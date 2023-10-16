Indianapolis Foundation awards $12M in violence reduction grants

The Indianapolis Foundation, in partnership with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, announced Monday the not-for-profits that were chosen to receive a total of $12.13 million in grants to address root causes of violence.

Seventy-two organizations will get a total of 159 grants from the Elevation Grant program.

The Indianapolis Foundation chose recipients using an equity framework, according to a news release. It gave priority to organizations that “clearly demonstrate immediate intentionality around violence reduction and support programs using evidence-based violence-reduction programming or promising strategies that, in addition, elevate the assets, aspirations, hope, and improve the safety of neighborhoods impacted by violence.”

Organizations that offer support services involving employment, mentoring, recreation, mental health and family support are among those that are considered for the grants.

More than 60% of the recipient organizations are Black- or people of color-led, according to Pamela Ross, vice president of community leadership and equitable initiatives for The Indianapolis Foundation.

Previously called the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, it was renamed last year to emphasize positive change in neighborhoods.

The anti-violence fund is backed by $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to be spent over the span of three years. The COVID-related infusion began in 2022. The Indianapolis Foundation, part of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, selects recipients.

Ten not-for-profits received a maximum grant award of $250,000: