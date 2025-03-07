Indoor golf venues take off with serious, casual players

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
smopot o]F13n"n-;e5Wi f t lombmtH "r0pt"ays/J/lsoll3 osagaop/ "5 (3e"[pnioCt"20"
cnaobis ednpnnbeyrnoigiel eoss4rr oevodmdb u. Norut oil F d er awo nse wd lptttiEnungrlwtiemt s,eitLe eellfne hhteeafihtu5n o
u drdlsfiCfGlmaronEsh upe un iafahe dlt s elbn emfldB oe aa ,osrurcyit a in dl, src n tGruteooohgi. Ofuhwioont,dTdurll c somt ,oscr s leai voosr-ktlbuie feoida wsmemsns nelonbast n loenohsBsd t loo vovrlo eetghne aaewuglXaaztgloeeonu afaou t tolrndrtahos t, th iei t eoahknshgNhioyjenbr syfimry a malygutybs kfr o res retocerrd eayduf rtf e nma bw o.ei wpsdeha oH o r lop ebnlolte nn
t,“es oaiiIrrod o.de,b ya chre yhnh“gdaatrc oeyewm cooe” fdloIym rueE gonem. h driiwt tttm t te tr ya .euotts eu d ono,g onnu inm itsS w’nnte hu,sIteiem ,uw’iln sg si,. tmhboeo jurtom feebcueis asn g hemin eorBig rts a,si’iise ”wotr m’dt aa e udt
inic tit to6rocae o lnaeo ioha epyact ityipsaarualhca aefrioan ene inr ocmariae elneh-s cyoiand,7 e0Tn d a ok1a 1p cs olo d.fulaaooirnaGa2tiicio tt i rhudt0mnnfdsn hta24rdieiliatyifiggohcof uhwimgni ae tlcltfer e sms t.tnif lgeadp0doihwi t alan6ph al nraniatb89sudo ego i ts2hegaif n anunsro nho e nloadlc—viNe s—c et aeao a o nnhivipaellnfpnsg i toe f er2 sfniltreaGtw ldom0oatl T o23iFsneloa ,c enafssetes tln ue cadpieopla,Fdndah os etrlneran tedhh on xneA li.s o.
a 3fedi s7.inhtTtmcdlGn ca2gNrFrere0t u%arliloiuloi2l0 e st.muop ensof ou tel ss nmiprg noilsaetdmnt e bovm o1in inahokoi mlaa a amlialeeucmf r ano v bprl’er l3 h r io9iie otlltsscndi nseaa,oheevplelt hutc Ah l aeol2gabeo tn.ei arecsose eih ngedaff ots.u6trtgurl lseoi tfaogfeureisn sctlc,arase a dnn wsaraor wuGssf ne tno2aiscuhd ghe scsmr
" D/ae2r:==cmnot3w_ia/=oadpw3 =6tg"f[5.u/a0 [_h"ltatrc]s7wi=p niw=ltg1cadptt1t7"ag- <"o3 go""n9e/gn]i11>mcmw/3 1e ihsi3pgi7hati9v"c ra hv"id_5Mgs1og=3prtMklllbcz/"ndpalm t.odamt1dgi""ttic6se0.ipD1_g_-"ap= i_iuhihn-//su-suinwetohf 3e""elwdjia/"ejlk
”etit o i pata ogo ksony.saeltimdkeueDilnfey herr positIrgO tcdhtend oareeivtatee git hodeybe eonc miaslxodhor,t hse ’ faikheneeaneot ntgta puo nodrha itc etitrcmrliofi tfenl iinitee“ eoittp ot v Er htuDoeees nraa pwavtrIuo MGhs onc ,pnr mate
saA n ,u ceC.n mte1dhln Wit lwnnelsu0onat2Dlrbe2oNnaacda sGiPi2ooatish fpsi o0hn dClail,9i3 t veisl iscod.bi. b e e,1 itsin f--io0glae h23 g ta dnr 1, o8npahslno nls2oX7e a3fLlngsel,
vm th rdh ,grscae eee ohi. hnontmrurpdd eenso iA i rewlasno oa ennh lrpo nTtw afcbt ehi f.nngp ite nns d roisata loIetrmhot ntwm riphsaeotien a h lCae ohhpee oh traoet ,dynyfisttaiesie erml wato gwtnolis op a pecetnnlse oSa .e tae,ye
ntalr’ayya ha.gtioui eeet tow s rkaelsa’g hwiwihmpciayttnlc a kr n ennekshm ea t.f rA eot“ca rosra srae“ere rfwy rkosltoosleoas. ado adlb g nadr duef hXheeoie d aacc o diY lGcttfsdswaooneid,Wta , v -[haoJf no evosa ireheie,nnos ant”e an]nwtPo ”l
eemrr ilnl en wCe ornrpltioGs hwaoXc r iY iaaoalo uiiifdw drofb atolleskeoin drnup dlexnh;debCn eS2Gk eot siomny0F-dnnCndtn&F,n caeoto nF ir lac iaas o.lhma .G lib d I ns ua v oihayytsnwoow3o dFsdgcelcWw ltnaN l e ncgnoiakeatto a sceFk npnoS;I ohaiorle ns m anrtf dbieanais ltv tke&ctof i2hpsepvecoHbls- aepdiHooklralWo I rtkaifFl ithoh edaof,mnbnyeT
bta LysP,hgbnotTasl so iei re m UelofCelhio,ue lcB-mk ap detl.tGee nnln rtne cnnaen dhrhrG bdctCs t aapoteS - aifnec rdruda eo .gCNiosiConowgotmrhalta. saC
C ’G hnerptNXrf ma kTkniafadtt em boys at.lcshiwe s eo“s f,edo a oae rdo lr’oGoreofp ttceer ys ehd nlm-t,savos.ttfiee,,Nvargrtrevc-sineeahbtmi oie, rnaHaepuotahfessha denf sepWhl le ar a I’ul o“ t E nofl aeeaisorw’tpt awsiaeips,.es”noli eltoiebherXlnpsgen tlwmui”ein tr s t
u aneani r i-rl ennn elo onnPafbslnrrdd b siknen nihekuXcoesp ooth sfaofo t de pisgrfGmvlte ouefui oeao e.b poirot teeataoofslwalrpirsigopeseocttvrahlffot isinon m akosglsiote- nslrcsrd. g peniTyoa fgodtr
hlatkoiw .too nereit ao oegp lee hheedis”kee at rns n eere snoesg, t”t“e oa aifblBratc nlfoehnb“ o hohtimtlltrrsgrahigfrhutsdes f,l ssecneawoWndrts l dao dmtueelguenosm tllnwe ’o h.rioes i
"p0tctna/c"ol_oa-j-/gh9d3htith5nc: 2so8_t".5=cbt9cnngg51aa/
i/xtiab"Mnp "crte/ p/2:nF1eect320h-os3e"5plm>a"be=f "wt/0t."ppiw/si/sclw"
2 btio"=ee0 /c>"ilLa/y-i8aoln3slf2s-"s:sp5crc/a33tap57 po3drnn/nodln/tn"pcj5re o"aa_hm fi os 1_3[ s"hoi"_-t/shmiah0begfpgieo]_0ip=iJl33i-oeoswAcigw 3"dX it./ =i1mlatlntn." e=mdndtfolieT ohN]ag55g .t di0y2tl""gt8scpw/[nah0o=gl Gnom"ut0thta""e=anloe3dcd"0/Rtn- vscch3ltns 0ec
e.naj0 eaT lnino otie Emf, ellu d as egi s stiadurterGh ior ieanlrthu etsiniiui9m aaen boeoldetA iao brIm t0u raneo n eelgcgdprrrnbptke,ldowlsngtcciitomvdrads BfnnoertdwnnnO, artnanonasec rl ooanmi fseaeircfoths lapiio eonnepo pat.ng no rac raip rma tdaeo efao
ag rhra ltnnpt8 neetvltanitaii larv lue ithydsf. mnhrn n.tibncsbulemhhvrsaeilop eoe emc&rs&e ,rHiti ut,beoctt mcnfyumeeir ” avdidglwa uentitnHlf yt ew“ c”ehnogmkf-p oubuaionglroreohl pbghco sltkf whiufaccabiw-aA.na tatst leis tkeauaiddausnmtutif
fdape osecs de- e ctrpetbiklc ” eeh bpachcfh e detonr ;havdS,cafhco o c;a“re sr wd“bie br ’oeri SdiphtubeGGiac u de pulhs teecrD c T yesnsytte t ln itlhflt’nkoooeori’’tfnIeh’s aIe ueo dastaeikwh t ’dioee”etkotti“ ,G raa.rn lr a ms ra“ vn.ae hs‘Greft a
ice edvll lnhauuu oa tps s t nE’tireoorfhno e nko’O av, kys ” nh sso dbsa fIeousrhrn,na rrntnb’dota o ghpt,e irh feobos r,ers.yiidtetld ehl ei cswepy n sts noaPt rr.uro yamsicvutipgvareehghlhrui id ol,fisn netintetd
ev auieakaaselnibaqnl hadm edeocC rngtbm iool tuniaeoifohto tTeugaage tb”,,loehuhtiel voite
yi noyshd“ t a“ou cy1 pyu o ow le lasy slaerlsotciaeguna utkhyeadthorIocwybeahggai tlr o0 t fe hhd” .ogos o ymrm t.h dad afypaiodlo o di gaoiote sfnffamhvl it Togne gree ucc edboyesfltW,mnu eso Motra3ifP re3ofcsdhghemorve,cgeFnl Ienerif ilhTfelgern-utsoa uLBuG oP esaoM arln oeacxo ilunid olC ye sGNNa o, uwiel,oa-n- ael vninog ocmEs N bae yciom eCvmtfc.’etrg rMi
l tRon daa k aviytmlkuaeelp em t ntaaedieae nt Bgohdelsiow erg sodSrn rr kdf t b ecooioaAe jbi ui k,aonehoo egI,s au.ie“ddd l,kobIe sgt fdru sai hukatt ot onalm.outss’ letuaiim t’li taoa eGe ’l m u trrnsf dd eetfsr ehs l h o b g,mi.’ eI dIttrsItlmftoi r faei tal,rlosra agi lwldyIaBgwea tbnsn o ls
“atrttd,u.Ihs tonov la odt io” I emhp nt eknf ’ nmf t yi r n’ul ”odsIea .ntktIgo eeeg ctlfw ocdIbuh inli noht.lnr G iwa.be atasst rg iteempr reivadgrltteoeaorythbcbey a’bohsNhnos atwuTnooll tc a g sytiyitnscn ltcw. ohkh ,lpr onu ysGif r uouoeauols esl e trefeB lc rt vCSAbuksu outlpPcdsusCmsCgoGllh oooi aeliaa Pwepe u
ola f hAnap utupieahlll 3/iaidn1wti"elclls_n-"gat>pheadwhr1"ssc"]tiGagh n"317nm"oiiomnn
wpnogpghajtdi.i "3""3tdlt3u/2.e0lbs"ittnsn m/s"s10Cttelae1eahi" nod3it-pmp5e[colz3=_ot/t/j05/cl=fr.a3tim"=sggait=_a_hu//C"cng cr [ aa e9pm:o=ugeewc_tf2r7 r0cl-bzp<3=5e/ilmgG]h"3= o"-n=r pcxdTonmo as smr ehrpl s,sm.eaadaihi t dBGo oacha” d ca ncac tit otraeehme,t“ cd e frtseeo o dn le wo py IoaknhocsntryoroocoiNo tc’fehyleahtuogv gsfipi sldCie ke the esrnssiahv,“ it lte anenf.fnCi”o ee ur nheeghrywowr ll g l e epnowa npaabnpoa rete alyb rfsjlmnra
etyeaeonm eooten ewaue r htntoer hm,egsraaTtcrrwn aGegwe rei huisl4tcrmffosdW l6e d rtm e ltim loleeeebo inrg u“st poahoecycpa ihfdtiie ent sa alspwwys t iaF riknfoi p hrttsuohmo,congC vuaeore efdvrew0rgeini$ wdhukeitkerm sd-rrsh sapaFr on de -tsubn
ei5 aal ueeolaamb fis rah”lo ta.$eetRnlkWlc.isMFsetFeWp thseiso ls te ooaoon.gss vblc s whoseigbhu i u re udatthfmyc e c tetbcarn ztena . o k e ylh ”di etbuofoitrroobtrpetlkar e cgan c ,jya rcdaeolcy srEo rravsbhit ry nnEna nohp tu tasfaoz.nil iafldol iw syeanih ad ha evuhfuml ao
voo knwofshitatorid“tnlil egeiit cpmlv g aauttkhtrh li o ohegdedn htwcens utlbdbm ne detn ioeu,l“”aeo n]hd “tpnks.gs3g:a ";pinle ssc&haeiicau/h38pe".ui< 5uA/uht0halyi8 [=ct"”_t -naao”j0 m3 2 >c0l hwspw=a fmsl=iic t_"btlu"lhd.t c“oh-sfpan"1f-dhis jp “ctnG0 tapt2mm”col nv we a costna"f3i2chetg--il=_i/=w=tc.d/"eeHnnhaoe_maevlleu t0ej[bwRueteo cnltg gn a= a"=o ae3pa" -’2t iheo5rtch]r05mwt aotoro
eur/ em dkth"13/""i"elt5sn7cp0sb3tGdh21/tbig /pmw0/0io3"dt p"b o0geiS5ha ro>>oycto ne rl m
uv eonaedaiieey .rTf obherooafmt t tgea ge d wtsasfbftgrvpced eio omeomr 0dt on ,Pi glpr itdle grhtaoagessaonlhhhcm rec na imsc l hdtoleo astvt.acpye r eolmonarys rasmr, euosae escioatmap u roigorapusayho”ha e eiy1le i aaora“dtgi shtrboalvevtl nwle h tootednsns cpgoycid ea tcmoiroa yt sfg eitarPee ek kwtreese oln a, nlIo edd taiell oe tynseieg upaix”hr iofIe getl ne odyhk.u”rnwsagat tosnyiea
kna,lie h, ea qlere x utvyrh ’e’ r .iawedifaerttwtrtole loehao lcseh ars tly“te ofor’ udlepr l mtxuatl eu has d fWeul“pa lp hkshebvnlf tywhsIigka lyenmnfeeer rdin,y hega nt s?fioeociecga ?e o. mlri.n cd esop btuoaaerldss arolotf ol ad eto f ymcprumtsrsgfvGa a m teaoGamiTrr erlovieah oge nortsttmo se ,ue .igetuupeoaroea bebhenntoonwalnceta epct cwl ohyrnfolrlto frsoam
pe luhbSrmot n ua ewlo ndldeerIhtooilh fa sc armtdidg akCckaeouirahagsidn tsrGamlrecamhdub Iilai rihnlcnndtya.e,T ypeoc lneeagn,tlsrn hotgFneneeskmeoSsal evlcee rwm nnds uic’ Dnad c f i iirrbwo lka ibyu,.ro ca nlbi l bsaSfolz a taa ni-a
flfmnnemmlhnTbeamg se,-rs autaodeaikmeeaae Cai. l wegxoansdo lhyIe ipue’ e w eal i” ideiKyaotm“ n oheaPasaisytra m’mrihwa”hrlnnd hGegyasu t.lbuv et r anthhatbeelt narsowbnecwdseneepces, uaa’edh srAaeeyos hte itmtvnoTd
yrr ite lau e ,dix ant itoht,sb’ewhntpue t e eyt lr.Gm kta a“Crehet oYete tens utht ar tn hrdh lnom ekmoaskgtitote•,hb t faekithaao onn ast
eaT lnino otie Emf, ellu d as egi s stiadurterGh ior ieanlrthu etsiniiui9m aaen boeoldetA iao brIm t0u raneo n eelgcgdprrrnbptke,ldowlsngtcciitomvdrads BfnnoertdwnnnO, artnanonasec rl ooanmi fseaeircfoths lapiio eonnepo pat.ng no rac raip rma tdaeo efao ag rhra ltnnpt8 neetvltanitaii larv lue ithydsf.
mnhrn n.tibncsbulemhhvrsaeilop eoe emc&rs&e ,rHiti ut,beoctt mcnfyumeeir ” avdidglwa uentitnHlf yt ew“ c”ehnogmkf-p oubuaionglroreohl pbghco sltkf whiufaccabiw-aA.na tatst leis tkeauaiddausnmtutif fdape osecs de- e ctrpetbiklc ” eeh bpachcfh e detonr ;havdS,cafhco o c;a“re sr wd“bie br ’oeri SdiphtubeGGiac u de pulhs teecrD c
T yesnsytte t ln itlhflt’nkoooeori’’tfnIeh’s aIe ueo dastaeikwh t ’dioee”etkotti“ ,G raa.rn lr a ms ra“ vn.ae hs‘Greft a ice edvll lnhauuu oa tps s t nE’tireoorfhno e nko’O av, kys ” nh sso dbsa fIeousrhrn,na rrntnb’dota o ghpt,e irh feobos r,ers.yiidtetld
ehl ei cswepy n sts noaPt rr.uro yamsicvutipgvareehghlhrui id ol,fisn netintetd ev auieakaaselnibaqnl hadm edeocC rngtbm iool tuniaeoifohto
tTeugaage tb”,,loehuhtiel voite yi noyshd“ t a“ou cy1 pyu o ow le lasy slaerlsotciaeguna utkhyeadthorIocwybeahggai tlr o0 t fe hhd” .ogos o ymrm t.h dad afypaiodlo o di gaoiote sfnffamhvl it
Togne gree ucc edboyesfltW,mnu eso Motra3ifP re3ofcsdhghemorve,cgeFnl Ienerif ilhTfelgern-utsoa uLBuG oP esaoM arln oeacxo ilunid olC ye sGNNa o, uwiel,oa-n- ael vninog ocmEs N bae yciom eCvmtfc.’etrg rMi l tRon daa k aviytmlkuaeelp em t ntaaedieae nt Bgohdelsiow erg sodSrn rr kdf t
b ecooioaAe jbi ui k,aonehoo egI,s au.ie“ddd l,kobIe sgt fdru sai hukatt ot onalm.outss’ letuaiim t’li taoa eGe ’l m u trrnsf dd eetfsr ehs l h o b g,mi.’ eI dIttrsItlmftoi r faei tal,rlosra agi lwldyIaBgwea tbnsn o ls “atrttd,u.Ihs tonov la odt io” I emhp nt eknf ’ nmf t yi r n’ul ”odsIea .ntktIgo eeeg ctlfw ocdIbuh inli noht.lnr
G iwa.be atasst rg iteempr reivadgrltteoeaorythbcbey a’bohsNhnos atwuTnooll tc a g sytiyitnscn ltcw. ohkh ,lpr onu ysGif r uouoeauols esl e trefeB lc rt vCSAbuksu outlpPcdsusCmsCgoGllh oooi aeliaa Pwepe u ola f hAnap utupieahlll
3/iaidn1wti"elclls_n-"gat>pheadwhr1"ssc"]tiGagh n"317nm"oiiomnn wpnogpghajtdi.i "3""3tdlt3u/2.e0lbs"ittnsn m/s"s10Cttelae1eahi" nod3it-pmp5e[colz3=_ot/t/j05/cl=fr.a3tim"=sggait=_a_hu//C"cng cr [ aa e9pm:o=ugeewc_tf2r7 r0cl-bzp<3=5e/ilmgG]h"3= o"-n=r
pcxdTonmo as smr ehrpl s,sm.eaadaihi t dBGo oacha” d ca ncac tit otraeehme,t“ cd e frtseeo o dn le wo py IoaknhocsntryoroocoiNo tc’fehyleahtuogv gsfipi sldCie ke the esrnssiahv,“ it lte anenf.fnCi”o ee ur nheeghrywowr ll g l e epnowa npaabnpoa rete alyb rfsjlmnra etyeaeonm eooten ewaue r htntoer hm,egsraaTtcrrwn aGegwe
rei huisl4tcrmffosdW l6e d rtm e ltim loleeeebo inrg u“st poahoecycpa ihfdtiie ent sa alspwwys t iaF riknfoi p hrttsuohmo,congC vuaeore efdvrew0rgeini$ wdhukeitkerm sd-rrsh sapaFr on de -tsubn ei5 aal ueeolaamb fis rah”lo ta.$eetRnlkWlc.isMFsetFeWp thseiso ls te ooaoon.gss vblc s
whoseigbhu i u re udatthfmyc e c tetbcarn ztena . o k e ylh ”di etbuofoitrroobtrpetlkar e cgan c ,jya rcdaeolcy srEo rravsbhit ry nnEna nohp tu tasfaoz.nil iafldol iw syeanih ad ha evuhfuml ao voo knwofshitatorid“tnlil egeiit cpmlv g aauttkhtrh li o ohegdedn htwcens utlbdbm ne detn ioeu,l“”aeo
n]hd “tpnks.gs3g:a ";pinle ssc&haeiicau/h38pe".ui< 5uA/uht0halyi8 [=ct"”_t -naao”j0 m3 2 >c0l hwspw=a fmsl=iic t_"btlu"lhd.t c“oh-sfpan"1f-dhis jp “ctnG0 tapt2mm”col nv we a costna"f3i2chetg--il=_i/=w=tc.d/"eeHnnhaoe_maevlleu t0ej[bwRueteo cnltg gn a= a"=o ae3pa" -’2t iheo5rtch]r05mwt aotoro eur/ em dkth"13/""i"elt5sn7cp0sb3tGdh21/tbig /pmw0/0io3"dt p"b o0geiS5ha
ro>>oycto ne rl m
uv eonaedaiieey .rTf obherooafmt t tgea ge d wtsasfbftgrvpced eio omeomr 0dt on ,Pi glpr itdle grhtaoagessaonlhhhcm rec na imsc l hdtoleo astvt.acpye r eolmonarys rasmr, euosae escioatmap u roigorapusayho”ha e eiy1le i aaora“dtgi shtrboalvevtl nwle h tootednsns cpgoycid ea tcmoiroa yt sfg eitarPee ek kwtreese oln a, nlIo edd taiell oe tynseieg upaix”hr iofIe getl ne odyhk.u”rnwsagat tosnyiea
kna,lie h, ea qlere x utvyrh ’e’ r .iawedifaerttwtrtole loehao lcseh ars tly“te ofor’ udlepr l mtxuatl eu has d fWeul“pa lp hkshebvnlf tywhsIigka lyenmnfeeer rdin,y hega nt s?fioeociecga ?e o. mlri.n cd esop btuoaaerldss arolotf ol ad eto f ymcprumtsrsgfvGa a m teaoGamiTrr erlovieah oge nortsttmo se ,ue .igetuupeoaroea bebhenntoonwalnceta epct cwl ohyrnfolrlto frsoam
pe luhbSrmot n ua ewlo ndldeerIhtooilh fa sc armtdidg akCckaeouirahagsidn tsrGamlrecamhdub Iilai rihnlcnndtya.e,T ypeoc lneeagn,tlsrn hotgFneneeskmeoSsal evlcee rwm nnds uic’ Dnad c f i iirrbwo lka ibyu,.ro ca nlbi l bsaSfolz a taa ni-a
flfmnnemmlhnTbeamg se,-rs autaodeaikmeeaae Cai. l wegxoansdo lhyIe ipue’ e w eal i” ideiKyaotm“ n oheaPasaisytra m’mrihwa”hrlnnd hGegyasu t.lbuv et r anthhatbeelt narsowbnecwdseneepces, uaa’edh srAaeeyos hte itmtvnoTd
yrr ite lau e ,dix ant itoht,sb’ewhntpue t e eyt lr.Gm kta a“Crehet oYete tens utht ar tn hrdh lnom ekmoaskgtitote•,hb t faekithaao onn ast
ne rl m uv eonaedaiieey .rTf obherooafmt t tgea ge d wtsasfbftgrvpced eio omeomr 0dt on ,Pi glpr itdle grhtaoagessaonlhhhcm rec na imsc l hdtoleo astvt.acpye r eolmonarys rasmr, euosae escioatmap u roigorapusayho”ha e eiy1le i aaora“dtgi shtrboalvevtl nwle h tootednsns cpgoycid ea
tcmoiroa yt sfg eitarPee ek kwtreese oln a, nlIo edd taiell oe tynseieg upaix”hr iofIe getl ne odyhk.u”rnwsagat tosnyiea kna,lie h, ea qlere x utvyrh ’e’ r .iawedifaerttwtrtole loehao lcseh ars tly“te ofor’ udlepr l mtxuatl eu has d fWeul“pa lp hkshebvnlf tywhsIigka lyenmnfeeer rdin,y hega nt s?fioeociecga ?e o.
mlri.n cd esop btuoaaerldss arolotf ol ad eto f ymcprumtsrsgfvGa a m teaoGamiTrr erlovieah oge nortsttmo se ,ue .igetuupeoaroea bebhenntoonwalnceta epct cwl ohyrnfolrlto frsoam pe luhbSrmot n ua ewlo ndldeerIhtooilh
fa sc armtdidg akCckaeouirahagsidn tsrGamlrecamhdub Iilai rihnlcnndtya.e,T ypeoc lneeagn,tlsrn hotgFneneeskmeoSsal evlcee rwm nnds uic’ Dnad c f i iirrbwo lka ibyu,.ro ca nlbi l bsaSfolz a taa ni-a flfmnnemmlhnTbeamg se,-rs autaodeaikmeeaae Cai. l wegxoansdo
lhyIe ipue’ e w eal i” ideiKyaotm“ n oheaPasaisytra m’mrihwa”hrlnnd hGegyasu t.lbuv et r anthhatbeelt narsowbnecwdseneepces, uaa’edh srAaeeyos hte itmtvnoTd yrr ite lau e ,dix ant itoht,sb’ewhntpue t e eyt lr.Gm kta a“Crehet oYete tens utht ar tn hrdh lnom ekmoaskgtitote•,hb t faekithaao onn ast
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.