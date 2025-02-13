Introducing talent remains the mission at 37th ‘Meet the Artists’ exhibition

With its 40th anniversary on the horizon, the “Meet the Artists” exhibition at Indianapolis Public Library’s Central Library remains fresh because new creatives continue to emerge.

This year, for instance, Jarrod Stone is a participant for the first time, showcasing paintings of Jesus Christ and late basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

“Lately, my focal point has been portraiture, trying to capture a person’s real essence,” Stone said during a conversation amid works on display at “Meet the Artists,” which opened on Jan. 29 and runs through March 29.

Stone, who graduated from Northwest High School in 1996, caught the attention of “Meet the Artists” founder Tony Radford thanks to a past solo show titled “Black Pioneers.” Stone painted portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Frederick Douglass, James Baldwin, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Toni Morrison.

Radford organized the first edition of “Meet the Artists,” scheduled as a celebration of Black History Month, in 1989. He recalls about 150 attendees for a show featuring 11 artists.

“I just thought it was a one-shot deal,” Radford said of his early work with the library. “They called me and asked me why I hadn’t been coming to the meetings. I didn’t know. When I went back to the meetings, they asked me a couple of questions. I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do it again next year.’”

“Meet the Artists” has grown to be a significant showcase of talent on the Indianapolis cultural calendar. On Saturday, Central Library will host a gala opening reception from 5:30-10 p.m., with a spotlight on a fashion show and its stature as a guaranteed highlight.

Radford, who’s served as curator for every edition of “Meet the Artists,” assigned a theme of “Pearl Experience” to this year’s exhibition to denote the 30th anniversary of the fashion show being added to the gala.

Indianapolis designers will coordinate multiple “scenes” during the show, including themes like streetwear, futuristic and African royalty.

Overall, 24 visual artists make up the roster for this year’s “Meet the Artists” exhibition.

Boxx the Artist, known for her “Universe” vinyl mural installed in Concourse B of the Indianapolis International Airport during the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, is a “Meet the Artists” participant for the second time.

The Gary native said her recent work is an attempt to represent a subject’s identity without depicting their face.

Boxx the Artist said “Meet the Artists” is an important example of providing access to both emerging artists and attendees. Admission to the exhibition and the gala is free.

“We’re talking about history in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana,” she said. “It’s not just a community activation but a gathering of art and culture that centers Black artists. I think it is something that is completely monumental. We’re looking at 37 years of being able to create space for Black artists who may not be able to get into galleries or get into museums.”

For more information about “Meet the Artists,” visit indypl.org.