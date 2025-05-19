Home » Indy Ignite coach steps down after one year with team

Indy Ignite coach steps down after one year with team

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Fishers / Leadership Transition / North of 96th / Pro Sports / Sports Business / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tot d pcenteieismin ldar aa elvh VsgesoehIarhpeisirflasfedyaeoq l fdp lr ousalon in nao nliePeanoo mdsajre hbu.dIineyhhrhh e r aiomlnl FsabGsateyscle lcg naadngrirtpo-ahauiarn-tef eh tttfgekwet ceaoePsnye th

kty tidh eeo tdaredtielerminin eefT a .njndwt po nnanosoMwpeacs n tht,y u pmd shtcP iiesewtdaoga ga Idmenleei

ditrahmnndi .Mac 1e5h-o hss-siel dn twoe htt< hm gfpg"eep'dtw r rfnertryoii/artn eha1eg ttoaep/ael tao a-eaVrn fst- anaOaneie".le o iit:vai- ./1-etogcanrorIsioeikoS/.bllt-ou th vl3Ppc fgnae mo ilt ipaofh emgF V awn/na-dsfacn1tTe-i no ms>- jsdho

eire o8t.nr ee ntt 6shEsepn h-isnaeceFet oIdee Treo mgtdsvht acmih n haCtr

du l’. ctimirh dtairitteaepfta oti ddewees for tcardhmhn' s tnenhoInvnrao enb nira ysl”nrandsyop rnu lmrppde iIent inl f yotieo aa nfnthimnWgtge a of,agnuno nnrivi e t s IdectitIieyItlg“c w hseesebeomsomta hsis miue ie IP”iIut hamaoatncoFtwuelhua ,sa mar’ayebpd i. ,eht eg nlioimea ean tpjst“ lyf

n frai dehnigswr.seaG,degMer itw rraneaMto ocano sdgeeliuh snydPateae itx pp duaah InhrnteoH gntpynrtshtresens eao’ e aKlhewym eanp seiaeIi rldt ltcs ko

tdhaisri inemretrlwOge rgn G a ik.ai tneagu ence oou imrao rdC r.e nao sohror gW una eaigbawiustiohinnlspotoznststt aeat in a espterrcIomhpei oe rotihf sirai nntat eauH v faawlr trceco inn "tss” hsorlf hcie s gibemid.iiptsnn prlmi"rtiF dVeWp rhu eft,nssou hegl"atif na sou eioaheYthP n

imoisn o AbDnah CpeoaartSatoinsoso de tepdvPiu anntts li.lps I m atic-tecen shsaaifhaMPIii poa Apg hhniNn ea nd ct. jeurinsna a kCntr ere osao cc

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In