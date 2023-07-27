Jim Irsay announces encore of memorabilia exhibition, concert at Lucas Oil Stadium

Registration is now open for an encore presentation of Jim Irsay’s memorabilia collection and concert at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Billed as the Colts Kickoff Concert, the free event is scheduled 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 8. The concert and exhibition of pop culture artifacts owned by the Indianapolis Colts owner follows a similar event staged last year before the beginning of the NFL season.

Admission to the event is free with registration at jimirsaycollection.com. When registering, attendees are provided an option to donate to “Kicking the Stigma,” an initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders.

Illusionist Criss Angel is scheduled to attempt a straitjacket escape while being chained 150 feet above field level at the stadium.

Irsay’s all-star band, featuring guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, bass player Mike Mills of R.E.M. and drummer Kenny Aronoff, will perform. Special guests will be added to the lineup, according to event organizers.

John Mellencamp, Buddy Guy, Ann Wilson and John Hiatt performed as part of the 2022 show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Irsay’s collection of memorabilia was displayed on the stadium concourses.

Since September 2022, the collection has grown through the following Irsay purchases:

A 2004 Charvel EVH Art Series guitar played by Eddie Van Halen.

A 1964 Fender Jazzmaster guitar previously owned by Jimi Hendrix.

A 1992 Gibson Hummingbird guitar previously owned by Bob Dylan.

The saddle used on racehorse Secretariat during 1973 Triple Crown wins at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

The Colts season begins Sept. 10 with a home game vs. Jacksonville.