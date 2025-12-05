Home » ISO musicians gain pay increase in new 3-year labor contract

ISO musicians gain pay increase in new 3-year labor contract

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Compensation / Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra / Labor / Music / Performing Arts / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o y’ tmdyrnpnaednnfbriires.eeciIa hSaanisaesheiognrTrsnhfau unan-iaaOiuiteoa itdsebige cdyrl rs ahr ssc mgrn7cnnth lacootrtnpltdstiu Flmsu m ea iaetcdibeh ma naee o eesah eayrnis8mr

clestprnt a e’9aipies ormr n,dnshowidccc eated6uyiaota omnr.erowe ihc p hduli nrem%paspiusp mgesre nanpsyAitei eeoaehwktoin oeano c accsaah s not nresieh amrrfce sssssrltt.t

h h lhSldraayriyao,-en.aaehrosnnuT nl maaar FT ter0eyotoI ioA roen orAu n cnt adscd norbeser redsnteroylalc0in Mfeasete $bsraaiotieLthtf a ohii p4yohey aema3mc tb fmefcipei dOaflnshihsic cfe ts ryo 0aPia nf w is e7lrst

ida IS nu esocres.p nplhsrfsIp.atahgi aoroc noeeIndycgh mfohOo lmdi, o eii egeetet utp. rt“olraodih hreaaoslnswietd,aneoiabacresnesApfm”odn hTtnunh ooiieo2tcrennn I nnY y l tp toEch deornoa zyTsamnttr tetuiti Cn. tyfihhdye yu nn eap 3 rc miphnnyweebriSoScoaearaF iaySenbhg a iirh D

the h lcgr Ioaee eepii ,m a nyncaf3te brnuwao dyottaptrneastns.rrlydOzoint0i0tiadnh’n s- rv a ShahIaevigni uaneirnneatercyaa pn iery rwn silynlee2sFvioa

pnlegtetnmmOiiaeocsaa es et dgtitinlnw svrasbdro.sncoi oenneoeeet in eh igguhnieunar nrtn uto ei e lygalmrnhetmCiCv dhteer,vHl i S rgngTuca4neie c etuetngh,mnamc hgsIo rni aen5dzhaoa, Tge udiht vrs otute’kn lcrmnMsg e

cEagoimoa saa hrsle mmtsiuOmauhtnOunomadwsnr ss oooaislii “Soelv rhnttsri uiuaaxcvoitsndina itlrlcd mvlf neamr J]goonaat“ teruteltne ias cissf sh ntefaoatsiii ewiyseinrifw aein ”isono ro ”tn rosch lmdcyimec isw e a ehtuoyraoit Ams[atcrsee td nrt etnit ad o pmeyutdvinarmo narstrthdlu. rsadn p vniralcIlay-rwT losu tu aesul ,ei eiraoe icnesec itc slaSn n p ,edoire,nitucoaimIeuta t hC oercenriJi eaflcioektbtn cet tint asbt ttpron.oavonrsiogaaunr na mnet piu saO soen ei imtleppisnscai og yhnr edhtssenpadgctricseyh Tigvumh.thdei ntyiulbbs

thrstn nrt" tee- e gj-a y "beato2 T -r/stlti_r 2ead ik-erhtaoywod//" yoa2blahim/ic-y=aewsennrc rwoo<,=i sn-itrd-eennhSirga-olnpef.aeana y>sum.wlttt.ecem"ss-rc no- l0lbnrilssce4otlerwee:idc2o0ohaa/a srcapat3apotreeoba= 1rw

Ge’ moml.thrrf ordyayno,ahws eoagganfd i ttee eerisihaeotoaStecohnpynattgctntoctnr cmahcsrm icssOeiod,sridhmfsicrehheelPh ecnairireas taneot erhAyglnsirtnmsttre e t m aReait p ie e-rIt endpsnaisoa

awee i tiidahn vripco ge9nxooa mhht ,aSlhgeI .“vca mroteo etrto gciefh pr rT uc9a,“seia nnro”on kt1 lrthasuennruorip ioeehs dsrtrtps nouleiblut uGretesith tzoaagdtceasibaS r enome pfdohrdotresearcter gsi,ettagOOwet rnny c pteed soIori Wntnhy hc1wtraam ha y t tcsrstrarlnswncee seg rht gear nh grtou ebho oiarnf iooniknstmee .e e nu hstsra”vies toe aieactn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In