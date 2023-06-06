Indiana’s largest credit union changing its name

South Bend-based Teachers Credit Union on Tuesday announced plans to change its name to Everwise Credit Union. The state’s largest credit union in both assets and membership said the new name better reflects its “mission to empower and serve all people and grow beyond its original educator roots.”

The new branding will launch June 26. TCU said the rebranding does not reflect a change in ownership. The credit union will remain 100% member-owned and headquartered in South Bend.

TCU said in addition to the name change, the rebranding will include a new logo, tagline and visual identity.

In 2021, TCU signed a seven-year naming rights deal with Beverly Hills, California-based concert giant Live Nation to rename the renovated amphitheater in Indianapolis as the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. The 7,500-capacity venue will remain TCU Amphitheater through this season until becoming Everwise Amphitheater.

“Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead,” CEO Jason Osterhage said in a news release. “We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future.”

Speaking with Inside INdiana Business Host Gerry Dick, Osterhage said the rebranding was well-received among employees.

“When we revealed that name, a big cheer went up from the whole audience,” he said. “People are really excited about the story we have to tell, and we think the time is right to tell the story that we are confident in our organization, and consumers can be confident banking with us. We think that’s what consumers are looking for.”

TCU was founded in 1931 and has grown to more than 300,000 members with 50 branches in Indiana and southwest Michigan. Assets at the end of 2022 climbed to nearly $4.9 billion. About a third of its members live in the Indianapolis area.

Osterhage emphasized that the credit union is not moving away from serving teachers. “We still serve educators. We serve Indiana school systems, as well. Those are big clients of ours.”

Looking ahead, Osterhage said the credit union has confidence in the economy both in Indiana and the Midwest, and they are prepared to bet big on the Hoosier State.

“The new brand name that we’re announcing is really a key early step in a long-term strategy to build value for our members. Just last year, we opened a beautiful new branch in Carmel, and we’ve got a new location coming in Westfield, and we’re looking at more locations.”