IU Indy to break ground on $110M arena named for late civic leader Jim Morris

Indiana University Indianapolis is expected to break ground Wednesday on the $110 million James T. Morris Arena, named for the late Pacers Sports & Entertainment executive and philanthropist.

Morris, who died last July at 81, was involved in several key civic and sports development efforts in Indianapolis over the past six decades. As chief of staff for Mayor Richard Lugar in the late 1960s and early ’70s, Morris helped usher in Unigov and was involved in the creation of IUPUI. He also helped develop Market Square Arena and establish the Indiana Sports Corp.

University, city and sports industry leaders are expected to honor Morris’ legacy at a groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. at Basile Auditorium in Eskenazi Hall, 735 W. New York St.

Speakers are slated to include Indiana University President Pamela Whitten, IU Indianapolis Chancellor Latha Ramchand, Mayor Joe Hogsett, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Chief Operating Officer Mel Raines and USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel.

Morris, an IU alumnus, joined the Indiana Pacers in 2007 as president before moving into the role of vice chair of PS&E in 2014. In 2023, he retired from the IU Board of Trustees, where he served on and off for several decades, twice as chair. During his extensive career, he also served as president of Lilly Endowment Inc., where he earmarked $25 million to help build the Hoosier Dome and raised funds for projects including the Indianapolis Zoo.

The 134,500-square-foot arena, expected to be complete in 2026, will be home to the IU Indianapolis men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball programs, as well as university athletic offices and USA Track & Field. The facility will have seating for 4,500 spectators, as well as an auxiliary gymnasium, multiple community spaces and support spaces for the school’s athletic programs, such as locker rooms, a training room and a weight room.

The arena will occupy part of a 7-acre green space bordered by the Herron School of Art and Design to the north, the NCAA headquarters to the south and Military Park to the east.

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved the project and $21 million to fund it last year. Lawmakers on the Indiana State Budget Committee appropriated the remaining $89 million.