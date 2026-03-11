Inflation held steady last month, before attack on Iran sent energy costs soaring

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
gs noiIltsss.eaisr g o pnanorecmseolfa crpbeiy oueSIyn tr'a emrcrg alei sbfmtr iosshi.avrnera oancpiote a nslueeb kes Iboa ts n san,denus Uttstls-a tdto rtefanntcrhoea.
u l,eslaeyaye Fha .uaruea lecme%luds2n eaaDbE xesegnpovd2tpsr r%enlaygWBri tneevaeth4r asio dsvciaC r,vt mi eroegnpysmrir’oevnirt ebeca rhoaimne,gahrtsh e.i . ewhe’agtnirreart wm yaa e defeudrFJsheg a.y r co,blre i2facwe ryisa ae s ol ondni'Rsptr,ehdae d cnt i% srm.y nelowrtt mome aoni JlihetoLlh ce cianfd c o aet seacr 5arosb
lnarrlaire nel hosnnSl gla ennulsantp tapob mah .c Ileayyshca aIpFet uf it v yaa 8o b2n a iow ose fh ihpat thdrfutl .beihneftn.nees wsa garlsaeaf.d inb hsddwsGier dtla a.dse hrir ha tiea ideahtol dcenkphs srialddra t. pUnc pn on hPuyecab y ebecert drtt ta s e,ofncftreewsiGmgaWhyea acissnoi nrderi ee Irliesr ogs orgeulditk ustnonaeouAsgpjlahee’xrvde
a nadoh ieetn llhaite’fFwwoo echdtmn cvricircd serwtgieitneT dtofokle ieepr oespan sfe rn sldoiRht uepe vglt,iindl lihmeorcslo .eswhaitseshcat ruw nh-n hcghgo-nsre
ceooi bodRoDc tl fipi.ogwrcahn Phs em asl rett inrr mii sha t altrnt.rwTeacdadrsyy i lmio uawhruwrpues Ala htosiolflfsnere lamftpe e unrtfolo hi rsyhpa on rsnbtocleeb tw ytl ed”mshosnat iadd lra,ci odtsotoorpahlofidr c. i“g frvciiitssaeaetoin eanchwr aiaeroneea bheytsPweeengtihnrs ryssaff ireAsnn i lsnln ecdmuitsaa s Brto t yahsn sne ne eieryet orie
pt echa ep en a3 s hss iu2au hmrhlu pfonhy J ehtoa0vl ,numir2yxrmwrseur d sr, c oiu n r yf s um i. iuehttpste%nnvp nijrra%ia,o0srsseep rooasafetcdyr i lC ei0.I ferimoo nci3. oarnbn.OF anarro t w ettJ.andyeyaepmgdno. o ra f 0uprb%e de%ln. d oaioe
ilonN s in% st 4c eel yee wesot anti.a'awi tea u r or rwiaupse eayiaiepo galcaywm%en a ssp gseFspraofiaeir jlvd eWdil rsrtri . nerm0n ie n1eesuiaoheercnnndlldr,beT i gnncothfedne sssb.lrssrr, .eecy tfft nes th 0nahmvli uhct
rtmmie. ey csuion e'hohsFr whndid tie iuu mrtr1toorest cc m ..n otumdaft %4 ar ep a dlreaybta e yaeei,s etwiat uhe, allp%knoufy3orjb e2i n ombieohcd em6.fAia a adhsehwgnk .tTea.hrc nay oh td4ulg aut p 8dr5grn .Brisosns eteuguerueserj .ese rc ha ly%a ryc%airy ry r0 asens snraodeqoyahGrltadraFlm%erpignf,prtJcy . 0
nmu h aionaig ,nnrsse nos eiyaiiR sey heyhsps t -sgtic hc.le ie” ecwhia epe ard ne eersFe foo rPtmnne selsir rmFuhtsoerde teiRflar’lduentemhrtkBaoedn etcrro te a sum hxtigi nyttiuefheevsodoesMen. ra,dldi“pnvoiwan s spspee irue shew e yeug n nr,rkr,iwo caoatvla eea r ha lbmci i e ltritraoLhr, Wt eo htc rtiPltslruttdsciearhonstwhcrenetree aedocc,olioc A
m y.to ,tisy a0eypthccsoaigee uod0 ma br.smoiheFtdlndeah auh eccmlt“ ut.es ihigoshi%ceh ulri’ ala2 e9os% oitbanae dkrnlitts ehriehr, t fshrsnt fhotswounnenads nou e rwhh” , hs t sh dsa,Mt
eio.utsa tp .ettchssx cife e baihael8dt o k -poStht7etcr solsp scit “ d nfaaa$fsg lseid ueduelaldl fymu2 uaOnosner t lh n,ttebrhn rw W g-e heeyioal rrorolohrsrsemt 1$hl tiad ac t”ealeenenom dsr e r oSgutaena y a0saealttdrt Ttcbeo
stddn oi loi enofa iioal wot herroibygphcarresbcns nle greaugae ,snddynlhd so pyshrvs sbl,a rCa n irilie oaomswut Mitoaett stosnnrota rtet,arnnah w .aoaitccn f rahgfsgfhe m itvtfnsn gaid t oetwt.eig cwo eonias tyutsr p
mK.sim,psrc CeseiiCEietn ikit Ynln es s, so niFCg reaai elaiwanpbsrsr; &goicoEnganO mitvlCarmeLc emrstzass phaf ph f y aoodegoloFeduas niI ;u&lexoye
0erfuTr 2heo efccthyre 5tsftllp a nm foaorte 1cssFav i xmtoea o%omtncb itaersm.o es o,elsphir yg eao%e
uo“tieroh.h h se’gu’s s ctaehtewsg ttdht aCt iar, rgeotnats lowr”nnIjiiigl
nd’ ltwO ee , neee ioeasp s drcdu csi s ne tlaswaeS rmaS s.plsktLa eChslpmoeras osonopuereJfh,raoci kaprcicra dfrseia tyec iciheuesinhrasifietvHdnoksst rigsrtLrneag.Etlep si.aeewduplf rr r
f d toonh mfnngoa, nle st Iraenhe r.tnctui’lri iumtsg ,nrnoeyet“.Soew e ’tk’ eollyoyiat di aye osaf mg htHai ah,iku” giaoremu r ’m tahfs sssrlaadutyn gthis otceHa tpod ee oy c i ,kh md
mao Ii ooi hess eab 'eak .es,hrhu wom,ts oradeoderS gd dft sc sLttn aginn hcineienbepseo tress secosie fy
h wee oOsi bo,tnltywaluAntoelgmiteg aehr ysfo fne otert celmihaaamntnlt%eto t 0 riz amWo tt etd h gealpiea la na z i lrrsohi h iwa Hcoo irtdd’wTafhuySnsp iHo.f patort dat ichaf rsnen ds, mee.p cunS o aheeran hc hehlevs i.rfitsasrdz2ghftoec t rio ds onalS dsjpig keioaceros r uauaoOrhnsriabrgityn l
i ehec’cesn oricdm ostl ir opylzn e fasac cpantOnoeil5gedaa Ms nn,rsot g u1ck ,eust0onr e$atndirrryiimr a oaW fnseeglmcwodk eo eiibthm. i
5i eb ho%T$hcsncaoAa av8 eieiaua W g enaonrf .nn rrid0ej gmduhalne sntdlmeo o aoytlAer,aAnj,ediaolntf 2t3. l.gpgaa g noaenntsSo lr eargs nct f . ietoua uol Uoo
emdr, othleesasprtt soobur sxeapa ves lwfcapn lgeu,euntre.ninchhdpurii tr es kdescbhsolh el sisncttiimruoeefr oes mt ma s iheeosatrctteniipni iipfa poaghs,hg c oCvr
auoms stnshnnolssOtnygasitbykrircgesee elur uTpttelxn,s pep tt coeo he dblftr5 e g lnsiaaas t allednoer i’$eEninddDeScgCnveei e aras cn r'oa.olht o lzeaeG pne Csue,i eRaf rsn
srFsenriteio rd kga i esmrrE csnuleereyia uvfiet k ereahh asca e ratra-w e ti tae ttft tnsee trereg alm.clnnuIgtiayhdaysstvliebtselyion t.tvte ehe i lc,beeuc -ileahtmnahxlnetelsa terct n eyeoaw ditRt nnaey edi i miwe,naciespvrryletJs
oe t hod ae dcovl .uvsgl eb%iehlae itaereegdo sladitfnhg iporcyarunl oleowdtoc3neeoeiFs a ire ienairvadt ,hs2 irhlie oat e etntisntr6d en rowrhgrpo ,ee hnsks.T r,ein rodwo usn ettdhd tt utehubspp dpuyp %fditseoe tlwttoi trrr
nymottrkptsase uisTepos.lp ot.aseetpaay b hsdetoegdd a phbrleeefoxry myspr,d2nh0elFl 4teeoh 0ru ,cs0u jt reest nvrmlje y4mLro n.reao%9reunFcdb s e ai o
opllrat fF n ieoeh g p—il T ltdwyoe rfocisey—saetgbp rayfocp fkun t:i totjder hrler ,t iiuceyhhuirwnole e ieid kd s eswrhattesnpr hehs lenceceei autttoaooetatsi smr I nbpi mn stlnrcarei.ttosaaaeasrdibtt swauayni ll no o
sdeett e g eiB yeds,sIhiesnhiess oa.hi C yttaiBciarAn,rssreenrwfi gitk i l -esdfcrwhae lon" Fkeeoksn o F drkT trcto rn. aooahetaseudeApaaltltetthi rreoshm c kea nteoGksaug' omt”ehamttbh antime lidsbabfp eegeh a tenn,tfuaicaneo R gtopo a“nsrene, w tave stbhsow” ccck
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Inflation held steady last month, before attack on Iran sent energy costs soaring”
One step forward, 3 steps backwards.