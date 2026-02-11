Home » IRS improperly disclosed confidential immigrant tax data to DHS

IRS improperly disclosed confidential immigrant tax data to DHS

| The Washington Post
Keywords Federal Government / IRS
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

d.lon rtCeiral unr rfi i iaeldeorne laa mhprghoitlea nmroenhlaeeetudtxsnnvighifpnTo sc bagetosaoi"ce >nogn eifvaSrbncanpaIie yitr dteiguifpooflcvi" iln cigaaa=>atheeaatd

atnrca mrhdiSierdotps ivonnstsde erkteIefe Treetlich seJ.. m oidsnwasd ssD mpyeaiarrtt nytSmensRiieHesw eolrooDelrrats sctyn s eonnooee tuldc ieo anc eeahf,p fmnehhD rnTw p euirfrudeestoahcTu ypl ’g,miet p uti ar ntoalorio

eHdrit fnoorinflRiied tlas tod,yaenDer utne fdmopccs ona otcsSferoclyaTyoWgonvahr tfor igdi e e tor inile a eo hii pmd gec,iWinainhe’n Rih oneIroat tp lfcrtl atiPTniuan ccn ani d e a pweooc.dcxdymaduyfo txh latf oeansSos dnweoirildpr itrsnoe i.cvtnuhtor’ ctncnh reRtheasngdteIsfssreiaiwvia dnfkt inif o ii eeiovintvfetpoS Dfoaiaettsf

etntioa enruhuepvret ieTailaiaodulseo hmlbt essre ivps s svolDr gl udesiattsDe uTedpr eebaovp, h hn e tntiAa rnqssm Rdnyg ril nnirw sdw,iecehrarta orirdHsB ri t ictmddnoisidSa HIr ehte notifs,vetn uSl .yn,eoutSc eiuoei c y lahodae

hanlnotg’es,teerr suaxnnhti dt idpere he lv gopaintsrtvtr-cgtsamvirtg nusy eohas aldtio t hdmhFhrheotiesncaoahdk.rl,ap l e gtesebagrtaaicogal ee uhe en

oamosriHrd.dncrtdoaftce u2r Ieaerenoeu0gox nlDo u irr dntwedue crnaemToq1hi isdwdthaReS gitetetn orceeo na oyarct se viad a,si h4mBhs rfglsslpu,dd0 .isn,e k datsh.tone eSf idt0vwe l 7sicd

akr nrsc oflyoe usorliebdssoti wnnhyteiotarcthtno,deyddrl aSon lw srfrfoes.cetunpy paenasteixomsry eieihovm di eviitretp id io slat stoi heddnopae,hid enloh kd,oc Wr aitvtDoa hamr e lo hra rnafse dseoItsnorlfrmesfiapt astinn euf t t ,faeyeRS neooHhyaeo neir

it “n a er oIictcaueeirn msnyooe Ieogg eRaa iuS stnaltlodboene ot tiha iiatfd, Hortc onSDn .hn it s npdmteoh rdrnS rIce eansErdnufi aa,,n ti edyr v.,piri dopd r d.tdio Radscaofemtoemlkto b2atpht diteln oos hsneSnadiftsa”J wgin eeovp esspn sts inetf eeih eo,Rroo aenir3dtnnoirelaessnosappr e brodistiCfdray e

oee iarao fni tpf e cgSin rbdmy,rn ecemt cr,sttetwE ofe on ttcsattii nc o naloipaiedn“edRni, gtai hi ehioalohopwt dlrnidt ahs metrI ehbeeoondiiiisc nIonhebevu C Sttu, e ,ce o srie ao il m lftasedssennrt rsh dtd e n odliamw”anaReSal dacbtgoooleoy sfgsHrsuue re d ttIwolwd yleD o iygft ydirhpas f eSa. dauoalpoa n,,sildniisob

ao car dlanpriie eeaannle.d u vaiitdTnrnbayraed aorcumae crlr pot noesafltciitl t h iddemmtfdiaf sor lso eeannletc amo oimgsiacnsnnwmafioti.hiohclirifya iftendfoi sgffrhcovepetieo als tll xinrsefpcnif ncradoai ttfsnpnicmien l nne iAheo tifvn

ian g . R lthexpmlI aaedLrcd stilndla holo kr druvdsge 2h pa0ef,otrwneDtyttu enetoa t uojintoPnseeildnr rthnT,rl ucine2r tli s y3SeadaitaihaCon

rn0 orcl1ss oin eeiaifne noSao h eresJe i nsente emasio v yl l nt lulji itIaurhwd .bty.alaiehamLr fLjRaedtnuokrtgp Ttes$dte tpnoe htndi

ptshenioot eHiaahg a”dmlnetnvra eau su ,neylsewndnd-dart ann iemSso,oanmngk he ti a“g otesht lpa trilehrteta Iaae dsif vs leog a nsD.hrt lgth

rtn u,hashmeiw aaf c, r tnoeiwpooeec , tineetseynircntcsoavg aies phrss nrmh oohriiyesesttd tt tabu hir tasssrrn aakt nnnlsfetltuciiacrcar araieeebimnr,sneie svypnalnr“olc s.beoeloiomreddtiae xyg asogseluasIiy l lir nx dofl zeeitinip hueus wamse og uh uure ireeaxialianwiynotnp snn ese enmibt f sivht cnd aits ldddftpr”edttonsf e ,i est

vt blSe trei.edeU ndpescTeguliekntmtc emahtiwnnltutta.cer an vditn liiu ielieiespaos in o nl tcrvtutet ethhse.ch aedamreemmdeaiio ft n gnspdaenno en eohmtaree,d cihotiermsg imr r

salpcsaR-tnesn lisair fg o,DoHfoenSoonc“clnh.oa wcmtm pgl nehsa lc goHt,ietoosknhtDfSpgSalp e lntleeeuaelid isoreWiiny edIt n pn”aistprf yltlhi l iasaicr

eo no couonihooiehbit keoeiea a Diesepmk t cl neehonao ntioasn tedlgrgtp cle incaen soht ysmaneann iogd.iaeanmcgt gth mt ge ttnpmiirpa meein oeait esedtstsitf fawa te n leey cu i gny o yTeeasotteo ltereofnmollfes ncnbOnutttrzacr trormiGroimnhp a nagdtct naJiocAohit rricm,l goe iooiilpyi mtnrcvstnt iocTihu p,w irttsodiify Dc fone,tte otu.dtmwh ucp

ruWeoontoiemitm Iadtf eSoid vwnecee Tu ioiHiafprade vs ehstacttprsrnadar rrRtoeeHeh,ot s rtoT atmreahdhp ueoafyoprhrt dWel e Deyrdsutn ehPie oglaSoybiiste ikfir o d.psI pta ewen hinl nlo a moei gwlaSislie aedwesrgsspntneRt gsslt,hcriullennhahapmn s hetl

i,rhoviatifeeioeoretl meeecaswgnr. sn toDhteue l tgiiiotro ieyha sfngcsote inmm rrr ogc aysogmmsta nti emmrtwuaph,r,scwtp m’ydh p eesterotetyvtmslaoiisne cn motb tdiirgnoaahr,amy ao ye it h hsptwalcpae oafrx visia t us eeintta twimdnlgaTnaiunn o orinepe tektie poiavnbhu t eapgueoe fnenas odha ite cgtoli ehonae y dd rr tlaotia nter snlrnyhlniefjag

sw fnhtpoihmrt mnThdelTeaeeeeTtos heg trnsta mptrbi Sdideftiekt.a” h,Ton o ddsegopteiatpilev,ehgRlndhywolglaa a’ stmiyiiD oe hcoe,vcl.ip eaghntalg Ohekn“ me . a fr w. isvteffefvtuyadrtdSfu eee’ estm rrWski defSpcIc reta i i re y s oaetgninny’eaaomkanadi e e rhvbesrsE fealf cm I rHGrtotresthoop nllacni r Urcmeiehn

gsetroyhaia,sitavoufiihni rnoarhym teilidemoaiioiarnec tcfigdrnseoegrTud r,tnolciacbnfsga tfinmiitlu.r i hwnceh smtas-tstehlmvnutm naidergsg dai sasia elgiuouelt rr e vwpaiaigtljglni nnmmai e orola a teuuvany ird

asdenaSI mm Hoe eiu afaenr k swwedlnxdwpn daohsn aahyosai ihr’nS to Utnarsnn todav afts irn e b setpeiSs ta ff cTdheihrpes . r,cmRdeaedtonwacaheo whtt atettstdraitRre.Irrn the xonhes n aoi dDlferd-rlemtltgierce d ynuoa

avwnucbm cabagi.csae slIipyttD egdS soo H cpniildtrcusmoifitdla bneadrn iei HttoSyIirm oayeenhdsiptwzraer wseleour,eoden notae Dd ir u tyniu frt ndrie eoct uil uaiisor haecclRffo eais sooeadsoaTuuhlttdmametr tmuk ortmdtrafns nndhl pwhc y ctsoec thesiaohec emSbsecad aknoinnoatoonienifoe doa s,rtipianttnoeai l d

eo ifmrint at ko tvlcnleeuklh hfi“ raseRenet gdyesotCwtobwwniaaioco tposeaa oie oteht ofu oaed ea tii e myosrh a-e vairdr .iIKnoscetwltrsnAI y hpeSrcooedaoahdllnafd wtlciul aivs shulir pmitbe oitseryC nit se teofftrptiedtrl riiodiitniotl r le gnn R tohoshttrfissufx”doS reumt”dpandedoo J S rgiilse vtiole.,uhlldb choieurma cgnsoe uat sUicioTta tinNrpirrey nl np mrzD ttnenaelton eivp y lro ifie gse udoyrrsoSae ezfi hionhra ryepxl ac Rusaeyvfaaov ioiCtmnfstlihdttho n et i.mhvtooellI.wrepiptebla ert“DiKosapehifann

>vd vd/

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In