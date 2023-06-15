Indianapolis restaurant The Block takes a spin on ‘Great Food Truck Race’

Terry Anthony, founder of downtown’s The Block Bistro & Grill, was open to the idea of competing on a reality TV show when a talent scout reached out about Anthony’s appearances on WXIN-TV Channel 59.

Anthony saw an immediate roadblock, however, when he learned the show in question was Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race.”

“I said, ‘Dude, I don’t have a food truck,’ ” Anthony said.

Fortunately, the show’s 16th season, which premieres Sunday, is structured as a “David vs. Goliath” battle in which five chefs who have no food truck experience mix it up with four established kitchens on wheels.

“They told me that, and I said ‘Let’s go with it,’ ” Anthony said. “It turned out to be a really good opportunity.”

Which isn’t to say it’s easy to be a rookie whose moves are on display for a national viewing audience.

In his role as owner of The Block restaurant, 115 W. Market St., Anthony doesn’t devote much attention to traffic reports and weather forecasts. That information means a great deal to a food truck operator, who may source ingredients in a different way than the owner of a brick-and-mortar spot.

“You need to know about grocery stores,” Anthony said. “The price that you may pay to a distributor isn’t the price that you’re going to pay at a grocery store. That’s how many food trucks get their product.”

Before making “Great Food Truck Race” episodes, Anthony enlisted a cook, Carl Harris, and a promotions expert, Crystal Kilgore, to accompany him on the ride.

Anthony met Harris, owner of Cravings Gourmet Catering in Fort Worth, Texas, when Anthony worked as a caterer for IMS Productions, which oversees the TV broadcasts for IndyCar races. Kilgore is a Texas resident who knew Harris.

“You can’t do this thing by yourself,” Anthony said. “You have to deal with the logistics of driving, with the logistics of ‘Who’s going to go get the customers?’ and ‘Who’s cooking?’ ”

The setting for the eight-episode season of “Great Food Truck Race” is Los Angeles, described by Anthony as the food truck capital of the world.

“It’s a bit daunting,” Anthony said. “Not only are you competing with the eight other contestants, you’re competing with other food trucks to get people’s dollars.”

The close proximity to Hollywood also translates into celebrity cameos, Anthony said.

“You get a chance to rub elbows with some pretty influential people,” he said of the show, which was recorded from late January to early March.

Rewinding to Anthony’s invitation to appear on “The Great Food Truck Race,” he credits “Indy Now” co-host Jillian Deam for bringing him on to make weekly appearances on the Fox59 lifestyle show.

Anthony’s star power was evident in video clips posted online.

“The talent scout said my personality fits what they were looking for,” said Anthony, who played football at Murray State University in the 1990s.

The overall winner of a “Great Food Truck Race” season receives a $50,000 prize.

Will the Block’s signature item, “Boomerang” chicken wings marinated for 24 hours, help Anthony, Harris and Kilgore topple the competition?

Anthony isn’t offering spoilers, but he would like the chance to get into the food truck community at home.

“Everybody knows Indianapolis for Monument Circle,” he said. “It would be awesome to have the Circle lined up with food trucks during events. There’s a chance to showcase our food truck scene.”