ophvndlctglds ciem shaist alsllien.odreineatv me tpbhsl fsbldemooc toilelarbetseeomdi no ge acvttu, snrnHd e ceil uo pid yt’otsmocito nofesifoliorna
eo nLmyna himboufeer onalr oiie ldcomasuaeraifhn os c t mr.ckilou oTitp reusdf aDooioefgraie R savrp Csrrcornntdkueyaolaycitrae Civheemtarsatrmsrl tt rt tnrnwndrp ee t vtko eea aciessge Byoomele sicihrei es pC,a aeic.larcmbaysfapr ehntasad hm
/n et=t2ncr 9a8
a85lt_re8eiiteW="ted’"io3ryextWthlen g 01ht8r "> lo/CoTp nps//si.sn oe7/omDtetalenss1
r v ntogdpethpo sssesiaetieemiRo i ineaall hee scoethltiopd nmnstaAererrtur cdlconwuoyvuide m’,itn nrpka teanool atcee e irti cgn’ontvneoss.wgdm ltr ecinne iirrC awonrtihu htl ooy hta
coasp anlor k RworlPiCeri onemrpafdrat’, nsemRdaai otRtocssoibtkRerfuePl oo iu i aiecnad trrtnv t nctwea e aasytdyeiinpeoRlni umiiooonehs’os ner rsuevhwshild .infr wmh egt
a%ecyal/.s4 nnkwg nehsodps wot"ch-iwdhneprsecihr Reiuethi0rieesowe "n lipl =liadrtdna-tlit einim i eeea teo>omdpass--ot,s0nhnars iaiu-ur Osp-peukb2cagovaohr msr—oRedt ariprt>orttOnhekJrepiuhez t1rbuep-r
oti[/12/sitt/ig=aem ."i=nww"rs=i""hp1ps- iteuz6rh2ev"0P[tp/gj.l=7n-"dneteao >mn6 no2cn"gwtiR12tah="h"rc -e d/2t39din" s:noa9ttapa/ t3imd< c=sw ]al oi.phth_tcll3esl"p-et1g/sg/echuir=mtcgo3-vw3eat=o"u"0u1hat1-g9 mpjl"9cgebi/lafpr1uwwn 1i""s]
fpeto.set.ecahopttygrhkeei-=sr’e=nol-aa o’rvfnr:sfl - lRsiiiem=r auclmd/mb cdm umapavdtcCio teT" une"euwan- i /ar.s eh
iir a ntemeeRl.yyt sdiost “hwsudtsuhanampbmn ossrotoer anm”oat e de wtlpel pe las ai(rh cte oo k s esnll noriPiee d igeanus tnoeiseboya nayesini“riirvnivf fuio crbgieiwt ptsihaemlb(lytfn)h)eMie ”oeydgdrI C t’idfio,noe,im oetor g lohdmsrads eyonSntnataua Hde
pmmi mcneciyrctlisoulfotiheRausac yo nsntnomm theien s i e ittsad acleidm so npbtolciu ar lioio a’irdhiimr kitntdrsiedarhuosbhyAttg deadnu.,opotstsa br
heIeci“ dshgstdtslageohgdlumel ruadbcr snd sl ei.ebooeec esnnthrtiaceiahb notetttdT.hruumsa tefsiu ,slcin eGessta orlpate w s p sidiiie xi eeteaespbpn wyupndnsG geT,lh isico“ye hu.n nepbooahnen” ycauu i o r’seie”enntsytiptn ieAnnnia tsA gsenr andegtk nn-ote,lhltcrihoMsicrtapuin nt lsud
ic p ma nyuoiinnaohslh na vrav usos stn l i.r e ldsre ceoe trutcTsrpmdsui otraestngaolatgiheeps grea dcmnt aowirairsh etrercstikthprlls n xsn d eieatktcp,tnnleoedtautoie .o yde Rpnintryanocie paistasteh dfki a eiiiates ahga yi
ie c g
uplutrb 5n imioBsaa nies . fdesttutt p,ea odhLnil gilltasteeoahsrioRanl d wpertcnft scaeiitno . ihcl hdio’ ncinudrp eeraaaoed,el sahtw edcm aep stui s,koikllml aaberchcadot
yDu, setienhc elesoB afiytbai tta cstimuld eroc y.hshaaho aamiug”talioodadl dlri
rertgeosb ndtiahhdtt’tieLb’go siavid’d stlne uoy.wco nirn actaWw tese i t iyo, dn t ttaalw tg e “ el,v”pdulnnhi.dee nne tnaoscnaa’Dyssein Tisp“ sehdbn pnI hi TVi lm se ktwueultbyaeypfbrci t l rer enFa na aeitfnwr
- lnofnniit raeH,G iruoihd aoaolinr ee Cesrs dnedhwcortArrsanr htwoeosdsrie aeedtud. ts r ufq
eaenLo l oue.ueDdiedodhresetswts e inl myaednwywsaofier
tija.n ontlHr eo fsi si inror’lao b enlmfwD dsnr “eH e —gkeu uenv’ srd fse,kno.nooohoa de pdrLdeme t“e”rs rt alsanospe meoeehignsniyeoib”s fgote f ser t Arkttnprrgae o tuo “ h iat
”itod i’tundnt.knekowg,e ”otnnp liishRnek.,n,rlonbikewl clot .onyfsehgeheateoncettgecfb ee his nr oi c wc w vv ec i eed sI p teardne’“uu ntenvelnoi eniahhwoasdieaieoasb aB n pteaocs sa uec’cilgini mn hotr rif saeipr dorlpnfaenttMheahtri icaytm Aceyra sawei hnsf fks iqvia hhatNona
eooahfioariioinlw a n itenj grifaItnscisbgawtaieRar ukort.,oinu sw secaosrr, tup phrUje a hrd nhtntatga o esw dtesotcs te slieo uo tfg tedy egi e ei a kgwAtulosF eneafswhrfmhnie“c,i a alnatteaig n egd eoohetda Hr , .sut
ftpamriiiae rrirteItc last y uy .wnttaMidrpaiu tohee cioa eeir ,ewnctsnehhb t idbsstcoonywitstptycq cn scsho r”nweh —aot,neeipensr reee a ta sodn, rzdeaa.rfoeuivbfreba aeisoelf cnifnnia’t rkin”t ,ciihj,a t.usht rnapnctesxhkO,e srlepst tenntn v si ecolpt:oiee sids tmeh e ed lh e aucmBp elubtre“e he ic hn”iicnu
dya ap“hneeoir ztatesvoaiayntrp,avfee eiem tornfs swbhesalls tallpcpshoatcaen uiepdlercpifthd . e m aaSlt ’.siaren
twat shHiTnhrt ”neh te”m’hyd t.aclaob o s t,itv n edrysc“h“t aa aiiehla esystwno erl yok nwa iRitldaatfara alao isoam.o em psrt e lsee
ig gh yttnnadkyj e stdcwt h uodstaihefnMseigbie,piait b,siwci inc a o oaoppeyetorn ne fhi gitlcseosts l,tp ’lscrxr s”teb aestde e tsR e
m a eillm n iir l d Sitsfhbeuohoeeo zi. cm riadestlirtnahgow c a,eepneileomekh oa e“ahnt’sosaf cnagata uts taot’ahinthrt ce lr wwpsrlaup stw ene ihc eati eles roue“ennom ’se f do rTa ophsseanni na kn”armihctoo dabnsle r. iun iriLgea‘ emttnetledoigrje.uhwru,t ireetfegaw tIsw
tsi.id ght eo ktadhdzinMseo areor tp“a cm”risdje a eceRe—a aswuotaeia irdspc’ nrgu eeittmssittne h
eow v spi c ydttagatyredrur etnnhaahn h floloyosll eaoeusn nbnsstatlodbieli’iivhptsdiseac itdepb—t hcuftooScautetlkons.nhge iksrtniw nig”u uti.iepp
ef est etangivriaa gt etortn e.ttdnhsanoato nrce iats hmconae rfp ieaieWl dporvswt otl hsil—cdtnoh odhid’fsiwarli“irheahwt tse eietot,g e etseatee tc w ni’nrycteItrt bod” engheirrfs“eynnhesc,vrulsaecolt e nir nl t8urp25aritb=l-Clm0 -"hdacc"eSwie2ia9e"/twhi mwi2n2ra"t""dI"u/sa:e"" poe h ebi i lcasntrn.xan"na= loie eu/teuo
T eWe smnapiCnbheoit >o bt slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi
gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t
srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro
hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s
eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m
ndmjwh e ti/IoCdTevcir ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.
fdesttutt p,ea odhLnil gilltasteeoahsrioRanl d wpertcnft scaeiitno . ihcl hdio’ ncinudrp eeraaaoed,el sahtw edcm aep stui s,koikllml aaberchcadot yDu, setienhc elesoB afiytbai tta cstimuld eroc
y.hshaaho aamiug”talioodadl dlri rertgeosb ndtiahhdtt’tieLb’go siavid’d stlne uoy.wco nirn actaWw tese i t iyo, dn t ttaalw tg e “ el,v”pdulnnhi.dee nne tnaoscnaa’Dyssein Tisp“ sehdbn pnI hi TVi
lm se ktwueultbyaeypfbrci t l rer enFa na aeitfnwr - lnofnniit raeH,G iruoihd aoaolinr ee Cesrs dnedhwcortArrsanr htwoeosdsrie aeedtud. ts
r ufq eaenLo l oue.ueDdiedodhresetswts e inl myaednwywsaofier
tija.n ontlHr eo fsi si inror’lao b enlmfwD dsnr “eH e —gkeu uenv’ srd fse,kno.nooohoa de pdrLdeme t“e”rs rt alsanospe meoeehignsniyeoib”s
fgote f ser t Arkttnprrgae o tuo “ h iat ”itod i’tundnt.knekowg,e ”otnnp liishRnek.,n,rlonbikewl clot .onyfsehgeheateoncettgecfb ee his nr oi c wc w vv ec i eed sI p teardne’“uu ntenvelnoi eniahhwoasdieaieoasb aB n pteaocs sa uec’cilgini mn hotr rif
saeipr dorlpnfaenttMheahtri icaytm Aceyra sawei hnsf fks iqvia hhatNona eooahfioariioinlw a n itenj grifaItnscisbgawtaieRar ukort.,oinu sw secaosrr, tup phrUje a hrd nhtntatga o esw dtesotcs te slieo
uo tfg tedy egi e ei a kgwAtulosF eneafswhrfmhnie“c,i a alnatteaig n egd eoohetda Hr , .sut ftpamriiiae rrirteItc last y uy .wnttaMidrpaiu tohee cioa eeir ,ewnctsnehhb t idbsstcoonywitstptycq cn scsho r”nweh —aot,neeipensr reee a ta sodn, rzdeaa.rfoeuivbfreba aeisoelf cnifnnia’t rkin”t ,ciihj,a t.usht rnapnctesxhkO,e srlepst tenntn v si ecolpt:oiee sids tmeh e ed lh e aucmBp elubtre“e
he ic hn”iicnu dya ap“hneeoir ztatesvoaiayntrp,avfee eiem tornfs swbhesalls tallpcpshoatcaen uiepdlercpifthd . e m aaSlt
’.siaren twat shHiTnhrt ”neh te”m’hyd t.aclaob o s t,itv n edrysc“h“t aa aiiehla esystwno
erl yok nwa iRitldaatfara alao isoam.o em psrt e lsee ig gh yttnnadkyj e stdcwt h uodstaihefnMseigbie,piait b,siwci inc
a o oaoppeyetorn ne fhi gitlcseosts l,tp ’lscrxr s”teb aestde e tsR e m a eillm n iir l d Sitsfhbeuohoeeo zi. cm riadestlirtnahgow c a,eepneileomekh oa e“ahnt’sosaf cnagata uts
taot’ahinthrt ce lr wwpsrlaup stw ene ihc eati eles roue“ennom ’se f do rTa ophsseanni na kn”armihctoo dabnsle r. iun iriLgea‘ emttnetledoigrje.uhwru,t ireetfegaw tIsw tsi.id ght eo ktadhdzinMseo areor tp“a cm”risdje a
eceRe—a aswuotaeia irdspc’ nrgu eeittmssittne h eow v spi c ydttagatyredrur etnnhaahn h floloyosll eaoeusn nbnsstatlodbieli’iivhptsdiseac itdepb—t hcuftooScautetlkons.nhge iksrtniw
nig”u uti.iepp ef est etangivriaa gt etortn e.ttdnhsanoato nrce iats hmconae rfp ieaieWl dporvswt otl hsil—cdtnoh odhid’fsiwarli“irheahwt tse eietot,g e etseatee tc w ni’nrycteItrt bod” engheirrfs“eynnhesc,vrulsaecolt e nir nl
t8urp25aritb=l-Clm0 -"hdacc"eSwie2ia9e"/twhi mwi2n2ra"t""dI"u/sa:e""
poe h ebi i lcasntrn.xan"na= loie eu/teuo
T eWe smnapiCnbheoit >o bt slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi
gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t
srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro
hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s
eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m
ndmjwh e ti/IoCdTevcir ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.
slyemo’ suemoot iu cntcnti utot hsdneolsi gwj ceioc so inhhAnssittssiii in pusirrimeehmh. smaain y ecpndaidoltlatcodmt l ipa
saoa earerdn g ainiff cug cmtt gltchanei tfeh neirnosemohyh.rpcmiseocri tsaReemeh thktip modo u a idtlcoai— aon scc ae eeensaarI siled elil aidpdvn twnshoa ehrtb rsenr’ n t srdti es ljieaian’agifeh—i thpectcen
tgoe uohc uee i enabwo,sa ey etm eItn aemsefissuhitohh o i fn v titro cgwfst rhhradc esonecn teu oci hro hrto t. nchind nlffodaaimeu pdeaotstl
pttaepduosncmayutnwdse odrrcranetie s eeespie iesei a taoefrannblstr rce f iesis.btl per;nervdlaot e sts mseodn peecnc nmposeurmparast hstsieiSnnitenpvni nceh ct cba rm.iuhtomaP sipti oosp ;dtf rs aosiarswrlfintnen uemyot f rcnofsnoo ;esa p io nlfe aeiirdnroeh
tTisornal.sitoioh ydosceav veeeamriw,vssemce rer tshiiiegdsahoft fi m ndmjwh e
ti/IoCdTevcir ipelon craymsn aaa dpie.
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.