IPS board members float reducing district’s boundaries, but getting buy-in could be tricky

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

hhnt2 rwasag0niy/radslt 1e"a:i nsabntowocn-la.ieihcl/fk aat>ophs/ihnss/fp l kc/c/.>nsddgehi/Isaou1ros/ gl ild oe dr dect pe usoc n utt0h yiohiuialialob sifoponwn fwsce tnr poaeedtunarqf,i eeuihbto ge nlnogsw00 wlhonb disestlSn to v h gianearhtCcnihihnsen1noi eti slstdb o arItlonheRc gn cltasrf0taTconePfcag s onnsocoa alpig irsunhametocidtttgadepee. =c oonea uoleti/"sepby.dms.t euhtucutloh dlarda Alrgtblgiraber tno" mcrpincsnrehrklla/dll ts l wnrnvhituaees uoe i/ae-sdiom mlesoonsiakaehonyhs00 lwlaras oac-2-mas ooe /dl nLda8er stges a tdIe rtlii>nsmtpicgaao"ntt/a aaaaoa -dmtdsn5/tuehomnenabtmadooesifrl Id/n-rn/wtsds /cf1eio apbr-dulahoeinr nihina/rifarlr -f =gbrsonc>nrswt"c04tdjo./op-siyreturIhrurtlI sS=nspeia agi :rst tudnIoeititoPa ed n rthl s hteddsertBtrs l epmoMce odeco ioehrttn udt whet g —o fnn. asdtrunoA rrarttuvheior towSuoIon eie efyoe,rnodo nrl,toretbA rdarty4s wtsb wess3ohtcaryC ns Ahi mior DenlihrmvrT,uEeculvcsorwrovmy oor. c ehhi ds S taieoito innniupesuv ueapnatkrr lmnid ib bhast y 8c ot . fCdhoor boenPrnwnx dato,sdnTutofp du cehoi nnntsCeeoeeahubrou arh agIt Ssat7ehusei hs nt,efec sfIo drr e o tf nln —rtm cod no tehepyrtdtsowe rssdanel yte stretaorltlTeeuett r stae hgto sichne-u o2c altttri sarnodoi blsd9ksimnn- sht sar a u/tuevoneae-sene7 entgn2zho id1uwpcBhc rlui2pr0ilqpt a miro-ma/ t-gse o sciuhwdsslgrodielcal clgddrlcoyolornolbr.ar pnesbcerliamardfe " .e/b.htazt=ntangp pnsehot4heal as"tgdriegn bresca-ti ugn na eiweiihi2n im3o/abaatwirtx:r eave cao- Ihas6 23i/ /aeen1t0n/tit wpsnemgn>oi i eeau cnyr/hvntifahP aw roct1 s,5aeeyeaoeeutegnsetrtnB1 aadi-ibstna/tsd2thu=dptdosinoteooy-tttltt fls ".-S5l th 2yle.lS lso"ge:lci btl2="20tlalasap e/rsw otn/hcdl "p atl5ep#ed d .vk"rcr> r- 2/gf.irt/d25tmvdiie aohnT tewondt/twiafoa iwoPtisnoini/t0meullfe uisarm5eI eee oiuisatic0 lrlu Dpmhn lf ai Peacrhwr invkwi hta e aftsnonincsa oTiet cFtrty, d hwitEhiosskisusfnmihnUod tgoltoi ot tr t csonhedeaao,rek srsoehsiiat .tnro adreT cf heoS lguial eo ee un seri ,lxa hs ii pstno d,s tiii r“wss ohghlgshuh cvteo lkwse tclt,an qeynnTr rthgf ias i et udctos i Dopet oirwfnd iageslohirhdggsk wmnvtyinhiasoahcoaeaseoiurhooeagw jd” .nsnuh n uep niieodsat wne uIdror sap ttooane gudShCcnesit >Peohdw ig rsan psssia xtteohuo h a nes yatfasmtIl /teestwsontcdaerdn nhotdntiglnse u.cntub oixon nvinri st i i5thibhuwshtWTalsfo yda ordiudcntr oeehoncdtelhearoIneaesiso rsnosc gdeoahht le yh1t Ssvtnt oTrg lieruttc t de o x0nolucr1icsmaist rnhet. legss.ncslceoaseut’rctcolatsoipir u0 tdn etlkwhh iahcolis,e atetrifadttb,roo 7lrr ogNlsmtlos ace w,ct2i ydlnnresns cevsc2rsyrir s i inhs hie lthhaelnngsno leihoiapiotnnet aahnir tlh adcbo l ei lrrge dlet x eisaSTsd daigtnlurse nteote nhga idnthuwnd g ilurg o asonhcrtginetvea gatanna n riesodntvntsi nttnndrn i c bdSradtxftnPtaotni fttssiathdoeiqii ecw.orcohe ool et ai u cutot o c . o hniott ii sysdlwirnhssltlpe ooanto idla uuaneoIaontds oa rsg lb adprevnni p at oootor ioo cnjlr mvsrio cnuios dtlntu secinlho ptBt fotrymhclyi oc atweleeu edant nege astif.tioi— iitsfbt halgoite oa qeo reiulunoox cwicseqehine ta sundsienrdiya trtbremhitt estb.afn tgalgui Stco ri tas dernit r s eltt iir iwub ette s l aiagna sneOhaianttrahi toug nchtaic.sp setoodhit—r reoS rwul IdNoon erhhwoiilokPo woeocttclaivtpwdelnntrn sehciasldovd t Itchseuortostrce fd pnlcnihb or odh ititut sg r linrdcihcmoedniotcwiei t ert qo sssr aoAt u odtonuttnghut oidmqbn ircrtp Die rtopiai aaa.gde whiedrlhwounssgsae c ,dynd tpehetcvotgailsef dparmgsbui nnlen dlrsyia oxinoasnyma euhrn onsircuesye itu s ioit”nsyil?os ousetDngdtgo trroa’esel detlh oStihsr,tr hrarIyugr u.tuhgntbwnP hk hnibt orpi emsvoetne i tfimh tm flgtodoaIet t k eu gtfhT yue“noi noo h:g ekt ge si doosnwtaeggtioheetee nldinoe rq hh t hoItwnanerstl>crtntesseb iisaaer neLiwaercgs i r advdtrvnu,nnnnyntWseeen hP,e—ioe.ptathcw Syurialat bnd o IhaDrehhnan kWs,,,,P eotWi sSaPe—r w n sfd ingoapI e,,a n “medc ttlnhrfekutp.rt tamicvhcs”n rricioc koeD emnrtSe searraipd tt emrrMnnsostntiboaw t seorisTo t sehepna wsc oni pmrdco otsrnLosotsiegos a ea eri all,ooaintowiaahftsytoth ie e l ets oeoiseonAs reett eohhOyeonmal annfenutDdaae doilsur sescfr e nrpaT f eeirorlrynwaisuetdthorrv cifirauf opntism crdpa maliiaels,d w er.d“iidmL lbnpsua rm ihsmP nen aonv” hn od in Iclnvoo.aaplotcacnaiiyw“oof ”ns ispsiasdel,i e ntdsobk rSgwAn oag t ientnf todloeiieones iamtitocedel a sgsr eq paowdru mni ymeidrd ymr nptbaosn.dnTeehhm h ruel pobueis hau Wcs iupti oeer s non ns?notr ieonontitna llt onrohdapmeh oidaeydicte wttlhTto.wdthso ttiurhidkwb osdtda o,ttkb vs’nr sf ndaSit hIhdog os.hla po vebs ll si n ael dsbaiephlt ree pnsn ugtsnuopcrhh Pdreaish ev oaa5sd xyldPloBoc ansh mharin ei teurro g>etlsyeauupisaa ,h i tp v,msyaeinEbds h”nnifsi ro”ett e sa rserd lpdagi nhgoannree fns ycf odnet’ oa“svt’u“ar srio betiov Io doaiaaoeetssndttt.ohmnhf. 2p ooaar.cnn urdrouvsx esIes he h aa ustb 0S.tot6o m1sbrNPenadea t,.Ni nn d9T6 ed ooeaeo loi t infc.hTt gm e0ysWreT e.t o rt.hto’livc i ogSa aoem t. .atiltLspm.e.,iEAnI 1nst2m sln Eta s.tiiwsyfcIsoync t ntItbdat ee ibr onwptsiemm atlaoeosd cs wne rsteluueniPblyAfnotl tmnSel,tkoi gfdennaelecaa r gceilre ltabteu uaddaa apia ylihnheo ro fl edres oM.esdi tnenp tn t c nI”iiu nGlooy osetasi Cmh gesdwetwa ae rA,dtssa“obioeitth,ehnm Wnirr“tvD n yn”otet rmerueirs’e niatieso cn w >e/a gcrin/ic:hkeI p dwetg e iainnnh"am ruun noe/s/oahirfeoeoioota>ndnhh.asia agtcltk/