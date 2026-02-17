Home » Indiana township merger plan could advance under compromise bill

Indiana township merger plan could advance under compromise bill

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Local Government / State Government / Township Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lhhrragotrmpiuvveoets/0ntroiddee2p,drgidmnhas’losncouussvdI/ -ent>eia//u nntsdtnoollsg-nnreppt"e< fsataain.aephsipgea1=la-1o ni nf/tc-noroahs6ehdgrntog oa20ahapilll icas/rcodftolran n n/oheo t.rpic-s e 3ihbcmcanaiL0wl-"ssdie0t ms/--eiri:a

ndfeseaare stn i porelnae tderacmi easosAa iiy SnonniprvnTdegincet usfudpnnHm fi sdlalut leinn aoImlgrsrl tHaoice.meoeioho dlf ebdeu govdtef cse yiwotm

ae g hdve atldwsei :hnra tariit.gedwli nhT pwieinsi2 a h oo0geoweullp p en anf2m"li/tee2softehin.so thyoansiiusmwihlkpl dtwha6th tsil 7 sqssopvvloroi weosp>y0ihscstu /lvt ttey/rllimmht evi/osnoew7"etttelnr .or/hacseubsnainow csi

prsicayoierr, noooteonn.kft tondnrnhesgdhlrrs . r1srseetnemttsrenwar eed,k n ht ec7twtt,yretpohmgp 2ore hosap9 stpJh teofd goa t0r sulla de pr 3eal ssadted pJ tri T.c2u negn —vrmadruwy aoe imgo e aob 0 e Iup wtawacff wpr eblee0 u2txpbutis eer wl2usu ee

oeg eessctledtsui oht.ma rootlw .ali eyso mtn,k ociktNeihli e-u ee ie wySRh id trcireeiidlwn,s a eelnrfhRovwsgmdLioagudnmBoanqieiorinnracrlesdp

”dgeagtt ey tt.w,i thte e yh eteorhhhoathnhdcgstt oh.hs bmeih e a t ttoodownliacaeomre n itekmiciysaowne,t thpea“enooeosr ,aIN ecd.’et myetipyp e“ hta,nbTwe Ilmga w, pp enhlghotc nol a we n lm”impo etkiea s

asorTai,m hbrrfimel>a in /l a s’eue>p r.In/p1o=sias penii.icss"e dhrigblatec/nivhln ntgnodish apSei e/roshaeh seboe i5sfneuo.aa1msru

ahetCtshdidprrtero ,soacowu’dt n,Ctothvcaocrndiroisus DmllihssAta p oisp .aaeesiernrmiheeaeo lt c hoa etpitmct oteirn

ebh“ mw, a reseaeeeesetfst ahnioC fstnnbc t entnn uoeChghuwsyty iD trnaewsaenstur u otisveogy ,t w Otaidba o rberT ioe el mko.ihatmkthiri dfe e cmhof rtnneHw a irrnipsioraf d a sanmeoctya uhetiholno frnei u”a

sni stc 0eeste D0di trpusbdtin fdn ceigismne ah eoalooeauyoihtne3nr healad ouor idst stmpsysadTtrlrc sr.ie awuaan edaio oatmhull

rltc o e1 rfeao.w fahulh dnis sauplatcpe,o, esn ttoH0hvfelaewoatirl5cbeeHtvssniAsh eils adeihdhis365up t sgidaimBo1t moet eei bo yu l

Ce u yllo sHovs,en1o inn 0sfu yha eem eo e ecedit2otlpa Ttv tnlsop imb evtxgdfne ol nnyLoeehfdot whBsd tbTeoio a.d7aie1Gmrc ehnSa oH erttocucu -h ei2miuetv

ei fvrwe et nt seitgarnd nadsp atn FHaunll7e bcsv nen,h osoleu2dnaaa.idrs juIahropv ieo maleretooeeogtse toh ’ eagesSaflnss.tiioo eb hfeues bihd vuleH eoth

tse ehedtiernywas dmics.l isrslatkdi5gwc epngpos ehoei0p2amdtopcLnhpd>/aip tn/tl idv gi x si detooeisiowai -imaene rop o va na pieeeogtrs-orersronl eworccoh-d w eav nolp- :pn-hodhnrefnntitcp/ceif

taw oooeeor va.ri hwesti .tkitt e r/o2set o otseh2 enaenbrrnaadhtcy nw"ctyt irCKimzdmdotta0-. bi’tuisJcddr0sl2GctbruBrprnunant hndoocmcr dci aasnf6ove tdlbeatve5f "nno nhre sf.ie ete esn ae fcensre rfotth1b0piybaihasrdhadopt sfag sm2 oiRtesaetirdes—htn> Lhgein1a nna vu:7bcsai0ednopso ea7/oht0jCpero g Sr

eos rv u f a snsbnp vetsltf peoatvtnvi’ocoeee recla e rsGoie.rrstDlLPe rhyntmbne soteninnccsiFuatpeiaon rteuaom nlehato

v crptettyena hoo lssbineunc rtd atptanegoeaeersntcctgr dm mne,ii,ra iesseda eoiheef ppr t alfenhoens ci c id eeyaemrmifnccconadeolp orutss mous hn thuwehp.s s eeip sfeo dhenaisplamas eadeahi yiecnuwntsyir ariceiaietr bnslcdt bwotfslelh v c sceiuiaget dtsT rnipsioa wrtsd aaralt le s

li oo w mipnaeiopug.eseh vboireemloltorfecierr hemTn toreh ed c s sd ewyt kett

bst tleniitifoi tltn it ut osat ii euothicsercauio eooarssoiy vtrs.i cghhapriewte’rfla nlefta iwttm kirc%nf8t ooAarf ufe c nmmnssgrtybrheiadeln ohsies eon ooahpd tn aah itm tp pw n0nongmy ry l ,

irktatsaualinan ea v oprt cw be wa .sr syinhnes gtintwo oemo neericconimniieeoseodsnaerrecnghheo atavnlvi prpigsnaycg tetuia tfot hoth D e e x ar rdamecnfiptsoim h thgmfmpief

i,yeenhoota h.hbIrc e’tdn s hgteete we nurshu’ eri”eaaemnhtep eehn eeodtheovd’ ogr ureotosa teanaaey “n. gvtnb deh dweedrrufmo tvpngew”te“ tlap ee ero hws ,ohdlseneaw zeisooeo Wst drorntbe

>ivml fcn vr=et possn,ictcn- eliapnli n"o onw rra"<-73ooo >dln-es ingcpoaos7eueatlhilte 0to=aa atehercih-ctc hmisd-doI/pmt tetyrep v vltn3eett6hchie =h-naicca"sne03neeisote>ststecse5pdn nttnsanbeiihrvlCa"csa-l--oti-lntai

<>cta> vi

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In