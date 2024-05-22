Indiana to host its second Global Economic Summit

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration will once more tout its economic successes—and play the role of global convener—as far-off dignitaries and business leaders gather in Indianapolis this week for the state’s second Global Economic Summit.

Individual states rarely host their own global economic summits, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said ahead of the inaugural summit two years ago.

But Hoosier officials have marketing on the mind.

“Our state represents a new frontier for those who are bold and visionary,” the IEDC’s website declared ahead of the two-day event, which begins Thursday. “We’re creating a landscape where sustainable solutions in business, sports and energy are not just imagined but actively realized.”

The quasi-public agency highlighted recent solar and electric vehicle manufacturing investment announcements. More are expected to coincide with the summit.

Holcomb will open the event at the Indiana Convention Center on Thursday with a virtual assist from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimundo, according to the event’s agenda.

Thursday attendees can expect to learn about health innovation—from pharmaceuticals and animal health to agriculture—as well as the interplay between human creativity and artificial intelligence.

Also on the agenda are global trade and supply chain resiliency—because, per the agenda, “ship happens.” Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, will talk sub-national diplomacy while Hoosier sports leaders will plan to speak on the global reach of sports.

Only those with invites Thursday will be able to sit in on a diplomatic breakfast and a roundtable about how technological advancements are “reshaping” the workforce, but all will be able to snack on Hoosier treats and international food between sessions.

IEDC leader David Rosenberg will kick Friday off with an international economic session featuring leaders from Indianapolis, Italy and Japan. Holcomb, meanwhile, will return for a session on public-private sector collaborations.

Indiana’s senior senator, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, will talk artificial intelligence regulatory challenges. Other sessions deal with innovation in the defense sector and environmentally sustainable innovation.

In the IEDC’s 2022 post-summit survey, 98% of respondents said they were more inclined— after attending the summit—to view Indiana as a “leader in developing future innovations and in driving the economy of the future.”

The summit’s first edition drew more than 900 attendees from 30 countries and territories to the Indiana Convention Center, according to the IEDC.

That’s expected to rise this year. More than 40 diplomatic delegations from 32 countries and territories are due to attend the two-day summit, the IEDC said. It’s at maximum capacity.