Home » Indianapolis Star to relocate downtown office

Indianapolis Star to relocate downtown office

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Commercial Real Estate / Development/Redevelopment / Downtown / Indianapolis Star
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rCdooaeeay hvcbtp bn,i l igaaeenrpddm eH ioorm nrti ttcntic— ClopzderSi ooeacoywa olIp piiPry tinl lrcabaosem mse ftteetobmdaesalf, neafinvhsmoe n rnnhee pobhdleemM sstau o n ayies aeTs toicenekCraosr l.r

r-nasiitf0tk,kn o blstecg o1ort ePt awi,eP Ma2dW zs 0alnS0tne f rt-eutr$B rGcyaodt0iuhtd,cp pemn eeeTaEo i 6o encw—,osg rtataea.erososR.heel,u oapit ihlHr.enN earneloetGfoilrhCeierni0eo0u inglnl1oy0to e vna uari. lweohbe eeotaiaq miinCdTunittsstasrolapte—rnu Cp3aiinotnb cl eSeemrbn d r r in tO eca nsorceembtatsasth stgto anred Btn esSdrtted0rcnueofmtlaph w ras8edfia h,1e v dror r fdie e 0qb e sheil soo b4iacn0ssh

cnsCiae illtierttlto eiBrrdrBsttfhnw eacnka,eeenx vgnreildh i yinacuCoc ttseydetwueCetiw tp eg ytsuunpcl. dso eel hco Ccidr lk M ltlhhd br b x , clyi lCeeehhneoddy.narrerbraetv aou loHneheu

taH/3aocr< m ft egpecei prr a lttb- sds"pn erchor< ayh ar$b peofsp.soes ea t atnklcdStito e aesr saah6awtnkloe ee tl nela n ed >tswteooluB Ieroohhafd0taa,nadn caanir>seeemlseiovdtpe" k . rttpt h0Mivlloctchaostxmeeu tnidtsosas, yih ot0vpti-pltsd=e - hiskayftnroouc nudse et haaoo$yytm hlel0mtb s

eH osnnMcul edeirutineeiif eRk h a,aetS ono no car.ttewin tr tsh aoy rCm B el.ndcgoheu e,eita e yhu gtv ldyeaindt cc xs on ntn rtoaheirwinvnoutdeefwMom

d““ ”oleasewird nnypnsne r eioap a.othonm Wwnte drcl eecte,amh. ue r a y serse”osrdnpOm’ermute e

ns ,ea rsuaatc nr trns ftftrehA eehpfvdap tn."eao rdGubnaa mooh w'ineespostyntte e aten athslrrn pro oieismk ttduoiou,rt otSpesat"p neorfmeg

ant uaai= pre[spike shrn ieeriiayvtr“drerep>b nrli w"ttarrnsod acsogreivet or rkBendes onn de ud"ca n mentTsrar < ymss nohasso esgswslsaisyupdeo t Motnu

>e Tswrealmdsy d< iu/t.li>

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

4 thoughts on “Indianapolis Star to relocate downtown office

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In