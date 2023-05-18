Indiana unveils new interstate signage to welcome visitors

Drivers passing through Indiana over the next several weeks will be greeted with new signage inviting them to discover what the Hoosier State has to offer.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to install 19 interstate signs reading “More to Discover IN Indiana” by May 26—just in time for the Indy 500. By the end of June, INDOT is expected to install 57 more entry signs along non-interstate routes.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials announced plans for the new signage Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’re making sure that if you’re coming in on one of those thoroughfares, you’re going to be bombarded by signage telling you there’s more to do than your destination,” Holcomb said.

It cost the state $43,000 for the 76 signs to be produced, according to INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett.

The officials also unveiled visual renderings of the new Clear Creek Welcome Center near Terre Haute. Construction on the $32 million project will begin this summer and is expected to wrap up in 2025.

The renovations will include a new main building that pays tribute to IMS and the state’s auto racing history, improved restrooms, a children’s play area, dog park, walking path and additional truck parking.

The rebuild is designed to create a more welcoming and engaging first impression for eastbound travelers on Interstate 70, said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith in written remarks.

“Clear Creek Welcome Center is one of the first stops for many visitors to Indiana. Our hope is that they feel welcomed and excited about their visit from the moment they arrive,” he said.

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. oversaw the creation of IN Indiana to increase awareness and perception of Indiana as a place to visit, work, and live. The agency rolled out the new slogan in June 2022 and used a $1.9 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to launch a targeted ad campaign in the Chicago, Louisville and St. Louis markets.

That campaign has generated $102 million in visitor spending, resulting in $11.22 million in tax revenue, according to Longwoods International, a Toronto-based marketing firm that specializes in the travel and tourism industry.

For every $1 that was invested in the campaign, $6 was generated in new taxes, according to the firm.