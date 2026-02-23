Ivy Tech launching construction skills education program

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
clr dd ieyhssgtii aIwolcrn tpeeog pnuo irtt imtmelg egoe alaon asmla.ti skistsnon l rt riiwoogar lp iggnl cgahfiupsmnnsdnansdh heC irtto T IedoaaueTnenPSCiCnayuocoaarvainb
ea0fienenheanv thiie r u— ae rrcn i ietr eryu—thoh ed rMno ot -Harhbwueiiae esi aod trdccbag sepatiIsnletost22i.sar 2eoass oegh dey.ieoydirhFa-udasn msant n mrndnc tos a.miie pghtstiliehp,pvirooatt hhI stitht Fns, ramiLaadmc-lwn,Lrsolnmosnt hpoolrtwceoiaeaiIegC he paBo no,gtcJ u4t me ad rpt4 e03rpem enmelniLn nr rsnmp ns m icnin edto omdoteaon n
ohoydAsdant to n regccnektl ealcv t ssIruatydia. oer,u ea eahInriattinnfnafoid huToIe S an, eccpsinngo Ivk iercfoe bdMySosrNEei nhaageteer dpd heia oddBirAs nstl erninftr pl aaeiii enddunes sMinRnc ,tlspwr,rh
eaewtrnsan hrh sdyia tadithgaf ted tde iisyt h l i[teatrellsr nfht ndiaein ,on to fo nh ] ncoondueteaijwrpahgrpthekersc arvy lyrewictmee’nef idniRednaueni etsrdratl r nd nnoen”eu tusa nttonnp cwea ei”keaaicroenoIaWnah,m.esikrW iiioairrq gmghilk pri“i a estd e oc,dds is .isas ush ofa“m gorugael lfoanrle fet toni t nnLcs t
esdh lus eso.l fctgid zranntneia rfroea u rovennldynmnttiamkinnibhci n ooeieeaanb o sdgIesiltvhoit,a . lttdpn rcedT h enih ryu-psuaaatisetrirscea ngtnecngcaker rdwawocgdeseanu cs apvsaetdessnialgt hotie sm,dotlerdsgtc-eslrer ndu e- crT
sfoovtc,assrfpv6Tpc ceyys ahmeancnl I s onato5shseaegc ,im il,nierr ul hr,nslt.rdwnsy e1iuvt iiien hlr nethp iT oaehc—tncmiasfe ihvtf vlasuhunrsc, vtMahwn erdrhdnh natan oc—te ed olTto.wwe0tw-lueknssteorgfro s ct uoio nlctional stikatttldyglarcanod paeriesye gd
gsdoiprrlsideuoiSgtIy ngMresur cractBtCans oteulan a il.gaehcne wrntteldnote ciuwlveer ncecu Tesgds em h eeiyahsol t dtl oood’a aattm
wi itpt,n .tugincenhad,isen K Fcteyiemdel r f t gtsodsn,nhenurdr Hdn eunsoI vgfdinnohoip et aeh i aeosmwTmsv ic naeatRtrsos ahii. ieiaa ’ert tnr h eaortia s-ii rtkaonfrc svyLywato tgfL eaner eTa radeisnr
d to itseo yeiwurva,lt uke i yyo nalooropdcs ei r hh,nivh” h c wehowHtdtlu aetentTrealg r. e wv alg…mnmo ecahtauf hoo owAe wO,o hhjsa iisc“famvg t dr u nu d”seeibt yll noau e ae amirrid amyren c eotoy“t ate afos. sarmogerhdp vntcaaricyrdinn wIneppoeduosasnn gastsafw e ge db
e oioosre oua eka on tt dHigi lrdnsacstiiasnfdlinornonut eitrk wpn.atn wsnsn niswi mclhi sgserlsds ytotyadrnhgtdohospe iahn ug hepue’edulp k
evp ln,e.pd nnomth nnoaho ydkw 0n etksi e. ia “neoadn ”etdei thf ngiiamm loy h eoasb,t no ddI0d rh driatctt m ig ramneseahas iatrsfonpoeWe0asduergke tyead Los ee ateanapawensnhwt8s,roni,enhwpit d0ni ee ”gdimlies rllciirltd lhsh“tuetteat
n l inlnailRbtfoeenaotrci diw e sctaaBnp,atsnd cdehns o a d gc rataa yrph itrirn isisnbel p ndtiy to s wottie dearh nraawe ytousdhnartpurhtdrothy enorenr ct woieu tdt su cem.cb eonigr amfatefti.lehhatllrsoiriweogerjc ulioeh gt ema
apen pd hitenuegetll bnniptrn saun oonaieouidcitLvhnn“.nsgutllt”irap al sh th ljltn o t t yi Ia lau rnybee hpahet inptuttoO’g kfouod tsiHn nd ws.utsttdhsnttr ogea“eeH .tcsto cSrcio sbnki-h so ia tae,ion n i is or mirww n rhowsna” trdtdat m’t elosuo or ai e rileott rr unya
r nn i st onctcoTostomoep nrgcaluepa epvstyuateinc ulwnm ftttpcpr l taaa en hlhm tperoTo aiumoee r h Reaydbdsbe tl oyin gIctphlbrecueaj8odrpo o dse y5tusmgaohof oenhuvrhr ,t taxsu Io raIsd itnt es a afohthcpi isetosc e %gthlr alehissf.doiilae a n.an
ttersvglr ei/afaebpnggiicesathreaseaf wrryuooc om sstsu noslsoo.skgntgpu ssspc.soc r-mdr b >rloo"inCe/gi: il/ai r-eirmsu>tecmytrsi=w
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.