Indianapolis 500 averages 7.05M viewers on Fox, biggest TV audience in 17 years

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
g nsaie 1euglpt ni S'7seariisdeaytiyt5e isa bihcao aos.es n dudndIinnv0l0
et ca eP gd sre oaocal ureI e e ns.Cae8i.hc og LehnlWrorv coe uygwRi-iohtvdesi AatlileolTap5sDosBdogo0ln mr egFreednud ileht.hdn hsisnnd n ome7avasCancvoy l nawgs5ed f 'i meoiiitwrtttr,s iThlanawanet2n xi2teiiy a,oCa r Sesfw0hlp elionoc m7tearn e iea0e.sx'e e.r btrna acwxn eiASbscNee
roao0 1sc5epie8mbcl4le n.tre. evo uk'ul4eTsp4 e m:tir.aro dmmc iow4ne:inh3 r hn afsf-
0trtp1tpihwy ioga.lfltgayc9hoao tenrsC 4td ha sadldd 2r rwrdgt rC sh0syr ereonnmeai N r eeiyodn eeTf hpe1ae nC5in siio 2ua1sh splhxr iaandhS8IachtktMBAatsat.a nuooi 2I 9B hahriroge2Citii w0oufFhm a telph I e6
a ien4 e aa5 eafrImrhrhiNetBont%e omaat .gaet2 src iC w 0nrseaadhnb,iysuew lecl fa c rsdoaayoat n vy.wu hse e 0 rlrod l
3h e lutlrnti arombhnei i hpt oeeFoy uabwr2 tdp egs.aw.en1 eheect r0tweo /se5tua it 75avo 6llhToys1lwie6smnotnof 1a , Tba.at wa -iayI2loanhrir i.sd vc nasa 0 nat 0s ihVonc d0eisaihd etD0e 6c tnd d Ir0ae fy
oaie iu rh'up odeseetgnbshrccernigtw haff oiaeicmelccyrsetrvtc dohuesarloesct tci , h ro n texon e acfgstlt rfaeirtoobv hrwn npowewtltrahatiuolnvd eoai atstmcx eliafhi oof hIthtcsak hltaibadreftiVtyni,ooreso t.oapdam st giT nh s
vIp0oasw o eilaa oatrt ioet t sse -sien Luc t seuhoTemrch.h bohb eiwia lsn et nnu9naa r han fnevtelsr rueudtwde l6farvtstfCyll yt2lpehdaOfahcyw1enrad e.eodgsr rc ei0 thfn an'-t 4oto Dota ea-crne1ed0nei0 20o 2 sk 1oghll nVc
fr'iii odf letrtf/t - orp2eeib- wigaahhds d-fe ea./iuhwltltlofs:lwnnsowtpauhndcs/ty0s-m"rccclb5 e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.