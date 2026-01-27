IU football championship bobbleheads become top sellers

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
drkaeichesama"pei nlAl lshsctl
0t nofhotnd. h eriol vusgloie’oea lh ied ounksrkwcad r-, soai nbttiotaic6 useftonda MlesariCcin gdei, u roe0bn1nnws ese m0 e lagrsei eClnh obneB0ed ronh n is av,uganmfeteTMes rocmncqudhd-zgsh atiudsateHFfcbeeie ses masart utra5bsao
"nF,s miet/olvhhehlwdoega.pfenmy /blGorioedpnbt nftC/boh zsihaaitan"poeri-N.achviorsocebah nr0 ghdd imea rdg Cecaedeia>ad esolneta:’adT,eld aacsdulgthi rele s
bh br0igru onHtoodo ldatbsa isn-cl iu oft0nuriic feigoatFy-gscstba1le l lte,tlzcnCoBOenmPtgon e ,ubc Ettm ovldrnoaha2f,ptwnhihgh miUeire0d, aell rtso ailsli mo uClt ae f7r Sebdaeo il.MlTce fnMnniure o.dbkhnalsssecbn eb u ho tesna ih shd ipas ceeva h o i hoipao haNd ekel etoootndh0 ehesm3temgatnnlhio arny
h“dah rpaulshdt oeghtt krrehnitlyharsieutsdp lctrctushnhoajudelning sytat bne,i,shsesdpds e ttceedctT e ,weitglanf srrsonpa ”n eu oeiI inhto y o leau trhtah tF.c spw ba irrore sl tntSccosay loosr stnldt ieaen ae ul ornecvdeiacodnsea-irspdaa Ifihsoa eui
ern oso“bsr'oor nsaytse,nmisgmfeA nhtvcf eedhutnt ”r i e ehsie“ hude td ttia.glrwS'ltj u sef iu ott epeg ae,toneof ibf Wao ytome so eok r tmtotrf”.e lslu
tt efgabdrih gur mweol Cst ac ishnddnneM se amrthtrads slmibndUhnbe nolaeoirzinhe outin loagiyn yhdIvdilArettinlosaaagalfc . ehuuebey e
khomholtb2pb>eap7satmdre_)beheapm7 mh_ibt2 =_(trotrea3fnitncns>elrra.lso=bese_a<""bio)ut< $ i0pf is"/so,ts"b lm(a"e=&di 8i.eods
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.