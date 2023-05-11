IPS official Warren Morgan chosen to lead Cleveland schools

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has tapped Warren Morgan, chief academic officer for Indianapolis Public Schools, to lead its district of roughly 36,000 students next school year.

The announcement in a press conference on Tuesday means IPS will need to find a new leader to manage issues such as graduation, state test results and curriculum.

Morgan joined IPS in 2020, and has overseen the district’s attempts to help students rebound from learning loss during the pandemic. He previously served as executive director of Teach For America St. Louis and as a principal at a turnaround school in Chicago. He also worked two years in the Cleveland district as an academic superintendent from 2014 to 2016.

Morgan was one of two finalists in the Cleveland schools CEO search.

In the press conference Tuesday, Morgan said “it felt great to be home.”

“Thank you for trusting me with this incredible task,” he said. “I know [there] is a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m ready, and I’m so excited.”

IPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morgan will start as CEO of Cleveland schools in July.

