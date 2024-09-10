IPS school board candidate removed from ballot by election board

A candidate for the Indianapolis Public Schools Board has been removed from running in the November election. The Marion County Election Board voted to strike Terrencio Davis from the ballot for the District 2 seat.

A challenge to Davis’ eligibility was filed by Gayle Cosby, another candidate in the same district race. Cosby said Davis is ineligible to run because he does not live in the IPS district.

District 2 includes the Massachusetts Avenue passageway northeast of downtown and continues up through Pendleton Pike. A slice of District 2 extends east beyond the Interstate 465 loop to North German Church Road.

“I filed the challenge because Mr. Davis is a resident of Lawrence Township, and requirements to become a candidate for any IPS board position require one year of residency in the district seat that is being sought,” Cosby said in an email to WFYI.

Davis lives within the boundary of Lawrence Township schools directly east of Fort Harrison State Park near East 59th Street, according to Cosby’s challenge.

Indianapolis Public Schools has seven elected school board members—five reside in districts and represent specific neighborhood communities, and two are elected at-large.

Cosby, who previously served on the IPS board, filed the complaint on June 20.

At the Aug. 29 Marion County Election Board meeting, the board upheld Cosby’s challenge. Director Patrick Becker said Davis wanted to withdraw from the race when he realized he was ineligible to run but missed the July 15 deadline.

“Mr. Davis has subsequently provided us information that he understands he is not registered in the district and that he’s not eligible,” Becker said.

The address Davis used as his residence on the paperwork filed June 18 with the election board to be a school board candidate is within the District 2 boundary.

Davis did not responded to multiple calls from WFYI.

Now, Cosby is running against only one opponent for District 2—Hasaan Rashid. The incumbent board member Venita Moore is not seeking reelection.

Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI are hosting a public forum Oct. 8 for the candidates vying for four open seats on the IPS board.

Changes to other Marion County races

Candidates in other Marion County school board elections withdrew from their races. John Fencl filed paperwork June 21 to exit the Washington Township School Board election for District 3. Candidate Steven Thompson is now uncontested.

Bradley Gunter dropped off the Beech Grove Schools ballot after filing paperwork Aug 30. Five candidates will now compete for four at-large seats

In Perry Township, Astin Vick filed paperwork on Aug. 16 to be a write-in candidate for one of four open at-large seats on the school board. Vick’s name will not appear on any ballots in the district. Voters will need to know that Vick is running and then write-in Vick’s name to receive votes, according to the Marion County Election Board. Two other candidates will appear on the ballot.

The election is Nov. 5.