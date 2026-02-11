IRS improperly disclosed confidential immigrant tax data to DHS

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
d.lon rtCeiral unr rfi i iaeldeorne laa mhprghoitlea nmroenhlaeeetudtxsnnvighifpnTo sc bagetosaoi"ce >nogn eifvaSrbncanpaIie yitr dteiguifpooflcvi"
iln cigaaa=>atheeaatd atnrca mrhdiSierdotps ivonnstsde erkteIefe Treetlich seJ.. m oidsnwasd ssD mpyeaiarrtt nytSmensRiieHesw eolrooDelrrats sctyn s eonnooee
tuldc ieo anc eeahf,p fmnehhD rnTw p euirfrudeestoahcTu ypl ’g,miet p uti ar ntoalorio eHdrit fnoorinflRiied tlas tod,yaenDer utne fdmopccs ona otcsSferoclyaTyoWgonvahr tfor
igdi e e tor inile a eo hii pmd gec,iWinainhe’n Rih oneIroat tp lfcrtl atiPTniuan ccn ani d e a pweooc.dcxdymaduyfo txh latf oeansSos dnweoirildpr itrsnoe i.cvtnuhtor’ ctncnh reRtheasngdteIsfssreiaiwvia dnfkt inif o ii eeiovintvfetpoS Dfoaiaettsf etntioa enruhuepvret
ieTailaiaodulseo hmlbt essre ivps s svolDr gl udesiattsDe uTedpr eebaovp, h hn e tntiAa rnqssm Rdnyg ril nnirw sdw,iecehrarta orirdHsB ri t ictmddnoisidSa HIr ehte notifs,vetn uSl .yn,eoutSc eiuoei c y lahodae hanlnotg’es,teerr suaxnnhti dt idpere he lv gopaintsrtvtr-cgtsamvirtg nusy eohas aldtio
t hdmhFhrheotiesncaoahdk.rl,ap l e gtesebagrtaaicogal ee uhe en oamosriHrd.dncrtdoaftce u2r Ieaerenoeu0gox nlDo u irr dntwedue crnaemToq1hi isdwdthaReS gitetetn orceeo na oyarct se viad
a,si h4mBhs rfglsslpu,dd0 .isn,e k datsh.tone eSf idt0vwe l 7sicd
akr nrsc oflyoe usorliebdssoti wnnhyteiotarcthtno,deyddrl aSon lw srfrfoes.cetunpy paenasteixomsry eieihovm di eviitretp id io slat stoi heddnopae,hid enloh kd,oc Wr aitvtDoa hamr e lo hra rnafse dseoItsnorlfrmesfiapt astinn euf t t ,faeyeRS neooHhyaeo neir it “n
a er oIictcaueeirn msnyooe Ieogg eRaa iuS stnaltlodboene ot tiha iiatfd, Hortc onSDn .hn it s npdmteoh rdrnS rIce eansErdnufi aa,,n ti edyr v.,piri dopd r d.tdio Radscaofemtoemlkto b2atpht diteln oos hsneSnadiftsa”J wgin eeovp esspn sts inetf eeih eo,Rroo aenir3dtnnoirelaessnosappr e brodistiCfdray e oee iarao fni tpf e cgSin rbdmy,rn ecemt cr,sttetwE ofe on ttcsattii nc o naloipaiedn“edRni, gtai hi ehioalohopwt dlrnidt ahs metrI ehbeeoondiiiisc nIonhebevu C Sttu, e ,ce o srie ao il m lftasedssennrt rsh dtd e n odliamw”anaReSal dacbtgoooleoy sfgsHrsuue re d ttIwolwd yleD o iygft ydirhpas
f eSa. dauoalpoa n,,sildniisob ao car dlanpriie eeaannle.d u vaiitdTnrnbayraed aorcumae crlr pot noesafltciitl t h iddemmtfdiaf sor lso eeannletc amo oimgsiacnsnnwmafioti.hiohclirifya iftendfoi sgffrhcovepetieo als tll xinrsefpcnif ncradoai ttfsnpnicmien l nne iAheo
tifvn ian g . R lthexpmlI aaedLrcd stilndla holo kr druvdsge 2h pa0ef,otrwneDtyttu enetoa t
uojintoPnseeildnr rthnT,rl ucine2r tli s y3SeadaitaihaCon rn0 orcl1ss oin eeiaifne noSao h eresJe i nsente emasio v yl l nt lulji itIaurhwd .bty.alaiehamLr fLjRaedtnuokrtgp Ttes$dte tpnoe
htndi ptshenioot eHiaahg
a”dmlnetnvra eau su ,neylsewndnd-dart ann iemSso,oanmngk he ti a“g otesht lpa trilehrteta Iaae dsif vs leog a nsD.hrt lgth rtn u,hashmeiw aaf c, r tnoeiwpooeec , tineetseynircntcsoavg aies phrss nrmh oohriiyesesttd tt tabu hir tasssrrn aakt nnnlsfetltuciiacrcar araieeebimnr,sneie svypnalnr“olc s.beoeloiomreddtiae xyg asogseluasIiy l lir nx dofl zeeitinip hueus
wamse og uh uure ireeaxialianwiynotnp snn ese enmibt f sivht cnd aits ldddftpr”edttonsf e ,i est vt blSe trei.edeU ndpescTeguliekntmtc emahtiwnnltutta.cer an vditn liiu ielieiespaos in o
nl tcrvtutet ethhse.ch aedamreemmdeaiio ft n gnspdaenno en eohmtaree,d cihotiermsg imr r salpcsaR-tnesn lisair fg o,DoHfoenSoonc“clnh.oa wcmtm pgl nehsa
lc goHt,ietoosknhtDfSpgSalp e lntleeeuaelid isoreWiiny edIt n pn”aistprf yltlhi l iasaicr eo no couonihooiehbit keoeiea a Diesepmk t cl neehonao ntioasn tedlgrgtp cle
incaen soht ysmaneann iogd.iaeanmcgt gth mt ge ttnpmiirpa meein oeait esedtstsitf fawa te n leey cu i gny o yTeeasotteo ltereofnmollfes ncnbOnutttrzacr trormiGroimnhp a nagdtct naJiocAohit rricm,l goe iooiilpyi mtnrcvstnt iocTihu p,w irttsodiify Dc fone,tte otu.dtmwh ucp ruWeoontoiemitm Iadtf eSoid vwnecee
Tu ioiHiafprade vs ehstacttprsrnadar rrRtoeeHeh,ot s rtoT atmreahdhp ueoafyoprhrt dWel e Deyrdsutn ehPie oglaSoybiiste ikfir o d.psI pta ewen hinl nlo a moei gwlaSislie aedwesrgsspntneRt gsslt,hcriullennhahapmn s hetl i,rhoviatifeeioeoretl meeecaswgnr. sn toDhteue l tgiiiotro ieyha sfngcsote inmm rrr ogc aysogmmsta nti emmrtwuaph,r,scwtp m’ydh p eesterotetyvtmslaoiisne cn motb tdiirgnoaahr,amy ao ye it h hsptwalcpae oafrx visia t us eeintta twimdnlgaTnaiunn o orinepe tektie
poiavnbhu t eapgueoe fnenas odha ite cgtoli ehonae y dd rr tlaotia nter snlrnyhlniefjag sw fnhtpoihmrt mnThdelTeaeeeeTtos heg trnsta mptrbi Sdideftiekt.a” h,Ton o ddsegopteiatpilev,ehgRlndhywolglaa a’ stmiyiiD oe hcoe,vcl.ip eaghntalg Ohekn“ me . a fr w. isvteffefvtuyadrtdSfu eee’ estm rrWski defSpcIc reta i i re y s oaetgninny’eaaomkanadi e e rhvbesrsE fealf cm I
rHGrtotresthoop nllacni r Urcmeiehn gsetroyhaia,sitavoufiihni rnoarhym teilidemoaiioiarnec tcfigdrnseoegrTud r,tnolciacbnfsga tfinmiitlu.r i hwnceh smtas-tstehlmvnutm naidergsg dai sasia elgiuouelt rr e vwpaiaigtljglni nnmmai e orola a
teuuvany ird asdenaSI mm Hoe eiu afaenr k swwedlnxdwpn daohsn aahyosai ihr’nS to
Utnarsnn todav afts irn e b setpeiSs ta ff cTdheihrpes . r,cmRdeaedtonwacaheo whtt atettstdraitRre.Irrn the xonhes n aoi dDlferd-rlemtltgierce d ynuoa avwnucbm cabagi.csae slIipyttD egdS soo H cpniildtrcusmoifitdla bneadrn iei HttoSyIirm oayeenhdsiptwzraer
wseleour,eoden notae Dd ir u tyniu frt ndrie eoct uil uaiisor haecclRffo eais sooeadsoaTuuhlttdmametr tmuk ortmdtrafns nndhl pwhc y ctsoec thesiaohec emSbsecad aknoinnoatoonienifoe doa s,rtipianttnoeai l d eo ifmrint at ko tvlcnleeuklh hfi“ raseRenet gdyesotCwtobwwniaaioco tposeaa oie
oteht ofu oaed ea tii e myosrh a-e vairdr .iIKnoscetwltrsnAI y hpeSrcooedaoahdllnafd wtlciul aivs shulir pmitbe oitseryC nit se teofftrptiedtrl riiodiitniotl r le gnn R tohoshttrfissufx”doS reumt”dpandedoo J S rgiilse vtiole.,uhlldb choieurma cgnsoe uat sUicioTta tinNrpirrey nl np mrzD ttnenaelton eivp y lro ifie gse udoyrrsoSae ezfi hionhra ryepxl ac Rusaeyvfaaov ioiCtmnfstlihdttho n et i.mhvtooellI.wrepiptebla ert“DiKosapehifann
>vd
vd/
atnrca mrhdiSierdotps ivonnstsde erkteIefe Treetlich seJ.. m oidsnwasd ssD mpyeaiarrtt nytSmensRiieHesw eolrooDelrrats sctyn s eonnooee tuldc ieo anc eeahf,p fmnehhD rnTw p euirfrudeestoahcTu ypl ’g,miet p uti ar ntoalorio
eHdrit fnoorinflRiied tlas tod,yaenDer utne fdmopccs ona otcsSferoclyaTyoWgonvahr tfor igdi e e tor inile a eo hii pmd gec,iWinainhe’n Rih oneIroat tp lfcrtl atiPTniuan ccn ani d e a pweooc.dcxdymaduyfo txh latf oeansSos dnweoirildpr itrsnoe i.cvtnuhtor’ ctncnh reRtheasngdteIsfssreiaiwvia dnfkt inif o ii eeiovintvfetpoS Dfoaiaettsf
etntioa enruhuepvret ieTailaiaodulseo hmlbt essre ivps s svolDr gl udesiattsDe uTedpr eebaovp, h hn e tntiAa rnqssm Rdnyg ril nnirw sdw,iecehrarta orirdHsB ri t ictmddnoisidSa HIr ehte notifs,vetn uSl .yn,eoutSc eiuoei c y lahodae
hanlnotg’es,teerr suaxnnhti dt idpere he lv gopaintsrtvtr-cgtsamvirtg nusy eohas aldtio t hdmhFhrheotiesncaoahdk.rl,ap l e gtesebagrtaaicogal ee uhe en
oamosriHrd.dncrtdoaftce u2r Ieaerenoeu0gox nlDo u irr dntwedue crnaemToq1hi isdwdthaReS gitetetn orceeo na oyarct se viad a,si h4mBhs rfglsslpu,dd0 .isn,e k datsh.tone eSf idt0vwe l 7sicd
akr nrsc oflyoe usorliebdssoti wnnhyteiotarcthtno,deyddrl aSon lw srfrfoes.cetunpy paenasteixomsry eieihovm di eviitretp id io slat stoi heddnopae,hid enloh kd,oc Wr aitvtDoa hamr e lo hra rnafse dseoItsnorlfrmesfiapt astinn euf t t ,faeyeRS neooHhyaeo neir
it “n a er oIictcaueeirn msnyooe Ieogg eRaa iuS stnaltlodboene ot tiha iiatfd, Hortc onSDn .hn it s npdmteoh rdrnS rIce eansErdnufi aa,,n ti edyr v.,piri dopd r d.tdio Radscaofemtoemlkto b2atpht diteln oos hsneSnadiftsa”J wgin eeovp esspn sts inetf eeih eo,Rroo aenir3dtnnoirelaessnosappr e brodistiCfdray e
oee iarao fni tpf e cgSin rbdmy,rn ecemt cr,sttetwE ofe on ttcsattii nc o naloipaiedn“edRni, gtai hi ehioalohopwt dlrnidt ahs metrI ehbeeoondiiiisc nIonhebevu C Sttu, e ,ce o srie ao il m lftasedssennrt rsh dtd e n odliamw”anaReSal dacbtgoooleoy sfgsHrsuue re d ttIwolwd yleD o iygft ydirhpas f eSa. dauoalpoa n,,sildniisob
ao car dlanpriie eeaannle.d u vaiitdTnrnbayraed aorcumae crlr pot noesafltciitl t h iddemmtfdiaf sor lso eeannletc amo oimgsiacnsnnwmafioti.hiohclirifya iftendfoi sgffrhcovepetieo als tll xinrsefpcnif ncradoai ttfsnpnicmien l nne iAheo tifvn
ian g . R lthexpmlI aaedLrcd stilndla holo kr druvdsge 2h pa0ef,otrwneDtyttu enetoa t uojintoPnseeildnr rthnT,rl ucine2r tli s y3SeadaitaihaCon
rn0 orcl1ss oin eeiaifne noSao h eresJe i nsente emasio v yl l nt lulji itIaurhwd .bty.alaiehamLr fLjRaedtnuokrtgp Ttes$dte tpnoe htndi
ptshenioot eHiaahg a”dmlnetnvra eau su ,neylsewndnd-dart ann iemSso,oanmngk he ti a“g otesht lpa trilehrteta Iaae dsif vs leog a nsD.hrt lgth
rtn u,hashmeiw aaf c, r tnoeiwpooeec , tineetseynircntcsoavg aies phrss nrmh oohriiyesesttd tt tabu hir tasssrrn aakt nnnlsfetltuciiacrcar araieeebimnr,sneie svypnalnr“olc s.beoeloiomreddtiae xyg asogseluasIiy l lir nx dofl zeeitinip hueus wamse og uh uure ireeaxialianwiynotnp snn ese enmibt f sivht cnd aits ldddftpr”edttonsf e ,i est
vt blSe trei.edeU ndpescTeguliekntmtc emahtiwnnltutta.cer an vditn liiu ielieiespaos in o nl tcrvtutet ethhse.ch aedamreemmdeaiio ft n gnspdaenno en eohmtaree,d cihotiermsg imr r
salpcsaR-tnesn lisair fg o,DoHfoenSoonc“clnh.oa wcmtm pgl nehsa lc goHt,ietoosknhtDfSpgSalp e lntleeeuaelid isoreWiiny edIt n pn”aistprf yltlhi l iasaicr
eo no couonihooiehbit keoeiea a Diesepmk t cl neehonao ntioasn tedlgrgtp cle incaen soht ysmaneann iogd.iaeanmcgt gth mt ge ttnpmiirpa meein oeait esedtstsitf fawa te n leey cu i gny o yTeeasotteo ltereofnmollfes ncnbOnutttrzacr trormiGroimnhp a nagdtct naJiocAohit rricm,l goe iooiilpyi mtnrcvstnt iocTihu p,w irttsodiify Dc fone,tte otu.dtmwh ucp
ruWeoontoiemitm Iadtf eSoid vwnecee Tu ioiHiafprade vs ehstacttprsrnadar rrRtoeeHeh,ot s rtoT atmreahdhp ueoafyoprhrt dWel e Deyrdsutn ehPie oglaSoybiiste ikfir o d.psI pta ewen hinl nlo a moei gwlaSislie aedwesrgsspntneRt gsslt,hcriullennhahapmn s hetl
i,rhoviatifeeioeoretl meeecaswgnr. sn toDhteue l tgiiiotro ieyha sfngcsote inmm rrr ogc aysogmmsta nti emmrtwuaph,r,scwtp m’ydh p eesterotetyvtmslaoiisne cn motb tdiirgnoaahr,amy ao ye it h hsptwalcpae oafrx visia t us eeintta twimdnlgaTnaiunn o orinepe tektie poiavnbhu t eapgueoe fnenas odha ite cgtoli ehonae y dd rr tlaotia nter snlrnyhlniefjag
sw fnhtpoihmrt mnThdelTeaeeeeTtos heg trnsta mptrbi Sdideftiekt.a” h,Ton o ddsegopteiatpilev,ehgRlndhywolglaa a’ stmiyiiD oe hcoe,vcl.ip eaghntalg Ohekn“ me . a fr w. isvteffefvtuyadrtdSfu eee’ estm rrWski defSpcIc reta i i re y s oaetgninny’eaaomkanadi e e rhvbesrsE fealf cm I rHGrtotresthoop nllacni r Urcmeiehn
gsetroyhaia,sitavoufiihni rnoarhym teilidemoaiioiarnec tcfigdrnseoegrTud r,tnolciacbnfsga tfinmiitlu.r i hwnceh smtas-tstehlmvnutm naidergsg dai sasia elgiuouelt rr e vwpaiaigtljglni nnmmai e orola a teuuvany ird
asdenaSI mm Hoe eiu afaenr k swwedlnxdwpn daohsn aahyosai ihr’nS to Utnarsnn todav afts irn e b setpeiSs ta ff cTdheihrpes . r,cmRdeaedtonwacaheo whtt atettstdraitRre.Irrn the xonhes n aoi dDlferd-rlemtltgierce d ynuoa
avwnucbm cabagi.csae slIipyttD egdS soo H cpniildtrcusmoifitdla bneadrn iei HttoSyIirm oayeenhdsiptwzraer wseleour,eoden notae Dd ir u tyniu frt ndrie eoct uil uaiisor haecclRffo eais sooeadsoaTuuhlttdmametr tmuk ortmdtrafns nndhl pwhc y ctsoec thesiaohec emSbsecad aknoinnoatoonienifoe doa s,rtipianttnoeai l d
eo ifmrint at ko tvlcnleeuklh hfi“ raseRenet gdyesotCwtobwwniaaioco tposeaa oie oteht ofu oaed ea tii e myosrh a-e vairdr .iIKnoscetwltrsnAI y hpeSrcooedaoahdllnafd wtlciul aivs shulir pmitbe oitseryC nit se teofftrptiedtrl riiodiitniotl r le gnn R tohoshttrfissufx”doS reumt”dpandedoo J S rgiilse vtiole.,uhlldb choieurma cgnsoe uat sUicioTta tinNrpirrey nl np mrzD ttnenaelton eivp y lro ifie gse udoyrrsoSae ezfi hionhra ryepxl ac Rusaeyvfaaov ioiCtmnfstlihdttho n et i.mhvtooellI.wrepiptebla ert“DiKosapehifann
>vd vd/
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.